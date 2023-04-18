  • Home
EP's Eats LLC Home Depot: subject to change daily

No reviews yet

345 North Springboro Pike

Dayton, OH 45449

Entrees

fruit & yogurt parfait

$9.00

vanilla-chia seed yogurt topped with mixed berries and house-made granola

avocado toast

$12.00

house made avo spread on a slice of multigrain toast. topped with sliced boiled egg and everything but the bagel seasoning. served with a side of fruit.

OG breakfast sammy

$12.00

egg any way, bacon, melted gouda cheese, & mayo on a toasted brioche bun. served with seasoned potatoes. add avo spread for $2

classic grilled chicken sandwich

$13.00

juicy, seasoned chicken breast topped with leafy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, garlic aioli, and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Pancake Pups

pancake pups- classic

$10.00

topped with butter drizzle & sifted powdered sugar. served with maple syrup and a side of sausage.

pancake pups- special

$10.00

topped with chocolate syrup, mallow sauce and graham cracker crumbs. served with maple syrup and a side of sausage.

pancake pups- bacon & cheddar jack

$10.00

pancake pups topped with a cheddar-monterey jack cheese blend and crispy bacon bits. served with a side of maple syrup.

Sides

cup of fruit

$5.00

seasoned potatoes

$5.00

fresh baked bread (1 slice)

$3.00

A-La-Carte

banana

$1.00

sliced banana (1 banana)

mixed berries

$1.51

biscuit

$1.11

buttered biscuit

blueberries

$1.08

brioche bun

$1.56

chocolate sauce

$1.00

per ounce

cranberries (dried)

$1.26

per oz

egg

$1.18

1 egg any way

minced garlic

$1.13

1 oz

gouda cheese

$1.18

1 slice

granola

$1.27

1 oz

grapes

$1.14

honey

$1.20

per oz

honey mustard

$1.18

per oz

lettuce

$1.06

1 slice

mallow sauce

$1.06

one ounce

mayo

$0.99

1 oz

milk

$1.92

8 oz

multi-grain bread

$1.36

per slice

peanut butter

$1.02

per oz

powdered sugar

$0.96

per oz

salsa

$1.18

per oz

maple syrup

$1.09

per oz

tomato

$1.18

per slice

white cheddar cheese

$1.13

per slice

eggs (2)

$4.00

sausage patties

$3.00

bacon

$3.00

avo mash

$2.00

Drinks

water

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

coke

$2.00

coke zero

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

juice- apple

$3.00

juice- orange

$3.00

Special Menu Items

carnitas hash bowl special

$13.00

our house seasoned potatoes topped with perfectly smoked pulled pork, shredded cheddar jack, an over medium egg, and our house made avo mash.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

brunch food truck & private catering good vibes & great food

Location

345 North Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449

Directions

