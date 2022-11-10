Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ernie's Texas Lunch

829 Reviews

$

58 Chambersburg St

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Popular Items

Original Texas Hot Weiner
Original Ernie's Burger
French Fries

Sandwiches

Deals

Can't make up your mind? We put together some Combo Deals for you.

Kids Meal

$5.29

Original Texas Weiner or Burger, Classic Grilled Cheese, or Two Yummy Chicken Tenders; a Side and a Drink

Original Texas Hot Weiner

The Original Texas Weiner, in a Natural casing with a Crispy Snap, "One With" is adorned with Classic Yellow Mustard, our Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped Onions.

Original Ernie's Burger

Ernie's Burger, Local Beef, Ground and Patted Fresh every day, as it always has been. Grilled to order, you can have the "Original Texas Style" with Classic Yellow Mustard, Signature Recipe Chili Sauce, and Freshly Chopped White Onions. Or you may choose from over a Dozen Different Toppings to make Ernie's Burger Your Burger.

Original Hoagie

$7.99

Hoagie, Sub, Grinder … What’s in a name, anyway? We serve ours on a fresh 12 inch Roll, with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Onions and Mayonnaise or Oil and Vinegar... Wet or Dry Hot Peppers on request

Original Breakfast Sandwich

Farm Fresh Local Egg, with your choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Scrapple, or Hamburger with or without cheese on Toast, an English Muffin or a Bagel

Classic Club Sandwich

$7.99

Our Classic Double-decker Club Sandwich, on your Choice of Toast with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo, with Chips

Classic Wrap

$7.99

With American or Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato, wrapped in a fresh Tortilla Shell, served with Potato Chips

Traditional Deli Favorites

Your Choice of delicious fresh Deli Style fillers, on fresh Bread, Toast or Rolls. Pick Cheese and the Toppings you like to make it perfect.

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Golden Brown Breaded Chicken Filet, choose a Round Roll or other breads, and Toppings to complete a delicious treat.

Fish Sandwich

$4.99

Filet of Haddock, Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, on your choice of Round Roll or other Breads, and add Toppings to make it perfect.

Traditional Grilled Cheese Sandwich

The Timeless Classic, tempting melty Cheese, your choice of Fresh Bread perfectly grilled, add Extras for your ideal sandwich

Sides

French Fries

$2.59+

Old Fashioned Golden Brown French Fried Idaho Potatoes, have them straight-up, or choose from a Variety of Delicious Toppers

Onion Rings

$2.79+

Onion Rings, dipped in a special beer flavored batter (it’s safe, don’t worry) and deep fried golden brown and crispy

Chicken Tenders

$3.25+

Golden Brown and Crispy Chicken Tenders. Add your Favorite Dipping Sauce for a yummy snack, maybe add Fries for a Light Meal

Breakfast Sides

$1.99+

Your choice of Toast, Bagels, English Muffin or Donut

Soups & Chili

Daily Soups

$3.19+

Soups cooking daily, recipes handed down through 3 generations.

Chili Con Carne

$4.29+

Our Chili is Just Spicy Enough, simmering Beans, Ground Beef, Chopped Onions and Tomato in Dark Chili Seasoning

Salads & Such

Salad

$4.99+

Fresh American Style Tossed Salads, your choice of Dressings and add-ons.

Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.99

New York Deli Style Dill Pickle

Apple Sauce

$0.75

Chilled Local Apple Sauce

Chicken

Breaded Chicken Breast with Fries

$6.99+

Tender breast of chicken filet, breaded and deep-fried golden brown served with french fries

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$3.25+

Golden Brown and Crispy Chicken Tenders. Add your Favorite Dipping Sauce.

Fish & Shrimp

Haddock Filet with Fries

$6.99+

Tender filet of Haddock, breaded and deep-fried golden brown served with french fries

Breaded Shrimp With Fries

$16.99+

Large shrimp, breaded and deep fried served with cocktail sauce and french fries

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Beef Sandwich with French Fries

$9.79

Thinly sliced roast beef, heated and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy

Hot Hamburger Sandwich with French Fries

$9.79

Two hamburger patties, grilled and served on white, rye or wheat bread, topped with our homemade beef gravy

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Sides

$1.99+

Your choice of Toast, Bagels, English Muffin or Donut

Drinks

Hot Drink

$1.99

Your Choice of Hot, freshly brewed Maxwell House Regular or Decaf Coffee, Lipton Regular or Decaf Tea, or Cozy Hot Chocolate

Milk

$1.99+

Your choice of Fresh 2% White or Yummy Chocolate

Soft Drinks

$1.99+

Coca Cola Products Served Over Ice

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chilled and Refreshing

Fruit Juice

$1.99+

Your choice of Orange, Apple, Grapefruit or Tomato Juice

Candy & Chips

Gum

$1.50
Candy Bar

$1.50
Mints

$1.50
Chips

$0.75
Spearmint/Doublemint

$0.35

Gift Card

Ernie's Gift Card is a gift that shows you have great taste. Please be sure to include your mailing address in the "Special Instructions" section, and Ernie will see that you have it in 3 to 5 days.
$5.00 Gift Card

$5.00

Ernie's Gift Card is a gift that shows you have great taste. Please be sure to include your mailing address in the "Special Instructions" section, and Ernie will see that you have it in 3 to 5 days.

$10.00 Gift Card

$10.00

Ernie's Gift Card is a gift that shows you have great taste. Please be sure to include your mailing address in the "Special Instructions" section, and Ernie will see that you have it in 3 to 5 days.

$20.00 Gift Card

$20.00

Ernie's Gift Card is a gift that shows you have great taste. Please be sure to include your mailing address in the "Special Instructions" section, and Ernie will see that you have it in 3 to 5 days.

$50.00 Gift Card

$50.00

Ernie's Gift Card is a gift that shows you have great taste. Please be sure to include your mailing address in the "Special Instructions" section, and Ernie will see that you have it in 3 to 5 days.

Tee Shirt

Our Classic Logo on a Classic Tee. Available in Navy Blue or Gray. Include your address in the "Special Instructions" section, and Ernie will send it right to you!
Tee Shirt

$17.95

Our Classic Logo on a Classic Tee. Available in Navy Blue or Gray. Include your address in the "Special Instructions" section, and Ernie will send it right to you!

Baseball Cap

Ernie's Texas Lunch Baseball Cap

$14.95

LightWeight Baseball Cap

$9.95

Coffee Mugs

Ernie's Texas Lunch Mug

$4.95

LindaStrong Mug

LindaStrong Mug

$4.95

Stickers

Yellow/Red ETL Sticker

$0.94

Black/White ETL Sticker

$0.94

LightWeight Baseball Cap

$9.95

Anniversary Glass

Anniversary Glass

$8.99

Limited Edition 16 oz. Glass with 100th Anniversary logo. Handwash only.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Most Famous Gettysburg Address Since Lincoln's

Website

Location

58 Chambersburg St, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Directions

