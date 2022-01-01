Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Esquina Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302

Brentwood, TN 37027

Order Again

Popular Items

taco combo
Carne Asada
Pork Carnita

Botanas

Small Guac

$3.50

Small Queso

$3.50

Side Fried Tortilla

$2.00

Trifecta

$8.00

TOGO Salsa

$3.00

Cinco Fundido

$8.00

Platillos

Burrito Bowl - Carnitas

$11.00

Burrito Bowl - Chicken

$10.00

Burrito Bowl - Steak

$12.00

Burrito Bowl - Tinga

$12.00

Burrito Bowl - Veggie

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$14.00

Fiesta Nachos - Steak

$12.00

Taco Salad - Carnitas

$11.00

Taco Salad - Chicken

$10.00

Taco Salad - Steak

$12.00

Taco Salad - Tinga

$12.00

Taco Salad - Veggie

$9.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Carnitas

$12.00

Enchiladas Barbacoa

$12.00

Enchiladas Pollo

$11.00

Taco a La

Fish Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Coco Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Carne Asada

$5.00

Barbacoa

$5.00

Pork Carnita

$5.00

Asada con Chorizo

$5.00

Taco Combo

taco combo

$11.00

CINCO TACO COMBO

$13.00

Sides

chipotle mash

$2.00

spanish rice

$2.00

black beans

$2.00

roasted esquite

$2.00

Dessert

churros

$5.00

chocolate cake

$6.00

N/A BEV

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fruit Tea

$2.50

Kid Chocolate Milk

$0.75

Kid Milk

$0.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

UnSweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Kids

grilled chicken

$5.00

cheese quesadilla

$5.00

kids taco

$5.00

kids nachos

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$1.00

Catering

Chipotle Mash (1lb)

$7.00

Rice (1lb)

$7.00

Barbacoa (1lb)

$12.00

Party Fajita Chicken (1lb)

$15.00

Carnita (1lb)

$12.00

Party Fajita Steak (1lb)

$18.00

Party Fajita Chicken&Steak (1lb)

$21.00

Taquito Chicken (4)

$5.00

Taquito Chipotle Mash (4)

$5.00

Queso (1lb)

$8.00

Salsa Roja (1lb)

$6.00

Guacamole (1lb)

$8.00

Esquina Salsa (1lb)

$6.00

Pico de Gallo (1lb)

$6.00

Shredded Lettuce (1lb)

$6.00

Draft

Mill Creek Del Ray

$4.50

Yazoo Dos Perros

$5.00

Good People Muchachos

$4.00

Modelo

$3.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$4.75

CINCO CORONA BUCKET

$20.00

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Dos XXX

$4.75

El Chavo

$3.00

El Chavo Bucket

$15.00

Gerst Can

$5.00

Good People IPA

$4.75

Heineken 0.0

$4.75

High Noon Mango

$4.50

High Noon Pineapple

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Negro Modelo

$4.75

Pacfico

$4.75

Ranch Water

$4.50

SOL

$4.75

Tecate

$4.00

Truly

$4.50

Cocktails

Cactus Crush

$9.00

Caliente Margarita

$9.00

CocoColada

$9.00

EC Margarita Rocks

$7.00

EC Old Fashioned

$12.00

Natty's Pancho Punch

$8.00

The Elmo

$10.00

Un Fuego Sangria

$10.00

EC Margarita Frozen

$5.00

Meximosa

$5.00

Long Island

$10.00

Tequila

1 Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00+

1800 Silver

$9.00+

Black Sheep

$9.00+

Campo Bravo

$5.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Clase Azul Blanco

$18.00

Codigo anejo

$15.00

Codigo Blanco

$8.50

Codigo Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Dos Primos

$10.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$11.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$7.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$7.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$7.00

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno

$7.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$9.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Fida anejo

$12.00

Fortazela

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Insolito Anejo

$14.00

Insolito Blanco

$9.00

Insolito Reposado

$12.00

Milagro

$8.50+

Patron

$10.00

TC Craft Anejo

$12.00

TC Craft Blanco

$9.00

TC Craft Reposado

$11.00

TC Craft EXRTA Anejo

$15.00

Cabo Wabo

$9.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$8.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$10.00

Suerte Anejo

$12.00

AOM Seleccion 1146

$35.00

El Tesoro

$10.00

Suerte Reposado

$10.00

Cuestron

$12.00

Los Amantes

$15.00

Riazul

$9.50

Vodka

Pickers

$7.00

Titos

$7.50

Absolut

$7.50

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.00

New amsterdam

$7.00

Rum

Blue Chair Coconut

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Diamond Reserve

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Cordials

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Fire

$8.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Wine

Camelot Cab

$7.00

Camelot Chardonnay

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

710 Old Hickory Blvd #302, Brentwood, TN 37027

Directions

Gallery
Esquina Cantina image
Esquina Cantina image

