ESCO Memphis 158 Lt. George W Lee Avenue
158 Lt. George W Lee Avenue
Memphis, TN 38103
Shots, Beer, & Cocktails
Shots
Beer
Bottles
Wine
Champ
Cocktails
Towers
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Salad Menu
Salads
xperience the timeless allure of a Caesar Salad. Crisp romaine lettuce is tossed generously with shards of aged Parmesan cheese and herbed croutons that crunch delightfully with each bite. Dressed in our signature Caesar dressing, it’s a medley of tastes that evoke old-world luxury and contemporary satisfaction.
A delectable classic, this salad boasts succulent turkey slices and crisp romaine lettuce as its base. Layered with sun-ripened tomatoes, creamy avocado, and savory bacon, it is contrasted by the sharpness of red onion and the richness of cheese. Topped off with perfectly boiled eggs, it allows you to personalize your taste experience with a dressing of your choice.
An everyday delight, our House Salad offers the crisp refreshment of romaine lettuce, paired with the coolness of cucumber slices and the mild bite of red onion. Sweet tomatoes and crunchy carrots add depth and texture, letting you flavor your plate with a dressing that matches your mood.
Dive into a harmonious blend of garden-fresh kale adorned with the natural sweetness of dried cranberries and ripe strawberries. Punctuated with the tang of blueberries, zesty red onions, and creamy feta cheese, this salad is brought together with a luscious raspberry vinaigrette, promising a symphony of flavors in every bite.
Tapas Menu
Tapas
Three whole wings, perfectly cooked to preserve their natural juices and flavor. A timeless delicacy, ready to be paired with any of our signature sauces.
Slide into a world of flavor with two deep-fried chicken breasts drenched in a tangy buffalo sauce, nestled with crisp lettuce, robust blue cheese, and a refreshing slaw. Served alongside our signature seasoned fries for an added crunch.
Indulge in the deep flavors of Mississippi farm-raised catfish, transformed into golden nuggets that are crispy on the outside and meltingly tender inside. Paired with our signature seasoned fries, this duo is a testament to Southern culinary delight.
Satisfy your cravings with battered, seasoned chicken tenders, fried to a golden crisp. Served with our perfectly seasoned fries, ensuring a delightful crunch with every bite.
Savor rings of golden-fried calamari, perfectly crispy and tender. Paired with a sweet chili sauce that offers a touch of heat, and complemented by the smoky allure of piquillo pepper. A timeless oceanic treat with a kick.
Indulge in our twin jumbo crab cakes, crisped to perfection. Accompanied with tangy remoulade sauce and complemented by your choice of two delightful sides. Dive deep into a seafood extravaganza.
Indulge in a roll unlike any other. Choose between the creamy goodness of Mac & Cheese, the soulful flavor of Collard Green, or the fresh crunch of Traditional Veggie. Paired with a tangy sweet chili sauce for an added zest.
Eight succulent wings prepared just the way you like. From the fragrant allure of Skinny's Signature Rub to the zesty burst of Lemon Pepper in both hot and mild variants, the fiery embrace of Hot BBQ, the sweet and spicy dance of Sweet Chili, or the Caribbean warmth of Jerk. Served alongside our signature seasoned fries, creating a perfect harmony of taste.
Dive into a plate of six fried shrimp, crispy and succulent, drizzled with a flavorful remoulade sauce. Paired with a side of tangy coleslaw and our seasoned fries for a mouthwatering experience.
Experience a Caribbean flair with six succulent shrimp, marinated in a tantalizing jerk seasoning. Accompanied by a refreshing pineapple and orange chutney, harmoniously balanced with a drizzle of mint and honey. A tropical journey in every bite.
Indulge in the regal taste of Oysters on the Half Shell, chargrilled to perfection. Adorned with spinach, crispy bacon, and a sprinkle of Parmesan, then topped with golden breadcrumbs and our signature Parmesan Garlic Sauce. A true ode to opulence.
An elegant twist to chips! Dive into chunks of flavorful blackened salmon placed atop crispy wonton chips. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and red onions, and drizzled with a rich remoulade sauce and dollop of creamy sour cream. A blend of textures and tastes you'll adore.
Dinner Menu
Dinner
Savor a prime Angus ribeye, exquisitely grilled and complemented with fragrant buttered rosemary, earthy sautéed mushrooms, and crisp asparagus. For those seeking an island-inspired flavor profile, choose our luscious Hawaiian pineapple glaze to infuse your steak with a sweet and tangy undertone.
Experience the beauty of al dente fettuccine, gracefully blanketed in our signature smoky Alfredo sauce. Paired with aromatic garlic bread, this dish speaks of classic Italian indulgence. For an elevated feast, choose to adorn with succulent chicken for $6, tender shrimp for $7, rich salmon for $9, or the opulent lobster tail for $25.
Delight in the distinct taste of Mississippi farm-raised catfish, expertly seasoned and blackened to culinary excellence. Nestled on a bed of vibrant fresh spinach and complemented by crispy fried okra and velvety mashed potatoes, this dish reaches its zenith with a sumptuous crab cake regally perched atop the fish. A true celebration of Southern gastronomy in every bite.
Discover the deep, rich flavors of our salmon, skillfully pan-seared and infused with a blackened Cajun essence. Complement this maritime masterpiece with two sides of your choice, ensuring a harmonious dining experience.
Venture into a culinary odyssey with our authentic gumbo. Brimming with succulent chicken, robust beef sausage, and vibrant garden vegetables, it's perfectly harmonized with a bed of light, fluffy white rice. A Southern symphony in every spoonful.
Embark on a gastronomic adventure with our chef's specially curated soup of the day. Every bowl is a promise of a distinct and comforting flavor experience.
Savor the artistry of our salmon filet, meticulously pan-seared and kissed with a vibrant Cajun flair. Accompanied by two chosen sides, this dish orchestrates a symphony of flavors for an unforgettable dining experience.
Dive into the heart of the South with our Mississippi Farm Raised catfish, a testament to tradition and taste. Choose between its spicy blackened rendition or its golden-fried glory, each ensuring a dance of flavors on your palate. Paired exquisitely with velvety Gouda grits, the dish reaches its crescendo with our signature beef sausage cream.
A feast for the senses, enjoy succulent crab legs, steamed to perfection and served dripping in a spicy Cajun butter sauce. Paired with aromatic garlic bread to soak up all that goodness. The ocean's best, on your plate.
Succumb to the temptation of three tender Turkey Ribs, each one meticulously prepared to ensure every bite is a savory delight. Accompanied by two sides of your choosing, this dish is brought to life by Mr. Beal & Bourbon’s Memphis BBQ sauce — a handcrafted symphony of flavors, crafted from scratch, that elevates the dish to a memorable culinary experience.
An iconic steak burger, grilled to perfection, customizable with your desired toppings. Served alongside our renowned seasoned fries.
Indulge in our twin jumbo crab cakes, crisped to perfection. Accompanied with tangy remoulade sauce and complemented by your choice of two delightful sides. Dive deep into a seafood extravaganza.
Rediscover a timeless favorite. Succulent chicken breast, expertly grilled to capture its natural juices, awaits your pairing with two complementary sides. Elevate your dining experience with this reinvented classic.
Dive into a sustainable indulgence. Relish our plant-powered burger, lovingly stacked with crisp veggies, capturing the essence of a classic, minus the guilt. Paired perfectly with our perfectly-seasoned fries for that timeless burger experience. A treat not just for the palate, but for the planet too.
Relish a symphony of flavors with four premium lamb chops, prepared to your liking—either fried to a crisp golden perfection or grilled to imbibe smoky undertones. Drizzled with a tangy chimichurri and punctuated by fresh diced tomatoes, this dish is the epitome of carnivorous indulgence.
A gourmet treat, the Salmon filet is artfully topped with delicate crab and juicy shrimp, then generously glazed with our distinctive Esco Louie Butter. Complementing this marine trio is a side of vibrant broccoli and creamy mac & cheese.
Dive into a luxurious maritime feast with succulent salmon, shrimp, and lobster. Paired harmoniously with crisp broccoli and al dente fettuccine, and drenched in a rich creamy Cajun Alfredo embrace. Each bite is a symphony of oceanic flavors, ready to tantalize your palate.
Embrace the rich tapestry of the South with our decadent Cajun Smoked Gouda Grits. Marrying tradition with gourmet flair, this dish features succulent grilled shrimp, each seared to perfection. A lavish coat of our signature beef sausage cream amplifies the experience, making each mouthful a celebration. Dive into this culinary ode to Southern elegance and savor every sumptuous bite.
