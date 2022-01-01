Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

ESP Tea and Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1012 King St.

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Salted Caramel Latte
Iced Nutella Latte
Salted Caramel Latte (Hot)

Hot Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.75

A double espresso shot (1.5 oz)

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

A double shot of espresso (1.5 oz) topped with a dollop of hot, foamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

A beverage consisting of a double espresso shot mixed with steamed milk. Approximately, 1:1 ratio for espresso and steamed milk option.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25

A hot beverage consisting of an espresso double shot (1.5 oz) with 5-6 oz of steamed milk (microfoam).

Americano (Hot)

Americano (Hot)

$3.75+

Espresso beverage. A single double shot over hot water for a regular sized Americano and two double shots over hot water for a large sized Americano.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot espresso beverage with foamed milk. Regular size (12 oz) with a single double espresso shot. Large size (20 oz) with two double shots of espresso.

Latte (Hot)

Latte (Hot)

$4.50+

A 12 ounce (single double shot) or 20 ounce (two double shots) hot espresso beverage with your steamed milk option.

Cinnamon Latte (Hot)

Cinnamon Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

Hot espresso beverage with cinnamon syrup & steamed milk. A regular (12 oz) cup will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large (20 oz) cup will have two double shots.

Dirty Chai Latte (Hot)

Dirty Chai Latte (Hot)

$5.25+

Hot espresso beverage with chai syrup & steamed milk. A regular (12 oz) size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large (20 oz) will have two double shots.

Mocha Latte (Hot)

Mocha Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

Hot espresso beverage with dark and white chocolate sauces and your steamed milk option. A regular (12 oz) size will have a single double shot of espresso, and the large (20 oz) size will have two double shots

Nutella Latte (Hot)

Nutella Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

A hot espresso drink with nutella & steamed milk. A regular (12 oz) size will have a single double shot of espresso & a large (20 oz) size will have two double shots

Salted Caramel Latte (Hot)

Salted Caramel Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

A 12 ounce (single double shot) or a 20 ounce (two double shots) hot espresso beverage with caramel sauce plus sea salt and your steamed milk option.

Vanilla Latte (Hot)

Vanilla Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

A hot 12 ounce (single double shot) or a hot 20 ounce (two double shots) espresso beverage with vanilla syrup and your steamed milk option.

White Mocha Latte (Hot)

White Mocha Latte (Hot)

$5.00+

A hot espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce and your steamed milk option. Regular size (12 oz) will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large size (20 oz) will have two double shots.

Iced Espresso Drinks

24 oz Iced Caramel Mocha

Iced Double Espresso

$3.75

Iced Flat White

$4.50

double shot of espresso, with 5-6 oz of milk over ice

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Cold beverage with espresso over ice and water. A regular size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large size will have two double shots.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced espresso beverage with your cold milk option and ice. A regular (16 oz) will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large (20 oz) will have two double shots.

Iced Cinnamon Latte

$5.25+

Iced espresso beverage with cinnamon syrup and your cold milk option. A regular size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large size will have two double shots.

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50+

Iced espresso beverage with chai syrup & your cold milk option.

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Iced espresso beverage with dark & white chocolate sauces, and your cold milk option. A regular size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large size will have two double shots.

Iced Nutella Latte

$5.25+

Iced espresso beverage with a spoonful of nutella & your cold milk option. Regular size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large size will have two double shots.

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Iced espresso beverage with caramel sauce + sea salt & your cold milk option. A regular size will have a single double shot of espresso, & a large size will have two double shots.

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

An iced espresso beverage with vanilla syrup and your cold milk option. A regular size will have a single double shot, & a large size will have a double shot.

Iced White Mocha Latte

$5.25+

An iced espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce. A regular size will have a single shot of espresso, and a large size will have two double shots.

Hot Coffee Drinks

Regular Brewed Coffee

Regular Brewed Coffee

$2.75

12 oz of drip brewed coffee

Large Brewed Coffee

Large Brewed Coffee

$3.50

20 oz of drip brewed coffee

Regular Red Eye

Regular Red Eye

$4.00

12 oz of drip brewed coffee, with a double shot of espresso

Large Red Eye

Large Red Eye

$5.00

20 oz of drip brewed coffee, with a double shot of espresso

Regular Cafe Au Lait

Regular Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

12 oz, 1:1 proportion brewed coffee to steamed milk

Large Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

20 oz, 1:1 proportion brewed coffee to steamed milk

Full Immersion Pourover (12 oz)

Full Immersion Pourover (12 oz)

$4.25

12 oz, single batch brew method, hot water poured over coffee grounds in filter

96oz Coffee Carafe

$30.00

Iced Coffee Drinks

Regular Cold Brewed Coffee

$4.25

16 oz of cold brewed coffee, medium ground coffee steeped in room temperature water for 12+ hours

Large Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.25

24 oz of cold brewed coffee, medium ground coffee steeped in room temperature water for 12+ hours

Regular Iced Red Eye

$4.00

16 oz of cold brewed coffee, with a double shot of espresso

Large Iced Red Eye

$5.00

24 oz of cold brewed coffee, with a double shot of espresso

Carafe - Cold Brew

$48.00

Hot Non-Espresso Drinks

Matcha Latte (Pre-sweetened)

Matcha Latte (Pre-sweetened)

$4.50+

Your choice of a 12 ounce or 20 ounce cup. Pre-sweetened matcha tea powder, with your steamed milk option.

Matcha Latte (Ceremonial)

Matcha Latte (Ceremonial)

$5.25+

Ceremonial grade matcha tea powder, with steamed milk option. Your choice of 12 ounce or 20 ounce cup.

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

chai tea syrup, with 9-10 oz of steamed milk (no caffeine)

London Fog

$3.75+

Loose Leaf Teas

$3.00+

20 oz, assorted variety of tea leaves, brewed in hot water

Premium Loose Leaf Teas

$4.50+

20 oz, assorted variety of premium tea leaves, brewed in hot water

Loose Leaf Tea Au Lait

$3.75+

20 oz, assorted variety of tea leaves, brewed in hot water and topped with steamed milk

Premium Loose Leaf Tea Au Lait

$5.25+

Spiced Cider

$3.25

12 oz, steamed spiced cider

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Your choice of 12 oz or 20 oz, comprised of dark and white chocolate syrups, mixed with your steamed milk option.

Steamer

$3.00+

12 oz, steamed milk

White2Tea

Golden Hour Latte

$5.50+

Chaga Beverage

$5.50

Iced Non-Espresso Drinks

Iced Matcha Latte (Pre-sweetened)

$4.75+

Pre-sweetened matcha tea powder, with cold milk option. Your choice with either 16 ounce or 24 ounce cup.

Iced Matcha Latte (Cerermonial)

$5.25+

Ceremonial grade matcha tea powder with ice and your cold milk option. Your choice with a 16 ounce cup or a 24 ounce cup.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced beverage mixed with chai tea syrup in a 16 oz cold cup or a 24 oz cold cup (no caffeine)

Cold Milk

$3.00

Iced Golden Hour Latte

$5.50+

Lemonade

$3.75+

Arnold Palmer

$3.75+

Hippy Palmer

$7.75+

Premium Iced Teas

$5.25+

Retail Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Perrier

Perrier

$2.75
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.75
Wild Bay Kombucha

Wild Bay Kombucha

$5.50
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.00+
Soda Glass Bottle

Soda Glass Bottle

$3.95
Izze Sparkling Beverage

Izze Sparkling Beverage

$4.00
Vita Coco Coconut Water

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$4.75
Vita Coco Coconut Water 1ml

Vita Coco Coconut Water 1ml

$5.00

Croffle

Plain

$2.75

Croissant

$3.50

Nutella

$5.00

Maple Butter

$5.00

Fig Jam & Cream Cheese

$7.75

Cheese Cake

$7.75
Lox & Cream Cheese

Lox & Cream Cheese

$9.75

Buttery Croffle topped with Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese made in-house, Smoked Salmon, and Capers.

Saltena

Beef Saltena

$7.00

ground and chopped beef, potato, onions, curry, & other spices

Chicken Saltena

$7.00

chicken, potato, green peas, hard boiled egg, manzanilla olive, & other spices

Empanadas

Empanada De Royal

$5.50

Quiche

Bacon, Onion & Gruyere Quiche

Bacon, Onion & Gruyere Quiche

$8.75
Spinach Goat Cheese Quiche

Spinach Goat Cheese Quiche

$8.75
Mushroom Swiss Quiche

Mushroom Swiss Quiche

$8.75Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Quiche

Ham & Cheese Quiche

$8.75Out of stock
Turkey & Cheese Quiche

Turkey & Cheese Quiche

$8.75Out of stock
Roasted Veggie

Roasted Veggie

$8.50Out of stock
Quiche Supreme

Quiche Supreme

$8.75Out of stock
Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar

$8.75Out of stock

Savory Pie

Steak, Mushroom, Onion & Gruyere Pie

$9.25Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.25

Vegan Tofu Curry Pie

$9.25

Vegan Ratatouille Pie

$9.25

Guiness Steak

$9.25Out of stock

BBQ Pork

$9.25Out of stock

Mumbo Potato [Hot Rod]

$9.25

Chicken Curry Pie

$9.25Out of stock

Sweet Pie

The Chuck Brown

The Chuck Brown

$8.50Out of stock
Winterberry

Winterberry

$8.50Out of stock
Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$8.50Out of stock
Chocolate Pecan

Chocolate Pecan

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.50Out of stock
Key Lime

Key Lime

$8.50
Strawberry Rhubarb

Strawberry Rhubarb

$8.50Out of stock
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$8.50Out of stock
Cherry

Cherry

$8.50Out of stock
Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$8.50Out of stock

Vegan Bruiserberry

$8.50Out of stock
Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$8.50

French Toast Pie

$8.50
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$8.50
Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

$8.50
Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$8.50Out of stock
German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$8.50Out of stock
S'mores Pie

S'mores Pie

$8.50
Blueberry

Blueberry

$8.50Out of stock

Chess

$8.50Out of stock

Bumpkin

$8.50Out of stock

Winterberry Cobbler

$8.50Out of stock
Pancake Batter

Pancake Batter

$8.50

Sweet Crimes Bakery

Brownie

$6.75

Cinnamon Bun

$7.25

Macaroon

$2.75

Donut wholes

$2.75

Lemon bar

$6.75

3 Donut wholes

$8.00

3 Macaroons

$8.00

Happy Tart Bakery

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Crackle Cookie

$3.50

Lemon Cookie

$3.50

Cinnamon Twist

$5.25

Nutella Streusel

$4.75

Raspberry Turnover

$5.00

Retail Food

Little Miss Whoopie

$5.00

Aida's Egyptian Sweets

FAVOR flavored SHOTs

Lenka Bars

Retail Coffee

Blue Elk El Salvador

$11.50+

Blue Elk Elkspresso

$11.50+

Blue Elk Indonesia

$11.50+Out of stock

Blue Elk Mexico

$11.50+

Blue Elk Decaf

$11.50+

Blue Elk Ethiopia

$11.50+Out of stock

Blue Elk Brazil

$11.50+

Blu Elk Tanzania

$11.50+

Dream Chaser's

Retail Mugs

Red

$25.00

Blue

$25.00

Green

$25.00

Retail Art

Eyes On Fire Art

Seth Pitt Art

Shine Book by Nancy Belmont

$20.00

Jamie Lester - Remember the Miners - Cards

Zen Xaria Art

ESP Owned

GP Owned Art

ESP Flower Sticker

$1.00

Andrew Benjamin Art

$34.00

Katie Benjamin Art

$3.50+

Ravi Zupa- GP Print

$30.00

Megan Nordgaard- Buddha Statue

$40.00

Retail Shirts

Gray Green Flower

$25.00

Red Flower

$25.00

Retail Utensils

$52

$52.00

$60

$60.00

$62

$62.00

$72

$72.00

$92

$92.00

Tea Ware

Tea Press

$80.00

Ceramic Tea Pot

$40.00

ESP Created Retail beverages

Cold Brew Bottle (32 oz)

$8.00

SEASONAL DRINKS

Sugar Daddy Mocha (Hot)

$5.75+

A mocha beverage with dark chocolate sauce and rich caramel sauce. Regular size will have a single double shot of espresso and a large size will have two double shots.

Cozy Caliente Mocha (Hot)

$5.75+

White Chocolate, Cinnamon Mocha with habanero syrup and Nutmeg on top

White Christmas Mocha (Hot)

$5.75+Out of stock

White Chocolate & Peppermint Mocha with crushed candy canes on top

Nutcracker Latte (Hot)

$5.75+Out of stock

Granny's Cookie Latte (Hot)

$6.75+Out of stock

Iced Sugar Daddy Mocha

$5.75+

Iced Cozy Caliente Mocha

$5.75+

Regular Iced Nutcracker Latte

$5.75Out of stock

Iced Granny's Cookie Latte

$6.75Out of stock

Ginger bread Tea Au Lait

$6.75Out of stock

Baby Barista Hot Chocolate

$4.75+Out of stock

A seasonal hot chocolate beverage with red velvet syrup and your steamed milk option.

Cherry Blossom Chai

$4.75+

Iced Cherry Blossom Chai

$4.75+

Meccah Matcha

$4.75+

Iced Sweet Spring Matcha

$4.75+

Christmas In July Cold Brew

$4.75+

Lavender Latte

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
A Vibrant Tea & Coffee Shop whose purpose is to serve the Amazing Community of Old Town Alexandria with Drinks, Food, Snacks and an Excellent Environment full of smiles, music, and great connections.

1012 King St., Alexandria, VA 22314

