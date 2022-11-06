- Home
- /
- Middletown
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Equilibrium Brewery
Equilibrium Brewery
No reviews yet
2-8 South Street
Middletown, NY 10940
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beer To Go
Barrel Aged Peanut Cloud - 500mL
14 % -- 1 Per Person We took the Peanut Cloud base and let it rest in a single Buffalo Trace 🥃 barrel for just over 22 months before conditioning it on peanuts, marshmallows, and a touch of lactose. Pouring full and viscous, we get aromas and balanced flavors of gooey chocolate brownie batter, peanut butter cups, liquid fluffernutter, rich bourbon, vanilla ice cream, and fluffy marshmallows all coalescing into a creamy chocolate covered caramel finish kissed with a touch of barrel heat.
500mL - All Wise
We are excited to bring back our Imperial Stout collaboration with, Omnipollo, All Wise. This banana peanut mud pie was named after Elvis, whose name is said to translate to All Wise. We tweaked our Elemental base and conditioned it on Banana, Peanuts, Oreos, Madagascar Vanilla, and Lactose. All Wise pours like pitch black 10W-30 motor oil with a quickly dissipating head. Aromas of brownie batter, creamy banana, and roasted peanuts rise up before extreme flavors of rich German chocolate cake, banana creme brûlée custard, crushed Oreos with cream, and peanut butter fudge brownies all wrap up into a creamy super thiccccc mouthfeel that is a decadent treat fit for a King. Thank You Omnipollo for sharing the amazing label art!
375mL - Swans and Dragons
Swans and Dragons is collaborative effort with Keeping Together and JWB. We took our perpetual solera project Keeping Memories with @Averieswanson and refermented it in on pink dragon fruit for its stunning color and nuanced flavors, which lets the underlying blended solera expression shine. Swans and Dragons was then naturally carbonated for several months before todays release. Pouring a neon pink, we get aromas and flavors of gentle Meyer lemon, round sweet tropical fruit, subtle honey comb, aged vanilla, vibrant young grass, and a touch of pleasant funk.
Mobius 500mL
Mobius; our rich, creamy, and roasty American Porter. $9 per 500ml bottle.
500ML Rho Ghost Bear
Rho (11%), our imperial coffee stout. In Science, the symbol most often used for density is ρ (the lowercase Greek letter Rho). We used the Rho grain bill to create a stout with a dense mouthfeel and a dialed back bitterness. To help elevate this into a coffee stout, we conditioned it on Mostra Ghost Bear espresso blend coffee. Rho pours jet black with a saturated caramel colored head. Aromas and flavors of dark chocolate cake and deep caramel are at the forefront with a touch of complex stone fruit and a lingering just brewed coffee backbone. Balanced by a light bitterness, this decadent imperial stout finishes silky, creamy, and viscous.
Astro Fluff - 4pk
Astro Fluff (6.5 % IPA). It is available at the brewery or for shipping via the link in our bio. Our love of Marshmallows, Space, Science, Photons, E=MC^2, General and Special Relativity, and Galaxy hops come together in Astro Fluff. Astro Fluff takes the laws of physics and applies it to astrological theories to answer the hows and whys of our planets, stars, galaxies, and what happens when you combine our hand selected galaxy hops with marshmallows? The answer is deliciousness. Astro Fluff pours like hazy celestial nector. You’ll instantly get pleasant whiffs of tropical fruit salad topped with marshmallow fluff and Grandma’s peaches and cream. Big flavors of passionfruit, fresh squeezed OJ, mango sorbet, and melted orange vanilla creamsicles transform into a luscious mouthfeel leading into a Big Bang of rainbow melon and our #EQjuice finish.
Einsteins Little Favorite - 4pk
We are excited to bring back Einstein’s Little Favorite (Pale Ale), a more forgiving version of Einstein’s Favorite at a crushable Sub 5%. We took our pale ale base and hopped it with Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, and Galaxy before a massive dose of Florida navel orange zest and Madagascar vanilla. This easy drinking dessert themed beer has bright notes and flavors of fresh orange slices, vanilla frosting, and Mom’s birthday cake in and a smooth creamy #EQjuice finish. Smooth and chuggable, this is the beer you can drink and still get your equations in.
South Street Pils - 4pk
5.5% It’s a crispy Friday! South St. Pils is our foeder conditioned house pils. It pours a translucent golden yellow with brilliant clarity and complex aromas of oak, fresh cut grass, bready crackers, and blooming flowers. This beer is exceptionally balanced with perfect bitterness and clean finish that refreshes your palate and guides you like a shirpa to your next sip. South St. Pils is available today at the brewery or for shipping to select states by visit the link on our bio.
Run Off - 4pk
Mountain snowcaps melt in the warmer months and water is pulled by gravity across the land’s surface. This unabsorbed water from snowmelt and rain is known as run off and is responsible for forming streams, rivers, lakes, and ultimately feeding the ocean. Following Snow Cap, Run Off is our newest lager and it uses a completely new water profile and hops from the pacific northwest. Pouring luminous golden in color with a creamy billowy head, we get aromas and flavors of floral fields and bright lemon rinds with a touch of light spice and biscuit. An incredibly clean mouthfeel leads into a welcomed snappy bitterness with a dry and effervescent finish making Run Off a light and easy drinking option for the last days of the summer. Run Off is available at the brewery or for shipping to select states by visiting the link in our bio.
Raspberry Dimensions - 4pk
Raspberry Dimensions (7.0 % ABV SIPA) at $20 per 4-pk. The conceptual framework of palate-space depends on unique flavor dimensions along particular ingredients that together determine the full flavor profile and experience. Using Raspberry, a touch of lime, Madagascar Vanilla, Mosaic and Belma, and a touch of lactose, we introduce this new SIPA: Raspberry Dimensions. Raspberry Dimensions pours a frothy ruby red daiquiri color releasing sensations of tart and sweet raspberry jam, citrus, tropical fruit frosting, and nerds candy. The flavor follows with layers of raspberry filling interspersed between sandwiched-vanilla-sponge cake. This is the fullest, round, light, and fluffy body we’ve accomplished in a SIPA yet that still maintains high drinkability thanks to its #balancedacidity. This beer is packed filled with all the dimensions you’d want in a light summer raspberry drink.
"The Core Four" - Mixed 4pk
Mixed 4 pack of our core beers! A great way to try them all. Included is 1 can of each : MC2, Fluctuation, Wavelength, Photon
Particle Physics - 4pk
Particle Physics Pale Ale (5.5% Pale Ale) We used Particle Physics to manipulate Photon, and turn theoretical physics into reality. We took Photon, upped the ABV to 5.5%, and hopped it at the rate of the fractal series with a citra forward hop bill. The result is an intensely hopped but low ABV crushable American Pale Ale with a beautiful full mouthfeel. It pours a very hazy orange, releasing well-blended notes of dank apricot, tangerine, peach, mango, and pineapple. It tastes of soft juicy tropical fruits and hop resins. This drinking experience is further enhanced with a soft and billowy mouth-feel with a disappearing finish!
King Al - 4pk
King AL uses a mashed-up grain bill from MC² and Toppling Goliath’s King Sue before introducing Equilibrium’s absolute biggest dry hop to date with an all Citra Incognito, Citra LUPOMAX, Citra Cryo, and Citra T-90 hop bill. Pouring a milky opaque yellow with aromas of mango sorbet and orange creamsicle, we get chewy saturated flavors of tropical smoothie, fresh squeezed navel orange juice, dank grass, fruit salad in syrup, and lime gummies with a thick and custard like creamsicle finish and a huge blast of EQjuice rainbow melon flavors. King AL is dangerously soft and smooth and may have you questioning the laws of physics, space, time or just how we got a melted orange creamsicle fruit bomb into the can.
MMM...OSA 4pk
Mmm...Osa! $15 per 4pk (4.5% Pale Ale) Mmm…Osa is our beloved Photon American Pale Ale conditioned on freshly zested oranges at a rate of 6 oranges per barrel. It’s everything photon is, with a dominant orange presence; this citric delight is our preferred way to start the afternoon.
Fractal Strata/ Galaxy - 4pk
A fractal is something simple at the core that can produce wonderful and amazingly complex results. This series helps us investigate how different hops manifest through our processes and allows us to optimize both our use of hops and our hopping techniques by only using pale malt and hops. Fractal Strata/Galaxy (IPA) pours a resinous-hazy-straw yellow releasing complex aromas and flavors of juicy tangerine, passionfruit, melon, and berry with a dank undertone wrapped up in a creamy finish with a firm but rounded bitterness.
Even Less Holy - 4pk
Even Less Holy starts off with a 2row double fractal base and a whirlpool of Citra and Idaho7. When it was time to dry hop we added an unholy amount of Citra, Mosaic, Amarillo, Sabro, Galaxy and a touch of Nelson. Milky yellow in color, Even Less Holy has fruity aromas of candied pineapple, passionfruit, and fruit stripes. Flavors of tropical passionfruit, tangelos, peach flesh and skins, Fankenberry cereal, lime, and pineapple Nerds candy come together in a creamy mouthfeel and a bright rainbow melon #EQjuice finish.
Middletown Punch - 4pk
Middletown Punch (Sour IPA) uses five of our favorite fruits: pineapple, guava, mango, passionfruit, and cherry to recreate the very meaning of the word “punch”, which means “five”. Middletown Punch glows a pink-orange color with waves of thirst-quenching punch bowl fun that carries over from smell to taste. This tropical fruit bowl medley is buoyed by a luscious and creamy finish with a #BalancedAcidity that will take you back to your favorite parties.
Mobius - 4pk
We are thrilled to introduce a trial small batch run of Möbius, our American Porter, in cans for the first time along with a redesigned label for its trial canning. As our core porter and one of the beers designed in Pete’s kitchen many years ago, Möbius holds a special place in our hearts and we are excited to bring it to you in a more accessible form. At 7%, Möbius is simple and clean with a rich and creamy foundation that showcases notes of roasty coffee, chocolate, dark malt and grains. It maintains a high drinkability without being overly sweet and finishes smooth, creamy, and balanced, pulling you right into your next sip. Please enjoy Möbius at 55°-60°F.
Einstein's Decadence - 4pk
Einstein’s favorite desert takes a decadent turn for our next 2022 Energy Evolution beer. Einstein’s Decadence is a version of one of his favorite desserts, Orange Sticky Cake. We took a heavily hopped Citra forward DIPA, added more of our favorite hops, an indulgent dose of Florida navel orange zest, Madagascar Vanilla, and Marshmallows. This dessert themed beer has bright notes and flavors of tropical orange slices and assorted citrus, vanilla funfetti cake, and sweet creamy marshmallow frosting. Einstein’s Decadence will be available at the brewery and for shipping to select states by visiting the link in our bio. This beer will also be on tap this Saturday 10/15 for Energy Evolution Day! Hope to see you then!
Energy Evolved - 4pk
Energy Evolved takes a DDH MC² and adds a colossal dose of our hand selected galaxy to the dry hop, our energy treatment, and a touch of lactose for smoothness. Energy Evolved glows on its pour with an hoppy explosion of flavors like ripe mango, OJ, papaya, and passionfruit fruit leading into a full citrus portfolio that’s blended with notes of pineapple gummy bears and tropical push-ups. This beer is extremely creamy and POPS with our #EQjuice finish.
Sparticle Physics- 4PK
Sparticle Physics (5.5 % ABV Pale Ale) We took Particle Physics, our Citra based American Pale Ale and added Strata to give this spin off an even more aggressive and fruity dimension. Sparticle Physics pours hazy orange and has aromas and flavors of cannabis from the battle fields of Sparta, tropical citrus, nectarine, and pineapple. Featuring a pillowy mouthfeel and a hole-kicking finish, this delicate and juicy crusher is welcomed by all warriors alike.
18 Decillion - 4pk
We are thrilled to bring back our collaboration DIPA, 18 Decillion, with Omnipollo today. We started off with a big base of oats and wheat before a LUPOMAX Idaho7 whirlpool and a tremendous Strata and Galaxy dry hop. 18 Decillion pours murky yellow with aromas of grove stand OJ being enjoyed in a forest made of Starburst (please add to your bucket list if you haven’t experienced this). 18 Decillion has flavors that will have you seeing vibrant colors. Tropical melon, orange gummy slices, big papaya, and passion fruit notes with a creamy mango sorbet element lead into a buildup of luscious rainbow melon #EQjuice.
Strata Points - 4pk
A data point or observation is a set of one or more measurements on a single member of unit of observation. A Strata Point (DIPA) takes our Data Points grain bill and replaces the hops with one of our favorites, Strata. Pouring vivid yellow in color, aromas of OJ, rainbow melon, and a blueberry strain of the devil’s lettuce lead into dank flavors of passion fruit juice, ruby red grapefruit, Frankenberry cereal, melon, complex concord grape, and strawberry. The cornucopia of fruity flavors build up into a dank and creamy finish loaded with our rainbow melon #EQjuice profile.
It’s Latin For Snake Fruit - 4pk
It’s Latin For Snake Fruit (DIPA), a collaboration with @district96beerco. Fans of our most popular collab with D96 may be pleased with this newest project as it shares the same Citra/Galaxy hop bill, but uses the latest and great advances in hop manufacturing, replacing standard Citra with Citra Incognito atop an oat and wheat base. It’s Latin For Snake Fruit pours a glowing tangerine yellow with bright aromas and flavors of pineapple, tropical fruit chunks, passionfruit, fleshy peach, and lime. Hop saturated flavors morph into a soft creamsicle flavor with a pop of #EQjuice at the finish.
Fulcrum - 4pk
Fulcrum (8.5% DIPA). It will be available at brewery or for delivery via the link in our bio. A Fulcrum is the point on which a lever rests. The fulcrum pivots and adjusts to keep everything in balance and as close too ideal as possible given the situation. We want this creation to be a reminder that even under less than ideal situations, find your resiliency and let’s bounce back and grow from the challenge. Fulcrum was brewed soft with a base of white wheat and oats. We added Citra and Sabro in the whirlpool and dry hopped it with Nelson, Citra, and Sabro. Fulcrum pours a beautiful vivid yellow. As soon as you crack it open, bright notes of grass, citrus permeate from an imaginary coconut shell. Flavors of passionfruit, cannabis, white wine grapes, and coconut meld together beautifully with each sip. The buildup of dank fruit counters with a light and balanced bitterness and our #EQjuice finish, offering a fulcrum for a beer with such unique and powerful flavor.
Dispersion of Light - 4pk
We are happy to introduce our newest Phantasm beer, Dispersion of Light (DIPA), a collaboration with Prizm Brewing. France’s Prizm Brewing stopped by a few weeks ago for a quick trip that turned into us hanging out for nearly the whole day. We discussed our origins, beer, bbq, wine and some science and physics to help name our joint project. We know that prisms cause a dispersion of light creating broad spectrums of color. With such a broad array of flavors planned for our collab, we found this to be a fitting name and way to join both brands' ethos.
Fractal Galaxy - 4pk
A fractal is something simple at the core yet can produce wonderful and amazingly complex results. Fractal Galaxy only has pale malt and a single hop, our hand selected Galaxy. Investigating how different hops manifest through our processes allows us to optimize both our use of hops and our hopping techniques. It utilizes our Aussie Galaxy crop making this simple yet complex liquid a favorite. Fractal Galaxy pours a resinous-hazy-yellow releasing complex aromas of citrus, passionfruit, and grass. Flavors of sweet orange, ripe passionfruit, peach , and a touch of lime lead into a highly resinous but juicy and creamy mouthfeel. The medley of characteristics makes the name “Fractal Galaxy” warranted indeed.
dHop45 - 4pk
Today, we will introduce dHop45 (DIPA). Our dHop beers are part of our experimental series where we explore new processes and hop combinations. dHop45 has a flaked oats and flaked wheat base, a Citra whirlpool and a Citra, Nelson, and Strata dry hop using an enhanced Energy Treatment for the first time. Our Energy Treatment improves aroma and enhances flavor and body by pulling the most out of from each hop. dHop pours a hazy bright yellow in color with a hop saturated bright tropical nose. Flavors burst with bright citrus fruit, candied lime, dank earthy grass, and kumquat in a creamy and luscious mouthfeel and our #EQjuice finish. dHop45 is available at the brewery or for shipping via the link in our bio.
Enso 4pk
Enso (8.2 % DIPA) CONTAINS LACTOSE Enso pours a beautiful milky bright yellow with aromas of passion fruit, assorted citrus, pineapple, and sorbet. The flavor has bright notes of passion fruit, melon, and peach all coming together in a creamy lime push pop ending. This beer is soft and drinkable and ends with our signature #EQjuice finish in perfectly balanced form.
Galaxy Flare - 4pk
Galaxy Flare (8.5 %D IPA) $20 per 4-PK, no limit. Not long ago, the center of our Milky Way galaxy exploded.Researchers have found evidence of a cataclysmic flare that punched outward in both directions from our galaxy’s center, reaching so far into intergalactic space that its impact was felt 200,000 light-years away. With the introduction of our first all Galaxy DIPA and its explosive fruit forward flavor, we thought the name Galaxy Flare was a perfect fit. Starting off with a base of white wheat and flaked oats, we used our 100% hand selected Victorian Galaxy in both the whirlpool and dry hop for the hop bill. Pouring a deep hazy yellow, saturated aromas and flavors of Florida navel orange, passionfruit, lychee, and grapefruit build into a dank #EQjuice forward finish with a balanced creaminess and a touch of hop bitterness. It seems like it took us lightyears to make our first All Galaxy DIPA, but we think it was worth the wait!
Super Fractal Koru Set - 4pk
Super Fractal Koru Set (TIPA) is back. The Koru is a New Zealand Māori term for a spiral shape that constantly evolves to symbolize new life and growth and resembles a fractal set. Using hops exclusively from New Zealand, we scaled up 3x from Fractal using a super simple grain bill of 2row and our specific fractal fermentation profile before intensely hoping it with Nelson, Motueka, Waimea, Rakau, and Wakatu. Super Fractal Koru Set pours a vivid hazy yellow with an aroma of tropical citrus and lime. The flavor is bright candied orange peel, black currant, and white grapes with a light lime finish. This is a crazy one with some intense fruit tones. This beer is extremely aromatic and crushable with our #EQjuice profile that might just leave you seeing beautiful and spirals shapes yet again.
dHop 2 - 4PK
dHop2 (DIPA) is one of our favorite Mosaic and Citra recipes. Using hand selected Mosaic and Citra, dHop2 pours a very murky tangerine color, releasing notes of bright melon, lime wedges, and earthy grass. The taste is highly resinous and saturated with our #EQjuice, dank-citrus, papaya, honey-dew, and blueberry keeping the sip bright and refreshing all the way through to the finish.
Light at The End of the Tunnel - 4pk
Light At The End of The Tunnel uses Photon as its inspiration with some modifications and upgrades, including an all Survivable hop blend for the whirlpool and a large dose of Lupomax Citra in addition to a supersized Photon hop bill. Aromas and flavors of soft pineapple, navel orange, stone fruit, EQ’s rainbow melon, and lime juice radiate with a touch of pine resin at the finish, making it an easy drinker. Light At The End Of The Tunnel is available today at the brewery or for shipping to select states by visiting the link in our bio.
Energy Equals - 4pk
Energy Equals (8.0 % ABV DIPA) is a companion beer to MC². It completes the equation. We start with MC² as a base and incorporate the well received process we like to refer to as the ‘Energy Dry Hop’ which gives this beer an intense brightness and flavor. Energy Equals has enhanced flavor characteristics of mango, pineapple, citrus, and apricot. With the new technique in place, we notice a much deeper flavor profile while being extremely bright and lighter in body. It’s extremely crushable with our #EQjuice finish.
Tie Dye Science - 4pk
Tie-Dye Science (6.5 % ABV IPA) at $17 per 4-pk, no limit. Tie-Dye Science (6.5 % ABV IPA) at $17 per 4-pk, no limit. Tie-Dye Science starts off with a nice base of oats and wheat before a T90 and Lupomax Citra and Mosaic hop bill for both the whirlpool and dry hop. Aromas and flavors of orange slices, papaya, pink starburst, lime gummies lead into a bright juicy finish with a touch of hoppy bitterness all wrapped up in a creamy mouthfeel.
Photon 4PK
Photon (4.8% ABV) Photon is our light and crushable American Pale Ale loaded with pacific northwest hops. It pours a very hazy orange, releasing well-blended notes of apricot, tangerine, peach, mango, and pineapple. It tastes of soft juicy tropical fruits, hop resins, and a hint of biscuit.
MC2 4PK
Imperial/Double IPA - 8% ABV
Wavelength - 4pk
Wavelength (6.5 % ABV IPA). We started with oats and white wheat for a base before adding Simcoe and Mosaic to the whirlpool. To get some berry medley notes going we dry hopped with Mosaic and Citra at a 2:1 ratio. Wavelength pours bright yellow with aromas of citrus and stone fruit with crushable flavors of mango and berry with a light refreshing finish.
FLUCTUATION 4PK
Fluctuation (8.1 % DIPA) Fluctuation pours a very hazy tangerine color, releasing bright tropical notes of passion fruit, mango, pineapple, and lychee with an undercurrent of sorbet and cream. Fluctuation tastes highly resinous and tropical with an assertive yet soft bitterness. This batch is very bright with a strong #EQjuice finish. We consider Fluctuation to be perfectly unbalanced.
Brewer's Choice Mixed Case
Blended case(6-4pks) of a variety of brews ranging from pilsners to TIPAs.
375mL - Barrel Aged There and Back Again aged in Gin barrels
We are happy to introduce Barrel Aged There and Back Again aged in Gin barrels. This beer is a collaborative effort with our dear friend Dr. Jason Rodriguez who we’ve been working hard behind the scenes with to create a reproducible process that produces a beautiful and elegant farmhouse ale that is dry, slightly tart, full of flavor, and super drinkable. After aging the base in two gin barrels for nearly 24 months, we blended them and bottle conditioned them for several months prior to today's release. Barrel Aged There and Back Again Gin pours a golden in color with bright aromas of lemon, delicate pineapple, and a mild botanicals. Approachable flavors of bright citrus peel, grass, and juniper fields come together with an incredibly #balancedacidity and pointed effervescent finish.
375mL - BA Welcome to the Jungle
We are happy to introduce Barrel Aged Welcome To The Jungle. We took our wild wheat ale and aged it in an assortment of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc barrels for over 17 months before blending them together and bottle conditioning them for an extended time prior to the release. Barrel Aged Welcome To The Jungle pours a golden straw yellow with aromatic aromas of lemon, delicate pineapple, and crisp apple. Flavors of bright lemon peel, soft tropical fruit, kiwi, pie spice, and grassy fields come together with an incredibly #balancedacidity and crisp effervescent finish. This beer is a treat for beer and wine lovers alike and would pair perfectly with hangs with friends and family or a good meal.
750mL - BA Welcome to the Jungle
We took our wild wheat ale and aged it in an assortment of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc barrels for over 17 months before blending them together and bottle conditioning them for an extended time prior to the release. Barrel Aged Welcome To The Jungle pours a golden straw yellow with aromatic aromas of lemon, delicate pineapple, and crisp apple. Flavors of bright lemon peel, soft tropical fruit, kiwi, pie spice, and grassy fields come together with an incredibly #balancedacidity and crisp effervescent finish. This beer is a treat for beer and wine lovers alike and would pair perfectly with hangs with friends and family or a good meal. Barrel Aged Welcome To The Jungle is available in 375 and 750ml at the brewery or for shipping to select states by visiting the link in our bio.
375mL TABA Enigma
TABA Enigma (6.0% Farmhouse IPA) for sale. $8 per 375ml. TABA Enigma is our Farmhouse IPA dry hopped with Enigma. TABA is our rotating series that explores hop interaction with our There and Back Again cultures. This Farmhouse IPA is a collaborative effort with our dear friend Dr. Jason Rodriguez. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create a reproducible process that produces a beautiful and elegant farmhouse ale that is dry, slightly tart, full of flavor, and super drinkable. The interplay of our slow souring process, its respective microorganisms, hops, bitterness, gravity manipulation, and minerality have been through countless iterations over the years. We took our There and Back Again cultures and allowed it ferment over several months before dry hopping it with Enigma. We then bottle conditioned it for several months prior to today’s release. It pours a vibrant golden yellow releasing aromas and flavors of tropical citrus, lime
750mL TABA Enigma
TABA Enigma (6.0% Farmhouse IPA) for sale. $13 per 750ml bottle TABA Enigma is our Farmhouse IPA dry hopped with Enigma. TABA is our rotating series that explores hop interaction with our There and Back Again cultures. This Farmhouse IPA is a collaborative effort with our dear friend Dr. Jason Rodriguez. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create a reproducible process that produces a beautiful and elegant farmhouse ale that is dry, slightly tart, full of flavor, and super drinkable. The interplay of our slow souring process, its respective microorganisms, hops, bitterness, gravity manipulation, and minerality have been through countless iterations over the years. We took our There and Back Again cultures and allowed it ferment over several months before dry hopping it with Enigma. We then bottle conditioned it for several months prior to today’s release. It pours a vibrant golden yellow releasing aromas and flavors of tropical citrus, lime
375mL - TABA Nelson
TABA Nelson is our (6.0%) Farmhouse IPA dry hopped with our hand selected Nelson Sauvin hops from Hop Revolution.We took our There and Back Again cultures and allowed it ferment over several months before dry hopping it with Nelson. We then bottle conditioned it for several months prior to today’s release. TABA Nelson is something for the beer and wine drinker alike. It pours a vibrant golden yellow releasing aromas and flavors of balanced citrus, white riesling grapes, apricot, pleasant funk, and crisp apple all wrapped up in a finish that offers an incredibly #balancedacidity. Unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated, it will continue to evolve over time if properly cellared.
750mL - TABA Nelson
TABA Nelson is our (6.0%) Farmhouse IPA dry hopped with our hand selected Nelson Sauvin hops from Hop Revolution.We took our There and Back Again cultures and allowed it ferment over several months before dry hopping it with Nelson. We then bottle conditioned it for several months prior to today’s release. TABA Nelson is something for the beer and wine drinker alike. It pours a vibrant golden yellow releasing aromas and flavors of balanced citrus, white riesling grapes, apricot, pleasant funk, and crisp apple all wrapped up in a finish that offers an incredibly #balancedacidity. Unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated, it will continue to evolve over time if properly cellared.
375mL - Before and After Riwaka
Before and After Riwaka (6.0% Solera Farmhouse IPA) 10 dollars per 375ml For the first time, we’ll offer a wood aged version of TABA using a Solera method of blending along with an experimental dry-hop. We took a batch of There and Back Again and allowed it to age in our dedicated TABA foeder for over 6 months before dry hopping it with Riwaka. This beer was then bottle conditioned for several months before its release producing a beautiful and elegant farmhouse ale that is earthy, dry, and complex. Vibrant gold in color, aromas of candied orange peel, hay, and lime greet the senses before flavors of bright effervescent tropical fruit, champagne grape skins
750mL - Before and After Riwaka
Before and After Riwaka (6.0% Solera Farmhouse IPA) 15 dollars per 750ml For the first time, we’ll offer a wood aged version of TABA using a Solera method of blending along with an experimental dry-hop. We took a batch of There and Back Again and allowed it to age in our dedicated TABA foeder for over 6 months before dry hopping it with Riwaka. This beer was then bottle conditioned for several months before its release producing a beautiful and elegant farmhouse ale that is earthy, dry, and complex. Vibrant gold in color, aromas of candied orange peel, hay, and lime greet the senses before flavors of bright effervescent tropical fruit, champagne grape skins
375 mL - Miami Berlinervice
Miami Berlinervice (5% Wild Ale) $12 per 375ml and $18 per 750ml. Miami Berlinervice is back! This beer was first brewed when we found a picture of our dear colleague that was quite frankly hilarious, stylish, and slightly off putting yet we could not take our eyes off it nor stop discussing it. The new-age-Don-Johnson-esque fashion had to be documented on the label. We took our introductory wild ale, Welcome to the Jungle, and refermented it on a copious amount of Blueberry, Passionfruit, and Guava totaling more than 4 lbs/gallon (fyi that’s 2x total fruit in TABA). The result is tropical blast to your senses with an olfactory experience of a sophisticated tropical punch boosted by the expression of the 100% Brett fermentation with a beautifully #balacedacidity. This beer is jammy, dry, unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbed, and will continue to evolve over time if properly cellared.
375ml - Keeping Memories B3
Keeping Memories Blend 3 (6% ABV Solera Foeder Farmhouse Ale with Sauvignon Blanc Grape Juice) a collaboration with @averieswanson of Keeping Together Beer. Batch 3 of Keeping memories was pulled from our Keeping Memories foeder and then bottle conditioned for several months with Sauvignon Blanc Grape Juice. Pouring a bright straw yellow, we get aromas of gentle Meyer lemon, floral white wine, honeycomb, pleasant funk, and a soft whisp of grass. The taste is incredibly complex with soft and balanced flavors of citrus marmalade, honeysuckle, mild passionfruit, Key lime and lavender with a beautiful crispy green apple element that brings you a welcomed hint of tartness. Keeping Memories Blend 3 has a slight creaminess before an effervescent, crisp, and refreshing #balancedacidity on finish.
750ml - Keeping Memories B3
Keeping Memories Blend 3 (6% ABV Solera Foeder Farmhouse Ale with Sauvignon Blanc Grape Juice) a collaboration with @averieswanson of Keeping Together Beer. Batch 3 of Keeping memories was pulled from our Keeping Memories foeder and then bottle conditioned for several months with Sauvignon Blanc Grape Juice. Pouring a bright straw yellow, we get aromas of gentle Meyer lemon, floral white wine, honeycomb, pleasant funk, and a soft whisp of grass. The taste is incredibly complex with soft and balanced flavors of citrus marmalade, honeysuckle, mild passionfruit, Key lime and lavender with a beautiful crispy green apple element that brings you a welcomed hint of tartness. Keeping Memories Blend 3 has a slight creaminess before an effervescent, crisp, and refreshing #balancedacidity on finish.
Austin 375 mL
Austin (6.0% Farmhouse Ale) $13 per 750ml bottle and $8 per 375ml. People have asked over the years why hasn’t there been a base Austin? The answer simply is it hasn’t been ready yet. It plays well with fruit and oak, but it hasn’t been ready as a standalone. Like our stouts, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create a reproducible process that produces a beautiful and elegant farmhouse ale that is dry, slightly tart, full of flavor, and super drinkable. The interplay of our slow souring process, its respective microorganisms, hops, bitterness, gravity manipulation, and minerality has been through countless iterations over the years.
375ml - Austin Apricot/Peach
Austin Apricot/Peach. (6.0% Farmhouse Ale). Austin is a farmhouse ale built by the inspiration to share beer with people close to heart. It is pale, tart, delicate, and complex with a bit of pleasant funk. We took part of our latest batch of Austin and refermented on apricot and peaches at a rate of more than 2 lbs of fruit per gallon. Following bottling, Austin Apricot/Peach was bottle conditioned for several months before being made available today. The result offers a soft and balanced stone fruit fruit character boosted by the expression of our microorganisms. Wrapped up in an incredibly gentle and #balancedacidity, Austin Apricot/Peach will offer something for the beer and wine drinker alike. This beer is unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated and will continue to evolve over time if properly cellared.
375 mL - Austin Plum
Austin is a farmhouse ale built by the inspiration to share beer with people close to heart. It is pale, tart, delicate, and complex with a bit of pleasant funk. We took part of our latest batch of Austin and refermented it on plums at a rate of more than 2 lbs of fruit per gallon. Following bottling, Austin Plum was bottle conditioned for several months before being made available today. The result offers a soft and balanced plum character that includes flavors of the sweet fruit flesh and nuanced elements of the tart skin. The flavors are all boosted by the expression of our microorganisms and wrapped up in a incredibly gentle and #balancedacidity that offers something for the beer and wine drinker alike. This beer is unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated and will continue to evolve over time if properly cellared. Austin Plum is available today in 375ml bottles from the brewery or for shipping to select states by visiting the link in our bio.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Equilibrium Brewery
2-8 South Street, Middletown, NY 10940