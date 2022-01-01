Restaurant header imageView gallery

Esquina del Sabor 699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350

review star

No reviews yet

699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350

Lewisville, TX 75067

Order Again

Non alcoholic

Water

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Squirt

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Horchata

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Topo chico

$3.00

Richard's Rain Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Jarrito mandarina

$3.00

Jarrito piña

$3.00

Topo chico preparado

$4.50

Cafe chon

$3.50

Cocktails

House Margarita

$9.00+

Pancho Villa

$12.00

La Paloma

$11.00

Mezcal margarita

$14.00

El Mariachi

$15.00

Encabronado

$15.00

Pina colada

$13.00

La Malinche

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Esquina Del Sabor Margarita

$19.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$12.00

Carajillo

$13.00

Michelada

Rumchata

$13.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Old Fashion Mezcal

$18.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Vampirito

$15.00

Milagro

$15.00

Mexican candy shots

$20.00

señorita

$15.00

Mexican Martini

$14.00

Champ Cocktail

$8.00

Coronarita

$18.00

Berry Caliente

$15.00

Blackberry coramino

$15.00

Orange crush

$12.00

Corazon paloma

$11.00

Poinseta

$8.00

Modelo Sunrise

$13.00

Banderita shots

$10.00

Electric Ice Tea

$8.00

Barril de margarita

$64.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

LIT

$10.00

Top shell margarita

$15.00

Too shell marg small

$12.00

Michelada topochico

$6.50

Black berry mint margarita

$12.00

Mexican sangria

$9.00

Cerveza

XX draft

$6.00

Negra Modelo draft

$7.00

Modelo especial Draft

$6.00

14oz Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

Mango Smash draft

$7.00Out of stock

Corona bottle

$6.00

Modelo Especial bottle

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Bud light bottle

$5.00

Coor light

$5.00

Mix beer

$30.00

Wine

House

$7.00

Sterling Cabernet

$14.00+

Ancient Peaks Renegade Blend

$14.00+

Lab Red

$8.00

Primal Roots

$12.00+

Rose

$10.00

Casa Magoni

$10.00

House White Costa del Sol

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

White Lab

$8.00

Sangría White

$6.00

Gazella

$10.00

Sparkling Glass

$7.00

Gloria Ferrer Brut Bottle

$38.00

Champagne bottle Chevelier

$26.00

Cran&Oran juice refill for champagne

$4.00

Shots

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

El Jimador

$12.00

El jimador reposada

$13.00

Herradura reposada

$14.00

Herradura silver

$14.00

Cazadores Reposado

$15.00+

!800 Reposado

$13.00+

1800 Silver

$13.00+

Clase Azul

$23.00

Class Azul Plata

$18.00

Ilegal mezcal joven

$15.00

Ilegal mezcal reposada

$23.00

House well tequila

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00

Socorro

$14.00

Socorro blanco

$14.00

Socorro reposado

$14.00

Corazon

$12.00

Coramino

$14.00

Cenote

$13.00+

Well Vodka

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$10.00+

Reyka

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Woodford Reserve

$13.00+

Crown Royale

$10.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Old parr 18

$16.00+

Buchanan's 12yr

$12.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00+

Licor 43

$10.00+

Bayles

$11.00

Well Gin

$8.00+

Roxor

Well Rum

$8.00+

Bacardi Blanca Superior

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

kids drink

K Horchata

$2.50

K Lemonade

$1.75

K Orange juice

$2.50

K Pineapple juice

$2.50

K Sprite

$1.75

K Coke

$1.75

K Diet Coke

$1.75

K Squirt

$1.75

K Dr pepper

$1.75

K water

K chocomilk

$2.00

Special drinks

Vodka

$9.00

Rum

$9.00

Vino rojo

$9.00

Vino blanco

$9.00

A La Carte

Taco

Gordita

Sope

$4.50

Tostada

$5.50

Beef, chicken,tinga, barbacoa

Dessert

Pastel de Tres Leches

$9.50

Churros

$9.00

Flan

$5.00

Sopapilla

$8.00

Kids/Combo

Kid Taco

$7.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

kid Grill cheese/fries

$7.00

kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid nugets

$7.00

Para Empezar/Soups

Chips/Salsa

Salsa de chips/refill

Chips and salsa para llevar

$4.99
Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$11.00+

Mexican beef soup with side of corn or flour tortillas and garnish.

Caldo Camarones

$12.00+

Coctel de camarones

$13.00

Chicken Taquitos

$11.00

Elote

$9.00

Sopes

$11.00

Guacamole

$11.00

Chicken Flautas

$13.00

Queso dip GRANDE

$9.00

Nachos al carbon

Queso fundido

$10.00

Tostadas plate

$13.00

queso dip CHICO

$6.50

Huaraches

$13.00

Botana plater

$16.00

La Cena/Dinner

Taco Plate

Gordita Plate

$15.00

Quesadilla De la esquina

$15.00

Tortas

Arrachera a la parrilla

$18.00

Parrillada

Enchiladas plate

$15.00

Pescado a la plancha

$18.00

Chilaquiles

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Mole

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Camarones ala plancha

$18.00

fajita plate

$18.00

Caldos

Mojarra frita

$15.00

Camarones ala diabla

$15.00

Asada chipotle

$19.00

Pollo ASA

$15.00

Chile relleno

$14.00

Pescado ala plancha

$18.00

Single Sides

Refried Beans

$2.50

Poblano Rice

$2.50

Frijoles charros

$3.00

Side Elote

$3.00

Side fries

$2.50

House Salad

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Queso dip side

$3.00

3 handmade Maiz tortillas

$2.25

3 Harina tortillas

$2.25

3 Mix tortillas

$2.25

Grill 2 jalapenos

$1.50

side avocado

$3.00

side vegies

$4.50

Lunch

#1 Enchilada plate

$11.00

#2 one taco and one enchilada

$11.00

#3 two tacos

$11.00

#4 two asada tacos

$12.00

#5 pollo chipotle

$12.00

#6 chile relleno

$11.00

#7 asada y enchilada

$12.00

#8 two burritos plate

$11.00

#9 two tamales

$11.00

Specials

Special 10.00

$10.00

Special 12.00

$12.00

Special 14.00

$14.00

Special. 16.00

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

Gallery
Esquina del Sabor image
Esquina del Sabor image
Esquina del Sabor image

