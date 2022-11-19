  • Home
Epiphany Gluten Free Bakery 1514 Immokalee Rd 117

No reviews yet

1514 Immokalee Rd 117

Naples, FL 34110

Order Again

Popular Items

Your Way
Ham, Egg & Chz
Latte

Caffeine/Other Drinks (Copy)

Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$5.50

Espresso

$4.00+

Latte

$3.95+

Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coco Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Orangina

$3.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.75

Water

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$4.50

12 Oz Cappuccino

$3.95

16 Oz Cappuccino

$4.95

Breakfast Pizza

Slice- Meat Breakfast Pizza

$7.50

Slice-Veggie Breakfast Pizza

$7.50

Whole-Meat Breakfast Pizza

$28.00

Whole-Veggie Breakfast Pizza

$28.00

Quiche

Slice-Meat Quiche

$7.50

Slice-Veggie Quiche

$7.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

$9.00

BACON ~ egg ~ cheese

Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Veggin w/ Casey

$9.00

spinach, mushrooms, caramelized onions, egg, & cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Ham, Egg & Chz

$9.00

Sesame Bagel

Toast

Toast

Waffles

$9.00

our signiture waffle low carb, made with almond flour & flax. dairy free

Buttermilk Waffle

$9.00

Sides

Additional egg

$1.50

Sausage

$2.75

Bacon

$3.00

Ham

$2.75

Turkey sausage

$3.00

2 Eggs Your Way

$3.00

MISC

Pancake Special

$11.00

Lunch Sandwiches/Salad

Mushroom Meltdown

$11.00

caramelized onions ~ cheese~spinach

Olive in the Garden

$11.00

olive tempanade ~ hummus tomato ~ cucumber spinach

The Great Tuna Bait

$11.00

tuna salad. find out this weeks flavor.

The Italian Dame

$11.00

tomato ~ spinach pesto ~ fresh mozz ~ balsamic

Turkey B' Jacked

$12.00

bacon ~ tomato ~ spinach pepperjack ~ honey dijon

EggsActly Tuna

$11.00

IS THAT: egg salad & tuna salad together? eggsactly.

EggsEmble Salad

$11.00

fancy pants eggsalad

Roast Beef & Borsin

$14.00

caramelized onions spinach

Plain Grilled Cheese

$9.00

plain grilled cheese -OR- thyme ~ pinch red pepper 3 cheeses & mustard for a zip!

Upgraded Grilled Cheese

$11.00

"the higher road" add bacon jam & a tomato (+3)

Feel the Beat

$9.95

spinach ~ Beets ~ goat cheese crumbles herb roasted sweet potatoes sweet & spicy pecans

Your Way

$11.00

Salad Small

$8.00

Salad Large

$15.00

Large Salad, Specialty

$18.00

16oz Turkey Salad

$10.50

8oz Turkey Salad

$8.00

Pizza Time

Best Friends

$27.00

boursin cheese ~ roast beef ~ carmalized onions ~ spinach ~ lemon oil ~ asiago

Breakfast Pizza

$29.00

scrambled eggs & cheese on top of pizza crust Veggie or Meat

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Happy Hour

$27.00

tomatoes ~ Burrata ~ basil ~ garlic ~ pesto ~ pizza spice

He's a Real Funghi

$27.00

mushrooms ~ carmalized onions ~ truffle oil ~ garlic aioli ~ asiago ~ arugala

Nice to Meat You

$27.00

Pepperoni! Italian Sausage! Bacon! Ham!

Right on Man

$27.00

bacon ~ carmalized onions ~ tomato ~ arugula ~ garlic ~ red pepper flakes

1 Top

$20.50

2-3 Top

$25.00

Unlimited Top

$27.00

VEGAN 1 top Cheese Pizza

$25.00

VEGAN 2-3 Top

$27.50

Pizza Slice

$5.95

DF PIZZA SLICE

$6.25

DF CHEESE PIZZA

$23.00

VEGAN Unlimited Top

$29.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
1514 Immokalee Rd 117, Naples, FL 34110

