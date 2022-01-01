  • Home
ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE - 2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston, Idaho

2305 Nez Perce Drive

Lewiston, ID 83501

Popular Items

Prime Rib
Salmon River Beef Burger
Rusell Bar Prime Rib Dip

Starters

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Six Shrimp served with House Cocktail sauce.

Swing-N-Steaks

$10.00

Rocky Mountain Oysters breaded and golden fried (on availability).

Wood Fired Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Served with Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Salsa on the side.

Shrimp and Crab Asiago Dip

$12.00

Shrimp and Crab blended in a melted Asiago Cheese. Served with Fried Flat Bread.

Loaded Cowboy Nachos

$15.00

House made Corn Chips piled high, Topped with Cowboy Beans, Prime Rib, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, and Sriracha Cheese Sauce, with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.

Blue Cheese Bacon Buffalo Totchos

$14.00

Bite Size Potato Buffalo Nuggets topped with Cowboy Beans, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Onions, Bacon, and drizzled with Blue Cheese Dressing.

Chuck/Brisket Sliders

$12.00

Four Sliders topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese.

BBQ Beef Sliders

$12.00

BBQ Beef topped with Swiss Cheese and Coleslaw.

Wood Fire Prime Rib Sliders

$12.00

Sliced Prime Rib with Swiss Cheese served with Au Jus.

Steak Bites

$14.00

8 oz. Sirloin Steak Tips lightly breaded and deep fried, or wood grilled.

House made Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Fresh Chips with our House Salsa.

Oysters

$12.00

Hand breaded, Sautéed with Mushrooms, in butter.

House made Cheesy Bread

$14.00

Served with Sriracha Ranch Sauce.

Crispy zucchini Spears

$12.00

Hand breaded Zucchini fried to a golden brown, served with Sriracha Ranch & Cucumber Wasabi.

Rotisserie Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Topped with Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Asiago Cheese Drizzled with BBQ Sauce.

Wood fired Prime Rib Flatbread

$12.00

Topped with sliced Prime Rib, grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Asiago Cheese, and drizzled with a Balsamic Glaze.

Calamari

$14.00

Marinated in buttermilk, lightly flour-dusted and deep-fried.

Cilantro Lime Fish Tacos

$12.00

Three Tacos filled with seasoned grilled Mahi, Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Salsa, Asiago Cheese, and Coleslaw.

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Three Tacos filled with BBQ Rotisserie Chicken, Coleslaw, and Asiago Cheese.

Sriracha Honey Prawns

$12.00

Served with Mozzarella Bread Stick.

Black Mussels

$13.00

Steamed Mussels with Garlic Herb Butter & White Wine, Tomatoes, and Bacon Bits.

Steamer Clams

$13.00

Steamed Clams with Garlic Butter & White Wine, Tomatoes, and Bacon Bits.

1/2 Loaded Nacho

$7.50

Specialty Sandwiches

Rusell Bar Prime Rib Dip

$14.00

Pit smoked Prime Rib topped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese with Au Jus on a Hoagie bun.

Joe Creek Canyon

$13.00

BBQ Beef topped with Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Swiss Cheese on a Brioche Bun.

Lyons Creek Bull Pen BBQ Beef

$14.00

BBQ Beef, Bacon, Swiss Cheese on toasted Hoagie Bun.

Robbers Gulch Hot Beef

$13.00

Sliced Roast Beef served on Texas Toast smothered in Beef Gravy.

Blackhawk Chicken Club

$14.00

Wood fired Chicken Breast topped with Bacon, Lettuce, grilled Onions, and Swiss Cheese on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Rustic Rueben

$13.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese piled on grilled Rye Bread served with a side of 1000 Island.

Kirkwood Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Wood fired Chicken Breast topped with Ham, Swiss Cheese, grilled Onions and Mushrooms on a Brioche Bun.

T-Texas Tyler's Club House

$14.00

Sliced Ham, Turkey, Prime Rib, Bacon, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato piled high on Texas Toast.

Grilled Piggy’s Pork-Out

$13.00

Bacon, Ham, piled between 4 slices of Cheddar Cheese on grilled Texas Toast.

B.L.T

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Texas Toast.

Sockeye Salmon Burger

$19.00

Grilled Salmon topped with Sautéed Onions, Swiss Cheese, and Tartar Sauce blended with diced Pickles, Jalapenos and Coleslaw.

Wild Western Burgers

Clearwater Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo.

Salmon River Beef Burger

$13.00

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo.

Selway River Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo.

Snake River Burger

$14.00

Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, Mayo.

Whiskey River Burger

$14.00

Bourbon infused BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

Ernie's Cowboy Brunch Burger

$14.00

Burger Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Tater Tots, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Big Kipper Burger

$16.00

Double patty, Double Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo.

Big Hog Burger

$16.00

BBQ Baby Back Pork Ribs, Burger Patty, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Coleslaw, Grilled Onions.

Middlefork Burger

$14.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Bleu Cheese, and Mayo.

Southfork Burger

$14.00

Melted Blue Cheese, Ham, and Mayo.

Salads

BLT Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Cheese topped with Wood Fired Chicken Breast.

Cilantro Lime Steak Salad

$18.00

8 oz. Top Sirloin on Mixed Greens, Wood Grilled Corn, Peppers, Red Onions, Asiago Cheese, Tomato and Jalapeno Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Ernies Cowboy Style Beef Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Cowboy Beans, Tomato, Olives, Cheddar Jack Cheese topped with Smoky Shredded Beef.

Choice Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan. Add a protein.

Ernies Steak House Salad

$18.00

Pit Smoked Prime Rib on Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Olives, and crumbled Bleu Cheese.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Served in a Crisp Tortilla Shell, Mixed Greens, Olives, and Tomato with Cheddar Cheese topped with Seasoned Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken.

Shrimp & Crab Salad

$18.00

Crab & Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Olives, Tomato, Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese.

Tomato Bleu Cheese wedge

$10.00

Sliced Garden Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Bacon Bits, on Romaine Heart Lettuce.

Small Caesar

$5.00

Crisp Romaine tossed with creamy garlic dressing, Parmesan Cheese and house made Croutons.

Soups

Homemade Prime Rib & Potato Soup Bowl/with Bread

$10.00

Thick and Creamy Potato herb soup with chunks of Prime Rib and Kale in a rich cream base.

Western French Onion Soup Bowl/with Bread

$10.00

Made daily with a hearty Beef base, Red Onions, Bourbon, Cheese, on top of homemade Bread Floaters.

Wraps

Prime Rib Wrap

$15.00

Our sliced Prime with grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and shredded Lettuce.

Fish Wrap

$15.00

Beer Batter Ale fish, topped with Coleslaw, shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Salsa, Tartar sauce, shredded Lettuce.

Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Wood fired grilled Chicken breast, Ranch dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese.

Land Friends

Prime Rib

$29.00+

Prime Rib cut is from the back of the upper rib section of the beef. Clearly our Signature Dish at Ernie's, hand rubbed with fresh Garlic and Spices. Slow smoke roasted to a perfect rare, then grilled to your liking. Prepared fresh daily. "When It's Gone, It's Gone"

Tenderloin Filet

$45.00

8 oz. Filet Mignon, wrapped with bacon, cut from the tenderloin between the sirloin and rib. It is extremely Lean and Tender.

Rib Eye Steak

$34.00+

14 oz. The most favorable of all cuts, the interior marbling of the Rib Eye is “unrivaled”.

New York Strip Steak

$42.00

12 oz. The Strip Steak is a great choice if you are torn between a Ribeye and Tenderloin. Not as much marbling, but is more tender.

Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

10oz. Also known as the Top Blade steak, it is a marbled cut of beef from the shoulder, very tender and flavorful.

Top Sirloin Steak

$22.00

8 oz. The Sirloin is a tender, delicious and excellent cut. It is a very flavorful, and nicely marbled cut from between the short loin and rump roast.

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

8oz. Breaded Cube Steak, topped with Country Gravy.

Grilled Steak bites

$22.00

8 oz. of Tender Bite Size Sirloin Beef. Choice of Wood Grilled or Lightly Breaded and Deep Fried.

Pork Ribs

$27.00+

Baby Back BBQ Ribs, slow cooked, fall off the bone, smoked and grilled, topped with our Signature BBQ Sauce. Prepared fresh daily. "When It's Gone, It's Gone"

Ground Chuck Steak

$15.00

One pound of Ground Beef wrapped with Bacon, topped with a Mushroom Demi Glaze.

Breaded Steakbites

$22.00

Ocean Friends

Alaskan Sockeye Salmon

$27.00

Wild Caught Sockeye grilled over the fire, brushed with our butter/wine sauce, served with a side of fresh Mango Peach Salsa.

Mahi - Mahi

$26.00

Wood grilled tender White Fish served with a side of our homemade Jalapeno Lime Cilantro Salsa.

Prawn Dinner

$22.00

Your Choice: Lightly Fried, Breaded in Coconut, Grilled Skewer, or Sautéed.

Seafood Platter

$29.00

Ale Battered Fish, Coconut Shrimp, Pan fried Oysters, and Grilled Shrimp Skewer.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Fish, served with Fries and Coleslaw.

Feathered Friends

Montreal Rotisserie Chicken

$18.00

Over 1 1/2 pounds of juicy Chicken, lightly seasoned, and served with BBQ Sauce. Prepared fresh daily. "When It's Gone, It's Gone"

Tater Chip Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Breaded with Tater Chips, deep fried, served with your choice of sides. (Served with Country Gravy.)

Southern Style Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Breaded with a light Panko, lightly seasoned and served with your choice of sides. (Served with Country Gravy.)

Open Food & Specials

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Buffalo Tots

$4.00

Mashed

$4.00

Baker

$4.00

Loaded Baker

$6.00

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Cowboy Rice

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.95

Prime Soup

$4.00

French Onion Soup

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Loaded Mashed

$6.00

Open food

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
