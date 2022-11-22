Restaurant header imageView gallery

Escena Golf Club & Grill

No reviews yet

1100 Clubhouse View

Palm Springs, CA 92262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Classic

$14.00

two eggs any style, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, hash browns, toast

Breakfast BLTA

$15.00

fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, choice of bread, choice of side

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

scrambled eggs, tomato, cilantro, green onion, shredded cheddar, choice of bacon, ham, sausage or ‘beyond meat’, choice of side

Egg White Frittata

$16.00

spinach, roasted bell peppers, green onion, feta cheese, choice of side, toast

Bacon Omelet

$14.00

bacon, goat cheese, tomato, micro cilantro, choice of side, toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

smoked salmon, soft boiled egg, avocado, cucumber, micro cilantro, choice of side

Mushroom Omelet

$14.00

mushrooms, shallots, fresh herbs, swiss cheese, choice of side, toast

Oatmeal

$10.00

oats, brown sugar, raisins, cinnamon add banana, peaches or blueberries 2 ea

Pancakes

$12.00

add blueberries or bananas 2

Apple Cinnamon French Toast

$16.00

cinnamon french toast, caramelized apples

Escena Benedict

$14.00

toasted english muffin, poached egg, hollandaise ham 16 tomato & arugula 14

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of meat

$5.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Egg a la carte

$3.00

Strawberries & Melon

$4.00

Omelet

$10.00

Starters & Soup

Soup du jour

$6.00

Wings

$12.00

bleu cheese dipping sauce

House Chips

$4.00

secret chipotle dipping sauce

Mushroom Tacos

$14.00

(3 per order, add a 4th for 4) chanterelle & oyster mushrooms, avocado, lime, herbs

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomato, carrot, radish, choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

romaine, turkey, bacon, boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Berry Spinach Salad

$16.00

baby spinach, sweet berries, sliced almonds, feta crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette

Tomato Salad

$12.00

tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

Wedge

$12.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomatoes, capers, choice of dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

roasted beets, goat cheese, arugula, pine nuts, honey

Sandwiches

BLTA

$14.00

bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, choice of bread, choice of side

Club

$16.00

turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, choice of bread, choice of side

Truffle Rigatoni

$10.00

served with a truffle oil cream sauce, choice of… mushrooms 14 pancetta* 16 both* 18

Escena Burger

$18.00

half-pound beef or turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of side

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Deli Sandwich

$14.00

turkey, ham, or tuna salad, choice of bread, choice of side

Tuna Melt

$16.00

tuna salad, cheddar cheese, choice of bread, choice of side

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

roasted chicken breast, romaine, tomato, herb mayo on a rustic baguette

Avocado Toast

$14.00

avocado, cucumber, radish, feta cheese, lemon, micro cilantro on sourdough, choice of side

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

burrata, basil, tomato, pesto on a rustic baguette, choice of side

Beyond Burger

$18.00

beyond burger™ patty, romaine hearts, avocado, tomato, herb mayo, choice of side

Half Deli Sandwich & Cup of Soup

$12.00

turkey, ham, or tuna salad, choice of bread, cup of soup du jour

Lunch Sides

S/fruit

$4.00

S/Fries

$4.00

S/Chips

$4.00

S/Tomatos

$4.00

S/Cottage cheese

$4.00

Desserts

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$8.00

Sorbet Trio

$12.00

Birthday Dessert

$10.00

Chocolate Lava

$10.00

Dressing/sauces

s/ blue cheese

$1.00

s/ ranch

$1.00

s/ citrus vin

$2.00

s/ 1000

$1.00

s/ raspberry vin

$2.00

s/ chipotle ranch

$2.00

s/ Sauce

$2.00

s/ caesar

$2.00

s/ champagne vin

$2.00

S/HONEY

$1.00

S/TARTAR SAUCE

$1.00

S/BBQ Sauce

$1.00

S/ wing sauce

$2.00

SIDE OF PARMESAN

$2.00

N/A Bottled

Sparkling Bottle

$5.00

Still bottle

$5.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Redbull

$5.00

Bottle Soda

$4.00

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Expresso

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Milk SM

$4.00

Milk LG

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Fountain

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juices

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Orange LG

$6.00

Grape LG

$6.00

Grapefruit LG

$6.00

Pineapple LG

$6.00

Cranberry LG

$6.00

Tomato LG

$6.00

Virgin Drinks

Pina Colada V

$6.00

Strawberry Marg V

$6.00

Margarita V

$6.00

Mojito V

$6.00

Bloody Mary V

$6.00

Bloody Caesar V

$6.00

Food

Hamburger

$12.00

Hot dog

$10.00

Sandwich

$9.00

Chips

$3.00

Jerky

$9.00

Candy

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Protein bar

$5.00

Wrap

$9.00

Pulled pork

$9.00

Pastries

$5.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Seltzer

$6.00

Michalob Ultra

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

805

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Mexican Beer

$7.00

6 pack

$36.00

Liqour

Titos

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Fireball

$10.00

Bailey

$8.00

Captn Morgan

$9.00

Patron

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

BC Titos DBL

$18.00

BC New Amsterdamn DBL

$14.00

BC Tanqueray DBL

$16.00

BC Bacardi DBL

$16.00

BC Fireball DBL

$18.00

BC Baileys DBL

$14.00

BC Captain Morgan DBL

$16.00

BC Gordons Gin DBL

$9.00

BC Pepe Lopez DBL

$9.00

BC Patron DBL

$24.00

BC Jose Cuervo DBL

$12.00

BC Jack Daniels DBL

$18.00

BC Cutty Sark DBL

$8.00

BC Crown Royal DBL

$18.00

Soft Drinks

Arnold Palmers

$4.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Water

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1100 Clubhouse View, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Directions

