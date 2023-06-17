Restaurant header imageView gallery

EP's Eats LLC

review star

No reviews yet

645 Central Avenue

Carlisle, OH 45005

Entrees

avocado toast

$12.00

house made avo spread on a slice of multigrain toast. topped with sliced boiled egg and everything but the bagel seasoning. served with a side of fruit.

OG breakfast sammy

$12.00

egg any way, bacon, melted gouda cheese, & mayo on a toasted brioche bun. served with seasoned potatoes. add avo spread for $2

classic grilled chicken sandwich

$13.00

juicy, seasoned chicken breast topped with leafy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, garlic aioli, and melted cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun

biscuits & gravy

$10.00

Buttermilk biscuits topped with our made-from-scratch bacon gravy and served with a side of fruit.

sausage egg & cheese biscuits (2)

$11.00

two buttermilk biscuits topped with cheddar cheese, our house seasoned sausage, and two over hard eggs.

everything but the kitchen sink bowl

$13.00

our house seasoned potatoes topped with melted gouda cheese, crispy bacon bits, an over medium egg, buttery biscuit and our house made bacon gravy

BLT

$12.00

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted multi-grain bread. add egg for $1. served with seasoned potatoes.

grilled cheese with bacon

$11.00

Gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, and 3 slices of bacon on grilled buttery bread

Pancake Pups

pancake pups- classic

$10.00

topped with butter drizzle & sifted powdered sugar. served with maple syrup and a side of sausage.

pancake pups- s'mores

$10.00

topped with chocolate syrup, mallow sauce and graham cracker crumbs. served with maple syrup and a side of sausage.

pancake pups- bacon & cheddar jack

$10.00

pancake pups topped with a cheddar-monterey jack cheese blend and crispy bacon bits. served with a side of maple syrup.

Sides

cup of fruit

$5.00

seasoned potatoes

$5.00

fresh baked bread (1 slice)

$3.00

fruit & yogurt parfait

$5.00

vanilla-chia seed yogurt topped with mixed berries and house-made granola

A-La-Carte

banana

$1.00

sliced banana (1 banana)

mixed berries

$1.51

biscuit

$1.11

buttered biscuit

blueberries

$1.08

brioche bun

$1.56

chocolate sauce

$1.00

per ounce

cranberries (dried)

$1.26

per oz

egg

$1.18

1 egg any way

minced garlic

$1.13

1 oz

gouda cheese

$1.18

1 slice

granola

$1.27

1 oz

grapes

$1.14

honey

$1.20

per oz

honey mustard

$1.18

per oz

lettuce

$1.06

1 slice

mallow sauce

$1.06

one ounce

mayo

$0.99

1 oz

milk

$1.92

8 oz

multi-grain bread

$1.36

per slice

peanut butter

$1.02

per oz

powdered sugar

$0.96

per oz

salsa

$1.18

per oz

maple syrup

$1.09

per oz

tomato

$1.18

per slice

white cheddar cheese

$1.13

per slice

eggs (2)

$4.00

sausage patties

$3.00

bacon

$3.00

avo mash

$2.00

Drinks

water

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

coke

$2.00

coke zero

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

juice- apple

$3.00

juice- orange

$3.00

yoohoo

$2.00

Special Menu Items

avo toast NO egg

$11.00

Our same amazing avo toast without egg for the vegan/veggie lovers

2 burger slider meal

$14.00

Two burger sliders on brioche buns with cheese, tomato, lettuce, sliced onion, & garlic aioli. Served with beer cheese macaroni.

beer cheese macaroni

$4.00

5 cheese, beer cheese macaroni seasoned with love and baked to perfection

