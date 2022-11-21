Restaurant header imageView gallery

Esquite Taqueria

1148 North Shore Road

Revere, MA 02151

Popular Items

Single Birria Taco (No consomé)
Taco Al Pastor
Taco de Suadero (Slow Cooked Brisket)

Antojitos

Guacamole and Chips (LARGE)

$11.50

Bowl of our house-made guacamole with chips.

Chicken Fried Taquitos (3)

$8.50

Includes lettuce and topped with sour cream guac, salsa roja and queso fresco.

Tamal Mexicano

$5.00

Gordita de Chicharrón

$7.50

Fried masa dough, filled with pork-belly/chicharron, queso fresco, cream, charred salsa verde, lettuce and onions.

Tacos Tradicionales

Carnitas Taco (Pork)

$3.50

Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!

Cochinita Taco (Yucatan Style Pork)

$3.50

Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!

Taco Al Pastor

$3.75

Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!

Taco de Suadero (Slow Cooked Brisket)

$3.50

Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!

Taco de Choriqueso (Mexican Sausage and Cheese)

$3.50

Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!

Tacos Especiales

Gaonera Taco

$6.50

Mexico City style gaonera, made with sirloin steak, roasted onions and two homemade tortillas.

Taco de Chicharron (Pork-Belly)

$4.50

A classic Mexico City Style pork-belly taco on our handmade tortillas! Comes with salsa and lime on the side!

Taco Arabe

$6.50

Puebla-style marinated roast pork, roasted onions, parsley-garlic-sour-cream and chipotle sauce, served on a pita bread!

Birria Tacos Combo (3)

$18.50

Three Birria tacos made with our new handmade tortillas and a consome/stew. Includes salsa and lime on the side.

Fish Taco

$5.50

Fried Atlantic cod with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.

Taco de Lengua (Cow Tongue)

$4.00

Served on our handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime!

Taco de Tripa (Crispy Beef Tripe)

$4.00

Fried Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Fried shrimp with cabbage, chipotle aioli, sour cream and pickled red onions. Served on flour tortillas.

Alambre (3 Tacos)

$10.50

Sirloin steak, Poblano peppers, ham, Chroizo, onions and Oaxaca cheese.

Single Birria Taco (No consomé)

$3.75

Served in our new handmade tortillas and comes with onions, cilantro, salsa and lime! Disclaimer: Please note that this is a SINGLE Birria taco, it does NOT include the consome/stew ("sauce"/"dip"). If you want the consome, please order the Birria combo instead on our 'Tacos Especiales' section. You will not be given a consome even if you order 3 single tacos. Thank you.

Huaraches

Grilled Chicken Huarache

$12.50

Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled withbeans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Gaonera Huarache (Sirloin Steak)

$13.50

Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.

Carnitas Huarache (Pork)

$12.50

Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Pastor Huarache (Roasted Pork and Pineapple)

$12.50

Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.

Huarache de Nopales (Cactus Salad

$12.50

Oval shaped grilled masa dough filled with beans, charred green salsa, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$11.50

Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli. The Torta Cubana comes with Carnitas, chorizo and ham.

Carnitas Torta

$10.50

Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.

Cochinita Torta

$10.50

Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.

Torta de Milanesa de Res (breaded beef)

$10.50

Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.

Torta de Milanesa de Pollo (breaded chicken)

$10.50

Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.

Birria Torta

$10.50

Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.

Torta de Chilaquiles

$11.50

Tortilla chips tossed on red sauce, chicken, refried beans, onions, cilantro, avocado, cream and queso fresco, served on telera bread.

Pastor Torta

$11.50

Mexican pressed sandwitch with telera bread, refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions and aioli.

Especialidades De La Casa

Carne a la Tampiqueña

$22.00

Marinated grilled beef sirloin streak, one green cheese enchilada, guacamole, roasted onions and poblano peppers.

Enchiladas de Mole

$16.50

Made with tortillas, mole sauce, sweet onions, cotija cheese, cream and sesame seeds.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$16.50

Homemade tortilla chips tossed and softened in charred green salsa verde. Served with chicken, onions, cilantro, cream and queso fresco.

Menudo

$18.50

Tostadas

Tinga Tostada

$6.50

All tostadas are served with lettuce, salsa, onions , avocado, cream and queso fresco.

Beef Tostada

$6.50

All tostadas are served with lettuce, salsa, onions , avocado, cream and queso fresco.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla - Grilled Chicken

$10.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla de Carnitas (Pork)

$10.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla de Suadero (Brisket)

$10.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla al Pastor / Gringa

$11.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla de Birria (Stewed Beef)

$11.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla de Longaniza (Mexican Sausage)

$10.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadilla - Grilled Vegetables

$10.50

Served with sour cream and salsa

Cocteles

Fish Cocktail

$14.50

All cocktails are prepared with a homemade cocktail sauce, fresh pico, lime juice and avocado!

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

All cocktails are prepared with a homemade cocktail sauce, fresh pico, lime juice and avocado!

Shrimp and Fish Cocktail

$14.50

All cocktails are prepared with a homemade cocktail sauce, fresh pico, lime juice and avocado!

Sopas y Ensaladas

Caldo Tlalpeño

$7.50

Chipotle broth, rice, garbanzos, green beans, tortilla strips and cheese. Chicken or Beef options.

Taqueria Salad

$8.50

Our house salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pineapple, red onions, and house dressing.

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.50

All Burritos/Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.

Suadero Burrito

$10.50

All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.

Pastor Burrito

$11.50

All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.

Tinga Burrito

$10.50

All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.

Cochinita Burrito

$10.50

All Burritos/Plates are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream.

Burrito Bowls

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.50

All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).

Suadero Bowl

$12.50

All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).

Carnitas Bowl

$12.50

All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).

Pastor Bowl

$12.50

All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).

Tinga Bowl

$12.50

All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).

Cochinita Bowl

$12.50

All Bowls are served with rice, black beans, cheee, lettuce, pico de gallo and cream (the same as burritos but with a bigger portion).

Burritos Especiales

Fried Fish Burrito

$15.00

Fried Atlantic Cod. Served with avocado, lettuce, lemon-cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo and cream. Cold flour tortilla but hot on the inside.

Fried Shrimp Burrito

$14.50

Served with avocado, lettuce, lemon-cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo and cream. Cold flour tortilla but hot on the inside.

Extras Menu

Esquite Burger

$14.00

8oz burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, asadero cheese and chipotle aioli. Includes Tajin fries.

Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Three classic chicken tenders with Tajin fries

Sides

Tajin Fries

$3.50

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Extra Salsa (Roja/RED)

$0.50

Extra Salsa (Verde/GREEN)

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Chipotle Aioli

$3.00

Avocado

$4.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Handmade Tortillas (3)

$2.85

Chips

$3.50

Drinks

Soda Can

$1.50

Coke, Diet/Zero Coke or Ginger Ale

Jarritos Glass Bottle Soda

$3.50

Jarritos Soda

Horchata (CONTAINS NUTS)

$6.00

Our house made (24oz) Horchata (milk based) WARNING CONTAINS NUTS!

Agua de Jamaica

$6.00

Our house made (24oz) agua de jamaica / hibiscus iced tea

Water Bottle

$2.00

Agua de Tamarindo

$6.00

Our Tamarind Juice!

Glass Bottle Soda (fanta, sprite, coke)

$3.50

Deserts

Pastel de Tres Leches

$5.00

Our house made Tres Leches Cake (Contains dairy)

Flan Napolitano

$5.00

Our homemade flan!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Mexico-City style taqueria with authentic Mexican street food!

Location

1148 North Shore Road, Revere, MA 02151

Directions

