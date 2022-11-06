Equilibrium Brewery

375 mL - Austin Plum

$12.00

Austin is a farmhouse ale built by the inspiration to share beer with people close to heart. It is pale, tart, delicate, and complex with a bit of pleasant funk. We took part of our latest batch of Austin and refermented it on plums at a rate of more than 2 lbs of fruit per gallon. Following bottling, Austin Plum was bottle conditioned for several months before being made available today. The result offers a soft and balanced plum character that includes flavors of the sweet fruit flesh and nuanced elements of the tart skin. The flavors are all boosted by the expression of our microorganisms and wrapped up in a incredibly gentle and #balancedacidity that offers something for the beer and wine drinker alike. This beer is unfiltered, unpasteurized, naturally carbonated and will continue to evolve over time if properly cellared. Austin Plum is available today in 375ml bottles from the brewery or for shipping to select states by visiting the link in our bio.