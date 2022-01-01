- Home
Espresso 77
$$
3557 77th St
Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Order Again
Popular Items
Pastries/Cookies & Bars
Paper Bag
Please add this to your order if you are ordering food that will need a bag!
Plain Croissant
The classic, from Balthazar.
Chocolate Croissant
Buttery, chocolatey goodness, from Balthazar.
Almond Croissant
Flaky pastry with almond paste inside and almonds on top, from Balthazar.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Buttery croissant layers with chocolate and almond filling, topped with powdered sugar, from Ceci-Cela.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Savory ham and swiss cheese wrapped in flaky pastry, from Colson Patisserie.
Spinach Kale Croissant
Croissant pastry surrounds a savory filling of spinach, kale and ricotta cheese. Vegetarian.
Herb & Goat Cheese Croissant Twist
Tangy goat cheese, flavored with herbs twisted in buttery pastry, from Ceci-Cela.
Everything Croissant
Buttery Balthazar croissant topped with poppy and sesame seeds.
Kouign Amann
Mixed Berry Scone
Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries make this scone a fan favorite. From Alice's Tea Cup.
Round Cheddar Chive Scone
Sharp cheddar cheese and a bit of spicy heat make this a perfect savory scone. From Colson Patisserie.
Chocolate Chip Scone
Chocolate and butterscotch chips make this scone sweet and delicious. From Alice's Tea Cup.
GF Apple Cheddar Scone
Blueberry Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin
Vegan Mini Lemon Matcha Loaf
Vegan Mini Banana Loaf
Vegan Pumpkin Loaf
Pumpkin Loaf
Baked Oatmeal Bars
Oatmeal with all your favorite toppings in a bar! With dried fruits and chopped nuts, from Margaret Palca Bakes. (made with eggs)
Pecan Bars
Fudge Brownies
Classic and fudge-y.
Carrot Cake Bar
Packed with carrots and raisins and iced with a cream cheese frosting, from Margaret Palca Bakes.
Small Black n White Cookie
Large Black n White Cookie
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
Big Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Chewy and crunchy around the edges, with lots of raisins and walnuts. (made with tree nuts)
Decorated Cookie
A classic sugar cookie.
Breakfast
Bagel w/ Topping
Bagel
Just. the bagel - not toasted, nothing on it!
Bagel W/ Lox & Cream Cheese
Bagel W/ Chicken Salad
Bagel W/ Tuna Salad
Breakfast Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Wrap W/ Bacon
Breakfast Wrap W/ Veggie
Quiche
Challah French Toast - Small
Challah French Toast - Large
Sm Oatmeal
Lg Oatmeal
Hard Boiled Egg
Yogurt Parfait
Soups & Salad
Sandwiches
Turkey Guacamole
Turkey, Guacamole and Swiss on Sourdough, toasted
Grilled Cheese
Swiss and Cheddar on Sourdough, grilled and delicious
The E77 Panini
Tomato, mozzarella and basil with olive oil and vinegar, pressed on a focaccia roll. Customize as much as you like to make the sandwich of your dreams...
Curry Chicken Salad On Whole Wheat Bread
Tuna Melt
Hot Pastrami & Swiss
Eggplant Salad
Avocado and Salmon Toast
Ham N Cheese Croissant
Mozz Tomato Basil on Baguette
Salami / Provolone on Baguette
Pesto Mayo Chicken Panini
Chicken Chipotle Panini
Plates
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, basil and olive oil served on toast rounds
Hummus Plate
Hummus with olive oil and spices served with wedges of toasted pita and salad.
Prosciutto and Swiss Crostini
Open-face sandwiches with prosciutto, basil and melted swiss.
Roasted Shishito Peppers
Roasted Shishito Peppers w/ Kielbasa
Chicken Salad Crostini
Open-face sandwiches loaded with both our classic and curry chicken salads,
Caponata Tartine
Cheese Plate
Charcuterie Plate
Cheese & Charcuterie
Burrata Plate
Bowl Of Olives
White Fish Salad On Toast (small)
White Fish Salad on Toast (large)
Brewed Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Double Espresso
Quad Espresso
Double Macchiato
Quad Macchiato
10oz Americano
12oz Americano
16oz Americano
8oz Cortado
10oz Latte
12oz Latte
16oz Latte
10oz Cappuccino
12oz Cappuccino
16oz Cappuccino
10oz Mocha
12oz Mocha
16oz Mocha
Iced Drinks
12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular
Medium strength and delicious!
16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular
Medium strength and delicious!
20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular
Medium strength and delicious!
12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans
Our super strong cold brew!
16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans
Our super strong cold brew!
20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans
Our super strong cold brew!
12oz Iced Americano
16oz Iced Americano
20oz Iced Americano
12oz Iced Latte
16oz Iced Latte
20oz Iced Latte
12oz Iced Honeybee
16oz Iced Honeybee
20oz Iced Honeybee
12oz Iced Chai Latte
16oz Iced Chai Latte
20oz Iced Chai Latte
12oz Iced Matcha Latte
16oz Iced Matcha Latte
20oz Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Double Espresso
Iced Quad Espresso
Iced Double Macchiato
Iced Quad Macchiato
8oz Iced Cortado
12oz Iced Cappuccino
16oz Iced Cappuccino
20oz Iced Cappuccino
12oz Iced Mocha
16oz Iced Mocha
20oz Iced Mocha
12oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte
16oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte
20oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte
12oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte
16oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte
20 oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte
Ice Blended Drinks
12oz The Honey Mint Limonata
16oz The Honey Mint Limonata
20oz The Honey Mint Limonata
12oz The Mango Mint Limonata
16oz The Mango Mint Limonata
20oz The Mango Mint Limonata
12oz Chocolate Banana
16oz Chocolate Banana
20oz Chocolate Banana
12oz Chai Honey Frappe
16oz Chai Honey Frappe
20oz Chai Honey Frappe
12oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
16oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
20oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie
12oz Soy Banana Flaxseed
16oz Soy Banana Flaxseed
20oz Soy Banana Flaxseed
12oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat
16oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat
20oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat
Sunshine Smoothie
Frappes
Our Specials
10oz The Honeybee
12oz The Honeybee
16oz The Honeybee
10oz The Carnival
12oz The Carnival
16oz The Carnival
10oz Peppermint Midnight
12oz Peppermint Midnight
16oz Peppermint Midnight
10oz Pumpkin Latte
12oz Pumpkin Latte
16oz Pumpkin Latte
8oz Chocolate Kiss
8oz Coconut Kiss
Chai & Matcha
10oz Chai Latte
12oz Chai Latte
16oz Chai Latte
10oz Ginger Chai Latte
12oz Ginger Chai Latte
16oz Ginger Chai Latte
10oz Dirty Chai Latte
12oz Dirty Chai Latte
16oz Dirty Chai Latte
10oz Apple Cider Chai
12oz Apple Cider Chai
16oz Apple Cider Chai
10oz Matcha Latte
12oz Matcha Latte
16oz Matcha Latte
Tea & Lemonade
Classics
Beer
HB
Peak IPA
Ebbs Lager
Bronx IPA
Singlecut Ipa
Catskill Oktoberfest
Duvel
Crabbies
Dry Rosé Cider
Dry Rose 4 Pack
Bucket Special 5 Montauks
White Claw
Narragansett
Maine
Makku
Founders Haze Of Destiny
Korean Soju
Pumpking Beer
Von Trapp Radler
Ritual Hard Kombutcha
Ritual Hard Kombutcha 6 Pack
Mahou
Maine
Maine
Maine
Brooklyn Pulp Art
Smashed Pumpkin
Piescraper
Fora Non Alcoholic
Hefe Weissbier
Founders Porter
Jacks Hard Cider
Mckenzies Hard Cider
Schofferhofer Grapefruit
Seltzer
Pinkus UR-Pils
Crook & Market
Veltins Pilsner
Miller
32 oz. Voodoo Ranger IPA -REFILL
32 oz. Five Boroughs Pilsner - REFILL
32 Oz. Founders Solid Gold Refill
32 oz. Hofbrau Pilsner - REFILL
64 oz. Voodoo Ranger IPA -REFILL
64 oz. Five Boroughs Pilsner - REFILL
64 oz. Founders Solid Gold - REFILL
64 oz. Hofbrau Pilsner - REFILL
32 oz. Greenport Porter REFILL
64 oz. Greenport Porter REFILL
32 Oz Allagash Refill
64 oz. Allagash Refill
Wine
Malbec
Prosecco
Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Grigio
Tempranillo
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinho Verde
House Rose
Chardonnay
Special Rose
Montepulciano
Primitivo
Garnatxa
Ribeira Sacra
Rioja
Sancere
Cazas Novas
Poderi Arcangelo
Malbec
Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
House Rose
Pinot Noir
Cabernet Sauvignon
Prosecco
Tempranillo
Sauvignon Blanc
Alsace Pinot Blanc
Cava
Josef Fischer
Domaine De Mouchon Rose
Domaine Serge Laporte Sancerre Blanc
Vino Verde
Half Bordeaux
Montepulciano
Chateau Biston-Brillette
Gruner Veltliner
Rioja
Ribeira Sacra
Garnatxa
Cazas Novas Avesso
Poderi Arcangelo
Wine Cocktails
Beans / Milks
Gimme Guatemala Guaya'b
Ethiopia Layo Natural
Gimme Brazil
Gimme Peru Rutas Del Inca
Honduras Highlands
Ethiopa Wash
Gimmie Righeous Blend
Kenya Nyeri Highlands
Angel BBs
From Me To You
Eternal Flame
Honduras Las Penitas
Deep Disco
Mt. Pleasent
Sumatra Ketiara
Sumatra Gayo
Gimme Stargazer
Leftis Espresso 77
Kenya Endbess Estate
Burundi Ngozi Highlands
Variety Peru Tupac
Variety Cold Brew
Variety Peru Vilcanizia
Variety Lucky Shot
Variety Mexico Finca Santa Cruz
Variety Ethiopia Agelo
Variety Oaxaca
Variety Guatemala Los Arroyos
Variety Honduras Flor Dela Pena
Variety Honduras El Cidral
Variety Wonderland Especial
Variety Guatemala
Variety Blendless Summer
Herb N' Soul Masala Chai
Variety Ethiopia Gogogu Bekaka
Variety Road House
Variety Kenya Gaturiri
Variety High Hopes
Variety Sandla Valley
Brunudi Turihamwe
Colombia La Esmerada
Ethiopia Gore Dako
Ethiopia Duromina
Peru Boyona
Maiden Coffee
Maiden Ethiopia Coffee
Kenya Kabngetuny
Ethiopia Koke Honey
Tanzania Iyenga
El Salvador Maiden
Maiden Nicaragua La Bast
Honduras Los Quetzales
Honduras La Aguja
Rwanda Abakundakawa
Shirts
Tote
Coffee mugs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jackson Heights' home for coffee, beer, wine, food, art and music is open for takeout and outdoor dining. Please order in advance and online to keep us all healthy and safe!
3557 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372