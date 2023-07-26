- Home
- /
- West Palm Beach
- /
- Eppys Subs - 5745 Columbia cr
Eppys Subs 5745 Columbia cr
No reviews yet
5745 Columbia cr
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Soup, Salad & Sides
Philly Cheesesteaks & Other Hot Sandwiches
6" Philly Cheesesteak
12" Philly Cheesesteak
Hot Pastrami
Pastrami & Swiss cheese, served on marble rye bread
Pressed Cuban
Ham, roast mojo pork, Swiss cheese, pickle chips & yellow mustard
Mojo BBQ Pork Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast mojo pork tossed in BBQ sauce
1/4 Lb Beef Hot Dog
With sauerkraut
Grilled Thick Cut Bologna
American cheese, tomato & onion, served on a kaiser roll
pressed reuben sandwich
6" Cold Subs
6" Traditional Italian
Ham, Genoa salami, capicola & provolone cheese
6" Oven Roasted Turkey
Choice of cheese
6" Roast Beef
Choice of cheese
6" Ham & Swiss
6" Salami & Provolone
6" The Club
Turkey, ham, provolone & bacon
6" All American
Roast beef, turkey, ham & provolone
6" White Albacore Tuna
6" The Veggie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & avocado
6" Hot Subs & Sandwiches
6" Meatball Parmesan Sub
6" Hot Italian Grinder
Ham, Genoa salami, capicola & provolone cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, banana or sweet peppers and house Italian dressing
6" Hot Turkey & Swiss
Turkey and Swiss cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, banana or sweet peppers and house Italian dressing
6" Hot Ham & Provolone
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, banana or sweet peppers and house Italian dressing
6" Chicken Tender
Choice of plain, buffalo or sweet Thai chili
Hot Pastrami
Pastrami & Swiss cheese, served on marble rye bread
Pressed Cuban
Ham, roast mojo pork, Swiss cheese, pickle chips & yellow mustard
1/4 Lb Beef Hot Dog
With sauerkraut