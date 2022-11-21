Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Esin Restaurant & Bar

1,389 Reviews

$$$

750 Camino Ramon

Danville, CA 94526

SOUPS, STARTERS & SALADS

Tomato Eggplant with Charmoula
All 3 Cheeses

All 3 Cheeses

$20.00
Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.50

Roasted beets Avocado Crema, Almond Parsley Salsa Verde, Feta, Micro Greens (v)(gf)

BLUE CHEESE

BLUE CHEESE

$7.00

Point Reyes Bay Blue with Orange Blossom Honey, from California, Cow’s Milk, Sweet & Mellow

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Herbed Croutons, & Grana Padano

Caesar w/Chicken

Caesar w/Chicken

$19.00

Caesar w/Prawns

$20.75
Chicken Breast Salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$17.00

Organic lettuces, Apples, Toasted almonds, Raisins, Blue cheese & Cider Vinaigrette (gf)

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$18.95

Flatbread

$16.50

Bartlett Pears, Caramelized Onion, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction

HARD CHEESE

HARD CHEESE

$7.00

Idiazabal, Port Figs, Spain, Sheep’s Milk, Nutty & Tangy

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$10.50

Gruyere cheese & Crouton(v)

Organic Lettuces

$12.50

Organic Lettuces, Asian Pears, Grapes, Sweet & Salty Walnuts, Ricotta Salata, Muscatel Vinaigrette

Prawn Cobb

Prawn Cobb

$20.75

Romaine, Hobbs' Natural Apple-wood smoked bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue cheese, Hard boiled egg & Whole grain mustard Vinaigrette(gf)

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Grilled King Salmon, Mixed Greens, Farro, Shaved Fennel, Beets, Toasted Almonds, Feta Cheese, Sherry Vinaigrette

SOFT CHEESE

SOFT CHEESE

$7.00

Brillat Savarin Affine, Apple Jam, France, Cow’s Milk, Rich & Buttery

Today's Soup

$9.50

Butternut Squash, Pumpkin Seeds

SANDWICHES

Hobbs Apple-wood Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Aioli, Sourdough & Kennebeck Chips
Fried Mary's Chicken Breast Sandwich

Fried Mary's Chicken Breast Sandwich

$16.75

Avocado, Napa slaw, Calabrian chili aioli, Pantofolina roll & Taro chips

Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger

Snake River Farms Wagyu Burger

$17.00

Challah bun, & Kennebec fries, (lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles) Condiments on Request

MAIN COURSES

Pot Roast Lunch

Pot Roast Lunch

$24.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Baby Root Vegetables, Natural Jus

Vegan Bowl

$21.00

Ceci Beans, Basmati Rice, Harissa Broth, Swiss Chard, Broccoli Romanesco, Herb Salsa Verde

Risotto

$21.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach, Toasted Pecans, Grana Padano, Crispy Sage Leaves (v)(gf)

DESSERTS

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

$11.00

Buttery Crust filled with Apples and Cranberries, topped with Oatmeal-Brown Sugar Streusel Topping. With Brandy Anglaise, Caramel, and Whipped Cream,

Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$11.00

Handmade Ginger Cookie Crust filled with Lemon Curd. Topped with fluffy Meringue and served with Raspberry Sauce.

Banana Cream Tart (gluten free)

Banana Cream Tart (gluten free)

$12.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Crust filled with White Chocolate-Vanilla Custard and Bananas. Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Shavings. Served with Caramel Sauce.

Bittersweet Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Bittersweet Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$12.00

Rich & Decadent Bittersweet Chocolate Fudge Brownie, served with a scoop of Vanilla Gelato and Pecan Caramel Sauce.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding Brandy Anglaise, Caramel, Sweet & Salty Pecans, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart (Gluten Free)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart (Gluten Free)

$12.00

Bittersweet Chocolate Tart, Salted Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, Hazelnut Praline (gluten free)

Pecan Tart

Pecan Tart

$11.00

Buttery Crust filled with a Gooey Filling, topped with Toasted Pecans. Served with Caramel, Brandy Anglaise, and Whipped Cream.

Brown Butter Tart

$11.00

Espresso Cheesecake

$11.00

Espresso Swirl Cheesecake Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream, Hazelnut Brittle (GF)

COCKTAILS

(4) RYE MANHATTAN

(4) RYE MANHATTAN

$42.00

Templeton Rye, Carpano Antica, Angostura Bitters

(4) PEAR GINGER MARTINI

(4) PEAR GINGER MARTINI

$42.00

Absolute Pear Vodka, Ginger-Cinnamon Syrup, Fresh Lemon & Cranberry Juice

(2) Pear Ginger

(2) Pear Ginger

$21.00

(2) Rye Manhattan

$21.00
(2) OUT OF BOUNDS

(2) OUT OF BOUNDS

$21.50

Barrel Aged Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro CioCiaro, Black Walnut Bitters

(4) OUT OF BOUNDS

(4) OUT OF BOUNDS

$43.00

Barrel Aged Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro CioCiaro, Black Walnut Bitters

BEERS TOGO

NORTH COAST "ACME" IPA

NORTH COAST "ACME" IPA

$4.20
WEIHENSTEPHANER HEFEWEIZEN

WEIHENSTEPHANER HEFEWEIZEN

$4.20
GLUTENBERG RED ALE (GLUTEN FREE)

GLUTENBERG RED ALE (GLUTEN FREE)

$4.20
COOPERS EXTRA STOUT

COOPERS EXTRA STOUT

$4.20
ERDINGER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

ERDINGER (NON-ALCOHOLIC)

$3.50
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

750 Camino Ramon, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

Esin Restaurant & Bar image
Esin Restaurant & Bar image
Esin Restaurant & Bar image

