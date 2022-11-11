Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Eris Brewery and Cider House

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4240 W Irving Park Road

Chicago, IL 60641

Popular Items

The Burger
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Southwest Salad

First Bites

Mac & Cheese for Sharing

Mac & Cheese for Sharing

$13.00

Cavatappi in a smoked cheddar sauce.

Fried Pickles VG GF

Fried Pickles VG GF

$10.00

Maize-coated pickle chips, togarashi spice and chipotle ranch. VG/GF

Crispy Smoked Cauliflower VG

Crispy Smoked Cauliflower VG

$13.00

Cripsy smoked cauliflower, chili maple glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame, lime zest.

Sea Salt Fries with Trio of Sauces GF

Sea Salt Fries with Trio of Sauces GF

$9.00

House cut fries, fresh herbs, Maldon sea salt served with garlic Dijon, pickled cauliflower aioli, and vegan chipotle ranch. GF

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Wisconsin cheddar, rice flour tempura, chipotle ranch and maple mustard for dipping

Dark Side Hummus GF

$11.00

Black garlic hummus served with tortilla chips & garnished with micro cilantro, sesame seeds, olive oil and black garlic.

Erisian Ceviche

$13.00

Atlantic shrimp, red onion, and tomato marinated in citrus juices and cilantro. Garnished with crispy, fried saltines, micro cilantro, and scallion.

Mains

Wham! Salad (GF)

$14.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, fennel, romano cheese & pepperoncinis tossed in a house made Lemon Vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens tossed in tangy chipotle ranch, topped with black beans, corn, red onion, red pepper, cheddar. Garnished with golden tortilla chips.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onions

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap (VG)

$16.50

Crispy smoked cauliflower, garlic buffalo sauce, arugula, tomatoes, pickled onions, scallions, vegan cheddar, garlic aioli, flour tortilla.

Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$17.00

Slow braised brisket with melted Merkt’s cheddar and topped with cherry peppers on a sesame onion roll.

Pork Belly Gyros

$17.00Out of stock

Slow roasted pork belly, cucumber tzatziki, marinated tomatoes, pickled onions, melted Swiss cheese, arugula, naan flatbread

The Burger

$17.00

Cuts of Angus chuck, brisket, short rib in an 8oz patty, sharp cheddar, bacon jam, greens, tomato, pickles, brioche bun

Steak Frites GF

$32.00

12oz Strip loin, porcini herb crust, bleu cheese butter, hand cut fries

Pasta Prima

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta pan-seared portabella mushroom tossed with marinated tomatoes, garlic, and shallots. Coated in basil pesto cream and finished with romano cheese.

Kids

Kid's Chicken Breast GF

$8.00

White meat chicken breast, served with hand cut fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi in a sharp cheddar sauce, topped with shredded cheese

Kid's Buttered Pasta VG

$6.00

Cavatappi noodles sauteed with butter

Kid's Mini Burger

$8.00

4 oz portion cooked to order (cheese optional), served with hand cut fries

Kid's Vegan Wings VG

$8.00

Twice-fried cauliflower wings in BBQ sauce, served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Buttered toast and cheddar cheese, served with hand cut fries

Cider

Berri Mint + Bottle

Berri Mint + Bottle

$19.00

Fresh Mint and a kiss of strawberry. The combination will refresh your senses and open up your taste buds. ABV 6.0%

Blush + Bottle

Blush + Bottle

$18.00

Dark sweet and tart cherry blend. Full balance of cherry flavor. CHERRYBOMB! 5.9% ABV

Invincible + Bottle

Invincible + Bottle

$19.00

Strawberry pineapple hard cider. Tropical island delight. Imagine sipping by the ocean. 5.4% ABV

Peach & Bong+ Bottle

Peach & Bong+ Bottle

$19.00

Delightful aromas of basil and ripened peach flavor. Sip it and rip it, Folks! 5.8% ABV

Pedestrian + Bottle

Pedestrian + Bottle

$17.00

Modern dry cider blended for everyone. Crisp, fresh, and pleasantly tart like a glass of Granny Smith. 5.6% ABV

Strawbarbarella + Bottle

Strawbarbarella + Bottle

$19.00

Strawberry rhubarb hard cider. It’s a cider, not a pie! 6% ABV

Van Van Mojo+ Bottle

Van Van Mojo+ Bottle

$19.00

Blueberry cider dry-hopped with Mosaic hops. Just what the doctor ordered. 6% ABV

Baked Apple + Bottle

Baked Apple + Bottle

$18.00

Slightly spiced apple cider with a touch of sweet vanilla. Fireplace sipping cider on a winter night. 6% ABV

Mixed 4-pack

Mixed 4-pack

$15.99

12oz cans - (2) Pedestrian, (1) Blush, (1) Van Van Mojo

4-pack Blush

4-pack Blush

$13.99

12oz cans - (4) Blush

4-Pack Blush/Pedestrian

4-Pack Blush/Pedestrian

$15.99

12oz cans - (2) Pedestrian, (2) Blush

4-pack Peach and Bong

4-pack Peach and Bong

$15.99

12oz cans - (4) Peach and Bong

4-pack Pedestrian

4-pack Pedestrian

$10.99

12oz cans - (4) Pedestrian

4-pack Strawbarbarella

4-pack Strawbarbarella

$15.99

12oz cans - (4) Strawbarbarbarella

4-pack Van Van Mojo

4-pack Van Van Mojo

$15.99

12oz cans - (4) Van Van Mojo

Beer

Cali Dream + Bottle

$17.00

Crispy and creamy with a biscuit aroma. Inspired by California stam beers. 4.7% ABV

Happy Pils + Bottle

Happy Pils + Bottle

$17.00

Pale lager with a crisp, refreshing taste that's lightly hopped. Forget your troubles, come on get Happy! 4.5% ABV

Foikenstein+ Bottle

$17.00

Octoberfest Marzen. Malty body with a clean, crisp finish. Toast of choice for any royal. 5%ABV

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican lager 4.4% ABV, 12oz can

Wine

375ML Can Lubanzi Red Blend

375ML Can Lubanzi Red Blend

$18.00

An old-school rhone blend with a contemporary style. Crafted from vineyards dotted throughout South Africa’s coastal region, this wine was created to offer complexity while simultaneously showcasing the red grape champion of South Africa, Shiraz. Hand harvested & made using little intervention in the cellar.

375ML Can Lubanzi Chenin Blanc

375ML Can Lubanzi Chenin Blanc

$18.00

A lively green color with hues of pale straw indicates freshness and complexity. The nose offers an intriguing array of fruits - sliced November figs, ripe nectarine and freshly peeled Satsumas. In the background is the hint of Herbacious rosemary.

N/A Beverages

Filbert's Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Filbert's Cream Soda

$5.00

Filbert's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Isn't Absence

$6.00

Bittersweet, botanical, hoppy, wormwood, fennel, floral, citrusy

Isn't Redessence

$6.00

Rhubarb, zesty, floral, herbal, citrusy, bitter orange, bright, tart

Glassware

32oz Howler, empty

32oz Howler, empty

$4.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.50
ERIS Belgian

ERIS Belgian

$8.00

Accessories

Beanie

Beanie

$18.00
Black Eris Gloves

Black Eris Gloves

$12.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Clothing

Hoodie

Hoodie

$56.00
Logo T

Logo T

$22.25
Black Glitter T

Black Glitter T

$27.75
White Glitter T

White Glitter T

$27.75
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft beer, cider, and food for all! Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets. Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!

Location

4240 W Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60641

Directions

