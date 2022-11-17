Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Equator Coffees

review star

No reviews yet

244 Shoreline Hwy

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Iced Latte
Americano
Latte

Hot Drinks

10oz Coffee

10oz Coffee

$3.00

10oz filtered black coffee

16oz Coffee

16oz Coffee

$3.50

16oz filtered black coffee

Autumn Spice Latte

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso with steamed milk and pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices

Maple Walnut Latte

Maple Walnut Latte

$5.25

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

The Habibi Latte

The Habibi Latte

$5.25

orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso & steamed milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk

Americano

Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over hot water

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

2 shots espresso

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

3.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

5.5oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.75

2 shots espresso with steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, steaming milk of choice

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk of choice

Mocha

Mocha

$5.25

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice

Pour-Over

Pour-Over

Rotating seasonal single origin coffees - $1 per pour-over goes to the International Women's Coffee Alliance

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

filtered coffee and steamed milk of choice

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00

filtered coffee with 2 shots espresso on top

Vanilla Steamer

Vanilla Steamer

$3.25

vanilla syrup with steamed milk of choice

Babycino

Babycino

$1.50

Warm milk with fresh whipped cream

Espresso Con Panna

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Espresso with fresh whipped cream

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Tea

Rooibos Chai Latte

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.75

caffeine free spiced tea stead with milk and sweetened

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

spiced tea steamed with milk and sweetened

Chamomile

Chamomile

$3.75

caffeine free - chamomile flowers, light and floral

Dragon Well Green

Dragon Well Green

$3.75
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$3.75

rich and citrusy black tea

Hot Matcha Tea

Hot Matcha Tea

$4.75
Iced Matcha Tea

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Jasmine Silver Green

Jasmine Silver Green

$3.75

light and floral green tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25

matcha green tea, steamed milk of choice sweetened with vanilla

Mint

Mint

$3.75

caffeine free - fresh and fragrant herbal tea

Rooibos

Rooibos

$3.75
Tieguanyin Oolong

Tieguanyin Oolong

$3.75
Yunnan Black

Yunnan Black

$3.75

traditional breakfast tea, malty and sweet

White Peony

White Peony

$3.75

sweet with hints of melon

DECAF Spring Green

DECAF Spring Green

$3.75

decaffeinated sencha, mild and grassy

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50

Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & vanilla syrup over ice

Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Pie Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

cold brew, heavy cream & pumpkin syrup over ice

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Lavender vanilla syrup, espresso & milk over ice

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

Iced Autumn Spice Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, pumpkin syrup made from pumpkin puree and spices over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Maple Walnut Latte

Iced Maple Walnut Latte

$5.75

maple syrup, walnut bitters, espresso & milk

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$5.75Out of stock

single origin espresso, tonic water, angostura orange bitters & orange wedge over ice

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75

2 shots espresso over ice & water

Iced Habibi

Iced Habibi

$5.75

Orange blossom, cardamom, clove, vanilla syrup & 2 shots espresso over ice & milk of your choice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.25

2 shots espresso & milk of your choice over ice & water

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, vanilla syrup, & milk over ice

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.75

2 shots espresso, caramel syrup & milk over ice

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.75

2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup & milk over ice

Classic Shakerato

Classic Shakerato

$4.00

8oz - 2 shots espresso, dark brown sugar, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Chocolate Shakerato

Chocolate Shakerato

$4.25

8oz - 2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Caramel Shakerato

Caramel Shakerato

$4.25

8oz - 2 shots espresso, caramel syrup, 2oz heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Herbal Tea

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.75

caffeine free - hibiscus tea, unsweetened

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

spiced tea & milk sweetened with our housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

matcha green tea, milk & housemade vanilla syrup over ice

Iced Matcha Tea

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.75

matcha green tea over ice & water

Matcha Shakerato

Matcha Shakerato

$4.50

8oz - matcha green tea, vanilla syrup, heavy cream shaken until frothy

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

ceylon black tea, unsweetened

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Guittard chocolate syrup & milk - ice optional

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.00

cup of milk

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$4.75

Fresh squeezed limes, sparkling water, & sour cherry preserves and simple syrup over ice

Baked Goods

Fresh Baked Pastries - individually wrapped at the bakery. Please limit orders to 6 per order.
Butter croissant

Butter croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Chocolate croissant

Chocolate croissant

$4.25

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Ham & cheese croissant

Ham & cheese croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Almond croissant

Almond croissant

$4.50
Veggie Croissant

Veggie Croissant

$4.25Out of stock
Fresh Fruit Galette

Fresh Fruit Galette

$5.00Out of stock
Berry Scone

Berry Scone

$4.00Out of stock
Morning bun

Morning bun

$5.00

Please limited total order to 6 pastries.

Berry Scone - Gluten Free

Berry Scone - Gluten Free

$4.25
Maple Scone - Gluten Free

Maple Scone - Gluten Free

$4.25Out of stock
Bacon Cheddar Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.25Out of stock
Blueberry muffin

Blueberry muffin

$4.00
Apple Bran Muffin

Apple Bran Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.50
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan

Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan

$4.00Out of stock

wheat free carrot banana muffin

Cream Cheese Danish

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie - Gluten Free

$3.00
Zucchini Corn Muffin - Gluten Free

Zucchini Corn Muffin - Gluten Free

$5.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Donut Cake

Cinnamon Donut Cake

$4.50Out of stock
Financier - Gluten Free

Financier - Gluten Free

$2.25Out of stock

Holiday Shortbread Cookies

$3.50Out of stock
Fika Bun - Cardamom

Fika Bun - Cardamom

$5.50Out of stock
Fika Bun - Cinnamon

Fika Bun - Cinnamon

$5.50Out of stock
Fika Bun - Cardamom & Chocolate

Fika Bun - Cardamom & Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Granola Yogurt Parfait

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Breakfast Tacos

Taco - Dirty Bird

$5.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs, golden hash browns, chopped bacon, cheese

Taco - Rooster

$5.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs, black beans, fresh avocado, cheese

Taco - Gold Rush

$5.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs, chicken apple sausage, sautéed peppers, onions and garlic, cheese

Bottled Beverages

EQ Cold Coffee

EQ Cold Coffee

$4.00

Equator cold coffee in a can to go

EQ Cold Latte

EQ Cold Latte

$4.00

Equator cold latte in a can to go

EQ Cold Mocha

EQ Cold Mocha

$4.00
EQ Oatly Latte

EQ Oatly Latte

$4.00

Equator cold latte with oat milk in a can to go

GIVN bottled water - Sparkling

GIVN bottled water - Sparkling

$2.75

Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.

GIVN bottled water - Still

GIVN bottled water - Still

$2.50

Every bottle of gives one day of clean water to a person in need - 100% recycled bottles from infinitely recyclable rPET plastic.

Happy Moose Feel Mo' Betta 2oz

Happy Moose Feel Mo' Betta 2oz

$4.00
Happy Moose Lemonade 12oz

Happy Moose Lemonade 12oz

$4.00

The perfect blend of California sun-grown Eureka lemons, fresh spring water, and a touch of agave nectar for that lemony-sweet taste

Happy Moose OJ 12oz

Happy Moose OJ 12oz

$5.75

Squeezed Orange Juice

Recess Blood Orange

Recess Blood Orange

$4.50
Recess Peach Ginger

Recess Peach Ginger

$4.50
Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus

Recess Pomegranate Hibiscus

$4.50
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.25

Johnny Doughnuts

Classic Chocolate Raised

Classic Chocolate Raised

$4.50Out of stock
Strawberry Raised

Strawberry Raised

$4.50Out of stock
Sprinkly Vanilla Raised

Sprinkly Vanilla Raised

$4.50Out of stock
Sprinkly Chocolate Raised

Sprinkly Chocolate Raised

$4.50Out of stock
Sugar Raised

Sugar Raised

$4.50Out of stock
Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$4.50Out of stock
Vegan Vanilla Glazed

Vegan Vanilla Glazed

$5.00Out of stock
Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Glazed

Vegan Chocolate Vanilla Glazed

$5.00Out of stock
Bismark Filled – Chocolate Vanilla Cream

Bismark Filled – Chocolate Vanilla Cream

$5.00Out of stock
Doughnut hole - each

Doughnut hole - each

$0.75Out of stock
3 Doughnut holes

3 Doughnut holes

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee Bags

Medium Light - 12oz - Spicy and sweet with flavors of pear, ginger, milk chocolate, and lime.
Colombia Cerro Azul Enano

Colombia Cerro Azul Enano

$26.00Out of stock

12oz - light - Vibrant and uniquely complex with flavors of pineapple, strawberry, rose, and lime

Decaf Equator Blend

Decaf Equator Blend

$16.00

12oz bag - Medium Dark. Rich and balanced with flavors of prune, cherry, cedar, and nutmeg.

Decaf Eye of the Tiger

Decaf Eye of the Tiger

$17.75

Lively notes of lime curd and coconut compliment complex gingerbread and a creamy body

Decaf Guatemala Lomas Altas

Decaf Guatemala Lomas Altas

$21.00Out of stock

12oz - light - balanced & complex with flavors of baked apple, butter & pecan.

El Salvador Finca Himalaya Honey Single Origin Espresso

El Salvador Finca Himalaya Honey Single Origin Espresso

$18.50

12oz - light - creamy and nutty with flavors of yellow plum, hazelnut & cinnamon

El Salvador Los Pirineos Black Honey Pacamara

El Salvador Los Pirineos Black Honey Pacamara

$20.50

sparkling and delicate with flavors of lychee, pomegranate & rose hips

El Salvador Los Pirineos Konka

El Salvador Los Pirineos Konka

$23.00

12oz - light - complex, floral, and fruity with flavors of dried mango, honeysuckle, and sugar cane

Endless Summer Blend

Endless Summer Blend

$18.00Out of stock

Light - 12oz - Vibrant and complex with flavors of raspberry, maple, and apricot

Equator Blend

Equator Blend

$16.00

12oz bag - Medium Dark Roast. Mellow and complex with flavors of cedar, apricot, marzipan, milk chocolate and nutmeg.

Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack

Equator Decaf Instant Coffee - 5 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.

Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack

Equator Instant Coffee - 5 pack

$15.00

Instant coffee that meets Equator standards. Great hot or cold, it's ready when you are. Easy to brew and filled with premium coffee flavor, each packet makes 8-10oz of liquid coffee. With five cups per box, all your journeys can be have the flavor of a pour over at instant speed.

Ethiopia Abana Estate

Ethiopia Abana Estate

$20.50Out of stock

12oz - light - spicy and floral with flavors of cardamom, ginger, sweet lime & apricot

Ethiopia Suke Quto Organic

Ethiopia Suke Quto Organic

$20.50Out of stock

12oz - light - delicate flavors of vanilla wafer, dried pineapple, lavender, and brown sugar

Eye Of The Tiger Espresso

Eye Of The Tiger Espresso

$17.50

12oz bag - Medium Light. Delicately floral with flavors of date, grapefruit, and milk chocolate.