Esmeralda's 2.0 The Best Mexican Restaurant In Eureka

Bang For Your Buck Special (Enchiladas)

$30.00

This Special Includes (2) 16 Ounce Containers Of Rice (2) 16 Ounce Containers Of Beans One Dozen Enchiladas W/ Your Choice Of Meat Your Option Of Salsa Verde Or Our Red Enchilada Salsa And It Comes With Complementary Chips And Salsa.This Is Enough Food For About 4 To 5 People.