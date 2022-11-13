A map showing the location of Esme 999 Manhattan AveView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Esme 999 Manhattan Ave

899 Reviews

$$

999 Manhattan Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11222

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Beets
Bucatini

LUNCH

Pancakes

Pancakes

$16.00

Chia Pudding

$15.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Pickled onions, poached egg, Calabrian chili & poppy seeds

Ricotta Toast

$15.00

Smoked Salmon

$19.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$16.00

Spinach, mixed greens, radishes, fennel & feta

Gem Salad (Lunch)

Gem Salad (Lunch)

$16.00

Radicchio, pear, bleu cheese & walnuts

Beet Salad

$16.00
Burger

Burger

$18.00

White cheddar, pickles, L.T.O & burger sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Bodega Sandwich

Bodega Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked turkey, sharp provolone, red pepper jam, red onion & sliced tomato

Egg Sausage Sandwich

Egg Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Watercress, Shishito Pepperonata

Pork Sandwich

$15.00
BURRATA SANDWICH

BURRATA SANDWICH

$15.00

Red curry mayo & pickled onions

Mixed Side Salad

Mixed Side Salad

$4.00
Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$6.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$10.00

Single Pancake

$8.00

Side Two Eggs

$6.00

Side Bacon

$8.00

Side Pork Sausage

$8.00

Side Veggie Sausage

$8.00

SMALL / SHARE

Fingerlings

$14.00
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$10.00

Burrata

$18.00

Delicata

$16.00

Beets

$18.00

pickled RHUBARB, BLACK FIG, goat cheese & BUCKWHEAT

Gem Salad

Gem Salad

$16.00

Radicchio, pear, bleu cheese & walnuts

Romanesco

$16.00

CAULIFLOWER PUREE, MARCONA ALMOND DUKKAH & GOLDEN RAISINS

Pork Belly

$18.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Apple, Red Cabbage & Stonefruit Mostarda

Mussels

$18.00

Bucatini

$21.00

Littleneck Clams, Pancetta, Breadcrumbs

Kids Pasta

$12.00

FIRE APPS

LARGE

Burger

Burger

$22.00

SHORT RIB BLEND, PROVOLONE, COMTÉ & HOUSE MADE PICKLES

Heritage Chicken Quarter

Heritage Chicken Quarter

$24.00

Crispy Polenta, White Cheddar & Chicken Jus

Market Fish

$28.00
Risotto

Risotto

$26.00

ENGLISH PEAS, MASCARPONE, GARLIC BREADCRUMBS & SPRING ONIONS

Tiger Prawn

$24.00

FIRE ENTREE

Hold Fire

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$10.00

Hanger Steak

$42.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Esme is a lively American Bistro focused on being the very best at delivering delicious and local and food, service and drink.

Location

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Directions

Gallery

