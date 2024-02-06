- Home
Epicurious Social Club 665 Palm Canyon Dr
No reviews yet
665 Palm Canyon Dr
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
DINNER MENU
IL ANTIPASTO (THE APPETIZER)
- LA ZUPPA (SOUP OF THE DAY) Cup$8.00
Homemade Chef Creation
- LA ZUPPA (SOUP OF THE DAY) Bowl$12.00
Homemade Chef Creation
- FOCCACIA AGLIO BREAD$8.00
Served with Tapenade or Pomodoro Sauce
- CAPRESE$17.99
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Petite Basilico, Balsamico Glaze
- SOCIAL CLUB BRUSCHETTA’S$16.99
Thinly Slices of Baggette Bread, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Prosciutto
- BEETS AND BURRATA$19.99
Roasted Beets, Burrata cheese, Basilico Olio, Balsamico, Macadamia nuts and Micro Greens
- BRUSSEL SPROUTS$17.99
Bacon, Gorgonzola Cheese, Apple, Balsamico Glaze
- MUSSELS$19.99
White wine sauce, tomatoes, garlic, shallots, fries, lemon pesto aiol
- MEATBALLS$12.99
Nonna’s Recipe (Ground meat, secret seasonings)
- FRIED ZUCCHINI$12.99
Crispy Parmesan Zucchni Fretters
- TRUFFLE PARMESANO FRIES$9.99
Tossed in truffle oil and parmesano cheese
- Wings$18.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$16.99
DAL GIARDINO (FROM THE GARDEN)
- EPICURIOUS ANTIPASTI SALAD$19.99
Mixed greens, salami, Kalamata olives, red onions, Provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncinis with Italian vinaigrette dressing
- CEASAR SALAD$14.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, fresh croutons with Ceasar dressing.
- HOUSE SALAD$14.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, black olives, red onions & pepperoncini with Italian vinaigrette
- DENARIUS SALAD$19.99
Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Pine nuts, Epicurious Dressing
- SALMONE SALAD$25.99
Grilled Salmon, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, spring mix
- ANZA SALAD$19.99
Quinoa with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado and orange
- MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$19.99
Tabbouleh, cucumbers, red onions, olives, feta cheese, mint
PASTA CLASSICS
- SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE$20.99
Homemade Meat Sauce
- SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$20.99
Homemade meatballs and marinara sauce
- SPAGETTI TRIFECTA (3 MEATS)$22.99
Combination of chicken, Italian sausage, and diced meatballs with green peppers and onions. Season with spicy Epicurious blend
- Meat Treat Pasta$22.99
Sicilian Meatballs, Italian Sausage, rich meat sauce over your favorite pasta shape
- PASTA & MARINARA$17.75
Our very own Pomodoro Sauce, over your favorite pasta shape
- LASAGNA$22.99
Layers of Noodles, Marinara sauce, ground beef and pork and four delicious cheeses.
- SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$22.99
Crispy bits of pork, and a velvety cheese sauce enriched with egg yolk
- CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$22.99
Breast of chicken, with melted cheese and Marinara sauce. Served with Spaghetti
- CHICKEN PICATA$22.99
Breast of Chicken, cooked with white wine, butter, capers, and lemon. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables (SUB PASTA)
- CHICKEN ALFREDO$22.99
Breast of Chicken, with Fettuccini noodles in a butter cream sauce with shredded Romano and Parmesano cheese
- CHICKEN MASALA$22.99
Breast of chicken with a mushroom and Marsala Wine Sauce. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables
- PENNE CALABRESE$21.99
Italian sausage, roasted red bell pepper, mushrooms in a spicy marinara sauce
- PENNE TEQUILA SUNRISE$22.99
Chicken, bell pepper, onion in a creamy tequila lime sauce
- GNOCCHI AL PESTO$20.99
Pillowy and tender gnocchi smothered in a creamy basil pesto sauce and sundried tomato
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$25.99
Buttery wine sauce, cappers, cherry tomatoes, basil, pasta of your choice
- SALMONE AL MEDITERRANEO$32.00
Mediterranean style, olive tapenade, white wine, lemon juice, mashed potatoes and vegetables
- FARFALE AL SALMONE$28.99
Pink sauce, shallots, peas, garlic, salmon
- ITALIAN DIABOLO SHRIMP$25.99
Spicy Pink sauce, shallots, garlic, basil, parsley, roma tomatoes
- CREAMY CHIPOTLE SHRIMP$25.99
Delicious smoky chipotle cream sauce, shallots linguini, shrimp
PANINI
- TRE FORMAGGI Panino$16.99
Mozzarella, Swiss, Fontina, Tomatoes, and fresh basil comes with a side (Zuppa or ensalata)
- CONTADINO panino$18.99
Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Roasted red pepper aioli and Swiss cheese
- BUONA FOR TUNA panino$16.99
Curried blend spicies tuna salad with currants, melted gouda cheese
- CALABRESE panino$18.99
Turkish sausage, Roasted bell pepper and Fontina Chesse
- II PAVO-ROTTI panino$16.99
Oven Roasted turkey with cranberry jam and Brie Chesse
- EPICURIOUS Panino$18.99
Brie Cheese with Prosciutto di Parma and fig jame
- MEATBALL Panino$16.99
Noona's recipe, melted provolone Cheese
RISOTOS
PIZZA
SLICE
NOT PIZZA
LUNCH MENU
- Lunch Special$16.99
APPETIZER MENU
LA PIZZERIA MENU
LA PIZZERIA
- Pizza Margherita$20.00
Garlic sauce or pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, sliced fresh Roma tomatoes & fresh basil
- Works Pizza$27.00
Pomodoro sauce, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, onions, mushrooms & roasted bell peppers & mozzarella cheese.
- Meat Lovers Pizza$29.00
Pomodoro sauce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Applewood bacon, mozzarella cheese
- Hawaiian Pizza$22.00
Red sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapeno.
- Mediterranean Pizza$23.00
Pomodoro sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella, olives, spinach, bell pepper, artichokes
- Proscuito Pizza$25.00
White garlic sauce, burrata cheese, prosciutto, arugula, balsamico, pecorino cheese
- Polio & Pesto Pizza$23.00
Pesto, Chicken, roasted pomodoro, red onions, feta cheese
- La Italiana Pizza$22.00
White garlic sauce, pesto, pomodoro,burrata
- Contadino Pizza$25.00
Pomodoro sauce, artichokes, spinach, mushrooms, olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella
BEER
DRAFT BEER
BOTTLES/CANS
WINE
RED
WHITE
- Fat Cat Pinot Grigio$7.50
- Premium White$8.95
- Silver Ridge Chardonay$8.95
- PKNT Sauvignon Blanc$8.95
- Corte Vigna Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Riesling By The Glass$7.50
- White Zinfandel$7.50
- Grillo$8.95
- Riesling$25.00
- Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
- Pinot Grigio Corte Vigna$30.00
- Pecorino$39.00
- Chardonnay$30.00
- Pinot Grigio Fat Cat$25.00
- Grillo$32.00
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
665 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004