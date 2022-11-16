Restaurant header imageView gallery

Essen Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

1437 E Passyunk Ave,

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagels
Bagel and schmear
Black and white cookie

Breads and Pastries

Challah Bread

$8.00
Caramelized Onion Foccacia

Caramelized Onion Foccacia

$7.00Out of stock

Bag of four 3 inch squares

Bagels

Bagels

$2.25+

Rye bread

$8.00

Crown challah

$9.00Out of stock

Bagel chips

$4.00
Babka

Babka

$18.00+
Chocolate Rugelach

Chocolate Rugelach

$9.00+

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Black and white cookie

Black and white cookie

$4.00

A soft lemon cookie with chocolate ganache and royal icing.

Croissant

$4.50

Danish

$5.00+

*fruit danish changes ~almost weekly~

Cinnamon bun

Cinnamon bun

$6.00

With cream cheese frosting.

Apple Cake

Apple Cake

$20.00+
Basque Cheesecake Slice

Basque Cheesecake Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Kitchen sink

$4.00Out of stock

Kabocha Pie

$5.50

Brown Butter Bondie w toasted almonds

$4.00

Sandwiches

Bagel and schmear

Bagel and schmear

$5.00

Bagel Lox & Schmear

$11.00

With tomato, red onion, and capers.

Bagel & Whitefish Salad

$11.00

Bagel of your choice with smoked whitefish salad, pickled red onion, tomato and capers.

Focaccia sandwich w/ pear ginger chutney.

Focaccia sandwich w/ pear ginger chutney.

$8.00

Served with brie cheese and frisee lettuce.

Za’atar Croissant Sando

Za’atar Croissant Sando

$7.00

With a medium-boiled egg, labneh cheese, salt and olive oil.

Rye bread and pastrami lox

Rye bread and pastrami lox

$11.00

With scallion schmear and pickled green tomatoes.

Retail

Essen Tote Bag

$30.00

Weekends only

Pop Tart

Pop Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Hazelnut Babka

$18.00Out of stock

Schmears

Schmear 4 oz

$4.00

Schmear 8oz

$7.00

Whitefish 8oz

$10.00

Bagel Fixins'

$30.00

Lox, tomatoes, red onion, capers and cream cheese. Enough for a half dozen bagels.

"Real Philly" schmear

$8.00Out of stock

Locally made cream cheese from Perrystead Dairy.

Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Medium roast Elixr coffee.

Cold Brew

$4.50

La Croix

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Rooibos tea latte

$3.50

Naturally decaffeinated black tea with oat milk and vanilla syrup.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Made with mint, lemon juice, honey, and ginger.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Little Jewish Bakery in East Passyunk, serving up new takes on old-world favorites.

Location

1437 E Passyunk Ave,, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery
Essen Bakery image
Essen Bakery image
Essen Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Korshak Bagels
orange star4.7 • 51
1700 S 10th Street Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Mike's BBQ
orange star4.8 • 1,122
1703 S 11th st Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Bing Bing Dim Sum
orange star4.6 • 2,550
1648 E Passyunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Termini Brothers Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1523 S. 8th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Ember & Ash
orange star4.9 • 39
1520 E Passyunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Cosmi's Deli
orange star4.5 • 2,123
1501 S 8th St Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston