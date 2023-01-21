Esco Restaurant & Tapas-Columbus 31-33 E Gay St

  • Home
Order Again

LUNCH 11-4pm

Tity Boi Turkey Burger

$15.00

Ground Turkey Mixed With Feta Cheese And Spinach Served On A Sourdough Bun With Lettuce Tomato Red Onion Pepper Jack Spicy Aioli Served With Atl Fries

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant-Based Burger Lettuce Tomato Onion Pickle Served With With A Choice Of One Side

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Blackened Topped With Corn Salsa Served With A Choice Of One Side

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Six Fried Shrimp Served With Coleslaw And Atl Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Or Fried Chicken With Romaine, Caesar Dressing, And Parmesan Cheese Wrapped In A Flour Tortilla Served With Atl Fries

Shrimp And Grits

$18.00

Choice Of Jumbo Shrimp, Catfish, Or Lobster Tail Perfectly Grilled Or Fried To Perfection Over Gouda Grits Topped With Our Signature Cajun Butter Sauce

Escobar Burger

$18.00

Steak Grind, Grilled To Temp, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onions. Served With Atl Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Or Fried Chicken topped with Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Pesto Mayo

Salmon Nachos

$16.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips Topped With Blackened Salmon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Drizzled With Remoulade Sauce

Catfish Basket

$22.00

Two pieces of fried catfish, served with Atl fries and coleslaw

Tapas 4-8pm

Salmon Bites

$12.00

Atlantic Fresh Salmon Bites Fried To Perfection Served With Atl Fries

Escobar Rolls

$10.00

Chicken, Salmon, Vegetable

Salmon Nachos

$10.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips Topped With Blackened Salmon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Drizzled With Remoulade Sauce

Crispy Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Breaded And Fried Served With Thai Spicy May

Escobar Wings & Fries

$14.00

Breaded And Deep Fried Wings With Atl Fries Tossed in your choice: Skinny's Signature Rub, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Hot, Bbq, Hot Honey Garlic, Lemon Pepper, or Mango Jerk. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Deep Fried Buffalo Sauce Topped With Blue Cheese And Slaw On A Slider Bun Served With Atl Fries

Chicken Beef Sausage Gumbo

$8.00

Authentic Creole Gumbo Chicken Sausage Vegetables Made With A Dark Roux Served With White Rice. Add Shrimp.

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

DINNER 5pm-Close

Alfredo Esco

$20.00

Tender Linguine Pasta Tossed In Our Signature Alfredo Cream Sauce Add Chicken, Shrimp, Or Salmon,

Blackened Salmon with Shrimp

$32.00

Blackened Salmon Fire Roasted Corn Mash Potato's Tropical Rum Sauce Topped with Shrimp

Catfish

$25.00

Blackened or Fried Catfish Topped With Crab Corn Salsa Drizzled With Remoulade. Served With Your Choice Of Two Sides

Chicken Beef Sausage Gumbo

$16.00

A Bowl of Authentic Creole Gumbo Chicken Sausage Vegetables Made With A Dark Roux Served With White Rice. Add Shrimp.

Salmon Croquettes

$22.00

Two home made patties patties made with fresh salmon. Served with white rice and fried corn

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp Served Over Gouda Grits Topped With Our Signature Sausage Cream

Escobar Burger

$18.00

Short Rib, Brisket Grind, Grilled To Temp, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Fried Onions. Served With Atl Fries

Lamb Chops

$42.00

Grilled Marinated Lamb Chop with Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts and Mashed Potatoes

Lobster Tails

$45.00

Fresh Cold Water Lobster Tails, 1 Or 2, Grilled Or Fried To Perfection. With Your Choice Of Two Sides

Ribeye

$58.00

18oz Pan Seared Ribeye, Bone In with Garlic Herb Butter. Served With Your Choice Of Two Sides.

Salmon Nachos

$16.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips Topped With Blackened Salmon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Drizzled With Remoulade Sauce

Whole Wings

$20.00

Two Whole Wings. Served With Your Choice Of Two Sides

BRUNCH Sat & Sun 11-4

Chicken And Red Velvet Waffles

$16.00

Esco Fried Chicken w/ Red Velvet Waffles Topped With Fresh Berries Cream Cheese Drizzle And Powdered Sugar

Peachtree Cobbler French Toast

$16.00

Brioche French Toast Topped With Peach Cobbler Topping House Made Cinnamon Butter Served With Your Choice Of Bacon, Turkey Sausage Or Pork Sausage

Cinnamon French Toast

$16.00

Scented Brioche French Toast House Made Cinnamon Butter Topped With Fresh Berries And Your Choice Of Bacon, Turkey Sausage Or Pork Sausage

Chicken & Biscuit

$20.00

Esco Fried chicken smothered in our signature gravy served on top of biscuits with scrambled eggs.

Country Fried Chops & Eggs

$30.00

Country Fried Lambchops smothered in our signature gravy served on top of biscuits with scrambled eggs.

Shrimp And Grits

$18.00

Choice Of Jumbo Shrimp, Catfish, Or Lobster Tail Perfectly Grilled Or Fried To Perfection Over Gouda Grits Topped With Our Signature Cajun Butter Sauce

Salads

Kale Salad

$12.00

Red Onions Tomatoes Dry Cranberries Strawberries Blueberries And Feta Cheese Served With Your Choice Of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Parmesan Cheese Herb Croutons And Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine Tomatoes Red Onions Bacon Roasted Turkey Blue Cheese And Avocado Served With Your Choice of Dressing.

King Louie V

$16.00

Romaine, Spinach Mix, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, green onion, topped with Jumbo lump crab meat and Shrimp, tossed in Creamy Lemon Vinaigrette

SIDES

Macaroni And Cheese

$9.00

Fried Okra

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Atl Fries

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Hot Honey Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Pan Fried Fire Roasted Corn

$6.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Cup of Gumbo

$8.00

Gouda Grits

$6.00

Add Ons

Blackened Salmon

$10.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (4)

$8.00

Fried Catfish (1)

$8.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$20.00

Pork Sausage

$4.50

Bacon

$4.50

Scrambled Eggs

$4.50

Country Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Regular Waffle

$6.00

Fried Chicken Tender (1)

$4.00

DESSERTS

Peachtree Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheesecake Topped with Warm Peach Cobbler Caramel Sauces

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate molted cake, with a scoop of smoked bourbon ice cream.

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Scoop of Bourbon Ice Cream

$6.00

Happy Hour

4 medium or 5 small

HH Burger & Fries

$8.00

HH Catfish Basket

$8.00

HH Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

HH Chicken Slider & Fries

$8.00

HH House Salad

$8.00

HH Veggie Rolls

$8.00

HH Wing Basket

$8.00

Monday Special

Burger & Fries

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

3 Beef Tacos

$10.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$12.00

2 Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

3 Ground Turkey Tacos

Friday Specials

Shrimp Basket

$7.00

Tenders Basket

$7.00

Esco Platter

$25.00

Sauces & Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Remoulade

Cocktail

Spicy Mayo

Aioli

A1

Employee Options

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Salmon Bites

$10.00

Escoburger

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Signature Drinks

Tru Story

$12.00

Herradura Blanco (Tequila), Grand Mariner, Pineapple, Agave

The Hooligan

$12.00

Herradura Blanco (Tequila), Grand Mariner, Mango Chunks, Pineapple Juice, & Cayenne Pepper

Snoops Fitted Suit

$12.00

Crown Royal, Triple Sec, Lemonade, & Agave

Head Huncho

$12.00

Jack Daniels, Raspberry Liqueur, Lime Juice, & Pineapple Juice

1+1=2 Chainz

$12.00

Hennessy, Agave, & Arizona Green Tea

Mecca of the South

$12.00

Peach Ciroc, Mint, Lime Juice, & Sprite on Top

Mama's Sangria

$12.00

Red Blend Sangria, Courvoisier, Triple Sec, and Peach Schnapps shaken and strained in a wine glass over fresh fruit

The Grammy

$12.00

Jack Daniels, Lime Juice, and Jamaican Ginger Beer

The OG

$12.00

Hennessy, Grand Mariner, Bitters, Peach Schnapps & Lemonade

The Capitol

$12.00

75 Souf'

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire (Gin), St. Germain (Elderflower), Lime Juice, and Champagne on the top In a Flute Glass

Rumberry Lemonade

$12.00

Bacardi Silver (Rum), Black Raspberry Schnapps, Peach Schnapps, Peach Slices, and Lemonade

Liquor

Titos

$9.00

Ciroc Blue

$11.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.00

Ciroc Mango

$11.00

Ciroc Apple

$11.00

Ciroc Peach

$11.00

Ciroc Coconut

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

1800

$12.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Herradura

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Bacardi Coconut

$9.00

Crown

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Apple

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Dusse

$18.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Margarita

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Long Beach

$12.00

BMF

$12.00

Rum Punch

$12.00

Bob Marley

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Ciroc Punch

$12.00

Mimosa

Specials

$22 Shakers

$22.00

House Drink Tower

$85.00

Patron Tree

$114.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Ginge Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Sour

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Pineapple

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fiji Water

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Bottle Service

Tito's

$175.00

Ciroc Blue

$200.00

Ciroc Flavor

$225.00

Ketel One

$225.00

Grey Goose

$225.00

Bombay

$200.00

Hendricks

$225.00

1800

$200.00

Casamigos Blanco

$250.00

Casamigos Reposado

$275.00

Casamigos Anejo

$300.00

Don Julio

$250.00

Don Reposado

$275.00

Herradura Silver

$200.00

Herradura Reposado

$250.00

Patron

$250.00

Patron Reposado

$275.00

Bacardi Silver

$150.00

Captain Morgan

$150.00

Crown Royal

$225.00

Crown Apple

$225.00

Jack Daniels

$200.00

Jack Honey

$200.00

Jameson

$200.00

Maker's Mark

$255.00

Courvoisier

$200.00

Dusse

$250.00

Hennessy

$250.00

Remy V.S.O.P

$260.00

House Champagne

$50.00

Belaire Rose

$150.00

Moet

$300.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$850.00

Don Julio 1942

$700.00

Macallan 12

$400.00

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Happy Hour Cocktails

$5 Margarita

$5.00

$5 Whiskey Sour

$5.00

$5 Long Island

$5.00

$5 Sex on the Beach

$5.00

$5 Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

$8 Jameson

$8.00

$8 Herradura

$8.00

Flavors

Mint

$45.00

Strawberry

$45.00

Watermelon

$45.00

Deposit

Deposit

$150.00

Reservation

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Esco is equipped to host your next company dinner party, and is equally the perfect backdrop to celebrate life's accomplishment and greatest moments. Watch sports an main vents on high def TVs and enjoy our chic design with unique chandeliers, murals and trend-forward seating. Columbus #1 place to dine, sip and socialize in luxurious , upscale comfort.

Location

31-33 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

