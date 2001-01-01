Main picView gallery

Equator Coffees Culver City

8900 Venice Blvd Suite 105

Culver City, CA 90232

Order Again

Hot Drinks

10oz Coffee

10oz Coffee

$3.00

10oz filtered black coffee

16oz Coffee

16oz Coffee

$3.50

16oz filtered black coffee

Autumn Spice Latte

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices

Maple Walnut Latte

Maple Walnut Latte

$5.25

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

The Habibi Latte

The Habibi Latte

$5.25

orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk

Socalo Spiced Latte

Socalo Spiced Latte

$5.25

chefs Mary Sue and Susan’s signature cafe de olla with piloncillo, cinnamon, star anise, allspice, orange zest, espresso & milk

Americano

Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over hot water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

2 shots espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.75

2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice

Pour-Over

Pour-Over

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00

filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top

Vanilla Steamer

Vanilla Steamer

$3.25

vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice

Babycino

Babycino

$1.50

Warm milk with fresh whipped cream

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Espresso with fresh whipped cream

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.03+

Tea

Rooibos Chai Latte

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.75

caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.75Out of stock

caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral

Dragon Well Green

Dragon Well Green

$3.75
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.75

rich and citrusy black tea

Hot Matcha Tea

Hot Matcha Tea

$4.75
Iced Matcha Tea

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Jasmine Silver Green

Jasmine Silver Green

$3.75Out of stock

light and floral green tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25

matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla

Mint

Mint

$3.75Out of stock

caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea

Rooibos

Rooibos

$3.75
Tieguanyin Oolong

Tieguanyin Oolong

$3.75Out of stock
Yunnan Black

Yunnan Black

$3.75

traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet

White Peony

White Peony

$3.75Out of stock

sweet with hints of melon

DECAF Spring Green

DECAF Spring Green

$3.75Out of stock

decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & vanilla syrup over ice

Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & pumpkin syrup over ice

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Maple Walnut Latte

Iced Maple Walnut Latte

$5.75

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.75

single origin espresso, tonic water, angostura orange bitters & orange wedge over ice

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over ice & water

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.50
Iced Habibi

Iced Habibi

$5.75

Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.75

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice

Classic Shakerato

Classic Shakerato

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Chocolate Shakerato

Chocolate Shakerato

$4.25

8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Caramel Shakerato

Caramel Shakerato

$4.25

8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Herbal Tea

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.75

caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Tea

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Matcha Shakerato

Matcha Shakerato

$4.50

8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

ceylon black tea, unsweetened

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$4.75Out of stock

Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice

Iced Socalo Spiced Latte

Iced Socalo Spiced Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice

Baked Goods

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.75Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00
Spinach Artichoke Danish

Spinach Artichoke Danish

$5.75Out of stock
Banana Chocolate Bread

Banana Chocolate Bread

$4.00Out of stock
Bacon Cheddar Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.50Out of stock
Cranberry Citrus Scone

Cranberry Citrus Scone

$4.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin - Gluten Free

Blueberry Muffin - Gluten Free

$5.75Out of stock
Almond Financier - Gluten Free

Almond Financier - Gluten Free

$5.75Out of stock
Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.25Out of stock
Vegan Morning Glory Muffin

Vegan Morning Glory Muffin

$4.75Out of stock
Socalo Guava Cheese Empanada

$4.25

Socalo Guava Cheese Empanada

$4.25

Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Peppermint Doughnut

$4.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Breakfast Frittata Sandwich

Breakfast Frittata Sandwich

$9.00

Veggie frittata on Rustic Bakery Flax Sunflower Sourdough with avocado, cheese, & spicy mayo

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Ricotta, Poppy Seeds, Citrus Oil & Aleppo pepper

Banana Toast

Banana Toast

$8.50

Almond butter, fresh banana & drizzled honey on Rustic bakery flax sunflower sourdough

Protein Avocado Toast

Protein Avocado Toast

$10.00

scrambled egg white, bacon, avocado, micro greens & everything seasoning on Rustic bakery flax sunflower sourdough

Almond Butter & Banana Waffle (GF)

Almond Butter & Banana Waffle (GF)

$10.25

with chopped almonds & honey

Fresh Blueberry Waffle (GF)

Fresh Blueberry Waffle (GF)

$9.25

with lemon creme fraiche

Honey Butter Waffle (GF)

Honey Butter Waffle (GF)

$8.25

with powdered sugar

Granola & Yogurt

Granola & Yogurt

$9.50

Straus organic Greek yogurt, Nana Joe's Cluster Blend Granola, Seasonal Fruit

Lunch

Golden Gate Grain Bowl*

Golden Gate Grain Bowl*

$13.00Out of stock

Avocado, Poached Egg, Farro, Freekah, Broccolini, Radicchio, Pepitas, Lemon Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon, avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, little gem lettuce, blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing

B.L.A.T.*

B.L.A.T.*

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & herbed aioli on ciabatta. served with mixed greens

Turkey Panini*

Turkey Panini*

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula, Fontina & Herbed Aioli. served with mixed greens

Grilled Cheese Panini

Grilled Cheese Panini

$9.00

Fontina & Smoked Mozzarella. served with mixed greens

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$13.00Out of stock

sun-dried tomato pesto, smoked mozzarella, fontina, fresh basil, roasted tomato, bell pepper & artichoke hearts. served with mixed greens

Bottled Beverages

EQ Cold Coffee

EQ Cold Coffee

$4.00Out of stock
EQ Cold Latte

EQ Cold Latte

$4.00Out of stock
EQ Cold Mocha

EQ Cold Mocha

$4.00Out of stock
GIVN bottled water - Still

GIVN bottled water - Still

$2.50

Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.

GIVN bottled water - Sparkling

GIVN bottled water - Sparkling

$2.75

Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.

Little West Clover

Little West Clover

$8.50
Little West Quench

Little West Quench

$8.50
Better Booch Ginger Boost

Better Booch Ginger Boost

$5.00Out of stock
Better Booch Morning Glory

Better Booch Morning Glory

$5.00Out of stock
Better Booch Citrus Sunrise

Better Booch Citrus Sunrise

$5.00Out of stock
Vybes Peach Ginger

Vybes Peach Ginger

$7.00
Vybes Strawberry Lavender

Vybes Strawberry Lavender

$7.00
Vybes Blueberry Mint

Vybes Blueberry Mint

$7.00
Spindrift Grapefruit 16oz

Spindrift Grapefruit 16oz

$2.75Out of stock
Spindrift Lemon 16oz

Spindrift Lemon 16oz

$2.75Out of stock
Boylans Root Beer

Boylans Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock
Boylans Black Cherry

Boylans Black Cherry

$2.75Out of stock
Boylans Cola

Boylans Cola

$2.75Out of stock
Boylans Diet Cola

Boylans Diet Cola

$2.75Out of stock

Coffee Bags

Medium Light - 12oz - Spicy and sweet with flavors of pear, ginger, milk chocolate, and lime.
Colombia Cerro Azul Enano

Colombia Cerro Azul Enano

$26.00Out of stock

12oz - light - Vibrant and uniquely complex with flavors of pineapple, strawberry, rose, and lime

Decaf Equator Blend

Decaf Equator Blend

$16.00Out of stock

12oz bag - Medium Dark. Rich and balanced with flavors of prune, cherry, cedar, and nutmeg.

Decaf Eye of the Tiger

Decaf Eye of the Tiger

$17.75

Lively notes of lime curd and coconut compliment complex gingerbread and a creamy body

Decaf Guatemala Lomas Altas

Decaf Guatemala Lomas Altas

$21.00

12oz - light - balanced & complex with flavors of baked apple, butter & pecan.

El Salvador Los Pirineos Black Honey Pacamara

El Salvador Los Pirineos Black Honey Pacamara

$20.50

sparkling and delicate with flavors of lychee, pomegranate & rose hips

Endless Summer Blend

Endless Summer Blend

$18.00

Light - 12oz - Vibrant and complex with flavors of raspberry, maple, and apricot

Equator Blend

Equator Blend

$16.00

12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.

Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack

Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.

Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack

Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack

$15.00

Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.

Ethiopia Suke Quto Organic

Ethiopia Suke Quto Organic

$20.50Out of stock

12oz - light - delicate flavors of vanilla wafer, dried pineapple, lavender, and brown sugar

French Roast Fair Trade Organic

French Roast Fair Trade Organic

$17.00Out of stock

12oz bag - Dark. Rich and smoky with flavors of bittersweet chocolate, dried plum and walnut.

Guatemala Concepción Huista Fair Trade Organic

Guatemala Concepción Huista Fair Trade Organic

$17.50

12oz - light - balanced and complex flavors of pear, honey, nutmeg & candied orange peel

Guatemala El Injerto Natural

Guatemala El Injerto Natural

$23.50Out of stock

Intensely fruity and sweet with flavors of raspberry, caramel, and cashew.

Guatemala El Injerto Pacamara

Guatemala El Injerto Pacamara

$22.00Out of stock

6oz - light - Delicate and floral with flavors of mango, tea rose, and kiwi.

Guatemala El Injerto Single Origin Espresso

Guatemala El Injerto Single Origin Espresso

$22.50Out of stock
Instant Almond Mylk Latte

Instant Almond Mylk Latte

$25.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Sprouted Almonds, Equator Instant Coffee, Maple Sugar and Himalayan Salt - Create a rich, creamy, and delicious latte in an instant. Simply add water, whisk or froth to combine and enjoy.

Jaguar Espresso Fair Trade Organic

Jaguar Espresso Fair Trade Organic

$16.50Out of stock

12oz - Dark - Flavors of bittersweet chocolate, baking spices, apricot and hazelnut.

Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic

Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic

$17.50

12oz bag - Medium Dark. Flavors of dark chocolate, almond and berry-like fruit.

Nicaragua Flor de Dalia Natural Fair Trade Organic

Nicaragua Flor de Dalia Natural Fair Trade Organic

$18.00

12oz - light - fruity, sweet, and balanced with flavors of red grape, watermelon, and cashew

Nicaragua Sacacli Regenerative Organic Certified

Nicaragua Sacacli Regenerative Organic Certified

$18.00Out of stock

12oz - Med. Light - a balance of sweet and savory flavors including red apple, baker's chocolate, walnut, and mint

Specialty Cold Brew

Specialty Cold Brew

$12.00Out of stock

Contains 4 filter bags of ground coffee. Each filter bag makes 24 oz of cold brew. Bright and inviting with flavors of apricot, candied orange, clove, cinnamon, and fudge in the finish.

Tigerwalk Espresso

Tigerwalk Espresso

$16.00

12oz bag - Medium. Balanced, sweet and creamy with flavors of cherry-toned chocolate, strawberry and lemon.

Wolf it Down Blend

Wolf it Down Blend

$20.50Out of stock

Crafted in partnership with Chef Tyler Florence, $3 from each bag sold will go to RestaurantsCare.org to help provide financial support to restaurant employees facing an unforeseen hardship.

Snacks

Sprouted Heart Granola Bar

Sprouted Heart Granola Bar

$5.00
Big Spoon Tigerwalk Espresso Nut Butter

Big Spoon Tigerwalk Espresso Nut Butter

$14.50Out of stock

This limited batch collaboration combines fresh-roasted California Mission almonds, Oregon hazelnuts, coconut crystals, vanilla, cinnamon, and sea salt with Equator Coffees' flagship Tigerwalk Espresso

Financier Tube

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Macaroons

$7.00Out of stock
El Injerto Coffee Blossom Honey

El Injerto Coffee Blossom Honey

$16.00Out of stock

This exclusive and very limited Coffee Blossom Honey is complex and layered with plum and spices on the nose, an indulgent velvety mouthfeel, refreshing strawberries, and a delightful citric finish.

Waffle Mix

Waffle Mix

$7.50

Sprouted Heart Gluten Free waffle mix