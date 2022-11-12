- Home
- /
- Los Banos
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
1,679 Reviews
$$
1460 E Pacheco Blvd
Los Banos, CA 93635
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Asada Lettuce Wrap
Diced Angus beef asada & Pico de gallo | Pickled onions | Crisp lettuce cups | Ginger sauce | sweet chili sauce
Asada Fries
Golden French fries smothered with Jack and nacho cheese | Carne Asada steak | cheese
Asada Queso Dip
A zesty combination of marinated diced carne asada steak, refried beans, enchilada sauce, Pico de gallo, jack and nacho cheese.
Sampler Appetizer
Shareable platter: Quesadilla | Mini Tacos | Chicken Tenders | Carne Asada Queso dip | Sour Cream | Guacamole
Calamari
Tender, golden fried calamari fingers hand breaded with fresh crumb, served with lemon, cocktail and tartar sauces
Blue Guacamole
Made fresh daily, with hand-crushed ripe Hass avocados, smoked blue cheese, toasted almonds and Pico de Gallo.
Quesadilla
Two large flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, grilled until piping hot, topped with Pico de gallo and queso fresco cheese.
Tortilla Chips & Chile Salsa
Made fresh daily, crisp stone ground white corn tortillas chips, golden fried and served with our house made Chile salsa. 6 oz. corn chips and 4 oz. salsa. Larger quantities under the bulk section.
Bean Dip
Refried beans | enchilada sauce | jack & nacho cheese
Boneless Wings 8ct
Breaded boneless chicken wings golden fried | choice of sauces
Nacho Cheese Appetizer
Fiery blend of melted Jack, cheddar and nacho cheese
Traditional Wings 8ct
Breaded chicken wings golden fried | choice of sauces
12 Mini Tacos
Mini tacos filled with beef and bean and golden fried
Pico De Gallo Appetizer
Fresh diced Roma tomatoes | jalapenos | onion | cilantro | lime juice
10 Mini Corn Dogs
Mini franks wrapped in corn meal blend and golden fried
Chip & Salsa
Refill Chips & Salsa
Tostadas, Salads & Soups
Tostada Grande
Choice of Shredded beef or chicken | Large crisp fluted flour tortilla shell | refried beans | mild rojo sauce | Pico de gallo | olives | guacamole | sour cream | queso fresco | charro beans | Spanish rice
Tostada Compuestas
A flat crisp corn tortilla | choice of shredded beef r chicken | refried beans | lettuce | mild rojo sauce | Pico de gallo | Olives | guacamole | sour cream | queso fresco | charro beans | Spanish rice
Chicken Cobb Salad
Fire-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, organic romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, smoked blue cheese crumbles, tossed in avocado ranch dressing
Steak Fajita Salad
Fire-grilled steak fajita, sweet corn, organic romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, smoked blue cheese crumbles tossed in balsamic dressing.
Caesar Salad
Organic baby romaine, bacon, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar $12 Topped with fire-grilled breast of chicken +4 or fire-grilled salmon +6.
Baja Shrimp Salad
Baja large gulf shrimp | organic romaine & seasonal greens | grape tomatoes | dried cranberries | Pepitas | Cilantro-Lime dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, organic baby romaine, toasted almonds, rice noodles, mandarin oranges, sliced red onions, sesame seeds, tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.
Clam Chowder Fridays
New England style Clam Chowder. Available only on Fridays
Dinner Salad
Organic Romaine & field greens, cucumber | grape tomato | choice of house dressings. Balsamic Italian, Ranch, Blue cheese, 1000 Island or fat-free roasted bell pepper Italian
Caesar Salad W/Meal
Organic baby romaine, bacon, parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar
Cup Of Soup W/Meal
Our soups are made fresh daily, every Friday we serve New England style Clam Chowder
Bowl Of Soup W/Meal
Our soups are made fresh daily, every Friday we serve New England style Clam Chowder
Tapas
Chicken Tenders Appetizer
Crispy chicken breast tenderloins lightly breaded and golden fried, served with ranch dressing.
Wedge Salad
Baby romaine wedges topped with house-made Shaft blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced red onions.
Baja Shrimp Cocktail
Baja seasoned large gulf shrimp, fire-grilled blackened style, blended with fresh tomato sauce, cilantro, avocado and Pico de gallo. Served with lemon and crackers.
Garlic Prawns
Wild caught Mexican white shrimp sautéed in wine, garlic-butter. Served with toasted Ciabatta bread.
Tostaditas de Ceviche
Two flat crisp corn tortillas | citrus marinated shrimp with onion, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, Pico de gallo | shredded lettuce |pickled onion
Steamed Clams
Tender baby clams in a citrus-garlic herb and butter sauce, served with grilled ciabatta bread.
Tacos
Espanas Tacos
Corn tortilla | shredded chicken or beef | lettuce | queso fresco | mild rojo sauce | refried beans | Spanish rice
Carne Asada Tacos
Double wrapped soft corn tortillas | marinated carne asada steak | cabbage | onions | cilantro | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | charro beans | Spanish rice
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Soft white corn tortilla | grilled Baja Gulf shrimp | cabbage | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | charro beans | Spanish rice
Fish Tacos
Soft white corn tortilla | golden-fried battered Alaskan Cod | cabbage | onion | cilantro | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | charro beans | Spanish rice
Calamari Tacos
Golden fried fresh Panko breaded calamari wrapped in a soft white corn tortilla, filled with cabbage, onion and cilantro and tomatillo-cilantro sauce. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.
Baja Salmon Tacos
Fresh grilled Salmon wrapped in a soft white corn tortilla, filled with cabbage, onion and cilantro and tomatillo-cilantro sauce. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Angus Sirloin Burger
Fire-grilled Angus ground sirloin steak burger on a toasted bun, topped with red onions, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce, served with fries.
Angus N.Y. Steak Sandwich
Tender 8 oz. fire-grilled Angus steak on a French roll, topped with red onions, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce, served with fries or organic salad
Chicken Sandwich
Tender fire-grilled lemon-Herb chicken filets on a French roll, served with fries or organic salad
Baja Chicken Sandwich
Tender fire-grilled blackened chicken filets on a French roll with sautéed bell peppers and onions, served with fries or organic salad
Chicken Breast Burger
Fire-grilled lemon-herb chicken breast with red onion | tomatoes | pickles | lettuce | toasted bun | fries
Guacamole Bacon Swiss Angus Burger
1/3 lb. fire-grilled Angus ground sirloin steak burger on a toasted bun, topped with sizzling Apple-wood bacon, guacamole, Swiss cheese, red onions, tomatoes, pickles and lettuce. Served with fries.
BBQ Bacon Angus Burger
Fire-grilled Angus ground sirloin steak burger on a toasted bun, topped with apple-wood bacon grilled onions, lettuce and BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
Veggie Impossible Burger
1/3 lb. fire-grilled 100% plant-based burger | toasted glossy bun | red onions | tomatoes | pickles | lettuce.
Enchiladas
Espana's Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, chicken or jack cheese, topped with enchilada sauce and jack cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
California Enchilada
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or jack cheese and topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Enchilada Artichoke
Corn tortilla stuffed with sautéed artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, Parmesan cheese topped with sweet red bell pepper sauce and jack cheese served with charro beans and Spanish rice.
Southwest Enchiladas
Corn or flour tortilla | choice of proteins | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | Jack cheese | Pico de gallo | charro beans | Spanish rice
Southwest Asada Enchiladas
Corn tortilla stuffed with marinated diced carne asada Angus steak, topped with a tomatillo-cilantro sauce, jack cheese and Pico de gallo. Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.
Southwest Chicken Breast Enchilada
Corn or flour tortilla | fire-grilled chicken breast | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | Jack cheese | Pico de gallo | charro beans | Spanish rice
Poblano Shrimp Enchiladas
Flour tortilla stuffed with your bay shrimp and topped with our Blanca sauce, jack cheese, Pico de gallo and sliced olives.Served with charro beans and Spanish rice.
Poblano Chicken Breast Enchilada
Corn or flour tortilla | fire-grilled chicken breast | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | Jack cheese | Pico de gallo | charro beans | Spanish rice
Pork Verde Green Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with pork Chile Verde | tomatillo-cilantro sauce | jack cheese | refried beans & Spanish rice.
Enchilada Suiza
Corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with light relleno sauce or tomatillo-cilantro sauce, jack cheese and sour cream served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Chimi and Burritos
Chimichanga
Shredded chicken or beef rolled in a large flour tortilla and golden fried to a pastry-like flakiness, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Verde Chimichanga
Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce with bell peppers and onions, rolled in a large flour tortilla and golden fried to a pastry-like flakiness, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Asada Chimichanga
Marinated diced Angus steak rolled in a large flour tortilla and golden fried to a pastry-like flakiness, topped with shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla | Bay shrimp| lettuce | Pico de Gallo | Jack Cheese | guacamole | sour cream | mild rojo sauce
California Burrito
Shredded chicken or beef rolled in a large flour tortilla with refried beans, shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
California Burrito side
Shredded chicken or beef rolled in a large flour tortilla with refried beans, shredded lettuce, Pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream and a mild rojo sauce
Asada Burrito
Marinated diced Angus steak, charro beans, cilantro, onions, Pico de gallo, jack cheese and tomatillo-cilantro sauce rolled in a large flour tortilla. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Asada Burrito side
Marinated diced Angus steak, charro beans, cilantro, onions, Pico de gallo, jack cheese and tomatillo-cilantro sauce rolled in a large flour tortilla
Verde Burrito
Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce, with bell peppers and onions wrapped in a large flour tortilla, served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Verde Burrito side
Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce, with bell peppers and onions wrapped in a large flour tortilla
Burrito
Large flour tortilla | Shredded Beef or Chicken | Refried Beans | Lettuce | Pico de Gallo | Jack Cheese | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Mild Rojo sauce.
Combinations
Guaymas 2 Combo
Two choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Cabo 3 Combo
Three choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Monterey 4 Combo
Four choices of the following: Taco, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Enchilada, Quesadilla, Chile Verde or Chile Relleno. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Fajitas and Baja
Angus Steak Fajitas
Fire grilled marinated strips of choice Angus sirloin steak | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Fire grilled mesquite marinated chicken filets | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Mesquite marinated large gulf shrimp | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice
Shrimp & Chicken Fajitas
Mesquite marinated large gulf shrimp | Fire-grilled mesquite marinated chicken filets | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice
Shrimp & Angus Steak Fajitas
Mesquite marinated large gulf shrimp | Fire-grilled marinated strips of choice Angus steak | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice
Angus Steak & Chicken Fajitas
Fire-grilled marinated strips pf choice Angus sirloin steak | Fire-grilled mesquite marinated chicken filets | sauteed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice
Trio Fajitas
Three protein options | bell peppers | onions | guacamole | Tortillas | refried beans | Spanish rice
Baja Chicken
Baja seasoned tender chicken filet fire-grilled blackened style | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas.
Baja Salmon
Baja seasoned, fresh, wild caught center cut 8 oz. salmon filet, fire-grilled blackened style | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas | lemon & tartar.
Baja Shrimp
Baja seasoned large gulf shrimp fire-grilled blackened style | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas
Baja Angus Steak & Baja Chicken Fajitas
Baja seasoned fire-grilled blackened style chicken filets and Angus sirloin steak | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas
Baja Shrimp & Baja Angus Steak Fajitas
Baja seasoned large gulf shrimp fire-grilled blackened style | Baja seasoned Angus steak fajitas | sautéed bell peppers & onions | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas
Baja Shrimp & Baja Chicken Fajitas
Baja Trio Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Espana's Specialties
Carne Asada
Tender 8 oz. fire-grilled Angus New York steak | jack cheese enchilada | guacamole | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas
Verde
Tender lean pork simmered in a mild green Chile pepper sauce | bell peppers & onions | refried beans & Spanish rice | tortillas
Relleno
Fire-roasted tender Poblano Chile pepper stuffed with smoked Gouda cheese, dipped in egg batter and pan fried. | light Relleno sauce | queso fresco | jack cheeses | refried beans & Spanish rice
North of the Border
8oz Angus New York Steak
Hand cut 8 oz. Angus New York, fire-grilled | roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes | fresh grilled vegetables | ciabatta bread
12oz Angus New York Steak
Hand cut 12 oz. Angus New York, fire-grilled | roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes | fresh grilled vegetables | ciabatta bread
Angus Steak & Salad
Hand cut Angus New York, fire-grilled | side salad with choice of dressings | ciabatta bread
Chicken Breast & Salad
O-1-Single Caribbean Lobster Tail
Succulent 8 oz. broiled Caribbean lobster tail fluffed on shell, served with drawn butter and lemon, roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes, vegetables and ciabatta bread.
O-Dbl Caribbean Lobster Tail
Two succulent 8 oz. broiled Caribbean lobster tails | Drawn butter | lemon | served with roasted garlic & Vidalia onion mashed potatoes | vegetable | ciabatta bread
Herb-Grilled Salmon
Fresh, wild caught 8 oz. center cut fire-grilled salmon filet, lightly seasoned and basted with lemon dill citrus butter, served with lemon and tartar sauce, roasted garlic and Vidalia onion mashed potatoes, vegetables and ciabatta bread.
Lemon-Herb Chicken Dinner
Desserts
Ala-mode
Add a scoop of Vanilla bean ice cream to your dessert
Oreo Sandwich
Choco Taco fudge rippled vanilla ice cream in a taco shell cone coated in more milk chocolate and crunchy peanuts.
Chocolate Lava S mores Cake
Graham cracker cake, filled with smoked chocolate ganache, drizzled with chocolate and topped with marshmallow crème, served warm.
Flan
House made vanilla custard with caramel.
Fried Chz Cake
Creamy French cheesecake wrapped in a flour tortilla and golden fried, with strawberry topping
Ice Cream Vanilla Bean
Creamy vanilla bean Ice cream
Ice Cream Vanilla Sundae
Vanilla bean Ice cream | chocolate syrup | whipped cream | sprinkles | maraschino cherry
NY Cheesecake
Heavy-bodied traditional New York-style cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust
Chocolate Loving Spoon Cake
Cinnamon Churro Donut
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Chocolate Toffee Mousse
North Sides
S- 1 Bread
Ciabatta bread
S- 1 Lg Shrimp
Fire-grilled large gulf shrimp
S- 2 Baja Ck Filets
Baja seasoned chicken filets fire-grilled blackened style
S- 2 Lemon Ck Breast
Fire-grilled chicken breast | lemon-herb butter
S- 2 Lemon Ck Filets
Fire-grilled chicken filets | Lemon-herb butter
S- 3 Lemon Ck Filets
S- Baked Potato
Baked russet potato
S- Bay Shrimp
Cold water Bay shrimp
S- Fries
Golden French fried russet potatoes
S- Veggies
Fresh fire-grilled seasonal vegetable
S-1 Lemon Ck Breast
Fire-grilled chicken breast | lemon-herb butter
S-Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Smashed russet potatoes | roasted garlic | Vidalia onions | fresh herbs | butter
S- Burger Patty
Angus sirloin hamburger patty | 6 oz.
S-Gluten Bun
Gluten-free toasted hamburger bun
Mexican Sides
S- 1 large Grilled Shrimp
5 Large Shrimp
O-Corn Tortillas
O-Flour Tortillas
S- 1 Corn Tortilla
S- 1 Flour Tortilla
S- 4oz Ench Sauce
S- 8oz Enchilada Sauce
S- Avocado
S- Bacon Bits
S- Mushrooms
S- Refried Bns
S- Refried Bns & Rice
S- Rice
S- Veggies
S-Bay Shrimp
S-Charro Bns
S-Cheese
S-Chz & Bacon Bits
S-Green Olives
S-Guacamole
S-Jalapenos (Grilled)
S-Jalapenos (Pickled)
S-Nacho Cheese
S-Onion Rings
S-Pico de Gallo
S-Ranch
S-Sliced Bacon
S-Sour Cream
Vegan Cheese
S - Sh Lettuce
Side Of Rojo Sauce
Side Of Rojo Sauce
Grilled Onions
Bell Peppers
Bell Peppers & Onions
S-GuacRanch Dressing
Chips & Salsa & Mex Sides
Salsa
Green Spicy Salsa
Corn Chips 1 - LB.
Flour Chips 1 lb.
Corn Chips Ind. w/4oz Salsa
Made fresh daily, 6 oz. crisp stone ground white corn chips and 4oz. Salsa. Larger quantities available under bulk section.
Flour Chips Ind. w/4oz Salsa
Made fresh daily, 6 oz. crisp stone ground flour chips and 4oz. Salsa. Larger quantities available under bulk section.