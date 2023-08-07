Popular Items

Pitas

Lamb Gyro Pita

$8.75

Carved lamb and beef, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, and red onions

Chicken Gyro Pita

$8.75

Marinated grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Mahimahi Pita

$9.75

Marinated and grilled mahimahi, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions topped with chipotle mayo

Falafel Pita

$9.75

Deep-fried chickpeas, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Wraps

Santorini Wrap

$10.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, rice, and balsamic dressing

Spicy Chipotle Wrap

$10.25

Avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, rice, and chipotle mayo

Caesar Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Sandwiches

Philly Steak Sandwich

$10.25

Thin sliced ribeye grilled with onions topped with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a Italian roll

Chicken and Mushrooms Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled chicken, chopped mushrooms, melted provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on a Italian roll

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a brioche bun

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.25

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a sourdough toast

Turkey Melt

$10.25

Melted Cheddar and provolone on grilled sourdough bread filled with turkey, avocado, lettuce, and tomatoes

Tuna Melt

$10.25

Melted Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread and topped with grilled onions and mushrooms

Vegetarian Sandwich

$9.00

1/2 & 1/2 (Soup Salad Fries)

$10.00

Grilled Platters

Beef Kabob Platter

$16.50

Marinated and grilled tenderloin

Chicken Kabob Platter

$16.50

Marinated and grilled chicken tenders

Combo Platter

$17.50

Your choice of any two: Chicken kabob, beef kabob, lamb gyro, or grilled chicken breast

Gyro Platter

$14.50

Sizzling lamb over rice pilaf

Chicken Platter

$14.50

Marinated and grilled chicken breast

Salmon Platter

$17.50

Marinated and grilled salmon

Falafel Platter

$14.50

Five rounds of falafel over rice pilaf

Mahi Mahi Plater

$17.50

Burgers

Angus Burger

$8.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and onions. Your choice of cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, provolone, or feta

Spicy Avocado Burger

$10.25

Grilled onions, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and our house-made chipotle sauce

BBQ Burger with Bacon

$10.25

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes

Soups

Small Lemon Chicken Soup

$6.00

Large Lemon Chicken Soup

$7.00

Small Lentil Soup

$6.00

Large Lentil Soup

$7.00

Small Vegetables Soup

$6.00

Large Vegetables Soup

$7.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spinach and Berries Salad

$11.00

House Garden Salad

$8.00

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Beef Kabob (1)

$4.50

Chicken Kabob (1)

$4.50

Side Falafel

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Side Hummus

$6.00

Lamb Gyro Side

$6.00

Pita Bread

$1.25

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Drinks

Fountain

$3.50

Aquafina water

$2.00

Coca cola glass

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Sanpelligrino

$2.25

Cafe Americano

$3.00

Wine

$4.95

pepsi 20oz

$3.00

Kids menu

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Lamb Gyro

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids 1/2 turkey sandwich

$7.00

Kids 1/2 tuna sandwich

$7.00

Dessert

Baklava

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Greek Yogurt

$5.75

Cookies

$1.50

Fruit Salad

$6.50

Add-On

Avocado 4oz

$1.25

Tzatziki 4oz

$1.00

Hummus 4oz

$1.00

Feta Cheese

$1.00

Red wine vinaigrette

$1.00

Balsamic vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Olives

$1.00

Pita bread

$1.25