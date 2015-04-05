  • Home
Esmeralda's 2.0 The Best Mexican Restaurant In Eureka

No reviews yet

328 Grotto St

Eureka, CA 95501

Food

Tacos

$1 Tacos

$1.00

Tacos Are Topped W/ Your Choice Protein, Onions, Salsa, Cilantro. ***Requirement*** Select At Least 1 Drink To Qualify For The $1 Taco Price. Orders That Have $1 Taco’s Selected & No Drink Associated Will Be Declined.

Soft Taco

$2.95

This Item Is Also A Street Style Tacos With Meat, Onions, Cilantro, And Salsa For Toppings.

Lemonade

$5.95

Fruit Punch Agua Fresca

$5.95Out of stock
Horchata

$5.95

Papaya Pineapple Agua Fresca

$5.95

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$7.00

Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Pick De Gallo, Sour Cream.

Chips

Home Fried Tortilla Chips

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Home Fried Chips With A Small Side Of Guacamole

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Home Fried Chips With A Small Side Of Queso Dip

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Home Fried Chips With (2) 2 Oz Salsas

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Fried Breaded Jalapeños, Stuffed With Cream Cheese And Spices

Flautas

$8.00

Crispy Rolled Tacos, Choice Of Filling, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese.

Grande Box Sampler

$30.00

Poppers, Nachos, Taquitos , Queso Dip

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Fries, Carnitas, Beans, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomatoes, Jalapeños.

Super Nachos

$11.00

If You Don’t Know What Nachos Are, Then You’re In For A Real Treat! Our Scrumptious House Made Tortilla Chips Are Smothered With Cheese, Then Topped With Jalepenos, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, And Your Choice Of Protein.

Taquitos

$11.00

Crispy Rolled Tacos, Choice Of Filling, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese.

Chorizo Cheese Dip

Sour Cream

Salsa

Queso Cheese Dip

Pico De Gallo

Guacamole

Seafood

Camaron En Salsa Verde (Seafood)

$27.00

Tiger Prawns, Verde Sauce, Rice, Beans, Corn Or Flour Tortillas.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo (Seafood)

$27.00

Prawns, Butter, Onions, Garlic Sauce, Rice, Beans.

Camarones A La Diabla (Seafood)

$27.00

Spicy Prawns, Diabla Sauce, Rice, Beans, Corn Or Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas Combinacion (Seafood)

$27.00

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers, Rice, Beans, Corn Or Flour Tortillas.

Fajitas De Camaron (Seafood)

$27.00

Prawns, Bell Peppers, Onions, Butter, Rice, Beans, Corn Or Flour Tortillas.

Shrimp Cocktail

$23.00

Tiger Prawns, Tomato Juice, Ketchup, Lime Juice, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Saltine Crackers.

Shrimp Taco

$4.85

Shrimp Tacos (Seafood)

$23.00

3 Large Tacos, Tiger Prawns, Cilantro, Onion, Salsa, Rice, Beans.

Tostada De Ceviche (Seafood)

$23.00

Tostada, Tiger Prawns, Lime Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Avocado.

Especiales

Quesabirria Tacos W/ Birria Beef Stock

$15.00

This Order Comes With 3 Delicious Tacos W/Melted Cheese Birria Beef, Onions And Cilantro & A Side Of Birria Beef Stock

(Esp) Steak A La Mexicana

$21.00

Steak, Rice, Beans, Flour Or Corn Tortillas.

(Esp) Chile Verde

$15.00

Chile Verde, Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Rice, Beans.

(Esp) Chimichanga

$13.00

Fried Flour Tortilla, Choice Of Filling, Beans, Rice, Cheese.

(Esp) Carnitas Especial

$16.00

Carnitas, Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Rice, Beans.

(Esp) Enchiladas De Harina

$15.00

Flour Enchiladas, Red Or Green Sauce, Choice Of Filling, Rice, Beans.

(Esp) Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Flour Tortilla, Chicken Or Beef, Fajita Veggies, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese.

(Esp) Esmeralada's Special

$15.00

(Esp) Mexican Pizza

$11.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla, Choice Of Filling, Beans, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños.

(Esp) Quesadilla Especial

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Choice Of Filling.

(Esp) Fajitas

$21.00Out of stock

Steak Or Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Rice, Beans.

(Esp) Tostada

$11.00

Crispy Corn Tortilla, Choice Of Filling, Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Cheese.

(Esp) Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy Bowl-Shaped Flour Tortilla, Choice Of Filling,Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese.

Burritos

Bean Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Bean Rice Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Border Burrito

$13.00

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

California Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Carne Asada, Steak Fries, Cheese, Sour Cream.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Verde Sauce, Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole.

Fajita Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken Or Beef, Red Bell Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole.

Fajita Combo Burrito

$17.00

Not Only Are We Using Our Homemade Flour Tortillas For This With Rice And Beans You Also Get Fajitas With Shrimp Steak And Grilled Chicken

Ranchero Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Choice Of Filling, (Red Sauce)Enchilada Sauce ,Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato.

Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Tiger Prawns, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato.

Super Burrito

$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Choice Of Filling, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato.

Combinations

(Cmbo) Crispy Tacos

$15.00

3 Crispy Corn Tortillas, Choice Of Filling, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato.

(Cmbo) Chile Relleno

$14.00

Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans.

(Cmbo) Enchiladas

$15.00

3 Corn Tortillas, Choice Of Filling, Red Or Green Sauce.

(Cmbo) Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheese.

(Cmbo) Soft Tacos

$14.00

3 Corn Tortillas, Choice Of Filling, Cilantro, Onions, Salsa, Lime.

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Fried Pastry Coated In Cinnamon And Sugar.

Family Specials

Bang For Your Buck Special (Crispy Tacos)

$30.00

This Special Includes (2) 16 Ounce Containers Of Rice (2) 16 Ounce Containers Of Beans One Dozen Crispy Hard Shelled Tacos W/ Your Choice Of Meat Your Option Also It Comes With Complementary Chips And Salsa.This Is Enough Food For About 4 To 5 People.

Bang For Your Buck Special (Enchiladas)

$30.00

This Special Includes (2) 16 Ounce Containers Of Rice (2) 16 Ounce Containers Of Beans One Dozen Enchiladas W/ Your Choice Of Meat Your Option Of Salsa Verde Or Our Red Enchilada Salsa And It Comes With Complementary Chips And Salsa.This Is Enough Food For About 4 To 5 People.

Beans (Feeds 10-12)

$35.00

This Half Can Of Beans Serves An Estimated Group Of 10

Rice (Feeds 10-12)

$35.00

This Half Can Of Rice Serves An Estimated Group Of 10

A La Carte

Chile Relleno

$6.00

Crispy Taco

$3.50

Enchilada

$3.50

Extra Container Fee

$1.50

Quesadilla

$8.00

Side Of Cheese

$3.50

Side Of Fries

$4.50

Side Of Jalapeños

$2.50

Side Of Lettuce

$2.50

Side Of Limes

$2.75

Soft Taco

$2.95

Beans

Rice & Beans

Rice

Tortilla

$2.00

Quesadillas 2.0

Fajita Combo Style 2.0

$35.00

Garlicky Shrimp 2.0

$35.00

Steak & Onions 2.0

$25.00

Drinks

Horchata

$5.95

Lemonade

$5.95

Fruit Punch Agua Fresca

$5.95Out of stock

Papaya Pineapple Agua Fresca

$5.95
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
