Essex Street Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood Pub that serves unique snackatizers, great Burgers, House made Pastrami, Smoked chicken & chicken wings.
Location
530 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213
