Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saint Gobain Plant 7 (EMPLOYEES ONLY)

review star

No reviews yet

1 New Bond Street

Worcester, MA 01615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$3.75

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$4.25

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

Egg

Egg

$0.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

Bacon Slice

Bacon Slice

$0.75

Hickory smoked bacon slice

Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$1.00

Griddled sausage link

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$1.75

Griddled sausage patty

Home Fries

Home Fries

$1.75

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

Bagel

Bagel

$1.00

Choice of bagel

Deli

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

$5.50

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

Deli Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Grill

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$6.00

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

Herbed Turkey Burger

Herbed Turkey Burger

$6.50

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.00

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

Freshly prepared chicken breast

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$6.95

Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$5.25

Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.75

Golden crispy chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders with Fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.25

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

Grill Special

Grill Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

French Fries

French Fries

$2.25

Great addition to any sandwich!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.75

Great addition to any sandwich!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

Classic Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.95
Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.65
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$1.85
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25
Iced Tea- Lemon

Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.25
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.25

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.75
Chips - BBQ

Chips - BBQ

$1.75
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

Brownie

$1.95

Great ending with any lunch!

Banana

Banana

$1.25
Apple

Apple

$1.25
Orange

Orange

$1.25

Specials

Soup - Cup

Soup - Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

Soup - Bowl

$3.00

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.50

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$4.00

Available on Fridays

Premium Entrée Special

Premium Entrée Special

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Standard Entrée Special

Standard Entrée Special

$6.50

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Cafe

Location

1 New Bond Street, Worcester, MA 01615

Directions

Gallery
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image
Epicurean Feast image

Similar restaurants in your area

Papa Gino's - 1127 - Worcester, W. Boylston St.
orange star4.2 • 518
681 W. Boylston Street Worcester, MA 01606
View restaurantnext
Olo Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
40A Millbrook St Worcester, MA 01606
View restaurantnext
Ciao Bella
orange star3.7 • 227
402 grove st Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 264 - Hanover Insurance - Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
440 Lincoln St Worcester, MA 01653
View restaurantnext
Siam 9 - Holden MA
orange starNo Reviews
456 Main St Holden, MA 01520
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 3008 - Worcester Lincoln Plaza Dual
orange starNo Reviews
537 Lincoln Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston