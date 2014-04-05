Esposito's Pizza-Matawan 921 hwy 34
921 hwy 34
Matawan, NJ 07747
Pizza, Calzones & Specialty Rolls
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Angry Grandpa$26.95
Thin crust pan baked square, fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, pepperoni cups, sausage, and hot honey
- Brooklyn Style Square$24.95
Thick crust pan pizza with cheese on the bottom and sauce on top. Topped with pecorino Romano cheese and pesto drizzle
- Buffalo Chicken$22.95
Mozzarella topped with spicy buffalo-style chicken (bleu cheese upon request)
- Cheesesteak Pizza$23.95
Shaved steak with peppers, onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and American cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Clam Pizza$24.95
Mozzarella with our homemade clam sauce (white or red)
- Eggplant Rollatini$20.95
Eggplant with our marinara sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese
- Grandma Sicilian$23.95
Thin crust pan baked square pie with fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil, and olive oil
- Margherita$19.95
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil, and olive oil
- Meat Lover's Pizza$22.95
Traditional pizza topped with sausage, pepperoni, meatball, and ham
- Nonna Urbriaca$23.95
Thin crust pan baked square pie with fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, basil, and olive oil
- Shrimp Scampi$24.95
Fresh mozzarella with sautéed shrimp in a lemon wine sauce
- Vegetable Combo$22.95
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, and eggplant
- White Pizza$19.95
A delicious blend of mozzarella, ricotta, and parmigiano-reggiano
- Works$22.95
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Sesame Seed Pies
- #1$21.95
- #2$24.95
Plum Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Pesto, Broccoli Rabe, and Breaded Chicken Cutlet
- #3$24.95
Plum Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Pesto, Broccoli Rabe, and Sausage
- #4$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella and Homemade Pesto
- #5$24.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Homemade Pesto, Shredded Roasted Pork Loin, and Broccoli Rabe
- #6$23.00
Mozzarella with Sautéed Spinach and Onion
- #7$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella Topped with Our Tossed Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- #8$23.95
- #9$23.95
Fresh Mozzarella Topped with Grilled Chicken and Our Special Bruschetta Mix
- #10$23.95
Hot Capicola, Plum Tomato, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Pesto, Aged Spicy Olive Oil with Shaved Parmesan
- #11$25.00
Prosciutto, Arugula, Aged Spicy Olive Oil, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese
- #12$24.00
Hot Sausage, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, and Caramelized Onion
- Custom Sesame Pizza$25.00
Speciality Rolls
Appetizers
- Boneless Wings$11.95
5 pieces
- Bruschetta$7.95
- Buffalo Calamari$16.95
- Buffalo Wings
- Chicken Fingers$10.95
5 pieces
- Clams "My Way"$17.95
Plum tomatoes, garlic, and white wine with garlic bread
- Clams Oreganata$14.95
- French Fries$5.50
- Fresh Mozzarella Platter$10.95
Roasted peppers, house-made mozzarella, and sliced tomato
- Fried Calamari$15.95
- Fried Ravioli$10.95
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$10.95
- Garlic and Cheese Pinwheels$4.00
6 pieces. "Garlic knots with a twist"
- Garlic Bread$6.00
- Hot Antipasto for 2$17.95
Clams, sausage stuffed mushrooms, garlic shrimp, eggplant rollatini, and roasted peppers
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
- Mussels Marinara$14.95
- Sicilian Calamari$16.95
Tender fried calamari tossed in our spicy pepper, and onion relish
Salad & Soups
Salads
- Tossed Salad$8.95
With crisp lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, roasted peppers, and croutons
- Antipasto Salad$14.95
Tossed salad with salami, ham, capicola, provolone, and fresh mozzarella
- Apple Walnut Gorgonzola$12.95
Spring mix topped with candied walnuts, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, and freshly sliced apples with our homemade balsamic dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.95
- Chef Salad$13.95
Tossed salad with ham, turkey, roast beef, and provolone
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce topped with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, diced tomato, and mozzarella cheese with ranch dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.95
Our house salad topped with crispy chicken tenders, and honey mustard dressing
- Pear & Arugula Salad$13.95
Pear, arugula, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, and prosciutto tossed with white balsamic vinaigrette
- Side Salad$2.50
- Strawberry & Arugula Salad$13.95
Baby arugula, fresh strawberries, and candied pecans tossed with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with parmesan cheese and caramelized onion
- Tuna Salad$12.95
Tossed salad topped with our specially prepared tuna fish salad
Wrap's, Heroes & Focaccia's
Wraps
- Antipasto Wrap$14.95
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, and roasted peppers
- B.L.T Wrap$14.95
Thick-cut bacon with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, and mayonnaise
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Pan seared chicken tossed with our homemade buffalo style sauce
- Cheese Steak Wrap$14.95
- Chicken & Spinach Wrap$14.95
Marinated grilled chicken tossed with sautéed spinach, and fresh mozzarella
- Chicken Bruschetta Wrap$14.95
Grilled chicken topped with fresh mozzarella and our homemade tomato mixture
- Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Chicken tenders with crispy tortilla strips and our Caesar salad mixture
- Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap$14.95
Chicken tenders with crispy tortilla strips, and bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
- Tuna Salad Wrap$14.95
Homemade tuna salad with shredded lettuce, and sliced tomato
- Tuscan Chicken Wrap$14.95
Grilled chicken with roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Veggie Wrap$14.95
Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and roasted peppers with fresh mozzarella
Toasted Focaccia Sandwiches
- Brooklyn Focaccia$15.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe, and fresh mozzarella
- Chicken Parm Focaccia$15.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Eggplant Parm Focaccia$15.95
Breaded eggplant with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Italiano Focaccia$15.95
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
- Tuscan Focaccia$15.95
Grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and our balsamic vinaigrette
- Veggie Focaccia$15.95
Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella
Hot Heroes
- Cheese Burger w Fries$10.95
- Cheesesteak$12.95
Add peppers, onions, mushrooms
- Chicken Cheesesteak$12.95
Add peppers, onions, mushrooms
- Chicken Cutlet California$12.95
With lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and American cheese
- Chicken Cutlet Frsh Mozz Rst Pepp$13.95
With mozzarella, roasted peppers, and balsamic or pesto
- Chicken Parm Hero$12.95
- Eggplant Parm Hero$12.95
- Esposito Special$14.95
Chicken cutlet and eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella, romaine lettuce, onion, tomato, and balsamic or pesto
- Italian Hot Dog$12.95
With peppers, onions, potatoes, ketchup, and mustard
- Meatball Parm Hero$12.95
- Peppers Egg Potato$12.95
- Potato Egg Hero$12.95
- Sausage Pepper Onion Hero$12.95
- Shrimp Parm Hero$13.95
- The "Brooklyn" Hero$14.95
Breaded chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe, and fresh mozzarella
- The Porchetta$14.95
Roasted pork loin with broccoli rabe served on garlic bread with melted provolone
- Veal Parm Hero$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Hero$12.95
Comes with nothing except grilled chicken unless specified
Cold Heroes
- Ham, Salami, and Provolone$10.95
- Ham, Salami, Capicola, and Provolone$11.25
- Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, and Roasted Red Peppers$11.50
With house dressing or balsamic vinegar. Lettuce, tomato, and onion upon request
- Roast Beef Hero$11.25
- Salami and Provolone Hero$10.50
- Tuna Fish Hero$10.95
- Turkey Hero$10.95
Pasta & Baked Specialties
Pasta
- Alfredo Sauce$20.95
Our parmesan cream sauce
- Bolognese$21.95
Our homemade meat sauce with a touch of cream
- Butter$17.95
Our homemade "Traditional" meat based sauce
- Carbonara$21.95
Diced bacon in a delicious blend of cream and pecorino Romano cheese
- Cavatelli and Broccoli$21.95
Ricotta pasta with sautéed broccoli in our special broth
- Clam Sauce$24.95
Sautéed whole and chopped littleneck clams in a white wine garlic broth
- Garlic and Oil$17.95
Imported olive oil with freshly diced garlic tossed with parsley
- Marinara Sauce$17.95
Sautéed plum tomatoes with garlic and basil
- Meatball$19.95
Choose from our homemade pork and beef meatballs or our sweet fennel sausage
- Pasta "Bella"$22.95
