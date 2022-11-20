Main picView gallery

Epicurean Restaurant & Lounge

7502 Troost Ave

Kansas City, MO 64131

Mains

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$5.00+

Served with fries

Jerk Chicken Wings

Jerk Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Served with fries

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Served with fries

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$10.00

Served with fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served with fries

Epic Stack

Epic Stack

$12.00+

Sliders stacked high to perfection your choice of BBQ pulled pork, hamburger, or chicken. Served with fries

Epicurian Glory Wings

Epicurian Glory Wings

$12.00

6 winget's served with fries

Epicurian Golden Rods

Epicurian Golden Rods

$13.00

4 chicken tenders fried to golden perfection. Served with fries

Epicurian Great 8 Nuggets

Epicurian Great 8 Nuggets

$13.00

8 breaded swai nuggets battered and deep fried. Served with fries and a Hush Puppy

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Parmesan, Cajun, and ranch

Hand Battered Onion Rings

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$4.00
Spinach

Spinach

$5.00
Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.00
Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Beverages

Coke - Fountain

Coke - Fountain

$3.00
Diet Coke - Fountain

Diet Coke - Fountain

$3.00
Sprite - Fountain

Sprite - Fountain

$3.00
Lemonade - Fountain

Lemonade - Fountain

$3.00
Sweet Tea - Fountain

Sweet Tea - Fountain

$3.00
Cranberry - Fountain

Cranberry - Fountain

$3.00
Orange Juice - Fountain

Orange Juice - Fountain

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Red Bull - 8.4oz Can

Red Bull - 8.4oz Can

$5.00

Halloween22

Dusse 750

$208.00

Hennessey 750

$208.00

Casimigos Blanco 750

$208.00

Casimigos reposado 750

$208.00

Patron 750

$208.00

Don julio Blanco 750

$208.00

Don julio reposado 750

$208.00

Moet 750

$125.00

Hennessey 1 ltr

$310.00

Manager100

$82.00

Manager150

$125.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:30 am
Location

7502 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131

Directions

