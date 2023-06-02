  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

ESPETOS CHURRASCARIA BRAZILIAN STEAK 900 Ranch Road 620 S. Suite B108

review star

No reviews yet

900 Ranch Road 620 S. Suite B108

Lakeway, TX 78734

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Liquor

Whiskey

270 Crown Royal

$12.00

271 Crown Royal RESERVE

$15.00

272 Canadian Club

$12.00

273 Jameson

$12.00

274 Jack Daniels

$12.00

275 Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Cognac

370 Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

371 Remy Martin XO

$32.00

372 Courvosier XO

$30.00

374 Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

375 Hennessy XO

$34.00

376 Remy Martin XIII 0.5oz

$115.00

Remy Martin XIII 1.0oz

$210.00

Remy Martin XIII 1.5oz

$320.00

Vodka

201 Ketel One

$11.00

202 Grey Goose

$11.00

203 Grey Goose Orange

$11.00

204 Absolut

$11.00

205 Absolut Cit

$11.00

206 Belvedere

$11.00

207 Ciroc

$11.00

208 Titos

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

290 Chivas 12

$14.00

291 Chivas 18

$22.00

292 Glenlvt 12

$17.00

293 Glenlvt 18

$24.00

294 J & B

$13.00

295 Glenmor 18

$25.00

296 Macallan 12

$17.00

297 Macallan 18

$51.00

298 JW Black

$15.00

299 JW Blue

$41.00

320 Wild Turkey

$12.00

321 Maker's Mark

$13.00

322 Maker's Mark 46

$15.00

323 Jim Beam

$12.00

324 Woodford Reserve

$15.00

325 Knob Creek

$12.00

Tequila

240 Patron SILVER

$13.00

241 Patron REPOSADO

$15.00

242 Patron ANEJO

$17.00

243 Patron ROCA

$17.00

244 Don Julio BLANCO

$13.00

245 Don Julio REPOSADO

$15.00

246 Don Julio ANEJO

$17.00

247 Tres Generaciones

$15.00

248 Clase Azul

$27.00

249 Jose Cuervo

$12.00

250 Don Julio 1942

$27.00

251 Casamigos

$17.50

Gin

220 Bombay Saphire

$11.00

221 Beefeater

$11.00

222 Tanqueray

$11.00

223 Tanqueray TEN

$13.00

224 Botanist

$11.00

Rum

230 Bacardi Sp

$11.00

231 Bacardi Limon

$11.00

232 Captain Morgan

$11.00

233 Malibu

$11.00

234 Cachaca 51

$9.50

235 Leblon

$11.50

Liqueurs/Cordials/Ports/Dessert

340 Baileys

$9.50

341 Cointreau

$9.75

342 Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.75

343 Drambuie

$11.50

344 Frangelico

$9.75

354 B & B

$9.95

345 Godiva White

$9.75

246 Godiva Dark

$9.75

247 Kahlua

$9.75

248 Sambuca

$9.75

349 Sambuca Black

$9.75

353 Amarula

$9.95

250 Licor 43

$9.95

351 Lemoncello

$12.00

352 Carajillo

$12.50

357 Carajillo TOPSHELF

$16.50

355 GrandM

$9.95

358 Rumchata

$9.50

390 Fonseca Bin 27

$11.95

391 Fonseca 20

$21.95

292 Taylor 20

$13.00

393 Graham 20

$13.00

356 Royal Tokj

$16.95

Drinks

Cocktails

200 Caipirinha

$13.00

150 TS Caipirinha

$16.00

153 Caipirinha Tropical

$15.00

199 Martini

$14.00

151 TS Martini

$17.00

130 Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

131 Remy Sidecar

$14.00

132 Piña Colada

$14.00

133 Daiquiri

$14.00

134 Woodford Manhattan

$15.00

135 Margarita

$13.00

136 TS Margarita

$16.00

137 Bloody Mary

$14.00

138 White Russian

$14.00

139 Cosmopolitan

$15.00

140 Sangria Pitcher

$48.00

141 Old Fashioned

$15.00

142 TS Old Fashioned

$17.00

143 Mimosa

$12.00

144 Mojito

$14.00

145 Mojito Watermelon

$15.00

146 Screwdriver

$12.00

147 Sangria Glass

$15.00

N/A Beverages

10 Iced Tea

$3.50

11 Hot Tea

$4.00

12 Coffee

$3.50

33 Decaf Cappuccino

$4.50

13 Decaf Coffee

$3.50

14 Hot Chocolate

$4.00

15 Cappuccino

$3.50

16 Espresso

$3.50

17 Double Espresso

$4.50

18 Milk

$2.95

19 Dr Pepper

$3.25

20 Guarana

$4.25

21 Coke

$4.25

22 Diet Coke

$3.25

23 Sprite

$3.25

24 Club Soda

$3.25

25 Lg Water

$5.95

26 Cranberry

$3.50

27 Pineapple

$3.95

28 Orange Juice

$3.95

30 Fresh Lemonade

$4.45

31 Arnold Palmer

$4.45

32 Virgin Drink

$5.95

33 Topochico

$4.25

Beer

Bottled Beer

101 Miller Lite

$5.00

102 Bud Light

$5.00

103 Michelob

$5.00

104 Corona

$5.00

105 ShinerBock

$5.00

106 Heineken

$5.00

107 Dos XX

$5.00

108 Dos XX Amber

$5.00

109 Stella

$6.00

115 Infamous Hijack

$5.00

116 Infamous IPA

$5.00

Infamous Sexapeel

$5.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Wine

Red Wine

940 True Myth Cab Sauvignon GLS

$12.50

941 Complicated Pinot Noir GLS

$13.50

942 Decoy Merlot GLS

$13.50

943 Trivento Golden Malbec GLS

$13.50

944 Alexander Valley Cab Sauvignon GLS

$15.50

945 Bravium Pinot Noir GLS

$16.50

400 True Myth

$47.00

401 Folie Cab

$55.00

403 Alexander Valley

$63.00

406 HessAllomi

$79.00

405 Quilt Cab

$91.00

407 Caravan Cab

$112.00

410 Ch Mont Cab

$123.00

408 Austin Hope

$127.00

411 SilverOak Cab

$162.00

412 Caymus Cab

$175.00

413 Shafer Cab

$182.00

414 Darioush Cab

$199.00

415 SilverOak NAPA Cab

$225.00

430 StFran Zin

$51.00

431 TDO Zin

$64.00

432 Seghesio Old Vines

$75.00

500 Double T

$72.00

501 Taken Red Blend

$79.00

502 Paraduxx Red Blend

$93.00

503 Lion Tamer Red Blend

$99.00

504 Beringer Q

$120.00

550 Seven Hills

$45.00

551 Decoy

$51.00

552 Swanson

$62.00

554 Emmolo Merlot

$92.00

580 Elouan Pinot Noir

$46.00

581 Complicated

$51.00

582 Boen Pinot Noir

$57.00

583 Bravium

$72.00

584 BelleG Pinot Noir

$88.00

601 Areyna Cab

$42.00

600 Trivento Malbec

$48.00

602 Catena Malbec

$58.00

603 Domaine Nico Pinot Noir

$69.00

609 Luca Malbec

$73.00

604 Decero Red Blend

$77.00

607 Enemigo Malbec

$83.00

605 Catena Alta Cab

$98.00

606 Catena Alta Malbec

$103.00

608 Red Shooner

$117.00

650 Cousino Cab

$49.00

651 Montes Syr

$51.00

653 Marq Carm

$61.00

654 Marq Cab

$63.00

655 Cous Finis

$72.00

656 PS Garcia

$79.00

652 Santa Rita

$111.00

658 Purple Carm

$170.00

659 DonMel Cab

$220.00

702 Comtesse Merlot

$54.00

700 Bouch Pinot Noir

$65.00

701 Fam Perrin

$87.00

703 Chat Peyma

$109.00

720 Mich Chiar

$56.00

721 Nozz Chian

$65.00

722 Caparzo

$88.00

760 Ond Rioja

$61.00

762 Juan G 18

$75.00

763 Fausti GrR

$88.00

761 Alto Moncayo

$96.00

White Wine

980 Caposaldo Prosecco GLS

$10.50

965 Daou Rose GLS

$11.50

961 Capo Moscato GLS

$12.50

962 SanAng Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.50

963 Villa SvBl GLS

$13.50

964 Jackson Estate Chardonnay GLS

$13.50

880 Torres Pro

$48.00

881 Domaine Carneros

$72.00

882 Perrier Jouet

$93.00

883 Bollinger

$142.00

840 Capo Moscato

$44.00

841 SanAng PGr

$47.00

842 Villa SvBl

$49.00

801 Emm SvBl

$51.00

802 JacksEst Char

$52.00

803 Crema Char

$54.00

804 Sonom Char

$58.00

844 SantMg PGr

$62.00

845 Girardin

$69.00

806 Cakebr Char

$93.00

Rose

965 Daou Rose GLS

$11.50

807 Daou Rose BTL

$44.00

Champagne

880 Torresella Prosecco

$48.00

881 Dom Carn Br BTL

$72.00

882 PerrJ Champagne BTL

$93.00

883 Bollinger Champagne BTL

$142.00

Cork Fee

Corkage Fee

$40.00

Desserts

62 Tres Leches

$11.95

63 Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.95

64 Key Lime Pie

$11.95

65 Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.95

66 Flan

$11.95

67 Ice Cream

$10.00

69 Creme Brulee

$11.95

70 Chocolate Molten Cake

$11.95

71 Fireball Cake

$17.50

72 Pinapple

$13.50

To Go Menu

TO GO Menu

Picanha Plate

$28.50

Pork Plate

$27.50

Chicken Plate

$18.50

Lamb Chop Plate

$42.50

Mixed Plate

$22.50

Bottom Sirloin Plate

$33.50

Ribeye Plate

$42.50

Filet Mignon with Bacon Plate

$28.50

File Mignon Prime Plate

$48.00

TO GO Sides

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Italian Salad

$8.50

Wedge Salad

$8.50

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Asparagus

$4.50

Hearts of Palm

$6.80

Fried Yucca

$6.00

Chimichurri Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Chimichurri Sauce (8oz)

$8.00

Hot Sauce (2oz)

$2.00

Cheese Bread (1DZ)

$6.00

TO GO Beverages

Guarana

$4.25

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

TO GO Desserts

Tres Leches

$11.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.95

Key Lime Pie

$11.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.95

Brazilian Flan

$11.50

Chocolate Molten Cake

$11.95

Coffee After Dinner

Fragile Baby

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Nutty Irish Coffee

$11.00

Spanish Coffee

$11.00

Chocolate Coffee

$11.00

Italian Coffee

$11.00

Brazilian Coffee

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our professional Gaucho Chefs will serve you table side by carving fire roasted Brazilian Prime Meat selections directly from their skewers and onto your plate; enhancing the tenderness and providing our guests with their desired portion. This style of preparing meats dates back for generations in Brazil. Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Ranch Road 620 S. Suite B108, Lakeway, TX 78734

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

