Equator Coffees Burlingame

review star

No reviews yet

312 Airport Blvd

Burlingame, CA 94010

Hot Drinks

10oz Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

10oz filtered black coffee

16oz Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

16oz filtered black coffee

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices

Maple Walnut Latte

$5.25

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

The Habibi Latte

$5.25

orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk

Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over hot water

Espresso

$3.50

2 shots espresso

Macchiato

$3.75

3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cortado

$3.75

5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Latte

$4.75

2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice

Caramel Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice

Mocha

$5.25

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice

Pour-Over

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50Out of stock

filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice

Red Eye

$4.00Out of stock

filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top

Vanilla Steamer

$3.25

vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice

Babycino

$1.50

Warm milk with fresh whipped cream

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75Out of stock

Espresso with fresh whipped cream

Steamed Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Cafe Au Lait

$4.03+Out of stock

Tea

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.75

caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened

Dragon Well Green

$3.75Out of stock
Hot Matcha Tea

$4.75
Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Jasmine Silver Green

$3.75

light and floral green tea

Matcha Latte

$5.25

matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla

Mint

$3.75

caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea

Rooibos

$3.75Out of stock
Tieguanyin Oolong

$3.75Out of stock
Yunnan Black

$3.75

traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.50

Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & vanilla syrup over ice

Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & pumpkin syrup over ice

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Maple Walnut Latte

$5.75

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

Espresso Tonic

$5.75Out of stock

single origin espresso, tonic water, angostura orange bitters & orange wedge over ice

Iced Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over ice & water

Iced Habibi

$5.75

Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice

Iced Mocha

$5.75

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice

Classic Shakerato

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Chocolate Shakerato

$4.25

8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.75

caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Matcha Shakerato

$4.50

8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

ceylon black tea, unsweetened

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional

Cold Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Cherry Limeade

$4.75

Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice

Baked Goods

Traditional Croissant - Midwife & Baker

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant - Midwife & Baker

$5.25Out of stock
Almond Croissant - Midwife & Baker

$5.75Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant - Midwife & Baker

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Frangi Twist - Midwife & Baker

$4.50Out of stock

Muffin - Midwife & Baker

$5.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Walnut Sticky Bun - Midwife & Baker

$4.75Out of stock
Cardamom Croissant - Midwife & Baker

$4.00Out of stock
Seasonal Danish - Midwife & Baker

$5.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie - Midwife & Baker

$2.75Out of stock
Scone - Midwife & Baker

$4.25Out of stock

Sandwich, Toast & Waffles

Breakfast Frittata Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo

Fresh Blueberry Waffle (GF)

$9.25Out of stock

with lemon creme fraiche

Almond Butter & Banana Waffle (GF)

$10.25Out of stock

with chopped almonds & honey

Honey Butter Waffle (GF)

$8.25Out of stock

with powdered sugar

Strawberry & Chocolate Waffle (GF)

$9.75Out of stock

Strawberries, fresh whipped cream & Guittard chocolate sauce

Avocado Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper