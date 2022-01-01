Restaurant header imageView gallery

E.R. Bradley's Saloon

$$

104 Clematis Street

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Desserts

$ Brownie

$12.00

Bourbon-Banana Bread

$12.00

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

$12.00

Blackberry & Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Sweet Key Lime Custard / Graham Cracker Crust / Lime Zest / Whipped Cream

Single Scoop Gelato

$4.00

Specialty Gelato & Sorbets

$12.00

After Dinner Drinks

Amaretto Affogato

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Executive Gourmet Coffee

$3.50

SPECIALS

Shrimp And Crab Tostones

$25.00

Smoked Pork Chimichanga

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
The landmark bar and restaurant on the West Palm Beach Waterfront. It's a right of passage, a place of celebrations, a place to relax. We are the city's backyard, open 365 days a year with over 30 years of history making. Come experience traditions that have become a part of our community fabric, part of our city's identity.

104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

