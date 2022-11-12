Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
American

ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL

1,679 Reviews

$$

1460 E Pacheco Blvd

Los Banos, CA 93635

Popular Items

Espana's Enchilada
Nachos Platter Togo
Asada Fries

Appetizers

Appetizers that share.
Asada Lettuce Wrap

Asada Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Diced Angus beef asada & Pico de gallo | Pickled onions | Crisp lettuce cups | Ginger sauce | sweet chili sauce

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$11.00

Golden French fries smothered with Jack and nacho cheese | Carne Asada steak | cheese

Asada Queso Dip

Asada Queso Dip

$10.00

A zesty combination of marinated diced carne asada steak, refried beans, enchilada sauce, Pico de gallo, jack and nacho cheese.

Sampler Appetizer

Sampler Appetizer

$18.00

Shareable platter: Quesadilla | Mini Tacos | Chicken Tenders | Carne Asada Queso dip | Sour Cream | Guacamole

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Tender, golden fried calamari fingers hand breaded with fresh crumb, served with lemon, cocktail and tartar sauces

Blue Guacamole

Blue Guacamole

$13.00

Made fresh daily, with hand-crushed ripe Hass avocados, smoked blue cheese, toasted almonds and Pico de Gallo.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Two large flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, grilled until piping hot, topped with Pico de gallo and queso fresco cheese.

Tortilla Chips & Chile Salsa

Tortilla Chips & Chile Salsa

$5.00

Made fresh daily, crisp stone ground white corn tortillas chips, golden fried and served with our house made Chile salsa. 6 oz. corn chips and 4 oz. salsa. Larger quantities under the bulk section.

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$8.00

Refried beans | enchilada sauce | jack & nacho cheese

Boneless Wings 8ct

Boneless Wings 8ct

$8.00

Breaded boneless chicken wings golden fried | choice of sauces

Nacho Cheese Appetizer

Nacho Cheese Appetizer

$4.00

Fiery blend of melted Jack, cheddar and nacho cheese

Traditional Wings 8ct

Traditional Wings 8ct

$8.00

Breaded chicken wings golden fried | choice of sauces

12 Mini Tacos

12 Mini Tacos

$10.00

Mini tacos filled with beef and bean and golden fried

Pico De Gallo Appetizer

Pico De Gallo Appetizer

$2.00

Fresh diced Roma tomatoes | jalapenos | onion | cilantro | lime juice

10 Mini Corn Dogs

10 Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Mini franks wrapped in corn meal blend and golden fried

Chip & Salsa

$5.00

Refill Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Tostadas, Salads & Soups

Tostada Grande

Tostada Grande

$18.00

Choice of Shredded beef or chicken | Large crisp fluted flour tortilla shell | refried beans | mild rojo sauce | Pico de gallo | olives | guacamole | sour cream | queso fresco | charro beans | Spanish rice

Tostada Compuestas

Tostada Compuestas

$16.00

A flat crisp corn tortilla | choice of shredded beef r chicken | refried beans | lettuce | mild rojo sauce | Pico de gallo | Olives | guacamole | sour cream | queso fresco | charro beans | Spanish rice

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Fire-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, organic romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, smoked blue cheese crumbles, tossed in avocado ranch dressing

Steak Fajita Salad

Steak Fajita Salad

$19.00

Fire-grilled steak fajita, sweet corn, organic romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, smoked blue cheese crumbles tossed in balsamic dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Organic baby romaine, bacon, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar $12 Topped with fire-grilled breast of chicken +4 or fire-grilled salmon +6.

Baja Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Baja large gulf shrimp | organic romaine & seasonal greens | grape tomatoes | dried cranberries | Pepitas | Cilantro-Lime dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy chicken tenders, organic baby romaine, toasted almonds, rice noodles, mandarin oranges, sliced red onions, sesame seeds, tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.

Clam Chowder Fridays

Clam Chowder Fridays

$6.00+

New England style Clam Chowder. Available only on Fridays

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Organic Romaine & field greens, cucumber | grape tomato | choice of house dressings. Balsamic Italian, Ranch, Blue cheese, 1000 Island or fat-free roasted bell pepper Italian

Caesar Salad W/Meal

$6.00

Organic baby romaine, bacon, parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar

Cup Of Soup W/Meal

$5.00

Our soups are made fresh daily, every Friday we serve New England style Clam Chowder

Bowl Of Soup W/Meal

$7.00

Our soups are made fresh daily, every Friday we serve New England style Clam Chowder

Tapas

Small Plates
Chicken Tenders Appetizer

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$12.00

Crispy chicken breast tenderloins lightly breaded and golden fried, served with ranch dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Baby romaine wedges topped with house-made Shaft blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced red onions.

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Baja seasoned large gulf shrimp, fire-grilled blackened style, blended with fresh tomato sauce, cilantro, avocado and Pico de gallo. Served with lemon and crackers.

Garlic Prawns

Garlic Prawns

$12.00

Wild caught Mexican white shrimp sautéed in wine, garlic-butter. Served with toasted Ciabatta bread.

Tostaditas de Ceviche

Tostaditas de Ceviche

$15.00

Two flat crisp corn tortillas | citrus marinated shrimp with onion, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, Pico de gallo | shredded lettuce |pickled onion

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$14.00

Tender baby clams in a citrus-garlic herb and butter sauce, served with grilled ciabatta bread.

Tacos

Espanas Tacos

Espanas Tacos

$13.00+

Corn tortilla | shredded chicken or beef | lettuce | queso fresco | mild rojo sauce | refried beans | Spanish rice

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00+

Double wrapped soft corn tortillas | marinated carne asada steak | cabbage | onions | cilantro | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | charro beans | Spanish rice

Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$15.00+

Soft white corn tortilla | grilled Baja Gulf shrimp | cabbage | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | charro beans | Spanish rice

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.00+

Soft white corn tortilla | golden-fried battered Alaskan Cod | cabbage | onion | cilantro | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | charro beans | Spanish rice

Calamari Tacos

Calamari Tacos

$13.00+

Golden fried fresh Panko breaded calamari wrapped in a soft white corn tortilla, filled with cabbage, onion and cilantro and tomatillo-cilantro sauce. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.

Baja Salmon Tacos

Baja Salmon Tacos

$16.00+

Fresh grilled Salmon wrapped in a soft white corn tortilla, filled with cabbage, onion and cilantro and tomatillo-cilantro sauce. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Angus Sirloin Burger

Angus Sirloin Burger

$14.00+

Fire-grilled Angus ground sirloin steak burger on a toasted bun, topped with red onions, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce, served with fries.

Angus N.Y. Steak Sandwich

Angus N.Y. Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Tender 8 oz. fire-grilled Angus steak on a French roll, topped with red onions, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce, served with fries or organic salad

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tender fire-grilled lemon-Herb chicken filets on a French roll, served with fries or organic salad

Baja Chicken Sandwich

Baja Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Tender fire-grilled blackened chicken filets on a French roll with sautéed bell peppers and onions, served with fries or organic salad

Chicken Breast Burger

Chicken Breast Burger

$16.00

Fire-grilled lemon-herb chicken breast with red onion | tomatoes | pickles | lettuce | toasted bun | fries

Guacamole Bacon Swiss Angus Burger

$17.00+

1/3 lb. fire-grilled Angus ground sirloin steak burger on a toasted bun, topped with sizzling Apple-wood bacon, guacamole, Swiss cheese, red onions, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce. Served with fries.

BBQ Bacon Angus Burger

BBQ Bacon Angus Burger

$16.00+

Fire-grilled Angus ground sirloin steak burger on a toasted bun, topped with apple-wood bacon grilled onions, lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served with fries.

Veggie Impossible Burger

Veggie Impossible Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb. fire-grilled 100% plant-based burger | toasted glossy bun | red onions | tomatoes | pickles | lettuce.

Enchiladas

Espana's Enchilada

Espana's Enchilada

$14.00+

Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, chicken or jack cheese, topped with enchilada sauce and jack cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

California Enchilada

California Enchilada

$16.00+

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or jack cheese and topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Enchilada Artichoke

Enchilada Artichoke

$16.00+

Corn tortilla stuffed with sautéed artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, Parmesan cheese topped with sweet red bell pepper sauce and jack cheese served with charro beans and Spanish rice.

Southwest Enchiladas

Southwest Enchiladas

$15.00+

Corn or flour tortilla | choice of proteins | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | Jack cheese | Pico de gallo | charro beans | Spanish rice

Southwest Asada Enchiladas

$16.00+

Corn tortilla stuffed with marinated diced carne asada Angus steak, topped with a tomatillo-cilantro sauce, jack cheese and Pico de gallo. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.

Southwest Chicken Breast Enchilada

Southwest Chicken Breast Enchilada

$18.00+

Corn or flour tortilla | fire-grilled chicken breast | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | Jack cheese | Pico de gallo | charro beans | Spanish rice

Poblano Shrimp Enchiladas

Poblano Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.00+

Flour tortilla stuffed with your bay shrimp and topped with our Blanca sauce, jack cheese, Pico de gallo and sliced olives.Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.

Poblano Chicken Breast Enchilada

Poblano Chicken Breast Enchilada

$18.00+

Corn or flour tortilla | fire-grilled chicken breast | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | Jack cheese | Pico de gallo | charro beans | Spanish rice

Pork Verde Green Enchilada

$16.00+

Corn tortilla stuffed with pork Chile Verde | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | jack cheese | refried beans & Spanish rice.

Enchilada Suiza

$15.00+

Corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with light relleno sauce or tomatillo-cilantro sauce, jack cheese and sour cream served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Chimi and Burritos

Your choice of proteins rolled in a large flour tortilla Chimis are golden fried to a pastry-like flakiness, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, burritos are rolled soft with choice of fillings. Both are served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$18.00

Shredded chicken or beef rolled in a large flour tortilla and golden fried to a pastry-like flakiness, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Verde Chimichanga

Verde Chimichanga

$19.00

Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce with bell peppers and onions, rolled in a large flour tortilla and golden fried to a pastry-like flakiness, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Asada Chimichanga

Asada Chimichanga

$19.00

Marinated diced Angus steak rolled in a large flour tortilla and golden fried to a pastry-like flakiness, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Shrimp Chimichanga

Shrimp Chimichanga

$21.00

Large flour tortilla | Bay shrimp| lettuce | Pico de Gallo | Jack Cheese | guacamole | sour cream | mild rojo sauce

California Burrito

California Burrito

$16.00

Shredded chicken or beef rolled in a large flour tortilla with refried beans, shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

California Burrito side

$13.00

Shredded chicken or beef rolled in a large flour tortilla with refried beans, shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce

Asada Burrito

$17.00

Marinated diced Angus steak, charro beans, cilantro, onions, Pico de gallo, jack cheese and tomatillo-cilantro sauce rolled in a large flour tortilla. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Asada Burrito side

$14.00

Marinated diced Angus steak, charro beans, cilantro, onions, Pico de gallo, jack cheese and tomatillo-cilantro sauce rolled in a large flour tortilla

Verde Burrito

Verde Burrito

$19.00

Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce, with bell peppers and onions wrapped in a large flour tortilla, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.

Verde Burrito side

$16.00

Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce, with bell peppers and onions wrapped in a large flour tortilla

Burrito

Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla | Shredded Beef or Chicken | Refried Beans | Lettuce | Pico de Gallo | Jack Cheese | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Mild Rojo sauce.

Combinations

Two or three choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Guaymas 2 Combo

Guaymas 2 Combo

$18.00

Two choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Cabo 3 Combo

Cabo 3 Combo

$21.00

Three choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Monterey 4 Combo

Monterey 4 Combo

$23.00

Four choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Fajitas and Baja

Tender marinated strips of fire-grilled Angus sirloin steak, chicken or shrimp with sautéed bell peppers and onions, seasoned with our mesquite southwest seasoning, served with guacamole, refried beans, Spanish rice and tortillas
Angus Steak Fajitas

Angus Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Fire grilled marinated strips of choice Angus sirloin steak | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

Fire grilled mesquite marinated chicken filets | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Mesquite marinated large gulf shrimp | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice

Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas

Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas

$23.00

Mesquite marinated large gulf shrimp | Fire-grilled mesquite marinated chicken filets | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice

Shrimp & Angus Steak Fajitas

Shrimp & Angus Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Mesquite marinated large gulf shrimp | Fire-grilled marinated strips of choice Angus steak | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice

Angus Steak & Chicken Fajitas

$21.00

Fire-grilled marinated strips pf choice Angus sirloin steak | Fire-grilled mesquite marinated chicken filets | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice

Trio Fajitas

$26.00

Three protein options | bell peppers | onions | guacamole | Tortillas | refried beans | Spanish rice

Baja Chicken

Baja Chicken

$20.00+

Baja seasoned tender chicken filet fire-grilled blackened style | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas.

Baja Salmon

Baja Salmon

$26.00

Baja seasoned, fresh, wild caught center cut 8 oz. salmon filet, fire-grilled blackened style | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas | lemon & tartar.

Baja Shrimp

Baja Shrimp

$24.00

Baja seasoned large gulf shrimp fire-grilled blackened style | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas

Baja Angus Steak & Baja Chicken Fajitas

$21.00

Baja seasoned fire-grilled blackened style chicken filets and Angus sirloin steak | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas

Baja Shrimp & Baja Angus Steak Fajitas

Baja Shrimp & Baja Angus Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Baja seasoned large gulf shrimp fire-grilled blackened style | Baja seasoned Angus steak fajitas | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas

Baja Shrimp & Baja Chicken Fajitas

$24.00

Baja Trio Fajitas

$26.00
Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Espana's Specialties

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$28.00+

Tender 8 oz. fire-grilled Angus New York steak | jack cheese enchilada | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas

Verde

Verde

$20.00

Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce | bell peppers & onions | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas

Relleno

Relleno

$19.00+

Fire-roasted tender Poblano Chile pepper stuffed with smoked Gouda cheese, dipped in egg batter and pan fried. | light Relleno sauce | queso fresco | jack cheeses | refried beans & Spanish rice

North of the Border

8oz Angus New York Steak

8oz Angus New York Steak

$27.00+

Hand cut 8 oz. Angus New York, fire-grilled | roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes | fresh grilled vegetables | ciabatta bread

12oz Angus New York Steak

12oz Angus New York Steak

$30.00+

Hand cut 12 oz. Angus New York, fire-grilled | roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes | fresh grilled vegetables | ciabatta bread

Angus Steak & Salad

Angus Steak & Salad

$24.00+

Hand cut Angus New York, fire-grilled | side salad with choice of dressings | ciabatta bread

Chicken Breast & Salad

Chicken Breast & Salad

$19.00
O-1-Single Caribbean Lobster Tail

O-1-Single Caribbean Lobster Tail

$38.00

Succulent 8 oz. broiled Caribbean lobster tail fluffed on shell, served with drawn butter and lemon, roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes, vegetables and ciabatta bread.

O-Dbl Caribbean Lobster Tail

O-Dbl Caribbean Lobster Tail

$59.00

Two succulent 8 oz. broiled Caribbean lobster tails | Drawn butter | lemon | served with roasted garlic & Vidalia onion mashed potatoes | vegetable | ciabatta bread

Herb-Grilled Salmon

Herb-Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Fresh, wild caught 8 oz. center cut fire-grilled salmon filet, lightly seasoned and basted with lemon dill citrus butter, served with lemon and tartar sauce, roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes, vegetables and ciabatta bread.

Lemon-Herb Chicken Dinner

Lemon-Herb Chicken Dinner

$19.00+

Desserts

Ala-mode

$2.00

Add a scoop of Vanilla bean ice cream to your dessert

Oreo Sandwich

Oreo Sandwich

$5.00

Choco Taco fudge rippled vanilla ice cream in a taco shell cone coated in more milk chocolate and crunchy peanuts.

Chocolate Lava S mores Cake

Chocolate Lava S mores Cake

$8.00

Graham cracker cake, filled with smoked chocolate ganache, drizzled with chocolate and topped with marshmallow crème, served warm.

Flan

Flan

$6.00

House made vanilla custard with caramel.

Fried Chz Cake

Fried Chz Cake

$7.00

Creamy French cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla and golden fried, with strawberry topping

Ice Cream Vanilla Bean

Ice Cream Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Creamy vanilla bean Ice cream

Ice Cream Vanilla Sundae

Ice Cream Vanilla Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla bean Ice cream | chocolate syrup | whipped cream | sprinkles | maraschino cherry

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Heavy-bodied traditional New York-style cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust

Chocolate Loving Spoon Cake

Chocolate Loving Spoon Cake

$8.00
Cinnamon Churro Donut

Cinnamon Churro Donut

$7.00
Chocolate Mousse Pie

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Toffee Mousse

$8.00

North Sides

S- 1 Bread

$1.50

Ciabatta bread

S- 1 Lg Shrimp

$3.00

Fire-grilled large gulf shrimp

S- 2 Baja Ck Filets

$10.00

Baja seasoned chicken filets fire-grilled blackened style

S- 2 Lemon Ck Breast

$16.00

Fire-grilled chicken breast | lemon-herb butter

S- 2 Lemon Ck Filets

$9.00

Fire-grilled chicken filets | Lemon-herb butter

S- 3 Lemon Ck Filets

$12.00

S- Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked russet potato

S- Bay Shrimp

$7.00

Cold water Bay shrimp

S- Fries

$4.00

Golden French fried russet potatoes

S- Veggies

$4.00

Fresh fire-grilled seasonal vegetable

S-1 Lemon Ck Breast

$9.00

Fire-grilled chicken breast | lemon-herb butter

S-Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Smashed russet potatoes | roasted garlic | Vidalia onions | fresh herbs | butter

S- Burger Patty

$9.00

Angus sirloin hamburger patty | 6 oz.

S-Gluten Bun

$4.00

Gluten-free toasted hamburger bun

Mexican Sides

S- 1 large Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

5 Large Shrimp

$11.00

O-Corn Tortillas

$1.75

O-Flour Tortillas

$1.75

S- 1 Corn Tortilla

$1.00

S- 1 Flour Tortilla

$1.00

S- 4oz Ench Sauce

$2.00

S- 8oz Enchilada Sauce

$3.00

S- Avocado

$2.00

S- Bacon Bits

$1.00

S- Mushrooms

$3.00

S- Refried Bns

$1.75

S- Refried Bns & Rice

$3.50

S- Rice

$1.75

S- Veggies

$3.00

S-Bay Shrimp

$7.00

S-Charro Bns

$1.75

S-Cheese

$1.00

S-Chz & Bacon Bits

$1.00

S-Green Olives

$0.50

S-Guacamole

$2.00

S-Jalapenos (Grilled)

$1.00

S-Jalapenos (Pickled)

$1.00

S-Nacho Cheese

$3.00

S-Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

S-Pico de Gallo

$1.00

S-Ranch

$1.50

S-Sliced Bacon

$2.00

S-Sour Cream

$1.00

Vegan Cheese

$2.00

S - Sh Lettuce

Side Of Rojo Sauce

$0.50

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Bell Peppers

$1.00

Bell Peppers & Onions

$2.00

S-GuacRanch Dressing

$2.50

Nachos ToGo

Nachos Grande Togo

$16.00
Nachos Platter Togo

Nachos Platter Togo

$29.50

Chips & Salsa & Mex Sides

Salsa

$1.00+

Green Spicy Salsa

$2.00+

Corn Chips 1 - LB.

$3.99

Flour Chips 1 lb.

$4.50

Corn Chips Ind. w/4oz Salsa

$3.00

Made fresh daily, 6 oz. crisp stone ground white corn chips and 4oz. Salsa. Larger quantities available under bulk section.

Flour Chips Ind. w/4oz Salsa

$3.29

Made fresh daily, 6 oz. crisp stone ground flour chips and 4oz. Salsa. Larger quantities available under bulk section.

Guacamole

$3.95+

Pico de Gallo

$5.00+

Sour Cream

$2.00+