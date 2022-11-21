Esquite Taqueria
1148 North Shore Road
Revere, MA 02151
Antojitos
Guacamole and Chips (LARGE)
Bowl of our house-made guacamole with chips.
Chicken Fried Taquitos (3)
Includes lettuce and topped with sour cream guac, salsa roja and queso fresco.
Tamal Mexicano
Gordita de Chicharrón
Fried masa dough, filled with pork-belly/chicharron, queso fresco, cream, charred salsa verde, lettuce and onions.
Tacos Tradicionales
Carnitas Taco (Pork)
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!
Cochinita Taco (Yucatan Style Pork)
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!
Taco Al Pastor
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!
Taco de Suadero (Slow Cooked Brisket)
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!
Taco de Choriqueso (Mexican Sausage and Cheese)
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!
Tacos Especiales
Gaonera Taco
Mexico City style gaonera, made with sirloin steak, roasted onions and two homemade tortillas.
Taco de Chicharron (Pork-Belly)
A classic Mexico City Style pork-belly taco on our handmade tortillas! Comes with salsa and lime on the side!
Taco Arabe
Puebla-style marinated roast pork, roasted onions, parsley-garlic-sour-cream and chipotle sauce, served on a pita bread!
Birria Tacos Combo (3)
Three Birria tacos made with our new handmade tortillas and a consome/stew. Includes salsa and lime on the side.
Fish Taco
Fried Atlantic cod with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.
Taco de Lengua (Cow Tongue)
Served on our handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!
Taco de Tripa (Crispy Beef Tripe)
Fried Shrimp Taco
Fried shrimp with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.
Alambre (3 Tacos)
Sirloin steak, Poblano peppers, ham, Chroizo, onions and Oaxaca cheese.
Single Birria Taco (No consomé)
Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime! Disclaimer: Please note that this is a SINGLE Birria taco, it does NOT include the consome/stew ("sauce"/"dip"). If you want the consome, please order the Birria combo instead on our 'Tacos Especiales' section. You will not be given a consome even if you order 3 single tacos. Thank you.
Huaraches
Grilled Chicken Huarache
Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled withbeans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Gaonera Huarache (Sirloin Steak)
Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.
Carnitas Huarache (Pork)
Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Pastor Huarache (Roasted Pork and Pineapple)
Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.
Huarache de Nopales (Cactus Salad
Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.
Tortas
Torta Cubana
Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli. The Torta Cubana comes with Carnitas, chorizo and ham.
Carnitas Torta
Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.
Cochinita Torta
Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.
Torta de Milanesa de Res (breaded beef)
Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.
Torta de Milanesa de Pollo (breaded chicken)
Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.
Birria Torta
Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.
Torta de Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips tossed on red sauce, chicken, refried beans, onions, cilantro, avocado, cream and queso fresco, served on telera bread.
Pastor Torta
Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.
Especialidades De La Casa
Carne a la Tampiqueña
Marinated grilled beef sirloin streak, one green cheese enchilada, guacamole, roasted onions and poblano peppers.
Enchiladas de Mole
Made with tortillas, mole sauce, sweet onions, cotija cheese, cream and sesame seeds.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Homemade tortilla chips tossed and softened in charred green salsa verde. Served with chicken, onions, cilantro, cream and queso fresco.
Menudo
Tostadas
Quesadillas
Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken
Served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla de Carnitas (Pork)
Served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla de Suadero (Brisket)
Served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla al Pastor / Gringa
Served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla de Birria (Stewed Beef)
Served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla de Longaniza (Mexican Sausage)
Served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadilla - Grilled Vegetables
Served with sour cream and salsa
Cocteles
Fish Cocktail
All cocktails are prepared with a homemade cocktail sauce, fresh pico, lime juice and avocado!
Shrimp Cocktail
All cocktails are prepared with a homemade cocktail sauce, fresh pico, lime juice and avocado!
Shrimp and Fish Cocktail
All cocktails are prepared with a homemade cocktail sauce, fresh pico, lime juice and avocado!
Sopas y Ensaladas
Burritos
Grilled Chicken Burrito
All Burritos/Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
Suadero Burrito
All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
Carnitas Burrito
All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
Pastor Burrito
All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
Tinga Burrito
All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
Cochinita Burrito
All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.
Burrito Bowls
Grilled Chicken Bowl
All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).
Suadero Bowl
All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).
Carnitas Bowl
All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).
Pastor Bowl
All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).
Tinga Bowl
All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).
Cochinita Bowl
All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).
Burritos Especiales
Fried Fish Burrito
Fried Atlantic Cod. Served with avocado, lettuce, lemon-cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo and cream. Cold flour tortilla but hot on the inside.
Fried Shrimp Burrito
Served with avocado, lettuce, lemon-cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo and cream. Cold flour tortilla but hot on the inside.
Extras Menu
Sides
Drinks
Soda Can
Coke, Diet/Zero Coke or Ginger Ale
Jarritos Glass Bottle Soda
Jarritos Soda
Horchata (CONTAINS NUTS)
Our house made (24oz) Horchata (milk based) WARNING CONTAINS NUTS!
Agua de Jamaica
Our house made (24oz) agua de jamaica / hibiscus iced tea
Water Bottle
Agua de Tamarindo
Our Tamarind Juice!
Glass Bottle Soda (fanta, sprite, coke)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
A Mexico-City style taqueria with authentic Mexican street food!
1148 North Shore Road, Revere, MA 02151