- Home
- /
- Laguna Beach
- /
- Equator Coffees Laguna Beach
Equator Coffees Laguna Beach
No reviews yet
160 S. Coast Highway
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured
- Apple Cider Cinnamon Cream$4.50
hot apple cider topped with heavy cream shaken with vanilla and cinnamon
- Peppermint Chocolate Cold Brew Cream$5.75
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate, vanilla & peppermint syrups topped with crushed candy
- Autumn Spice Cold Brew Cream$5.75
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with pumpkin syrup
- Peppermint Mocha$5.50
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup
- Brainwash Latte$5.50Out of stock
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
- Habibi Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our Habibi syrup made from orange blossom, cardamom & clove
- Vanilla Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our house made vanilla syrup
- Mocha Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate
- Lavender Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with lavender vanilla syrup
- Caramel Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with caramel syrup
- The Habibi Latte$5.50
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Hot Drinks
- 10oz Coffee$3.50
10oz of Equator Blend coffee
- 16oz Coffee$4.00
16oz of Equator Blend coffee
- Red Eye$4.25
filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
- Pour-Over
Rotating seasonal single origin coffees - $1 per pour-over goes to the Las Rosas Women's Group
- Espresso$3.75
2 shots espresso
- Americano$4.00
2 shots espresso over hot water
- Macchiato$4.00
3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
- Cortado$4.00
5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
- Cappuccino$4.25
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
- Latte$5.00
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
- Vanilla Latte$5.50
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
- Caramel Latte$5.50
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice
- Mocha$5.50
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
- Lavender Vanilla Latte$5.50
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
- Babycino$1.50
Warm milk with fresh whipped cream
- Steamed Milk$2.00
cup of milk
- Vanilla Steamer$3.25
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
- Espresso Con Panna$4.00
Espresso with fresh whipped cream
- Brainwash Latte$5.50Out of stock
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
- The Habibi Latte$5.50
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
- Apple Cider Cinnamon Cream$4.50
hot apple cider topped with heavy cream shaken with vanilla and cinnamon
- Peppermint Mocha$5.50
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup
Hot Tea
- Chai Tea Latte$5.25
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
- Rooibos Chai Latte$5.00
caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened
- Matcha Latte$5.50
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
- Hot Matcha Tea$4.75
- Yunnan Black$4.25
traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet
- Earl Grey$4.25
rich and citrusy black tea
- Dragon Well Green$4.25
- Jasmine Silver Green$4.25
light and floral green tea
- DECAF Spring Green$4.25
decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy
- Rooibos$4.25
- Chamomile$4.25
caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral
- Mint$4.25
caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea
- White Peony$4.25
sweet with hints of melon
- Tieguanyin Oolong$4.25
Iced Drinks
- Iced Latte$5.50
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.00
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
- Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte$6.00
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice
- Iced Mocha$6.00
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.00
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice
- Iced Peppermint Mocha$6.00
2 shots espresso with steamed milk, Guittard chocolate & peppermint syrup over ice
- Iced Habibi$6.00
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice
- Iced Brainwash Latte$5.50Out of stock
organic functional mushroom blend, espresso & milk. Featuring 4 Mushroom Superfood Blend: Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Chaga
- Iced Americano$4.50
3 shots espresso over ice & water
- Cold Brew$5.00
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
- Classic Shakerato$4.50
8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Chocolate Shakerato$4.50Out of stock
8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Caramel Shakerato$4.50Out of stock
8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.00
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
- Iced Matcha Tea$4.75
matcha green tea over ice & water
- Matcha Shakerato$5.00
8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.50
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
- Cherry Limeade$4.50
Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
Half lemonade half iced black tea
- Iced Herbal Tea$4.00
caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened
- Iced Black Tea$4.00
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
- Cold Milk$2.00
cup of milk
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional
Cold Brew Cream
- Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our house made vanilla syrup
- Autumn Spice Cold Brew Cream$5.75
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with pumpkin syrup
- Peppermint Chocolate Cold Brew Cream$5.75
cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate, vanilla & peppermint syrups topped with crushed candy
- Vanilla Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our house made vanilla syrup
- Mocha Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with chocolate
- Caramel Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with caramel syrup
- Lavender Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with lavender vanilla syrup
- Habibi Cold Brew Cream$5.75
Cold brew topped with heavy cream shaken with our Habibi syrup made from orange blossom, cardamom & clove
- Blackberry Cream Cold Brew$5.75
Blackberry cream shaken over cold brew
Baked Goods
Breakfast
Bottled Beverages
Coffee Bags
- Equator Blend$16.50
12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.
- Holiday Blend$21.00
12oz - medium light - sweet and fruit-forward flavors reminiscent of the holidays, including shortbread, cranberry jam, and poached pear
- French Roast Fair Trade Organic$17.50
12oz bag - Dark. Rich and smoky with flavors of bittersweet chocolate, dried plum and walnut.
- Mocha Java Fair Trade Organic$18.00
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Flavors of dark chocolate, almond and berry-like fruit.
- Wolf it Down Blend$21.00Out of stock
Crafted in partnership with Chef Tyler Florence, $3 from each bag sold will go to RestaurantsCare.org to help provide financial support to restaurant employees facing an unforeseen hardship.
- Tigerwalk Espresso$16.50
12oz bag - Medium. Balanced, sweet and creamy with flavors of cherry-toned chocolate, strawberry and lemon.
- Guatemala El Injerto Natural Single Origin Espresso$24.00
12oz - light - Lively, complex, and fruit-forward with flavors of dried raspberry, hibiscus, and molasses.
- Ethiopia Hada Molecha$29.00
vibrant and juicy with flavors of watermelon, jasmine & lemon zest
- Honduras Anibal Pineda El Milagro$18.50
12oz - light - sweet and complex flavors of guava, apricot & brown butter with a silky body
- Costa Rica Herbazu SL28 Natural$17.00
6oz - light - complex and concentrated flavors of cherry cola, butterscotch & vanilla
- Costa Rica Santa Teresa 2000 Single Origin Espresso$20.00
12oz - light - flavors of black plum, nougat, and lemon are complemented by a creamy body & balanced acidity