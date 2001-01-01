- Home
- /
- Culver City
- /
- Equator Coffees Culver City
Equator Coffees Culver City
No reviews yet
8900 Venice Blvd Suite 105
Culver City, CA 90232
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hot Drinks
10oz Coffee
10oz filtered black coffee
16oz Coffee
16oz filtered black coffee
Autumn Spice Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices
Maple Walnut Latte
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
The Habibi Latte
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
Socalo Spiced Latte
chefs Mary Sue and Susan’s signature cafe de olla with piloncillo, cinnamon, star anise, allspice, orange zest, espresso & milk
Americano
2 shots espresso over hot water
Espresso
2 shots espresso
Macchiato
3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cortado
5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cappuccino
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice
Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Pour-Over
Hot Chocolate
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
Cafe Au Lait
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Red Eye
filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top
Vanilla Steamer
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
Babycino
Warm milk with fresh whipped cream
Espresso Con Panna
Espresso with fresh whipped cream
Steamed Milk
cup of milk
Cafe Au Lait
Tea
Rooibos Chai Latte
caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened
Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Chamomile
caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral
Dragon Well Green
Earl Grey
rich and citrusy black tea
Hot Matcha Tea
Iced Matcha Tea
matcha green tea over ice & water
Jasmine Silver Green
light and floral green tea
Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
Mint
caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea
Rooibos
Tieguanyin Oolong
Yunnan Black
traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet
White Peony
sweet with hints of melon
DECAF Spring Green
decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
cold brew, heavy cream & vanilla syrup over ice
Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew
cold brew, heavy cream & pumpkin syrup over ice
Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice
Iced Autumn Spice Latte
2 shots espresso, pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices over ice & milk of your choice
Iced Maple Walnut Latte
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
Espresso Tonic
single origin espresso, tonic water, angostura orange bitters & orange wedge over ice
Iced Americano
2 shots espresso over ice & water
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Iced Habibi
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice
Iced Latte
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
Iced Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
Iced Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice
Iced Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice
Classic Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Chocolate Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Caramel Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Iced Herbal Tea
caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened
Iced Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Tea
matcha green tea over ice & water
Matcha Shakerato
8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy
Iced Black Tea
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
Chocolate Milk
Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional
Cold Milk
cup of milk
Cherry Limeade
Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice
Iced Socalo Spiced Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
Baked Goods
Butter Croissant
Almond Croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Spinach Artichoke Danish
Banana Chocolate Bread
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Cranberry Citrus Scone
Blueberry Muffin - Gluten Free
Almond Financier - Gluten Free
Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Vegan Morning Glory Muffin
Socalo Guava Cheese Empanada
Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Peppermint Doughnut
Breakfast
Breakfast Frittata Sandwich
Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo
Avocado Toast
Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper
Banana Toast
Almond butter, fresh banana & drizzled honey on Rustic bakery flax sunflower sourdough
Protein Avocado Toast
scrambled egg white, bacon, avocado, micro greens & everything seasoning on Rustic bakery flax sunflower sourdough
Almond Butter & Banana Waffle (GF)
with chopped almonds & honey
Fresh Blueberry Waffle (GF)
with lemon creme fraiche
Honey Butter Waffle (GF)
with powdered sugar
Granola & Yogurt
Straus organic Greek yogurt, Nana Joe's Cluster Blend Granola, Seasonal Fruit
Lunch
Golden Gate Grain Bowl*
Avocado, Poached Egg, Farro, Freekah, Broccolini, Radicchio, Pepitas, Lemon Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Bacon, avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, little gem lettuce, blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing
B.L.A.T.*
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta. served with mixed greens
Turkey Panini*
Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula, Fontina & Herbed Aioli. served with mixed greens
Grilled Cheese Panini
Fontina & Smoked Mozzarella. served with mixed greens
Veggie Panini
sun-dried tomato pesto, smoked mozzarella, fontina, fresh basil, roasted tomato, bell pepper & artichoke hearts. served with mixed greens
Bottled Beverages
EQ Cold Coffee
EQ Cold Latte
EQ Cold Mocha
GIVN bottled water - Still
Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.
GIVN bottled water - Sparkling
Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.
Little West Clover
Little West Quench
Better Booch Ginger Boost
Better Booch Morning Glory
Better Booch Citrus Sunrise
Vybes Peach Ginger
Vybes Strawberry Lavender
Vybes Blueberry Mint
Spindrift Grapefruit 16oz
Spindrift Lemon 16oz
Boylans Root Beer
Boylans Black Cherry
Boylans Cola
Boylans Diet Cola
Coffee Bags
Colombia Cerro Azul Enano
12oz - light - Vibrant and uniquely complex with flavors of pineapple, strawberry, rose, and lime
Decaf Equator Blend
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Rich and balanced with flavors of prune, cherry, cedar, and nutmeg.
Decaf Eye of the Tiger
Lively notes of lime curd and coconut compliment complex gingerbread and a creamy body
Decaf Guatemala Lomas Altas
12oz - light - balanced & complex with flavors of baked apple, butter & pecan.
El Salvador Los Pirineos Black Honey Pacamara
sparkling and delicate with flavors of lychee, pomegranate & rose hips
Endless Summer Blend
Light - 12oz - Vibrant and complex with flavors of raspberry, maple, and apricot
Equator Blend
12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.
Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
Ethiopia Suke Quto Organic
12oz - light - delicate flavors of vanilla wafer, dried pineapple, lavender, and brown sugar
French Roast Fair Trade Organic
12oz bag - Dark. Rich and smoky with flavors of bittersweet chocolate, dried plum and walnut.
Guatemala Concepción Huista Fair Trade Organic
12oz - light - balanced and complex flavors of pear, honey, nutmeg & candied orange peel
Guatemala El Injerto Natural
Intensely fruity and sweet with flavors of raspberry, caramel, and cashew.
Guatemala El Injerto Pacamara
6oz - light - Delicate and floral with flavors of mango, tea rose, and kiwi.
Guatemala El Injerto Single Origin Espresso
Instant Almond Mylk Latte
Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds, Equator Instant Coffee, Maple Sugar and Himalayan Salt - Create a rich, creamy, and delicious latte in an instant. Simply add water, whisk or froth to combine and enjoy.
Jaguar Espresso Fair Trade Organic
12oz - Dark - Flavors of bittersweet chocolate, baking spices, apricot and hazelnut.
Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Flavors of dark chocolate, almond and berry-like fruit.
Nicaragua Flor de Dalia Natural Fair Trade Organic
12oz - light - fruity, sweet, and balanced with flavors of red grape, watermelon, and cashew
Nicaragua Sacacli Regenerative Organic Certified
12oz - Med. Light - a balance of sweet and savory flavors including red apple, baker's chocolate, walnut, and mint
Specialty Cold Brew
Contains 4 filter bags of ground coffee. Each filter bag makes 24 oz of cold brew. Bright and inviting with flavors of apricot, candied orange, clove, cinnamon, and fudge in the finish.
Tigerwalk Espresso
12oz bag - Medium. Balanced, sweet and creamy with flavors of cherry-toned chocolate, strawberry and lemon.
Wolf it Down Blend
Crafted in partnership with Chef Tyler Florence, $3 from each bag sold will go to RestaurantsCare.org to help provide financial support to restaurant employees facing an unforeseen hardship.
Snacks
Sprouted Heart Granola Bar
Big Spoon Tigerwalk Espresso Nut Butter
This limited batch collaboration combines fresh-roasted California Mission almonds, Oregon hazelnuts, coconut crystals, vanilla, cinnamon, and sea salt with Equator Coffees' flagship Tigerwalk Espresso
Financier Tube
Chocolate Macaroons
El Injerto Coffee Blossom Honey
This exclusive and very limited Coffee Blossom Honey is complex and layered with plum and spices on the nose, an indulgent velvety mouthfeel, refreshing strawberries, and a delightful citric finish.
Waffle Mix
Sprouted Heart Gluten Free waffle mix