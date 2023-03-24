Restaurant header imageView gallery

Epik Burger

No reviews yet

12740 Atlantic Blvd,Ste 105

Jacksonville, FL 32225

Popular Items

Epik Fries
Old Skool Beef Burger
Sweet Potato Fries


Monthly Specials

Hawaiian Local's Burger

Hawaiian Local's Burger

$11.99

Brioche Bun, Fried Spam, Fried Egg, Pineapple Soy Glaze, Sriracha Aioli, Scallions

Hawaiian Coconut & Kona Coffee Shake

Hawaiian Coconut & Kona Coffee Shake

$5.99

Coconut Cream & Kona Coffee blended with vanilla ice cream and topped with chocolate syrup and coconut flakes.

Loco Moco Fries

Loco Moco Fries

$8.49

Fries topped with a Quarter Pound Burger, cooked, diced and tossed with caramelized onions, mushrooms. Topped with gravy and a fried egg.

Vegan Hawaiian Coconut & Kona Coffee Shake

Vegan Hawaiian Coconut & Kona Coffee Shake

$7.49

Coconut Cream & Kona Coffee blended with vegan gelato and topped with chocolate syrup and coconut flakes. Does not include whipped cream or cookie straw in order to be vegan.

Beef Signature Burgers

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$10.49

Housemade BBQ Sauce, Wainright Dairy White Cheddar, Cider Vinegar Slaw, Onion Ring

BLT Burger

BLT Burger

$11.49

Bacon, Pancetta(italian burger), Brie, Sundried Tomato Jam, Dijon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

BOSS Burger

BOSS Burger

$15.99

Three Beef Patties, Mild Cheddar, Jack Cheese, More Cheddar, Cheese Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Boss Sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$10.99

Fried Egg, Bacon, Wainright Dairy White Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, French Fries (a few on the burger)

Buffalo Fried Burger

Buffalo Fried Burger

$10.99

Third Pound Burger Battered and Fried, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato

Epik Burger

Epik Burger

$10.99

Pancetta (italian bacon), Brie, Cornichons, Balsamic Mayo, LTO

Epikurean Burger

Epikurean Burger

$11.99

Maytag Bleu Cheese-Truffle Mousse, Pancetta (italian bacon), Mushrooms, Housemade Blackberry-Beef Demi Glace, Balsamic Aioli, Scallions, Parmesan Cheese

Fruit and Cheese Burger

Fruit and Cheese Burger

$11.99

Baguette, Old Quebec Vintage Super Sharp Cheddar, Riesling Poached Apples, Apple-Wood Bacon, Honey Drizzle

Greek Beef Burger

Greek Beef Burger

$10.99

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette

Huevos Burger

Huevos Burger

$10.99

Fried Egg, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno

il Delizioso Hamburger

il Delizioso Hamburger

$14.99

'Nduja Americana(ground and spiced prosciutto spread), Auricchio Pecorino Al Tartufo(sheep's milk cheese with black truffles), Pancetta (Italian bacon), Peach Preserves. Nduja and Pancetta are pork products.

Korean BBQ Burger

Korean BBQ Burger

$10.99

Korean BBQ Marinated Burger, Kim Chi, Scallions, Gochujang Aioli, Fried Egg

Le Steakhouse Burger

Le Steakhouse Burger

$10.49

Maitre d' Butter, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Aioli, Cornichons

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.49

Sauteed Mushrooms, Emmental Swiss Cheese, Chardonnay Butter Sauce, Bacon

P.B. and Burger

P.B. and Burger

$10.99

Creamy Peanut Butter, Mild Cheddar, Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$10.49

Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Cheese Sauce

Red Dragon Burger

Red Dragon Burger

Vietnamese Beef Burger

Vietnamese Beef Burger

$9.49

Baguette, Pickled Veggies, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Signature Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Burger

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$10.49

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

"Bacon" Chicken Burger

"Bacon" Chicken Burger

$10.99

Wheat Bun, Turkey Bacon, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Cordon Bleu Chicken Burger

Cordon Bleu Chicken Burger

$11.49

Baguette, Pancetta, Emmental Swiss Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Dijon Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

BBQ Chicken Burger

BBQ Chicken Burger

$10.49

BBQ Sauce, Wainright Dairy White Cheddar, Cider Vinegar Slaw, Onion Ring

Greek Chicken Burger

Greek Chicken Burger

$10.99

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette

Vietnamese Chicken Burger

Vietnamese Chicken Burger

$9.99

Baguette, Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sriracha Aioli

Salmon Signature Burgers

Salmon Bacon Cheeseburger

Salmon Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Goat Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms, Balsamic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Asian Mango-Ginger Salmon Burger

Asian Mango-Ginger Salmon Burger

$10.49

Mango-Ginger Glaze, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato

Cali Salmon Burger

Cali Salmon Burger

$10.99

Guacamole, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato

BBQ Salmon Burger

BBQ Salmon Burger

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, Wainright Dairy White Cheddar, Cider Vinegar Slaw, Onion Ring

Veggie Signature Burgers

Our Veggie Burger Patties are made in house, are gluten free, vegan and made with a base of black beans, garbanzo beans, fresh vegetables and quinoa.
Chevre & Sundried Tomato Veggie Burger

Chevre & Sundried Tomato Veggie Burger

$9.99

Wheat Bun, Goat Cheese, Sundried Tomato Jam, Dijon Aioli, Lettuce, Red Onion

Divine Veggie Burger

Divine Veggie Burger

$8.99

Brioche Bun (contains eggs), Brie Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

Greek Veggie Burger

Greek Veggie Burger

$8.99

Brioche Bun (contains eggs), Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette

Guac Vegan Burger

Guac Vegan Burger

$8.99

Wheat Bun, Guacamole, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Korean BBQ Veggie Burger

Korean BBQ Veggie Burger

$9.99

Brioche Bun (contains eggs), Korean BBQ Marinated Veggie Patty, Kim Chi, Scallions, Gochujang Aioli, Fried Egg

Mushroom & Swiss Veggie Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Veggie Burger

$9.99

Brioche Bun (contains eggs), Sauteed Mushrooms, Emmental Swiss Cheese, Chardonnay Butter Sauce

Vegan BBQ Burger

Vegan BBQ Burger

$8.99

Wheat Bun, BBQ Sauce, Vegan Cheddar, Cider Vinegar Slaw, Onion Ring

Vegan Philly

Vegan Philly

$8.99

Pretzel Bun, Sauteed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Vegan Cheese Sauce

Vietnamese Veggie Burger

Vietnamese Veggie Burger

$8.99

Baguette, Pickled Veggies, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli

Old Skool Burgers (Create Your Own)

Old Skool Burgers are Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Customize Your Burger and make it your own!
Old Skool Beef Burger

Old Skool Beef Burger

$8.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Customize it and make it your own!

Old Skool Bison Burger

Old Skool Bison Burger

$12.49

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Customize it and make it your own!

Old Skool All Natural Chicken Burger

Old Skool All Natural Chicken Burger

$8.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Customize it and make it your own!

Old Skool Salmon Burger

Old Skool Salmon Burger

$9.49

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Customize it and make it your own!

Old Skool Veggie Burger

Old Skool Veggie Burger

$8.99

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle. Customize it and make it your own!

Sides

Fry Dips

Fry Dips

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Fries covered in Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Jalapenos and Scallions.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Big Fatty Fries

Big Fatty Fries

$14.99

Fries Layered with Bleu Cheese and Cheese Sauce, More Fries, Gravy, 'Nduja Americana, Sriracha Aioli, Sunny Egg, Chopped Bacon, Scallions and Howler Monkey Hot Sauce. 'Nduja is ground and spiced Prosciutto (pork).

BOSS Fries

BOSS Fries

$13.99

Way too many Fries topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Scallions, Jalapenos, BOSS Sauce and Sriracha Aioli.

Buffalo Bacon Cheese Fries

Buffalo Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fries with a side of Creamy Cheddar & Jack Cheese Sauce

Epik Fries

Epik Fries

Four Cheese Fries

Four Cheese Fries

$7.49

Fries covered in Brie, Feta, Parmesan, Cheese Sauce

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.99

Fries tossed with Grated Parmesan, Garlicy Seasoning, then topped with Shredded Parmesan, a Dallop of Maitre' D Butter, Dijon Aioli and Cornichons

Gravy Fries

Gravy Fries

$4.99

Fries covered with House-made Gravy (gravy contains pork)

J'Ville Poutine

J'Ville Poutine

$10.99

33 Peppers Datil Seasoned Fries covered with Wainright Dairy Cheese Curds, Housemade Gravy, Chopped Bacon, 33 Peppers Datil Sauce, Howler Monkey Hot Sauce and Scallions. Gravy contains Pork.

Korean BBQ Fries

Korean BBQ Fries

$6.99

Fries tossed in Gochugaru Red Pepper Flakes & Topped with Gochujang Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Sunny Egg, Scallions and Kim Chi.

Poutine

Poutine

$8.99

Fries covered with Wainright Dairy Cheese Curds, Housemade Gravy, Scallions. Gravy contains Pork.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.99

Fries covered in Grated Parmesan, Topped with Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Truffle Oil

Vegan "Meat"balls

Vegan "Meat"balls

$8.49

Housemade Vegan Fried "meat"balls, Housemade BBQ Sauce, Vegan Ranch Dip, Scallions, Howler Monkey Hot Sauce

Vegan Cheese Fries

Vegan Cheese Fries

$4.99

Fries covered in House-made Creamy Vegan Cheese Sauce & Scallions

Veggie "Meat"balls

Veggie "Meat"balls

$8.49

Housemade Vegan Fried "meat"balls, Sriracha Aioli Drizzle, Pickled Vegetables, Scallions, Epik Signature Sauce

House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$3.49

Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Vegetables, Tomato, Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Cider Slaw

Cider Slaw

$2.99

Cabbage Tossed with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Milkshakes

Avocado Shake

Avocado Shake

Butter and Honey Shake

Butter and Honey Shake

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

Cinnamon Dolce Shake

Cinnamon Dolce Shake

Cookies n' Creme Shake

Cookies n' Creme Shake

$5.99

This shake can not be ordered Gluten Free.

Elvis Shake

Elvis Shake

$6.99

Ice Cream Blended with Peanut Butter, Banana and Bacon

Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake

Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Shake

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Shake

Mango Shake

Mango Shake

Nutella Shake

Nutella Shake

Southern Banana Pudding Shake

Southern Banana Pudding Shake

$5.99

This shake can not be ordered Gluten Free.

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Dairy Free & Vegan Milkshakes

Vegan Vanilla Shake

$6.49

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie.

Vegan Madagascar Vanilla Bean Shake

$8.49

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie.

Vegan Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie.

Vegan Strawberry Shake

$6.99

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie.

Vegan Mango Shake

$6.99

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie.

Vegan Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

$7.49

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie.

Vegan Avocado Shake

$7.49

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie.

Vegan Cookies n' Creme Shake

$7.49

Almond Milk Based Vegan Gelato. Will not include Whipped Cream or a Cookie Straw.

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.99

Gluten Free

Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Marshmallow Cereal Bar

Marshmallow Cereal Bar

$3.49

Chewie Marshmallow Treat with Brown Butter and Sea Salt. Gluten Free.

Beer & Wine

Ancient City IPA

$5.00

Ancient City Red Ale

$5.00

Bold City Duke Brown

$5.00

Bold City Duval Light

$5.00

Bold City Killer Whale

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$5.50

Red Bridge Gluten Free

$5.00

Seasonal Hard Cider

$5.00

Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Pinot Grigio BOTTLE CK Mondavi

$18.00

Chardonnay BOTTLE CK Mondavi

$18.00

Cabernet BOTTLE CK Mondavi

$18.00

Merlot BOTTLE CK Mondavi

$18.00

Beverages- Fountain

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Stubborn Creme Soda

$3.29

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.29

Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.29

Brewed Unsweetened Tea

$3.29

Beverages- Bottled

Aquafina

$2.99

Boylan Orange Soda

$3.49

Boylan Shirley Temple Soda

$3.49

IBC Cream Soda

$3.49

IBC Root Beer

$3.49

Icelandic

$3.99

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.49

Pelligrino

$3.99

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.49

Boylan Sparkling Lemonade Soda

$3.49

Retail Items

Small T-Shirt

Small T-Shirt

Medium T-Shirt

Medium T-Shirt

Large T-Shirt

Large T-Shirt

XL T-Shirt

XL T-Shirt

2XL T-Shirt

2XL T-Shirt

3XL T-Shirt

3XL T-Shirt

$30.00

Good Boy or Girl Burger

$5.99

Unseasoned salmon and bison patty on a bun with a side of unseasoned fries. This is for your Puppy!

Kid's Meals (12 and Under Only)

Kid's Combo Includes 1/4 lb burger, 16oz fountain soda, and half order of fries. For children 12 and under only.

Kid's Combo

$8.99

Kid's Combo includes 1/4 lb burger, half order of fries and a 16oz fountain drink. Available only for children 12 and under. Kid's Burgers are always cooked well done.

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Not your ordinary burgers, fries and milkshakes!

