Essence of Coffee

Aussie BakeHouse

Aussie Delight

Banana Bread

$3.00

What more can you say

Blossom

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Breakfast Cookie

$3.50

Unique Essence Creation (GF)

Chocolate Caramel Slice

$4.00

biscuit base, topped with chewy caramel and chocolate

Coffee Cake

$5.00

Custard Tart

$5.25

Vanilla custard in a biscuit shell topped with nutmeg

Danish

$4.00

Cream Chees and berries in a puff pastry shell

Lemon Slice

$4.00

sweet biscuit base topped with lemon icing

Muffin of the Day

$4.25

Melt in the mouth muffins

Aussie Icons

Beef Pie

$6.95

beef & onion gravy in flaky puff pastry

Pastie

$4.00+

beef, veg & potato folded in flaky pastry

Potato Pie

$6.95

classic chicken pot pie topped with creamy mashed potato

Sausage Roll

$6.00

pork sausage and onion wrapped in flaky pastry

Burrito

Bacon & Potato

$11.00

egg, bacon, idaho potato, cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Chorizo

$11.00

egg, chorizo,, bell pepper, onions cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Veggie

$11.00

egg, peppers, onion, idaho potato cheddar & mozzarella cheese

Old Time Favorites

Avocado Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate brownie (GF)

Mega Cookie

$3.75

Crunchy chocolate chip cookie

Scones

$3.50

Traditional scones

Savory Fare

Bacon & Cheddar Quiche

$5.50

bacon, cheddar, egg in flaky puff pastry

Breakfast Bagel

$6.50

Toasted bagel with bacon, cheddar cheese &scrambled egg

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

toasted croissant with sliced ham and swiss cheese

Sundried Tomato & fetta Quiche

$5.50

sundried tomato, feta, egg in flaky pastry

Just for the Kids

Kids

Cheese Toastie

$4.00

Grilled cheese

Eggs on Toast

$6.00

2 eggs & finger-sliced toast

Fairy French Toast

$7.00

sourdough soaked in custard & dusted with sprinkles

Pancakes

$6.00

2 kid sized pancakes

Drinks

Australian Style

Australian Iced Coffee

$5.50

double shot of espresso with milk, ice-cream and a drizzle of chocolate

Babychino

$1.50

textured milk in an espresso cup

Long Mac

$3.75+

2:4 ratio of espresso to milk served hot or iced

Michael Special

$4.75

two double ristretto shots with smooth, velvety milk

Short Mac

$3.15

double shot of espresso with a splash of textured milk

Spro and Piccolo

$3.75

single shot of espresso paired with a mini single shot latte

Traditional Flat White

$3.75

ristretto shots with smooth, velvety milk

Traditional Italian Cappuccino

$3.75

ristretto shots with heavily textured milk and cocoa dusted

Bottled Drinks

AW Cream Soda

$3.50

Bubbly - Grapefruit - 12 oz

$2.00

Bubbly - Lime -12 oz

$2.00

Bubbly - Raspberry - 12 oz

$2.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer - 12.7 oz

$4.50

Fiji Water - 500ml

$2.00

Fiji Water - 700ml

$2.75

Jarritos - mandarine - 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos - pineapple - 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos - strawberry - 12.5 oz

$2.75

Jarritos - tamarind - 12.5 oz

$2.75

Juice - Apple - 15.2 oz

$3.00

Juice - Cran/Grape - 15.2 oz

$3.00

Juice - Orange - 15.2 oz

$3.00

Classics

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

spiced chai and steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.25

12- hour cold vrewed coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.20+

gormet chocolate with textured milk

Iced Choclate - 16 oz

$4.05

gormet chocolate with textured milk

London Fog

$4.50+

earl grey trea, steamed milk and vanilla

Steamers

$3.25+

steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Herbal Hot Tea

Chamomile Medley - 12 oz

$3.50

green tea with jasmine, lemongrass, lemon yrtle, natural rose extract, essential line, orange and tangerine oils

Ginger Lime - 12 oz

$3.50

green rooibos, giner root, lemongrass, licorice root, essential lime and tangerine oils

Orange Blossom- 12 oz

$4.50

green tea with jasine, lemongrass, lemon myrtle, natural rose extract, essential lime orange and tangerine oils

Peach Blossom - 12 oz

$4.50

white tea, quince, natural peach flavor, peaches, essential orange and tangerine oils

Peppermint - 12 oz

$3.50

peppermint

Sencha Green - 12 oz

$4.50

premium japanese green tea

Tumeric Ginger - 12 oz

$3.50

giner root, tumeric root, licorice root, lemongrass, orange peel, lemon peel, essential lemon and orange oils

Hot Tea

Earl Grey - 12 oz

$3.50

black tea and essential bergamont oil

English Breakfast - 12 oz

$3.50

english style black tea

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.25+

single origin brewed coffee

House Coffee Refill

$0.50

single origin brewed coffee

Iced Tea

Elderberry Hibiscus - 16 oz

$4.00

organic hibiscus flowers, elderberries, rosehips, blackberry flavor, essential orange oil

Golden Triangle Black - 16 oz

$4.00

orgaic black tea, organic gluten-free rice powder

Green Tea Citrus - 16 oz

$4.00

green tea, ginger root, lemongrass, natural lemon flavor, essential lime oil

Peach Black - 16 oz

$4.00

orgaic black tea, natural peach flavor

Specialty Coffee

Affogato

$3.75

teaspoon of ice-cream in double shot of espresso

Chemex

$4.00

20 oz Artisan brewed single origin of the month

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$4.15+

double shot of espresso with steamed milk

Long Black (Americano)

$3.00+

water and espresso served hot or iced

Essence Favorites

All-Day Breakfast

Apple Sausage Hash

$13.25

Rosemary sweet potatoes, Idaho potatoes, local sausage, red onion, chopped red apple, maple syrup, topped with two sunny eggs

Aussie Breakfast

Aussie Breakfast

$14.25

Bacon, two eggs, hash brown, two sausage links, choice of toast and grilled tomato

Avocado OpenFace

$13.00

Open face bagel with house made jalapeno cream cheese, sliced avocado, sweet galic sauce and topped with two over-medium eggs

Breaky Questadilla

$10.50

Tortilla, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese

Eggs on Toast

$7.00

Two eggs cooked to order on sourdough or honey whole wheat

Mediterranean Scramble

$12.25

Scrambled eggs, sauteed bell pepper, onion, artichoke hearts, naan bread, sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, kale and feta cheese

Outback Sunrise

$12.75

Rosemary roasted sweet potatoes, heirloom tomatoes, red onion and kale. Sauteed in worcestershire sauce, served with two sunny eggs

Omelette

Omelette - Apple Sausage

$13.25

Three egg omelette, rosemry roased sausage, Idaho potato, sweet potato, red onion and apple, cheddar cheese, organic maple syrup

Omelette - Mediterranean

$12.25

Three egg omelette, kale, olives, sun-dried tomato, peppers, feta cheese, balsamic dressing

Omelette - Spinach/Mushroom

$12.25

Three egg omelette, sauteed spinach, mushroom, swiss cheese, garlic aioli

The Classics

Berry French Toast

$12.25

Sourdough soaked in vanilla custard, fresh berries, owdered sugar, side of maple syrup

Classic Pancakes

$7.00

Three pancakes and maple syrup

Granola

$9.50

Bowl of sweet and salty house made granola, served with milk

Oats

$5.00

Hot, steel-cut oats served with brown sugar, raisins and almonds on the side, served with side of milk or cream

Pancake Stack Max

$11.50

Three pancakes, bacon and two egg

Sweet Crepes

Sweet Crepes

$12.25

Mascarpone cream, fresh berries, powdered sugar, raspberr balsame syrup

Cofee Beans & Merch

Beans

Brazil

Brazil

$12.75+
Colombia

Colombia

$13.50+

Decaf

$14.00+
E-Cups

E-Cups

$16.00
Ethiopia

Ethiopia

$14.25+
Genesis

Genesis

$12.00+
Guatemala

Guatemala

$12.25+
Mexico

Mexico

$13.50+
Outback

Outback

$12.75+
Spring Blend

Spring Blend

$12.75+
Taste the World

Taste the World

$13.50+

Merchandise

Aeropress Filters

$5.00

Burlap Bag

$5.00

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Chemex Filters

$9.00

Coaster Pk

$8.00

Coozie

$8.00

Encore Grinder

$169.00

Hats

$24.00

i360 Single Cup Brewer

$60.00

Mugs

$15.00

Tumbler 16oz

$35.00

Tumbler 22oz

$27.00

Vinyl Sticker

$4.00

Lunch Menu (Weekday) Online orders

Lunch

Aussie Burger

$14.00

lettuce, pickled beets tomato, caramelized onion, house made beef patty, cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun with choice of sides

Big Aussie Burger

$16.00

aussie burger with bacon and over medium egg with choice of side

BLTA Wrap

$11.50

avocado, bacon, spring mix, tomato, garlic aioli in a toasted wrap, served with kettle chips

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$12.50

chicken, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, swiss cheese, in a toasted wrap, served with kettle chips

Fries in a Bowl

$6.00

Fruit in a Bowl

$7.50

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.00

chicken sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta cheese, spring mix and balsamic dressing

Ruby Beet Salad

$12.50

pickled beets, spring mix, aplie, craisins, feta cheese and red wine vinaigrette

Sweet Potato Fries- bowl

$7.50

Specials

Breakfast

F/W Breakfast Bagel

$7.50

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast

1 pancake

$2.30

Bacon (two slices)

$3.00

Breakfast potatoes

$2.00

Extra maple syrup

$0.50

One egg

$1.00

Sausage link (2)

$3.00

Slice of toast

$2.00

Sweet potatoes

$2.00

Two eggs

$2.00

Other

Add avocado

$1.50

Artichoke

$1.00

Kale

$2.00

Olives

$0.50

Sweet potatoes

$2.00

Sweet potatoes fries

$1.00

Fresh fruit

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Essence of Coffee has a simple philosophy: Serious Coffee; Great Food: Casual Atmosphere. It guides and governs every decision we make. Specialty coffee, freshly roasted by us and appreciated by you; fresh whole foods made by us and enjoyed by you; great conversation and relaxed atmosphere created by us and also by you our great customers.

Website

Location

908 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic

