época brewing

review star

No reviews yet

12355 NE 13th Ave. #108

Rear Bay

North Miami, FL 33161

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

EPOCA BREWS

época brewing No Tengo Dinero Lager

$5.00

época brewing Azimuth Brut IPA

$8.00+

GUEST BREWS

Prairie Artisan Ales SLUSH Sour

$8.50+

Tarpon River Native Lager

$7.50+

Grimm's Weiße

$8.00+

Bruz Belgian Quad

$10.00+

Hubbard's Cave Irish Stout

$8.00+

Une Annee Festbier Octoberfest

$8.50+

Captain Lawrence City Dreams IPA

$8.00+

Edmund's Oast Pils

$7.50+

Green Man ESB

$7.50+

Edmund's Oast Something Cold Blonde Ale

$8.00+

Crooked Stave Sour Rosé

$7.50+

Jolly Pumpkin Madrugada Obscura Stout

$9.00+

Beer Cuvée

$8.00

CANS

BERRY CHERRY 4PACK

$22.00

Wine

Red gl

$8.00

Bubbles gl

$10.00

ROSE

$8.00

BEERMOSA

$11.00

White Wine Glass

$8.00

Beermosa

$10.00

Soft Drink

Coke Product

$3.00

San Pellegrino Can

$3.00

Evian 750mL

$6.00

Agüita

$2.50

Snack

Chips

$2.00

Galletas María

$2.00

CAPS

BLACK / GOLD STICH

$30.00

Ladie's t-shirt

$25.00+

HAT WHITE STICH

$25.00

Men's t SHIRTS

$25.00+

Men's t-shirt

$25.00+

MENS T

$25.00+

WOMANS Ts

Woman's Logo T

$30.00

TANKS (Copy)

$30.00

GLASSWARE

GROWLERS

$10.00

STICKER CAN ART

Zenith sticky

$2.00

OPENING

FREE BEER- 12oz

DOG BEER

DOG BEER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
fresh and unique brews in an elegant and comfortable taproom

12355 NE 13th Ave. #108, Rear Bay, North Miami, FL 33161

