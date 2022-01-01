Mexican & Tex-Mex
Esquina Cantina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
710 Old Hickory Blvd #302, Brentwood, TN 37027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill - 4114 Nolensville Pike
No Reviews
4114 Nolensville Pike Nashville, TN 37211
View restaurant