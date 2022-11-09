Restaurant header imageView gallery

eShin Noodle Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1113 N Country Rd #3E

Stony Brook, NY 11790

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Matt's Vegan Ramen
Mu
Aka Tonkotsu

Hot Starter

Yaki Ebi (4)

Yaki Ebi (4)

$12.00

grilled shrimp, nori shrimp chips, egg butter, cucumber tsukemono & watermelon radish

Pork Buns (2)

Pork Buns (2)

$11.00

toumorokoshi pork belly, cucumber, jalapeno, macadamia nut, sesame, scallion, miso hoisin.

3pc Pork Buns

$16.50

Vegetarian Buns (2)

$9.00

marinated tofu, egg salad, pickled cucumber, macadamia nut, sesame, scallion and chili sauce

Chicken Wings (5)

Chicken Wings (5)

$12.00

48 hour brine, buttermilk batter fried, umami powder, aioli dipping

Dining To Go

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Kishu Han Japanese plum glaze, yuzu arare, mint, garlic chip

Togarashi Nasu

$9.00

Cold Starter

Tuna Battera

Tuna Battera

$14.00

Kansai region style sushi, shiso, crunch, sesame, seaweed, pickled kumquat, daikon, scallion

Toro Buns (4)

Toro Buns (4)

$16.00

bluefin fatty tuna tartare, crispy bun, sesame, black tobiko caviar, nori soy

Homemade Tofu(vegan)

$9.00

Truffle Kong Guksu

$12.00

Salmon Nuoc Cham

$12.00

Vegan Nuoc Cham

$12.00

Ramen

Aka Tonkotsu

Aka Tonkotsu

$16.00

10 hour spicy miso pork broth. toumorokoshi pork belly, bean sprout, kikurage, shiso, pickled jalapeno & scallion

Tori Dashi

Tori Dashi

$15.00

Chicken dashi broth, confit chicken, cucumber, onion, jalapeno & herbs

Shiro Tonkotsu

Shiro Tonkotsu

$16.00

10 hour savory pork broth, toumorokoshi pork belly, enoki, bean sprout, daikon, shiso, scallion & onion

Mu

Mu

$16.00

10 hour savory beef broth, wagyu brisket, bean sprout, kikurage, pickled Napa, scallion & garlic

Matt's Vegan Ramen

$15.00

Side Order

Brisket Side Order (2)

$6.00

Chicken Side Order

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

eShin Chili Oil

$1.50

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeno Side Order

$1.00

Pork Side Order (2)

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Side Seaweed (5pc)

$1.00

Steamed Bun by Piece

$1.50

Broth, Noodle

Aka Broth

$7.00

Aka Broth with Noodle

$9.00

Shiro Broth

$7.00

Shiro Broth with Noodle

$9.00

Mu Broth

$8.00

Mu Broth with Noodle

$10.00

Tori Broth

$6.00

Tori Broth with Noodle

$8.00

Tomato Dashi Broth

$6.00

Tomato Dashi Broth with Noodle

$8.00

Side Order of Noodle

$2.00

Extra Noodle

$2.00

Dessert

Creme brulee dish

$10.00

delicious creme brulee , individually served in ceramic ramekins.

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate devil's food cake with a dark chocolate ganache

Mochi Ice Cream(2pc)

$6.00

creamy ice cream wrapped in a sweet rice dough.

Mocktail & Others

Yuzu Spice

$3.50

Passion Fruit Daikon

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

D. Coke

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Choya Yowanai Ume

$3.50

Choya Yowanai Lemon

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting eShin Noodle Bar, our new city-style ramen and small plates eatery. Our two chefs, after years of training at Michelin-starred NYC restaurants, have made the permanent move to Long Island post-COVID. We aim to set the standard in North Shore Long Island for your ramen experience. Each ingredient of each recipe is carefully considered for consistent freshness. Each day requires attention to detail and  “wholehearted” effort and caring, for which there is no substitute. We hope you will find our decor fresh and inviting & our service warm and friendly.

Location

1113 N Country Rd #3E, Stony Brook, NY 11790

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bench Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 500
1095 25A NY Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
Súp Vietnamese Pho & Grill of Stony Brook
orange starNo Reviews
1113 N Country Rd #3BC Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
Sweet Mama's of Stony Brook
orange star4.3 • 1,069
121 Main St Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
Robinson's Tea Room
orange starNo Reviews
97 Main Street Stonybrook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
Chicos Tex Mex - 30 NY-25A
orange starNo Reviews
30 NY-25A Setauket, NY 11733
View restaurantnext
Bango Bowl - Setauket
orange starNo Reviews
199 Main Street East Setauket, NY 11733
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stony Brook

Sweet Mama's of Stony Brook
orange star4.3 • 1,069
121 Main St Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
The Bench Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 500
1095 25A NY Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stony Brook
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Sinai
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston