Essence Drinks and Dining 15560 Brookhurst Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
In the heart of Westminster, where the vibrant spirit of the city meats the warm embrace of a homey ambience, you'll find "essence drinks and dining." We are not just a restuarant; we are a culinary journey through the heart and soul of Vietnam, where every dish carries the essence of its rich tradition. Our mission is simply yet profound: to make people savor a quality meal and truly understand the essence of Vietnamese cuisine.
Location
15560 Brookhurst Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
No Reviews
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Westminster
Ham 'n Scram - Ham ‘n Scram
4.5 • 1,939
5871-A Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant
Jamba - 000761 - Westminster Center
4.6 • 202
6777 Westminster Blvd. Westminster, CA 92683
View restaurant