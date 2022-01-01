Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1536 Kings Highway N. #2

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers GF
Bacon Slate
Short Rib

Appetizers

Erlton Wings

$17.00

House mild or hot, garlic parm, mango habanero, nashville hot or blacked dry rub

Tuna Avocado GF

$14.00

Seared Tuna, Chili Oil, House made Guacamole, and Chips

Filet Mignon Poppers

$17.00

Tender filet stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in Applewood smoked bacon & grilled, w/trio of sauces

Bowls

Burger No Bun GF

$15.00

House Blended Burger, Spring Mix & Shredded Iceberg, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, Parmesan Croutons, Cherry wood Bacon, Sunny Egg, Dill Pickle, w/Chef's secret Erlton Burger Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons

Fresh Berry Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Toasted almonds, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, feta cheese, red onion. Tossed in a raspberry basil vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Jersey vine-ripened tomatoes, Mesclun-mix, basil, sliced mozzarella, balsamic drizzle

Shareables

Flight of Fries

$13.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry, Beer Battered Sidewinder, Truffle Parmesan Fries Flight of Sauces: Beer Fondue, BBQ Sauce, Ranch, Honey Mustard & Maple Honey Butter

Bacon Slate

$17.00

Spicy bacon brittle, bacon jam, candied bacon, deviled eggs, chef's selection of cheese, pork belly, w/grilled naan bread

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Jumbo Pretzel served w/ale mustard and beer cheese

Black & Blue Sliders

$14.00

Blackened Angus Burgers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon, bleu cheese, cooper sharp, & bleu cheese aioli

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$16.00

Top sirloin, seasoned fresh shrimp, served in a warm sun dried tomato tortilla tossed with cheddar cheese and pico-de-gallo. Served with a fresh crema and pimento salsa.

Erlton Tacos GF

$11.00

Marinated taco seasoned chicken, monterey & cheddar cheese blend, pico, avocado cream on flour tortillas, served w/kale slaw. GF (corn tortillas by request)

Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Plate

$14.00

Feta cheese, grilled red onion, asparagus , zucchini, squash, portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, greek olives, served w/ herbed hummus, grilled pita & roasted pepper aioli

Handhelds

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated fried chicken tossed in nashville hot honey sauce, ranch style slaw sweet & hot pickles on brioche bun, w/fries

Short Rib

$18.00

Beer Braised Short Rib, Horseradish Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, on a toasted baguette, French Fries

Erlton Burger

$16.00

House Blended Burger, Red Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Beer Cheese, Cherrywood Candied Bacon, Sriracha Garlic Aioli, Sunny egg on an Italian Bun, French Fries

Erlton Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken topped with gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion served on a warm Brioche bun with Dijon honey mustard w/fries

Royale with Cheese

$16.00

American Cheese, onion, jalapeno bacon, mustard & spiked ketchup, w/fries

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Shredded rotisserie chicken, bacon, w/house-made wing sauce, Monterey & gorgonzola cheese, w/fries

Bison Burger

$19.00

98% fat free burger, pan seared, topped w/smoked Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & avocado smoked onion aioli, w/fries

Salmon B.L.T.

$17.00

Pan seared salmon, caper mayo, spring mix, tomato, avocado, bacon on grilled bread

Flatbreads

Four Fathers

$14.00

Pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese w/garlic oil.

Fig & Prosciutto

$14.00

Fig spread, white Vermont cheddar, goat cheese, prosciutto, arugula & balsamic fig glaze.

Margarita Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh buffalo mozzarella, marinara, fresh jersey tomato, finished w/fresh basil, cracked black pepper & garlic olive oil drizzle.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

House crafted cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta

Kids Chicken Fingers GF

$8.00

Choice of breaded or grilled, French Fries, honey mustard or BBQ

Kids Burger GF

$8.00

2 all beef slider patties w/American cheese, French Fries and pickle

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese on Texas Toast, French Fries

Kids Cheese Flatbread GF

$8.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

Entrees

Chicken Ala Erlton

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped w/ roasted red peppers, three cheese ravioli w/Florentine marinara sauce & melted Provolone.

Filet Mignon

$24.00

Grilled 8 oz. Filet Mignon served with roasted tri-color fingerling potatoes and seasoned green beans with Parsnip puree accoutrement

Salmon Dinner

$24.00

Pan seared Salmon w/lemon. Choice of side - mixed grilled vegetables, asparagus, roasted fingerlings or garlic green beans.

Crab Chantilly

$25.00

Roasted asparagus crowned with lump crab , dressed in an elegant cream sauce and served over angel hair pasta.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American fare in a scratch kitchen, 24 craft beers on tap, wines, craft cocktails, desserts and a kids menu.

Website

Location

1536 Kings Highway N. #2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Directions