Sautéed chicken and broccoli with white wine and plum tomatoes
- Pasta Primavera$21.95
Sautéed mixed vegetables in your choice of garlic cream sauce or garlic and oil
- Pesto Sauce$22.95
Plum tomatoes and prosciutto with cream and a touch of vodka
- Rapini and Rigatoni$21.95
Rigatoni pasta tossed with sautéed broccoli rabe and fennel sausage in our special broth
- Sausage$19.95
Choose from our homemade pork and beef meatballs or our sweet fennel sausage
- Sunday Sauce$23.95
Pork, meatball and sausage served in our special tomato sauce
- Tomato Sauce$17.95
Our homemade "Traditional" meat based sauce
- Vodka Sauce$22.95
Plum tomatoes and prosciutto with cream and a touch of vodka
Baked Dishes
- Baked Ziti$18.95
Penne pasta with ricotta and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella
- Lasagna$19.95
Layered with meat and ricotta in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella
- Lobster Ravioli Vodka Sauce$22.95
- Nona's Baked Rigatoni$22.95
Crumbled sweet sausage with mushrooms, peas, ricotta, and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella
- Ravioli Parmigiana$18.95
Fresh cheese-filled ravioli, smothered in tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella
- Sicilian Style Baked Ziti$20.95
Penne pasta with eggplant, ricotta, and tomato sauce with melted mozzarella
- Stuffed Rigatoni Parmigiana$19.95
Fresh cheese-filled rigatoni with melted mozzarella in tomato sauce
Entrees
Chicken
- Chicken Francese$22.50
Chicken dipped in egg batter, sautéed golden brown, and finished in a white wine, lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Marsala$22.50
Chicken in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
- Chicken Murphy$22.50
Chicken sautéed with hot peppers, onions, and potatoes in our special garlic sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.50
Breaded chicken with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana Alla Vodka$23.95
Breaded chicken with our homemade vodka sauce and melted mozzarella
- Chicken Sorrentino$23.95
Sautéed chicken layered with prosciutto, and eggplant, served in a light brown sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella
Eggplant
- Eggplant Parmigiana$20.95
Lightly breaded eggplant with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Eggplant Rollatini$22.95
Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Stuffed Vegetable Eggplant$23.95
Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, spinach, and mushrooms topped with tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella
Seafood
- Calamari Marinara$25.95
Tender calamari in our homemade marinara served hot or mild
- Mussels Marinara$25.95
Black shell mussels in our homemade marinara served hot or mild
- Seafood Pescatore$29.95
Shrimp, clams, mussels and calamari with plum tomatoes and white wine in our seafood marinara broth
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$26.95
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our homemade marinara served hot or mild
- Shrimp Francese$26.95
Egg battered jumbo shrimp in a white wine lemon and butter sauce
- Shrimp Parmigiana$26.95
Breaded jumbo shrimp topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Shrimp Scampi$26.95
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with lemon, garlic and oil in a white wine sauce
Veal
- Veal Parmigiana$23.95
Breaded veal cutlet with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
- Veal Francese$23.95
Veal dipped in egg batter, sautéed golden brown, and finished in a white wine, lemon butter sauce
- Veal Marsala$23.95
Sautéed veal scallopini in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
- Veal and Peppers Parmigiana$24.95
Sautéed veal scallopini with sautéed peppers in tomato sauce and melted fresh mozzarella
- Veal Saltimbocca$25.95
Veal scallopini layered with prosciutto, spinach, and mozzarella finished in a light brown sauce
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Pizza
Gluten Free Apps
Gluten Free Penne
Gluten Free Entree
Sides
- Sautéed Mushrooms$6.00
- Sautéed Spinach$7.50
- Sautéed Broccoli$7.50
- Side Meatballs$9.50
- Side Sausage$9.50
- Broccoli Rabe$9.50
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.50
- Side Chicken Cutlet$7.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$8.00
- Pt Marinara$6.00
- Qt Marinara$12.00
- Pt Tomato$6.00
- Qt Tomato$12.00
- Pt Bolognese$10.00
- Qt Bolognese$16.00
- Pt Vodka$8.50
- Qt Vodka$16.00
Coffee & Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dine in-Take Out-Delivery
