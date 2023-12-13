Restaurant info

Ernesto's Fine Mexican Food was established in 2004 and has been growing carefully in order to preserve its original home style cooking and hospitable touch. Ernesto's family has roots in Mexico and down home Texas ties that in combination helped create our unique menu, with a variety of Tex-Mex favorites as well as Mexican specialties. And for those who like to complement their meal with an extraordinary margarita or cold Mexican beer, Ernesto's won't let you down. So join us for "Comida Hecha En Casa" (home cooking) and family style service. We appreciate your visits! Thank you – The Ernesto's family