Experience a coastal delight with your choice of grilled or fried shrimp enveloped in three soft taco shells. Topped with a zesty cabbage slaw that offers a hint of heat, creamy slices of avocado, and served alongside perfectly seasoned fries. A bite of these takes you straight to a seaside escapade.
Relish in an 8oz grilled turkey patty infused with the rich flavors of feta cheese and fresh spinach. Each bite offers a combination of crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, sharp red onions, melting pepper jack cheese, and chipotle remoulade Accompanied by perfectly seasoned fries, it’s a burger that truly tantalizes the taste buds.
Indulge in the opulence of twin lobster tails, meticulously prepared either grilled to accentuate their natural sweetness or fried for a delightful crispness. Complement this marine delicacy with two curated sides, crafting an unparalleled gastronomic experience.
Dinner Sides
Corn kernels sautéed with a blend of flavors reminiscent of the iconic street in Memphis.
Brussel sprouts roasted to a delightful crispness, offering a mix of sweet and savory notes.
Slow-cooked greens with a rich depth of flavor.
Succulent spinach leaves enrobed in a velvety cream sauce.
Crispy golden morsels of a Southern staple, fried to perfection.
A creamy symphony of cheeses melded perfectly with macaroni.
Experience the comforting embrace of our velvety mashed potatoes. For those seeking an indulgent twist, upgrade to the Memphis Mash for an extra $2, which comes lavishly adorned with rich melted cheese, crispy bacon, and a finishing touch of cool sour cream.
Tender broccoli florets dusted with aged Parmesan for a cheesy touch.
Grains toasted and simmered with aromatic broth and vegetables.
Dive deep into a comforting bowl where the treasures of the ocean, namely lobster, crab, and shrimp, marry perfectly with macaroni. All enrobed in our signature velvety cream sauce.
A Southern delicacy: golden fries seasoned just right. Elevate your experience by choosing the loaded Memphis Fries for an additional $2, generously topped with succulent bacon, melted cheese, and a dollop of cool sour cream.
Fluffy grains cooked to perfection, a versatile accompaniment.
A La Carte Dinner
Experience a quartet of golden-fried shrimp, crispy on the outside and tender within, making for a delectable seafood appetizer or a main.
Discover the Southern charm of our catfish, available grilled for a smoky allure or fried to a perfect golden hue. Both methods deliver an authentic taste that is sure to please.
Treat yourself to the rich flavors of prime lamb chops, seasoned and grilled to perfection, promising a meaty delight that resonates with indulgence.
Indulge in our perfectly al dente pasta, swathed in a rich sauce that promises a delightful culinary journey with every forkful.
Revel in the sumptuousness of our salmon fillet, cooked to your liking, ensuring a flavorful and hearty seafood experience.
Most Expensivest Menu
Most Expensivest Drink
Most Expensivest Tapas
Dive deep into an array of marine treasures with our curated seafood ensemble. Begin with the luxurious tenderness of two customizable lobster tails, followed by the classic richness of six Oysters Rockefeller, elegantly layered with spinach, bacon, and gourmet breadcrumbs. Savor the delectable flavor profile of two meticulously crafted crab cakes, and conclude with a generous cluster of fresh crab. Every morsel is a testament to the ocean's vast culinary wonders, promising a dining experience both lavish and memorable. A true treat for the seafood connoisseur.
Most Expensivest Entreé
Indulge in a magnificent fusion of land and sea. Our 12oz ribeye, perfectly grilled to your preference, serves as the centerpiece. Elevated further with a flavorful crab cake and four succulent shrimp, prepared just the way you like. This exquisite assembly is then draped in our velvety lobster cream sauce. Complementing this luxurious main course, enjoy a side of our rich seafood mac & cheese, accompanied by a side dish of your choice. A true delight that celebrates the best of both surf and turf realms.
Most Expensivest Dessert
Hookah
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to ESCO Memphis, where southern charm meets chic sophistication. Our stylish restaurant in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee, offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience. Enjoy delectable tapas and mouthwatering dishes amidst unique chandeliers, captivating murals, and trend-forward seating. Watch sports on high-definition flat-screen TVs while you celebrate life's moments in upscale comfort. ESCO Memphis is the perfect backdrop for company dinners and special gatherings. Sip, dine, and socialize in luxurious ambiance at one of Memphis' favorite places to be.
