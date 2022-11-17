- Home
Equator Coffees
No reviews yet
244 Shoreline Hwy
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot Drinks
10oz Coffee
10oz filtered black coffee
16oz Coffee
16oz filtered black coffee
Autumn Spice Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices
Maple Walnut Latte
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
The Habibi Latte
orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk
Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk
Americano
2 shots espresso over hot water
Espresso
2 shots espresso
Macchiato
3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cortado
5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice
Cappuccino
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice
Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice
Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Pour-Over
Rotating seasonal single origin coffees - $1 per pour-over goes to the International Women's Coffee Alliance
Hot Chocolate
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
Cafe Au Lait
filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice
Red Eye
filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top
Vanilla Steamer
vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice
Babycino
Warm milk with fresh whipped cream
Espresso Con Panna
Espresso with fresh whipped cream
Steamed Milk
cup of milk
Tea
Rooibos Chai Latte
caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened
Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened
Chamomile
caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral
Dragon Well Green
Earl Grey
rich and citrusy black tea
Hot Matcha Tea
Iced Matcha Tea
matcha green tea over ice & water
Jasmine Silver Green
light and floral green tea
Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla
Mint
caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea
Rooibos
Tieguanyin Oolong
Yunnan Black
traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet
White Peony
sweet with hints of melon
DECAF Spring Green
decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
cold brew, heavy cream & vanilla syrup over ice
Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew
cold brew, heavy cream & pumpkin syrup over ice
Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte
Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice
Iced Autumn Spice Latte
2 shots espresso, pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices over ice & milk of your choice
Iced Maple Walnut Latte
maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk
Espresso Tonic
single origin espresso, tonic water, angostura orange bitters & orange wedge over ice
Iced Americano
2 shots espresso over ice & water
Iced Habibi
Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice
Iced Latte
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water
Iced Vanilla Latte
2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice
Iced Caramel Latte
2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice
Iced Mocha
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice
Classic Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Chocolate Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Caramel Shakerato
8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy
Iced Herbal Tea
caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened
Iced Chai Tea Latte
spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice
Iced Matcha Tea
matcha green tea over ice & water
Matcha Shakerato
8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy
Iced Black Tea
ceylon black tea, unsweetened
Chocolate Milk
Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional
Cold Milk
cup of milk
Cherry Limeade
Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice
Baked Goods
Butter croissant
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Chocolate croissant
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Ham & cheese croissant
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Almond croissant
Veggie Croissant
Fresh Fruit Galette
Berry Scone
Morning bun
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
Berry Scone - Gluten Free
Maple Scone - Gluten Free
Bacon Cheddar Scone
Blueberry muffin
Apple Bran Muffin
Brownie
Banana Bread
Pumpkin Bread
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan
wheat free carrot banana muffin
Cream Cheese Danish
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie - Gluten Free
Zucchini Corn Muffin - Gluten Free
Cinnamon Donut Cake
Financier - Gluten Free
Holiday Shortbread Cookies
Fika Bun - Cardamom
Fika Bun - Cinnamon
Fika Bun - Cardamom & Chocolate
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Bottled Beverages
EQ Cold Coffee
Equator cold coffee in a can to go
EQ Cold Latte
Equator cold latte in a can to go
EQ Cold Mocha
EQ Oatly Latte
Equator cold latte with oat milk in a can to go
GIVN bottled water - Sparkling
Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.
GIVN bottled water - Still
Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.
Happy Moose Feel Mo' Betta 2oz
Happy Moose Lemonade 12oz
The perfect blend of California sun-grown Eureka lemons, fresh spring water, and a touch of agave nectar for that lemony-sweet taste
Happy Moose OJ 12oz
Squeezed Orange Juice
Recess Blood Orange
Recess Peach Ginger
Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus
Spindrift
Johnny Doughnuts
Classic Chocolate Raised
Strawberry Raised
Sprinkly Vanilla Raised
Sprinkly Chocolate Raised
Sugar Raised
Old Fashioned
Vegan Vanilla Glazed
Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Glazed
Bismark Filled – Chocolate Vanilla Cream
Doughnut hole - each
3 Doughnut holes
Coffee Bags
Colombia Cerro Azul Enano
12oz - light - Vibrant and uniquely complex with flavors of pineapple, strawberry, rose, and lime
Decaf Equator Blend
12oz bag - Medium Dark. Rich and balanced with flavors of prune, cherry, cedar, and nutmeg.
Decaf Eye of the Tiger
Lively notes of lime curd and coconut compliment complex gingerbread and a creamy body
Decaf Guatemala Lomas Altas
12oz - light - balanced & complex with flavors of baked apple, butter & pecan.
El Salvador Finca Himalaya Honey Single Origin Espresso
12oz - light - creamy and nutty with flavors of yellow plum, hazelnut & cinnamon
El Salvador Los Pirineos Black Honey Pacamara
sparkling and delicate with flavors of lychee, pomegranate & rose hips
El Salvador Los Pirineos Konka
12oz - light - complex, floral, and fruity with flavors of dried mango, honeysuckle, and sugar cane
Endless Summer Blend
Light - 12oz - Vibrant and complex with flavors of raspberry, maple, and apricot
Equator Blend
12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.
Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack
Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.
Ethiopia Abana Estate
12oz - light - spicy and floral with flavors of cardamom, ginger, sweet lime & apricot
Ethiopia Suke Quto Organic
12oz - light - delicate flavors of vanilla wafer, dried pineapple, lavender, and brown sugar
Eye Of The Tiger Espresso
12oz bag - Medium Light. Delicately floral with flavors of date, grapefruit, and milk chocolate.