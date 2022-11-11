Brewpubs & Breweries
Eris Brewery and Cider House
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Craft beer, cider, and food for all! Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets. Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!
4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641
