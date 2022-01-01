Restaurant header imageView gallery

Espresso 77

review star

No reviews yet

$$

3557 77th St

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16oz Iced Latte
16oz Latte
Bagel w/ Topping

Pastries/Cookies & Bars

Paper Bag

$0.05

Please add this to your order if you are ordering food that will need a bag!

Plain Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

The classic, from Balthazar.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Buttery, chocolatey goodness, from Balthazar.

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Flaky pastry with almond paste inside and almonds on top, from Balthazar.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Buttery croissant layers with chocolate and almond filling, topped with powdered sugar, from Ceci-Cela.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Savory ham and swiss cheese wrapped in flaky pastry, from Colson Patisserie.

Spinach Kale Croissant

$5.00

Croissant pastry surrounds a savory filling of spinach, kale and ricotta cheese. Vegetarian.

Herb & Goat Cheese Croissant Twist

$5.00

Tangy goat cheese, flavored with herbs twisted in buttery pastry, from Ceci-Cela.

Everything Croissant

$4.75

Buttery Balthazar croissant topped with poppy and sesame seeds.

Kouign Amann

$4.75Out of stock

Mixed Berry Scone

$5.00

Strawberries, blueberries and raspberries make this scone a fan favorite. From Alice's Tea Cup.

Round Cheddar Chive Scone

$5.00

Sharp cheddar cheese and a bit of spicy heat make this a perfect savory scone. From Colson Patisserie.

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.00

Chocolate and butterscotch chips make this scone sweet and delicious. From Alice's Tea Cup.

GF Apple Cheddar Scone

$5.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Hazelnut Muffin

$3.75

Vegan Mini Lemon Matcha Loaf

$6.50

Vegan Mini Banana Loaf

$6.50

Vegan Pumpkin Loaf

$4.50

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.50Out of stock

Baked Oatmeal Bars

$5.50

Oatmeal with all your favorite toppings in a bar! With dried fruits and chopped nuts, from Margaret Palca Bakes. (made with eggs)

Pecan Bars

$6.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownies

$4.50

Classic and fudge-y.

Carrot Cake Bar

$6.00

Packed with carrots and raisins and iced with a cream cheese frosting, from Margaret Palca Bakes.

Small Black n White Cookie

$2.00

Large Black n White Cookie

$5.00

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Big Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.50

Chewy and crunchy around the edges, with lots of raisins and walnuts. (made with tree nuts)

Decorated Cookie

Decorated Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

A classic sugar cookie.

Breakfast

Bagel w/ Topping

Bagel w/ Topping

$4.00
Bagel

Bagel

$3.00

Just. the bagel - not toasted, nothing on it!

Bagel W/ Lox & Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Lox & Cream Cheese

$16.00

Bagel W/ Chicken Salad

$9.00

Bagel W/ Tuna Salad

$9.00

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Breakfast Wrap W/ Bacon

$12.00

Breakfast Wrap W/ Veggie

$10.00

Quiche

$10.00

Challah French Toast - Small

$12.00

Challah French Toast - Large

$15.00

Sm Oatmeal

$5.00

Lg Oatmeal

$6.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Soups & Salad

Sm Soup Of The Day

$8.00

Lg Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Soup Combo

$14.00

E77 Salad

$12.00

Mango Avocado Salad

$11.50

Season Salad

$11.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Guacamole

Turkey Guacamole

$15.00

Turkey, Guacamole and Swiss on Sourdough, toasted

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss and Cheddar on Sourdough, grilled and delicious

The E77 Panini

The E77 Panini

$11.00

Tomato, mozzarella and basil with olive oil and vinegar, pressed on a focaccia roll. Customize as much as you like to make the sandwich of your dreams...

Curry Chicken Salad On Whole Wheat Bread

Curry Chicken Salad On Whole Wheat Bread

$13.00

Tuna Melt

$13.00
Hot Pastrami & Swiss

Hot Pastrami & Swiss

$15.00
Eggplant Salad

Eggplant Salad

$14.00

Avocado and Salmon Toast

$12.50

Ham N Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Mozz Tomato Basil on Baguette

$7.00

Salami / Provolone on Baguette

$7.50

Pesto Mayo Chicken Panini

$12.50

Chicken Chipotle Panini

$12.50

Wraps

Chicken, Spinach + Feta

Chicken, Spinach + Feta

$12.00
Mushroom, Fig , Pecan + Goat Cheese

Mushroom, Fig , Pecan + Goat Cheese

$14.00

Plates

Bruschetta

$12.00

Tomatoes, basil and olive oil served on toast rounds

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Hummus with olive oil and spices served with wedges of toasted pita and salad.

Prosciutto and Swiss Crostini

$12.00

Open-face sandwiches with prosciutto, basil and melted swiss.

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Roasted Shishito Peppers w/ Kielbasa

$14.00

Chicken Salad Crostini

$16.00

Open-face sandwiches loaded with both our classic and curry chicken salads,

Caponata Tartine

$14.50
Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00
Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$26.00
Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese & Charcuterie

$28.00

Burrata Plate

$19.00

Bowl Of Olives

$8.00

White Fish Salad On Toast (small)

$9.00

White Fish Salad on Toast (large)

$15.00

Brewed Coffee

12oz E77 House Blend

$2.75

16oz E77 House Blend

$3.25

20oz E77 House Blend

$3.65

Bulletproof

$5.50Out of stock

Oat Milk

$0.50

Almond

$0.50

Soy

$0.50

Shot

12 oz Café au Lait

$3.75

16 oz Café au Lait

$4.25

20 oz Café au Lait

$4.65

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

$3.00

Quad Espresso

$5.00

Double Macchiato

$3.50

Quad Macchiato

$5.40

10oz Americano

$3.65

12oz Americano

$3.80

16oz Americano

$3.95

8oz Cortado

$4.30

10oz Latte

$4.50

12oz Latte

$5.00

16oz Latte

$5.50

10oz Cappuccino

$4.50

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Cappuccino

$5.50

10oz Mocha

$5.00

12oz Mocha

$5.50

16oz Mocha

$6.00

Iced Drinks

12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular

$3.25

Medium strength and delicious!

16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular

$3.75

Medium strength and delicious!

20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - Regular

$4.25

Medium strength and delicious!

12oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans

$3.50

Our super strong cold brew!

16oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans

$4.00

Our super strong cold brew!

20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee - New Orleans

$4.55

Our super strong cold brew!

12oz Iced Americano

$4.15

16oz Iced Americano

$4.30

20oz Iced Americano

$4.45

12oz Iced Latte

$5.00

16oz Iced Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Latte

$6.00

12oz Iced Honeybee

$5.60

16oz Iced Honeybee

$6.20

20oz Iced Honeybee

$6.75

12oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

16oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

20oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

20oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Double Espresso

$3.50

Iced Quad Espresso

$5.50

Iced Double Macchiato

$3.90

Iced Quad Macchiato

$5.90

8oz Iced Cortado

$4.80

12oz Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Iced Cappuccino

$5.50

20oz Iced Cappuccino

$6.00

12oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$6.00

20oz Iced Mocha

$6.50

12oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte

$4.50

16oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte

$5.25

20oz Iced Ginger Chai Latte

$5.75

12oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.75

16oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$7.25

20 oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$7.50

Ice Blended Drinks

12oz The Honey Mint Limonata

$4.00

16oz The Honey Mint Limonata

$4.50

20oz The Honey Mint Limonata

$5.00

12oz The Mango Mint Limonata

$4.50

16oz The Mango Mint Limonata

$5.00

20oz The Mango Mint Limonata

$5.50

12oz Chocolate Banana

$5.00

16oz Chocolate Banana

$5.50

20oz Chocolate Banana

$6.00

12oz Chai Honey Frappe

$4.50

16oz Chai Honey Frappe

$5.00

20oz Chai Honey Frappe

$5.50

12oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

$5.50

16oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

$6.50

20oz Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

$7.00

12oz Soy Banana Flaxseed

$5.50

16oz Soy Banana Flaxseed

$6.50

20oz Soy Banana Flaxseed

$7.00

12oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$5.75

16oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$6.75

20oz Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$7.50
Sunshine Smoothie

Sunshine Smoothie

$7.00

Frappes

12oz Espresso Frappe

$5.00

16oz Espresso Frappe

$5.50

20oz Espresso Frappe

$6.00

12oz Caramel Frappe

$5.50

16oz Caramel Frappe

$6.00

20oz Caramel Frappe

$6.50

12oz Mocha Frappe

$5.50

16oz Mocha Frappe

$6.00

20oz Mocha Frappe

$6.50

Our Specials

10oz The Honeybee

$5.10

12oz The Honeybee

$5.70

16oz The Honeybee

$6.25

10oz The Carnival

$5.10

12oz The Carnival

$5.70

16oz The Carnival

$6.25

10oz Peppermint Midnight

$5.50

12oz Peppermint Midnight

$6.00

16oz Peppermint Midnight

$6.50

10oz Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

12oz Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

16oz Pumpkin Latte

$6.50

8oz Chocolate Kiss

$5.50

8oz Coconut Kiss

$5.50

Chai & Matcha

10oz Chai Latte

$3.75

12oz Chai Latte

$4.50

16oz Chai Latte

$5.00

10oz Ginger Chai Latte

$4.00

12oz Ginger Chai Latte

$4.75

16oz Ginger Chai Latte

$5.25

10oz Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25

12oz Dirty Chai Latte

$6.75

16oz Dirty Chai Latte

$7.25

10oz Apple Cider Chai

$4.00

12oz Apple Cider Chai

$4.50

16oz Apple Cider Chai

$5.00

10oz Matcha Latte

$4.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

Tea & Lemonade

12oz Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.00

20oz Hot Tea

$3.50

Extra Bag

$2.00

12oz Iced Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced Tea

$4.00

20oz Iced Tea

$4.50

12oz Fruit Lemonade

$3.50

16oz Fruit Lemonade

$4.00

20oz Fruit Lemonade

$4.50

12 oz Tea Latte

$4.00

16 oz Tea Latte

$4.50

20 oz Tea Latte

$5.00

Classics

10oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

10oz Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

12oz Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

16oz Hot Apple Cider

$4.50

10oz Steamers

$3.00

12oz Steamers

$3.50

16oz Steamers

$4.00

12oz cup of milk

$3.00

12 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Beer

All beer purchases must include a meal item - check out our FOOD menu to see all our delicious salads, sandwiches, small plates and more!

HB

$8.00

Peak IPA

$9.00

Ebbs Lager

$9.00

Bronx IPA

$9.00

Singlecut Ipa

$9.00

Catskill Oktoberfest

$9.00

Duvel

$10.00

Crabbies

$9.00

Dry Rosé Cider

$9.00

Dry Rose 4 Pack

$25.00

Bucket Special 5 Montauks

$24.00

White Claw

$7.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Maine

$12.00

Makku

$6.00

Founders Haze Of Destiny

$8.00

Korean Soju

$12.00

Pumpking Beer

$7.00

Von Trapp Radler

$5.00

Ritual Hard Kombutcha

$5.00

Ritual Hard Kombutcha 6 Pack

$25.00

Mahou

$6.00

Maine

Out of stock

Maine

$12.00

Maine

$12.00

Brooklyn Pulp Art

$7.00

Smashed Pumpkin

$7.00

Piescraper

$7.00

Fora Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Hefe Weissbier

$7.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

Jacks Hard Cider

$6.00

Mckenzies Hard Cider

$6.00

Schofferhofer Grapefruit

$7.00

Seltzer

$7.00

Pinkus UR-Pils

$9.00

Crook & Market

$7.00

Veltins Pilsner

$7.00

Miller

$6.00

32 oz. Voodoo Ranger IPA -REFILL

$16.00

32 oz. Five Boroughs Pilsner - REFILL

$18.00

32 Oz. Founders Solid Gold Refill

$18.00

32 oz. Hofbrau Pilsner - REFILL

$18.00

64 oz. Voodoo Ranger IPA -REFILL

$32.00

64 oz. Five Boroughs Pilsner - REFILL

$36.00

64 oz. Founders Solid Gold - REFILL

$36.00

64 oz. Hofbrau Pilsner - REFILL

$36.00

32 oz. Greenport Porter REFILL

$18.00

64 oz. Greenport Porter REFILL

$36.00

32 Oz Allagash Refill

$18.00

64 oz. Allagash Refill

$36.00

Wine

Wine may only be purchased for drinking at Espresso 77. Wine take-out is not permitted.

Malbec

$10.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Tempranillo

$10.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Vinho Verde

$10.00

House Rose

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Special Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Montepulciano

$12.00Out of stock

Primitivo

$10.00

Garnatxa

$14.00

Ribeira Sacra

$14.00

Rioja

$14.00

Sancere

$14.00

Cazas Novas

$12.00

Poderi Arcangelo

$11.00

Malbec

$34.00

Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Chardonnay

$34.00

House Rose

$34.00

Pinot Noir

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Prosecco

$36.00

Tempranillo

$34.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Alsace Pinot Blanc

$45.00

Cava

$80.00

Josef Fischer

$45.00

Domaine De Mouchon Rose

$49.00

Domaine Serge Laporte Sancerre Blanc

$55.00

Vino Verde

$32.00

Half Bordeaux

$18.00

Montepulciano

$44.00

Chateau Biston-Brillette

$65.00

Gruner Veltliner

$35.00

Rioja

$55.00

Ribeira Sacra

$55.00

Garnatxa

$55.00

Cazas Novas Avesso

$38.00

Poderi Arcangelo

$40.00

Wine Cocktails

Prosecco Punch

Prosecco Punch

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00
Frose

Frose

$12.00
Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Billionaire Tears

$12.00Out of stock

Mulled Wine

$10.00

Blood Orange

$10.00

Blood Orange

$10.00

Mango Makku

$10.00

Mango Makko Cocktail

$10.00

Pretzels and Bar Snacks

Large Pretzel w/ Spicy Mustard

$11.50
Churro Pretzel with Nutella

Churro Pretzel with Nutella

$6.50

A perfect treat - a toasty sweet pretzel dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with rich hazelnut chocolate for dipping. Yum!

Mango Salsa Hotdog

$6.00

Hotdog Beer Combo

$12.00

Beans / Milks

Gimme Guatemala Guaya'b

$17.00

Ethiopia Layo Natural

$18.00Out of stock

Gimme Brazil

$15.50Out of stock

Gimme Peru Rutas Del Inca

$17.50Out of stock

Honduras Highlands

$21.50

Ethiopa Wash

$18.50

Gimmie Righeous Blend

$17.00

Kenya Nyeri Highlands

$24.00

Angel BBs

$18.00

From Me To You

$18.00Out of stock

Eternal Flame

$16.50

Honduras Las Penitas

$21.50Out of stock

Deep Disco

$19.00

Mt. Pleasent

$19.00

Sumatra Ketiara

$17.00

Sumatra Gayo

$18.00

Gimme Stargazer

$18.00

Leftis Espresso 77

$19.00

Kenya Endbess Estate

$22.00Out of stock

Burundi Ngozi Highlands

$22.00Out of stock

Variety Peru Tupac

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Cold Brew

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Peru Vilcanizia

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Lucky Shot

$18.50Out of stock

Variety Mexico Finca Santa Cruz

$18.00

Variety Ethiopia Agelo

$19.00Out of stock

Variety Oaxaca

$19.00

Variety Guatemala Los Arroyos

$19.00Out of stock

Variety Honduras Flor Dela Pena

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Honduras El Cidral

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Wonderland Especial

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Guatemala

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Blendless Summer

$18.00Out of stock

Herb N' Soul Masala Chai

$28.00

Variety Ethiopia Gogogu Bekaka

$20.00Out of stock

Variety Road House

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Kenya Gaturiri

$21.00Out of stock

Variety High Hopes

$18.00Out of stock

Variety Sandla Valley

$18.00Out of stock

Brunudi Turihamwe

$22.00Out of stock

Colombia La Esmerada

$18.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Gore Dako

$20.00Out of stock

Ethiopia Duromina

$19.00Out of stock

Peru Boyona

$18.00Out of stock

Maiden Coffee

$19.00

Maiden Ethiopia Coffee

$20.00

Kenya Kabngetuny

$19.00

Ethiopia Koke Honey

$19.00

Tanzania Iyenga

$19.00

El Salvador Maiden

$19.00

Maiden Nicaragua La Bast

$20.00

Honduras Los Quetzales

$22.00

Honduras La Aguja

$21.00

Rwanda Abakundakawa

$18.00

Masks

Jackson Heights Strong Mask

Jackson Heights Strong Mask

$10.00

Shirts

Live From Queens

Live From Queens

$18.00

Enjoy Jackson Heights

$18.00
Queens Black Tee

Queens Black Tee

$18.00
Queens Sweatshirt

Queens Sweatshirt

$35.00
Queens 77

Queens 77

$18.00
Queens 77 Long Sleeves

Queens 77 Long Sleeves

$27.00
Queens is the Future

Queens is the Future

$18.00

Queens is the Future Long Sleeve

$27.00
Queens is the Future Kids

Queens is the Future Kids

$15.00

Hats

Queens Blue

$19.00

Queens Black

$19.00

Queens Pink\ Maroon

$19.00

NY Hat

$25.00

77

$15.00

Tote

Queens 77 Tote

Queens 77 Tote

$20.00

Medium Mask

$15.00

Jackson Heights Book

$17.00

Large Mask

$15.00

Shawl

$40.00

Mask Chain

$6.00

Espresso 77 Cold Cups

$12.00

Chrismas Ornaments

$18.00

New York Tote Bag

$15.99

Coffee mugs

The best thermal mug on the market!

Book Mark Adult

$7.00

Book Mark Kids

$7.00

Drink Coaster Set

$35.00

Medium Bag

$35.00Out of stock

Cat

$20.00

Bernie

$30.00

Mobile

$28.00

Large Card

$5.00

Small Card

$3.50Out of stock

Medium Card

$4.00

Necklace Stone

$10.00

Created By Judy Cards

$5.00

Hair Clip

$7.00

Chicks

$15.00Out of stock

Cat

$15.00

Duck

$15.00

Small Bag

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jackson Heights' home for coffee, beer, wine, food, art and music is open for takeout and outdoor dining. Please order in advance and online to keep us all healthy and safe!

Website

Location

3557 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Directions

Gallery
Espresso 77 image
Espresso 77 image
Espresso 77 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shahi Darbar
orange star4.4 • 819
72-24 Broadway Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
LA Baker - 72-08 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
72-08 Broadway Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Juice N’ Shake
orange starNo Reviews
78-14 Roosevelt Avenue Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Thailand’s Center Point
orange starNo Reviews
63-19 39th Avenue Woodside, NY 11377
View restaurantnext
The Queensboro
orange star4.8 • 1,827
80-02 Northern Boulevard Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
MR. BRUNOS PIZZA
orange star4.5 • 1,439
75-63 31st Ave East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson Heights

The Queensboro
orange star4.8 • 1,827
80-02 Northern Boulevard Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,510
83-15 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Shahi Darbar
orange star4.4 • 819
72-24 Broadway Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston