Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Erte' & the Peacock Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

323 13th Ave NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

The Munchies

Oysters 1/2 Doz - on Half Shell - Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce

$16.00

Dozen Oysters on Half Shell - Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce

$28.00

Lamb Sliders

$16.00

Bread Plate - French Baguette & Butter

$6.00

Erte Platter - Meats and Cheeses, Mustard, Jam, Olives, Pickles

$20.00

Pierogi - Cualiflower, 7yr Aged Cheddar, Golden Raisin, Prosciutto, Onion Gazpacho

$15.00Out of stock

Frites- Housemade Tomato Marmalade, Parmesan Aioli

$10.00

Potato Gnocchi- Gruere, Gouda, Brown Butter

$14.00

Caribbean Moules- Mussles, Coconut, Yam, Tomato, Chili, Yuzu

$18.00

Lobster Uncrustable- Lobster Grilled Cheese, Allumette Frites

$20.00

Beet Salad- Phyllo Goat Cheese Purse, Golden Beet, Orange, Nut Streusel, Whilte Balsamic, Pearl Onion, Grilled Radicchio

$16.00

Cannoli- Smoked Jalapeno Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana Caramel

$12.00

English Muffin- Raisin Caper relish, Smoked Marrow Butter

$8.00

Miso Clams

$22.00Out of stock

Steak Tartare - Caper, Shallot, Piment D'espelette, Creme Fraiche, Caviar, Waffle Potato Chips

$18.00Out of stock

The Dish

Fish and Chips - Ale Battered Walleye, Double Fried Chips, Lemon Ginger Vinegar, Caper Mint Tartare

$28.00

Foie Burger- Steak Burger, Gruyere, Mushrooms, Onions, Foie Gras, Dijonnaise, Frites

$22.00

Smoked Chop- Acorn Squash Praline, Marshmallow, Blue Cheese, Nut Stresel

$36.00

Spatzle- Cauliflower, Cheddar, gouda, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Jamon Ham, Fried Chicken Cutlet

$24.00

Mushroom Paella- Mushrooms, Fried Egg, Bell Pepper, Fried Artichokes, Broccolini

$20.00

The Proteins

10oz The House - Coulotte Sirloin (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)

$34.00

16oz Ribeye - (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)

$48.00

12oz NY Strip - (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)

$40.00

8oz Filet (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)

$38.00

Duroc Double Thick Bone-in Pork Chop - Comfrey Farm (Windom, MN) (Served with Side Salad & Bread Plate)

$26.00

Sides/Add Ons

Maison Salad (side salad)

$8.00

Soup du Jour

$8.00

Bleu Cheese Horseradish

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Sd Parm Aioli

$0.50

Maitre d 'Hotel Butter

$3.00

Frites- Housemade Tomato Marmalade, Parmesan Aioli

$10.00

Glazed Mushroom and Onions

$14.00

Glazed Mushrooms

$14.00

Glazed Onions

$14.00

Oscar- Shrimp Fritto, Charon Sauce

$14.00

Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$14.00Out of stock

Pomme Algiot- Creamed Potatoes, Gruyere

$10.00

Baked Mac & Cheese- Four Cheese, Saltine Crakcer Crumb

$10.00

Fried Rice- Jasmine Rice, Scallops, Mint, Snap Peas, Spring Onion

$10.00

Warm Rutabaga Salad- Pecan, Creamy Vinaigrette, Cabbage, Parsnip

$10.00

Roasted Cauliflower - Sunflower Seed Crumb, Chickpea Aioli, Turmeric Pickled Shallots, Chili Oil

$16.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

Gallery
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image
Erte' & the Peacock Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Northeast Social
orange star4.4 • 985
359 13th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Surdyk's Cheese Shop & Market
orange starNo Reviews
303 East Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
all saints - 222 E. Hennepin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
222 E. Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Marshall St NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Betty Danger’s Animal Farm - 2501 Marshall St NE
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Marshall St NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Bar La Grassa
orange star4.5 • 1,295
800 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Young Joni
orange star4.9 • 4,934
165 13th Ave NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Aster Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,354
125 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Jefe Urban Cocina
orange star4.5 • 2,075
219 SE Main St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Hazel's Northeast
orange star4.5 • 1,041
2859 Johnson St. NE Minneapolis, MN 55418
View restaurantnext
Alma
orange star4.5 • 1,031
528 University Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Northeast Social
orange star4.4 • 985
359 13th Avenue NE Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Powderhorn
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston