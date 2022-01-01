Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Eric's Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs

53 Reviews

$$

1280 Brown Street

Suite E

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Popular Items

Large Pizza (16")
Medium Pizza (14")
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$3.70

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.70

Bread Sticks

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

French Fries

$3.75

Chicken Tenders (4)

$8.95

6 Boneless Wings

$9.60

12 Boneless Wings

$17.75

6 Bone In Wings

$9.60

12 Bone In Wings

$17.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.75

Mushrooms, Onions,Green peppers, Tomatoes & Cheese.

Caesar Salad

$8.75

Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar dressing.

Italian Salad

$9.75

Black olives, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Salami, Pepperoni & Banana peppers.

Catering Salad

$28.95

Build Your Own Pizza

Personal Pizza (10")

$12.00

Small Pizza (12")

$15.00

Medium Pizza (14")

$17.50

Large Pizza (16")

$20.50

Personal Gluten Free Pizza

$13.50

Medium Gluten Free Pizza

$18.75

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Chicken, BBQ sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Ranch sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.

Hawaiian Pizza

Pineapple and Canadian Bacon.

Mac N Cheese Pizza

Cheddar cheese sauce, noodles, Bacon, Mozzarella & Cheddar cheese.

Margarita Pizza

Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Olive oil.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon & Bacon.

Pizza of the Month

Supreme Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Peppers & Onions

Taco Pizza

Out of stock

Taco Meat, Black olives, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Lettuce & Tortilla chips.

Veggie Pizza

Mushrooms, Black olives, Green peppers, Onions & Tomatoes.

Half/Half Pizza

Sandwiches

Italian Bomber

$9.60

Fresh Italian sausage patty topped with our sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese on toasted Italian bread.

Meatball Marinara

$9.60

Our own homemade meatballs with our sauce & mozzarella cheese on toasted garlic bread.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.60

Italian herb crusted chicken breast with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.60

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Grilled

$9.60

Grilled chicken breast with buffalo sauce, grilled onions, cheese and a side of ranch or blu cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Crispy

$9.60

Cold Italian

$9.60

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives and Italian dressing.

Club Sandwich

$9.60

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.

Tuna Sandwich

$8.75

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese.

Italian Beef

$9.60

Thinly sliced Italian beef with mozzarella on toasted Italian bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onions, green peppers, spinach, black olives & mushrooms.

Ham Sandwich

$8.75

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheese.

Turkey Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheese.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.75

Roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cheese.

BLT

$7.75

Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt And Vinegar

$1.50

BBQ

$1.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Garlic

$0.50

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$2.85

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.85

2 Liter Sprite

$2.85

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.85

Can Coke

$0.95

Can Diet Coke

$0.95

Can Sprite

$0.95

Can Root Beer

$0.95

Bottled Coke

$1.90

Bottled Diet Coke

$1.90

Bottled Water

$1.67

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.38

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.38

Gatorade

$2.38

Combo

Large Pizza 16"

$33.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Who We Are. Eric has spent the last 10 years working & managing in the pizza business. He and his father had dreamed on one day opening their own place. That dream became a reality in May 2013 with Eric’s Hand Tossed Pizza & Subs. We are committed to providing the highest quality food along with a personal and friendly customer service. We thank you for your business and hope to see you back! When you’re hungry and your kitchen is closed, ours is open We can also cater your event. Give Eric a call for details.

Website

Location

1280 Brown Street, Suite E, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Directions

