Soup, Salad & Sides

Chicken Noodle

$4.50+

New England Clam Chowder

$4.50+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

House Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber & carrots

Potato Salad

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Fresh Fruit Salad

$2.99

Whole Deli Pickle

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Cookie

$2.99

Brownie

$2.99

empanada

$3.00

Philly Cheesesteaks & Other Hot Sandwiches

6" Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Hot Pastrami

$12.99

Pastrami & Swiss cheese, served on marble rye bread

Pressed Cuban

$13.99

Ham, roast mojo pork, Swiss cheese, pickle chips & yellow mustard

Mojo BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Thinly sliced roast mojo pork tossed in BBQ sauce

1/4 Lb Beef Hot Dog

$8.99

With sauerkraut

Grilled Thick Cut Bologna

$9.99

American cheese, tomato & onion, served on a kaiser roll

pressed reuben sandwich

$12.99

6" Cold Subs

6" Traditional Italian

$8.99

Ham, Genoa salami, capicola & provolone cheese

6" Oven Roasted Turkey

$8.99

Choice of cheese

6" Roast Beef

$8.99

Choice of cheese

6" Ham & Swiss

$8.99

6" Salami & Provolone

$8.99

6" The Club

$8.99

Turkey, ham, provolone & bacon

6" All American

$8.99

Roast beef, turkey, ham & provolone

6" White Albacore Tuna

$8.99

6" The Veggie

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives & avocado

6" Hot Subs & Sandwiches

6" Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.99

6" Hot Italian Grinder

$9.99

Ham, Genoa salami, capicola & provolone cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, banana or sweet peppers and house Italian dressing

6" Hot Turkey & Swiss

$9.99

Turkey and Swiss cheese. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, banana or sweet peppers and house Italian dressing

6" Hot Ham & Provolone

$9.99

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, banana or sweet peppers and house Italian dressing

6" Chicken Tender

$9.99

Choice of plain, buffalo or sweet Thai chili

12" Cold Subs

12" Traditional Italian

$12.99

Ham, Genoa salami, capicola & provolone cheese

12" Oven Roasted Turkey

$12.99

Choice of cheese

12" Roast Beef

$12.99

Choice of cheese