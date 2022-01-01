Epicurean Feast Medtronic Factory

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$4.50

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$3.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$4.25

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

Egg

Egg

$0.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

Bacon Slice

Bacon Slice

$1.25

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$1.25

Griddled sausage link

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.25

Griddled sausage patty

Home Fries

Home Fries

$1.75

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$1.00

Choice of bagel

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$6.95

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$4.50

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

Herbed Turkey Burger

Herbed Turkey Burger

$4.80

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.95

Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$5.25

Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.25

Golden crispy chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.75

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

Grill Special

Grill Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

French Fries

French Fries

$1.85

Great addition to any sandwich!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.25

Great addition to any sandwich!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.25

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$6.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$6.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$6.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$3.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.95
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.95
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.75
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25
Iced Tea- Lemon

Iced Tea- Lemon

$1.95
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$1.95

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.50
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.50
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.65

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.65

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.65

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$1.65

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$2.25

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

Banana

$1.05
Apple

Apple

$1.05
Orange

Orange

$1.05

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$4.00

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$4.50

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.00

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$4.50

Available on Fridays

Premium Entrée Special

Premium Entrée Special

$8.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Standard Entrée Special

Standard Entrée Special

$7.95Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

