Snackatizers

Nachos

$10.00

White corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onion, sour cream

Soft Pretzels

$7.50

Soft Pretzels served with honey mustard and beer cheese

Pub Burger Dilla

$7.50

Cheeseburger quesadilla w/angus beef, LTO, ketchup & mustard

Jalapeno Casino

$10.00

Smoked, cream cheese, H2O nuts, bacon

Wings

$10.00

6 Wings, Smoked then fried. BBQ, Maple/Sriracha, or both. Roasted garlic cilantro on side

Sammiches

PLT

$15.00Out of stock

Crisped Pastrami, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle May, Sourdough

Nickel City Ruben

$15.00Out of stock

Pastrami, Haus Kraut & Swiss Cheese on Marble Rye

The Rhodie

$15.00

House smoked chicken OR Crispy Tofu, House made Rhodie Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on a Costanzo Roll

Yard Bird

$15.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Provolone

Memphis Pulled Pork

$15.00

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Bourbon Surfer BBQ Sauce on a Costanzo Hoagie Roll

The Vixen

$15.00

(Vegetarian Reuben), Crispy Fried Tofu, Slaw, Swiss, Chipolte Mayo, on seeded rye

Vegan Club

$15.00

Crispy Fried Tofu, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Coconut & Vegan Chipotle Mayo on Sourdough

Burgers

Pub Burger

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mustard

Crock Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Angus Beef, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Mixed Greens, Balsamic Glaze

Smoked Burger

$15.00

American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard B&B Pickles

Mac-Attack Burger

$17.00

Smoked Burger, American Cheese, 2 Jalapeno Casino Atop

Sides

B&B Pickles

$1.00

Bacon

$4.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Caramelized Onions

$2.00Out of stock

Cheddar Jack Cheese

$1.00

Chipolte Mayo

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Dill Pickle

$2.00

Field Greens

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Maple/Siracha Sauce

$1.00

Picked Red Onion

$1.00

Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Roasted Garlic Cilantro

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Smoked Chicken

$5.00

Smoked Coconut

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sourkraut

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Late Night

Chips

$3.00

Veggies & Dip

$1.15