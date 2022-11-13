American
Bars & Lounges
Esme 999 Manhattan Ave
899 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Esme is a lively American Bistro focused on being the very best at delivering delicious and local and food, service and drink.
Location
999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Gallery