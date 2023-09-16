DRINKS

Agua

Agua

$2.00

bottled water 16.9oz

Agua de Jamaica

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

sweet hibiscus tea (8oz)

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

mexican sparkling water (glass bottle)

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$4.00

mexican coca-cola (glass bottle)

Coca-Cola Light

$3.00

diet coke (can)

Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

mexican sprite (glass bottle)

Squirt

Squirt

$4.00

mexican grapefruit soda (glass bottle)

Tecate

Tecate

$5.00

tecate beer (can)

Tecate Light

Tecate Light

$5.00

tecate light beer (can)

Margarita

Margarita

$5.00

tequila, lime, tripple sec *12oz*

Mangonada

Mangonada

$10.00

mango, lime, chamoy, tequila, tajin *12oz*

Michelada Mix (No Beer)

Michelada Mix (No Beer)

$3.00
Agua de Horchata

Agua de Horchata

$4.00

Carta Blanca

$5.00

FOOD

Consome

Consome

8oz. birria broth (please select option from modifiers)

Taco

Taco

$4.00

soft corn tortilla, birria (one taco)

Taco Dorado

Taco Dorado

$4.00

crispy corn tortilla, birria (one taco dorado)

Quesataco

Quesataco

$5.00

corn tortilla, melted cheese, birria (one quesataco)

Taco "PERRON"

Taco "PERRON"

$6.00

flour tortilla, cheese, birria, onion, cilantro, guacamole, beans

Vampiro

Vampiro

$6.00

grilled corn tostada, melted cheese, birria (one vampiro)

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$12.00

flour tortilla, melted cheese, birria

Huesitaco

Huesitaco

$8.00Out of stock

birria taco w/ bone marrow (one taco + one bone marrow)

Birriamen

Birriamen

$15.00Out of stock

birria + consome + ramen noodles (egg is extra)

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$16.00

tortilla chips, nacho cheese, birria, guacamole, beans, jalapeño, onions, cilantro, chile morita aioli

Birria Kit

Birria Kit

$80.00

*15 - 20 TACOS* 1L birria, 1/2L consome, 1/4L onions, radish & cilantro, 1/4L salsa taquera, limes, tortillas

Birria Smash Burger

Birria Smash Burger

$12.00

beef patty, birria, cheese, dipping consomé, fries

Birria-Burro

$14.00

birria, flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole, beans, consome

SIDES

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

tortilla chips & guacamole *4oz*

Chips & Queso

$5.00

tortilla chips & nacho cheese *4oz*

Caramel Flan

$6.00Out of stock

caramel flan

Banderillas

$2.00

MERCH

T-SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock