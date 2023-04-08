Restaurant header imageView gallery

Essex Restaurant Group

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

193 Glenridge Ave

Montclair, NJ 07042

MDX DINNER

AMUSE-BOUCHE

Gougeres w/Truffle Goat Cheese Fondue

APPS

TUNA TARTARE

$22.00

Avocado, Melon, Uni Aioli, Truffle Unagi

WHIPPED RICOTTA

$16.00

Truffle Honey, Pistachio Gremolata, Fig Jam

THICK CUT BACON

$18.00

Black Pepper Crusted, Blueberry Maple Glaze

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$23.00

Harissa Aioli, Blood Orange Vinaigrette, Heirloom Tomato Salad

WAGYU MEATBALLS

$24.00

Herbed Ricotta, Grilled Focaccia

STEAK TARTARE

$28.00

Beef Tenderloin, Egg Yolk, Shaved Truffles, Cornichons, Fine Herbs Prepared Tableside

CRISPY CALAMARI

$18.00

FRENCH ONION

$14.00

Bone Broth, Gruyere

SALADS

CEASER SALAD

$16.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Grana Padano, Grilled Ciabatta Croutons

CHOP SALAD

$16.00

Cherry tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado, Farro, Bacon Lardons, Chopped Egg, Gorgonzola

BEET SALAD

$16.00

Cherry tomatoes, Red Onion, Avocado, Farro, Bacon Lardons, Chopped Egg, Gorgonzola

RAW BAR

HALF SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$30.00

FULL SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$60.00

OYSTERS 1/2 EC DOZEN

$24.00

OYSTERS 1/2 WC DOZEN

$24.00

CLAMS 1/2 DZN

$18.00

KING CRAB 1/4 POUND

$36.00

LOBSTER COCKTAIL

$45.00

ENTREES

PORK CHOP

$43.00

SALMON

$36.00

Wild Mushroom Faratto, Arugula with Fennel and citrus

RACK OF LAMB

$42.00

RST CHICKEN

$33.00

Roasted cippolini Onion Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Brussels, Meyer Lemon Pan Jus

SHORT RIB PAPPARDELLE

$28.00

Chianti Braised, Ricotta Salata, Calabrian Chile oil

RIGATONI CACIO E PEPE

$24.00

MDX BURGER

$24.00

STEAKS

FLAT IRON 8oz

$48.00

FILET 8oz

$54.00

FILET 12oz

$62.00

RIB EYE

$72.00

PORTERHOUSE FOR 2

$125.00

PORTERHOUSE FOR 4

$240.00

NY STRIP

$82.00

A5 4oz WAGYU MDX NY STRIP

$135.00

ARM CANDY

SHAVED TRUFFLES (PER GRAM)

$7.00

BONE MARROW

$18.00

TRUFFLE BUTTER

$12.00Out of stock

FOIE GRAS

$36.00

OSCAR STYLE

$27.00

CARPETBAGGER

$20.00

LOBSTER TAIL 4oz

$26.00

LOBSTER TAIL 6oz

$38.00

SIDES

MASHED POTATOES

$12.00

MUSHROOM FARATTO

$15.00

MAC N CHEESE

$15.00

KING CRAB MAC N CHEESE

$25.00

HERBED FRIES

$12.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$12.00

BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Bread For Ricota

Bernaise

$6.00

Demi

$6.00

Herb Butter

$6.00

Chimichurri

$6.00

Au Poivre

$6.00

Port Wine

$6.00

CAVIAR SERVICE

SIBERIAN 1oz

$120.00

KALUGA AMBER 1oz

$140.00

OSTREA 1oz

$180.00

SEVRUGA 1oz

$225.00

TRIO CAVIAR

$350.00

DESSERT

STICKY TOFFEE

$14.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$14.00

ICE CREAM/SORBET

$14.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$14.00

3 ICE CREAM/SORBET

$14.00

1 ICE CREAM/SORBET

$4.00

TOWERS

Tier 1 Cold Tower

$90.00

Tier 1 Hot Tower

$90.00

Tier 2 Cold Tower

$150.00

Tier 2 Hot Tower

$150.00

Tier 3 Cold Tower

$250.00

Tier 3 Hot Tower

$250.00

PLANT BASED

BEET HUMMUS

$16.00Out of stock

CAULIFLOUR STEAK

$17.00

PALM SCALLOPS

$19.00

VEGETABLE PAPPARDELLE

$22.00

TRUFFLE

3 GR Truffle

$21.00

6 GR Truffle

$42.00

9 GR Truffle

$63.00

All Truffle need be Spec with what dish goes (special request )

MDX BAR FOOD

BIG BITES

STEAK FRITES

$31.00

Grilled Hanger Steak with Truffled Pomme Frites

MDX BURGER

$24.00

3 SUSHI SPECIAL

$42.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB PAPPARDELLE

$28.00

Chianti Braised, Ricotta Salata, Calabrian Chile oil

MASUKO SUSHI ROLL

$36.00

THE ESSEX ROLL

$21.00

SMALL BITES

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$23.00

Harissa Aioli, Blood Orange Vinaigrette, Heirloom Tomato Salad

CRISPY CALAMARI

$18.00

CRISPY RICE TRIO

$26.00

Crispy Rice Cake, Avocado Mousse, Unagi Sauce

FRENCH ONION

$14.00

Bone Broth, Gruyere

THICK CUT BACON

$18.00

Black Pepper Crusted, Blueberry Maple Glaze

WHIPPED RICOTTA

$16.00

Truffle Honey, Pistachio Gremolata, Fig Jam

WAGYU MEATBALLS

$24.00

Herbed Ricotta, Grilled Focaccia

BANG BANG CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

HERBED FRIES

$12.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

Matcha Breadcrumbs, Citrus Sea Salt

RAW BAR

1/2 SHELL OYSTERS HALF DOZEN

$26.00

1/2 SHELL OYSTERS FULL DOZEN

$46.00

HALF SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$30.00

FULL SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$60.00

KING CRAB LEGS

$36.00

HALF CLAMS

$18.00

FULL CLAMS

$34.00

MKO DINNER

APPS

CRISPY RICE TRIO

$26.00

Crispy Rice Cake, Avocado Mousse, Unagi Sauce

EDAMAME

$12.00

Sweat and Spicy Soy Glaze, Maldon Sea Salt

HAMACHI CRUDO

$24.00Out of stock

Red Fresno Chile, Citrus shiso Vinaigrette, Cilantro

VEGGIE SHUMI

$18.00

Edamame, English Peas, Beet Infused Dumpling Wrap

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

Matcha Breadcrumbs, Citrus Sea Salt

BAO BUNS

$18.00

Japanese Whiskey Braised Pork, Wa-Garashi Aioli, Scallion

BIRRIA ROLLS

$21.00

Braised Beef Birria, Cilantro, Mexican Cheese

WAGYU GYOZA

$22.00

Citrus Ponzu, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Scallions

TEMPURA

Fried Items

SHISHITO TEMPURA

$14.00

Sesame Soy Glaze

ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$22.00

Spicy Cilantro Aioli, Daikon Sprouts

KING CRAB TEMPURA

$22.00

Masuku’s House Made Chili Garlic Crisp, Scallion

LOBSTER TEMPURA

$24.00

Uni Butter

RICE/NOODLES

Stir Fry Dishes and Soups

JAPANESE FRIED RICE

$18.00

Japanese Fried Rice, Shiitake Mushrooms, Farm Egg

KITSUN UDON

$18.00

Crispy Furikake Crusted Tofu, Vegetable Dashi, Soy Egg

PORK BELLY RAMEN

$22.00

Braised Pork Belly, Ramen Noodles, Chashu Sauce

SHIRATAKI NOODLES

$22.00

Braised Beef Birria, Coriander, Sliced Jalapeños

White Rice

$4.00

SPECIAL ROLLS

Sushi Rolls

MUSUKO SIGNATURE

$36.00

Daikon Sprouts, Tobiko, Bonito Flakes

THE ESSEX

$21.00

Tempura Flakes, Persian Cucumber, Unagi Sauce

TOO FRESH

$21.00

Blue Crab, Avocado, Tobiko

PLAYING W/ FIRE

$24.00

Avocado, Daikon Sprouts, Mentaiko Aioli

CALIFORNIA DREAMS

$18.00

Persian Cucumber, Unagi Sauce, Spicy Aioli

SWEET SPOT

$21.00

Wasabi, Tempura Flakes, Fresno Chiles

INTO THE NIGHT

$21.00

Fatty Tuna, Scallion

REGULAR ROLL REQUEST

$9.00

Yellowtail, Scallion

NIGIRI/SASHIMI

Individual Pieces of Fish with or without Rice

AKAMI - LEAN TUNA

$12.00

CHUTORO - MEDIUM FATTY TUNA

$16.00

OTORO - HIGH FATTY TUNA

$20.00

HAMACHI - YELLOWTAIL

$10.00

SALMON

$8.00

KING SALMON

$12.00

MADAI - SEA BREAM

$12.00

KIN MADAI - GOLDEN EYE SNAPPER

$16.00Out of stock

HIRAME - FLUKE

$12.00

AMA EBI - SHRIMP

$8.00

BOTAN EBI - SPOTTED PRAWN

$12.00

SCALLOP-HOTATE

$8.00Out of stock

OCTOPUS -TAKO

$8.00Out of stock

KING CRAB

$16.00

SHIMA AJI - STRIPED JACK

$12.00

NIGIRI FLY

$35.00

SASHIMI FLY

$35.00

FROM THE GRILL

Skewered Meat, Fish and Vegetables Marinated in Japanese Tare Sauce

CHICKEN THIGH YAKATORI

$8.00

PORK BELLY YAKATORI

$9.00

SHORT RIB YAKATORI

$12.00

A5 WAGYU YAKATORI

$36.00

SCALLOP YAKATORI

$18.00

OCTOPUS YAKATORI

$18.00

SHRIMP YAKATAORI

$9.00

ASPARAGUS YAKATORI

$8.00

BACON WRAPPED MUSHROOMS YAKATORI

$8.00

TOFU YAKATORI

$8.00

ENTREES

SEA BASS

$42.00

Orange Miso Marinated, Baby Bok Choi, Crispy Shiitakes Mushrooms

BRANZINO

$38.00

Crispy Branzino, Jasmine Rice, Spicy Mango Slaw

LAMB SHANK

$46.00

Grilled Snapper, Sweet Potato Puree, Kombucha Miso Butter

LOBSTER

$150.00

Lemon, Sea Salt, Uni Butter

SHORT RIB

$58.00

Steamed Rice, Vegetables and Skirt Steak

A5 3oz WAGYU MKO NY STRIP

$135.00

DESSERT

MOCHI ALA

$12.00

YUZU CHEESECAKE

$12.00

MOCHI SAMPLER

$12.00

MKO SAKE

BY THE GLASS

JOTO (THE GREEN ONE) BTG

$18.00

GEKKEIKAN BALCK & GOLD BTG

$21.00

HOU HOU SHU SPARKLING BTG

$16.00

HAKUTSURU SAYURI BTG

$18.00

MOONSTONE BTG

$24.00

MOMOKAWA DIAMOND BTG

$18.00

HAKUTSURU SUPERIOR BTG

$21.00

BY THE BTL

SAKE BABY! BTB

$32.00

3 SAKE BABY! BTB

$84.00

HEAVENSAKE GOLD BTB

$75.00

HEAVENSAKE BLUE BTB

$124.00

HEAVENSAKE BLACK BTB

$220.00

JOTO (THE GREEN ONE) BTB

$62.00

JOTO (THE PINK ONE) BTB

$62.00

JOTO (THE BLUE ONE) BTB

$62.00

JOTO (CLOCKS) BTB

$75.00

JOTO (PLUM) BTB

$68.00

JOTO (CITRUS) BTB

$68.00

CHIKURN KAROYAKA BTB

$120.00

WATARI LIQUID GOLD BTB

$225.00

SHICHI HON YARI BTB

SOFT DRINKS

WATER

SARATOGA STILL BTL

$10.00

SARATOGA SPARKLING BTL

$10.00

SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

COFFEE

COFFEE

$6.00

CAPUCCINO

$8.00

ESPRESSO

$6.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$8.00

BAR CLASSICS

COCKTAILS

COSMO

$16.00

MARGARITA

$16.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$16.00

MARTINI

$16.00

MOSCOW MULE

$16.00

MANHATTAN

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$16.00

MOJITO

$16.00

GIMLET

$16.00

NEGRONI

$16.00

PALOMA

$16.00

SAZERAC

$16.00

SIDECAR

$16.00

SOUR

$16.00

TOM COLLINS

$16.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$16.00

HOUSE LIT

$16.00

SHOTS

KAMOTI GREEN TEA

$10.00

KAMOTI WHITE TEA

$10.00

PICKELBACK

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

KAMIKAZE

$10.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$10.00

MIND ERASER

$10.00

LIQUOR BOTTLE LIST

TEQUILA BY THE BOTTLE

CASAMIGOS BLANCO BTB

$350.00

CASAMIGOS REPO BTB

$375.00

CASMIGOS ANJEO BTB

$375.00

CLASE AZUL BLANCO BTB

$500.00

CLASE AZUL REPO BTB

$550.00

DON JULIO 1942 BTB

$550.00

DON JULIO BLANCO BTB

$350.00

VODKA BY THE BOTTLE

TITOS BTB

$250.00

BELVEDERE BTB

$250.00

KETEL ONE BTB

$250.00

GREY GOOSE BTB

$250.00

WHISKEY BY THE BOTTLE

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$300.00

GIN BY THE BOTTLE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$250.00

HENDRICKS

$250.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

193 Glenridge Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

