Esco Restaurant & Tapas-Columbus 31-33 E Gay St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Esco is equipped to host your next company dinner party, and is equally the perfect backdrop to celebrate life's accomplishment and greatest moments. Watch sports an main vents on high def TVs and enjoy our chic design with unique chandeliers, murals and trend-forward seating. Columbus #1 place to dine, sip and socialize in luxurious , upscale comfort.
Location
31-33 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
No Reviews
100 East Gay Street, Unit 1 Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant