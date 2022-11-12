Espresso Bay - Downtown

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Mocha
Cappuccino
Matcha

Espresso

Mocha

$4.25+

Latte

$4.01+

Cappuccino

$4.01+

Espresso

$2.59+

Americano

$3.30+

Golden Espresso in Hot Water. double short, triple tall, quad grande, 6 shot Vastos. Same strength as brewed coffee with far superior flavor.

Coffee Royale

$3.76+

Hot Chocolate

$3.76+

Steamers

$3.76+

Cortado

$3.51

Coffee Pour Over

$3.76+

Brewed Hometown Coffee

$2.12+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.54+

Tea

$2.12+

Iced Tea

$3.06+

Tea Latte

$3.54+

Matcha

$4.01+

Bay Chai

$4.24+

Chai Royale

$4.95+

Cold Brew

$4.23+

NITRO Cold Brew

$4.72+

Bulletproof

$5.19

5 MG CBD OIL

$1.89

10 MG CBD OIL

$2.83

15 MG CBD OIL

$3.77

20 MG CBD OIL

$6.00

25 MG CBD OIL

$7.00

30 MG CBD OIL

$8.00

Gail- Grande Breve Hazelnut Latte Half Flavor

$4.95

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Dean Mug Club Tall Skim Amaretto XHot Latte Decaf

$3.74

Food

Bagel

$2.75

Muffin

$3.25

Scone

$4.00

Danish

$2.36

Cinnamon Roll/Sticky Bun

$4.50

Cookie

$2.83

Doughnut

$2.25

Banana

$1.00

Cereal

$2.75

Chips

$1.50

GF Energy Bites

$4.72

Fruit Snacks/granola Minis

$0.47

Granola/Protein Bar

$2.50

Orbit GUM

$2.00

Go Go Squeeze

$1.75

RX Bar

$3.07

Choc Covered Espresso Beans

$5.50

Cherry Cup

$5.70

Chocolate Preztel Sticks

$2.00

Pumpkin Cream Pies

$5.66

Pumpkin White Chocolate Bar

$3.50

Popcorn Bag

$9.99

Lemon Cupcake

$3.50

Pumpkin Cream Pie

$6.00

Large Cup

$4.95

Medium Cup

$4.01

Small Cup

$3.07

Affogato

$3.76+

CONE

$0.50

WAFFLE BOWL

$1.00

Cookie Dough

$3.30

XL Cup - (Pink Bowl)

$5.64

Bulk Gelato - Styro To Go

$18.00

Drinks & Frozen

Bay Chiller

$5.42+

Smoothies

$5.42+

Milk Shake

$4.23+

Frozen and blended, powdered coffee, Ice, and flavoring. No Espresso

Milk

$2.59+

All Bottle Water

$1.89

Cup Of Water

$0.50

Orange Juice

$4.23+

Apple Juice

$3.30+

Arnold Palmer

$3.06+

Lemonade Chiller

$4.23+

Lemonade, finely blended Ice and a shot of real fruit concentrate gently mixed into the top.

Lemonade

$3.06+

Pop (Aluminum)

$1.65

Monster Energy

$3.30

Gatrorade/powerade

$1.89

Redbull

$3.07

Cinnamon Apple Cider

$3.55+

16 Oz Tall Kombucha

$4.01

20 Oz Grande Kombucha

$4.72

24oz Kombucha

$5.64

Kombucha Growler 64 Oz

$5.00

Kombucha Howler 32 Oz

$5.00

Kombucha Growler FILL

$14.10

Kombucha Howler FILL

$7.75

Bay Fresher

$4.24+

Lemonade, finely blended Ice and a shot of real fruit concentrate gently mixed into the top.

Protein Blended Cold Brew

$5.44+

Elderberry Shot SINGLE

$1.89

EldrbryShot DOUBLE

$2.83

BOTTLE Elderberry Syrup

$27.00

5 Hr Energy Shot

$3.40

5 Hr Energy Can

$3.80

CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00

Mugs

9.99 Mug

$9.99

10.99 Mug

$10.99

11.99 Mug

$11.99

12.99 Mug

$12.99

13.99 Mug

$13.99

14.99 Mug

$14.99

15.99 Mug

$15.99

16.99 Mug

$16.99

17.99 Mug

$17.99

18.99 Mug

$18.99

19.99 Mug

$19.99

21.99 Mug

$21.99

19.99 Travel Tumbler

$19.99

4 Piece Mug Set 19.99

$19.99

4 Piece Mug Set 24.99

$24.99

Good Vibes Camp Mug

$11.99

Good Vibes Thermos

$14.99

2.99 Mug

$2.99

Beans

Non Flavored Whole Beans

$13.50

Flavored Beans

$14.50

Single Serve Bag

$5.00

3 Pack Sample Size

$13.99

Adventure Series Box

$29.99

FALL 3 Pack Boxes

$15.99

Free Cherrydise Bag

Tea Tins & Hot Cocoa Tins

Tea Tin

$12.99

Holiday Tin

$12.99

Beauty Tea Box

$14.99

Christmas Tea Box

$22.00

Hot Cocoa 3.00

$3.00

Hot Cocoa 4.99

$4.99

Hot Cocoa 7.99

$7.99

Hot Cocoa 12.99

$12.99

Christmas Tin SALE

$7.50

Gift Boxes & Baskets

12 Days Of Christmas Box

$48.00

Advent Calendar

$89.99

Mother's Day Gift Box

$29.99

Adventure Series Gift Box

$29.99

WholeSale

8lb Bag Coffee Beans or Ground Retail Price

$108.00

Shipping 7.50

$7.50

Wholesale Bags

$39.99+

EspBay case of 12 oz cups/1000

EspBay case of 16 oz paper cups/1000

EspBay case of 16 clear cups/1000

EspBay case of 20 oz cups/500

4 Gallons Choc Sauce

$39.99

6 pack Smoothie Fruit Concentrate

1200 EspBay Sleeves

Chiller Base Bag

$28.40

Coffee To Go Cardboard

$19.99

One Sleeve Big Filters

$13.20

Coffee Urn 1 Gallon

$35.00

Coffee Urn 5 Gallon

$95.00

Cbd Oil Drops 1oz Bottle

$41.95

Cbd Single Soft Gels 15 Mg

$8.00

CBD Single 5 Mg

$6.95

Hemp Honey Sticks

$8.00

CBD 15mg 30 Soft Gels

$39.99

10 Pack Softgels

$15.99

Cbd Oil 2 Oz Bottle

$89.95

CBD gummy Pack

$16.00

60 Count Gummy

$42.00

$5 Paper Gift Card

$5.00

Chai Tin

$18.86

Bag Of Powder Mix

$28.60

Sf Choc Or Carm Syrup

$28.00

Syrup Bottle

$12.00

Clothing

Baseball T-Shirt Adult

$26.00

EB Cherry Capital Bag

$20.00

EB Baseball Hat

$14.99

Good Vibes T-Shirt

$20.00

Half Human Shirt

$22.00

Long Sleeve Cherry Cap Shirt

$28.00

Navy/Black EB Tshirt

$20.00

Red Cherry Cap T Shirt

$24.00

Miscellaneous Store Goods

Mug Club Membership

$47.17

LOCAL Sticker

$3.00

French Press

$19.99

Wooden French Press

$24.99

Large Wood Top Jar

$19.99

Small Wood Top Jar

$14.99

NEW Brutrek Items

$39.99

Small French Press

$14.99

Small French Press

$13.99

Michigan Candles

$13.99

Pumpkin Seeds Bag

$12.99

Coffee

1 lb Bag Boardman Blend

$13.50

1 lb Bag East Bay Blend

$13.50

1 lb Bag West Bay Blend

$13.50

1 lb Bag CHARITY Blend

$13.99

Single Serving Sample Bag

$4.25

Merchandise

TCRC Mug

$9.99

TCRC Hat

$18.88

TCRC Vneck

$21.99

TCRC Tshirt

$21.99

TCRC Sticker

$1.00

3 Month Subscription

1 lb per Month (3 months)

$55.00

2 lbs per Month (3 months)

$95.00

3 lbs per Month (3 months)

$135.00

6 Month Subscription

1 lb per Month (6 months)

$110.00

2 lbs per Month (6 months)

$175.00

3 lbs per Month (6 months)

$250.00

1 Year Subscription

1 lb per Month (1 year)

$205.00

2 lbs per Month (1 year)

$345.00

3 lbs per Month (1 year)

$475.00

Pay As You Go Subscription

1 lb per Month PAYG (includes shipping)

$21.00

2 lbs per Month PAYG (includes shipping)

$35.00

3 lbs per Month PAYG (includes shipping)

$48.00

CBD Oil Drops And Vapes

Cherry

$80.00

Mint

$80.00

Lemon

$80.00

Citrus

$80.00

Packaged Vapes

$20.00

Tube Vapes

$34.00

CBD Patches

125MG Patch

$15.00

6 Pack Patches

$70.00

CBD Gummies

50MG Gummies

$12.00

100 Mg Gummies

$20.00

250MG Gummies

$26.00

Boxed Gummies

$40.00

400MG Gummies

$40.00

CBD Hard Candies

60MG Candies

$10.00

225MG Candies

$20.00

450MG Candies

$34.00

DOG CBD Oil

150MG Dog Oil

$75.00

300MG Dog Oil

$85.00

500MG Dog Oil

$95.00

Dog Treats Small Bag

$12.00

Pet Pain Rub

$24.00

Large Dog Treats

$22.00

CBD Personal Products

Revive CBD Balm

$50.00

Xtreme CBD Balm

$50.00

Elixer

$45.00

Bath Bomb

$15.00

Lip Budder

$12.00

Companion Pack

Small 150MG CBD Dog & Human

$120.00

Med 300MG CBD Dog & Human

$130.00

Large 500MG CBD Dog & Human

$140.00

Honey/Trail

CBD Honey Stick 10mg CBD

$3.00

Trail Mix

$10.00

Gelato Cup

Chocolate

$3.50

Vanilla

$3.50

Raspberry

$3.50

Birthday Cake

$3.50

Italian Ice Cup

Cherry

$3.00

Cherry Lemon

$3.00

Berry Lemon

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Founded in 2003 to provide "Daily Moments of Luxury" Quickly became the largest fastest growing coffee shop in Northern Michigan. Exceptional quality and variety of specialty drinks made from our exclusive Elite Coffees (TM) and Golden Espresso (TM) which are roasted right in the store.

Website

Location

202 East Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

