Essex Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

101 South Tryon Street

Suite 14

Charlotte, NC 28202

Popular Items

WARM BRUSSELS CAESAR
NAAN

TO START

FALAFEL

$17.00

chickpeas, garlic, onion, parsley, cilantro, Mediterranean mix, tahini, harissa

ESSEX DIP TRIO

$18.00

pimento cheese, guacamole, feta-yogurt, Essex baguette

HUMMUS

$16.00

chickpeas, garlic, harissa, Essex baguette

FRIED ARTICHOKES

$20.00

greek yogurt, balsamic glaze, arugula, parmesan, almonds

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

$25.00

chef’s selection of fine meats & cheeses, assorted accoutrements, Essex baguette

CHEESE PLATTER

$20.00

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$20.00
FRIED CAULIFLOWER

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$18.00

chickpea tempura, curry sauce, tamarind glaze, herb tomato sauce, candied pecans

MEDITERRANEAN DIP TRIO

$18.00

hummus, tzatziki, spicy eggplant & butternut, squash salad, Essex baguette

EGGPLANT CARPACIO

$19.00

FROM THE GARDEN

WARM BRUSSELS CAESAR

WARM BRUSSELS CAESAR

$19.00

house-made bread crumbs, parmesan, herbs, asiago caesar dressing

FRESH MARKET SALAD

$17.00

cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, artichoke hearts, mediterranean olives, feta, zaatar, parsley, Greek vinaigrette

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$18.00

arugula, candied pecans, feta-yogurt, shaved parmesan, sherry vinaigrette

QUINOA SALAD

QUINOA SALAD

$17.00

quinoa, parsley, scallions, roasted almonds, feta cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon, olive oil

FLATBREADS

SAUSAGE BACON HAM PEPPERONI FB

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, herb ricotta, sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni

BRAISED SHORT RIB FB

$19.00

garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, herb ricotta, caramelized onion purée, shaved parmesan

MARGHERITA FB

$17.00

TURKISH PIZZA

$19.00

harissa, ground lamb, parsley, cilantro, grilled vegetable salsa

FROM THE FIELD

LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOPS

LAMB CHOP LOLLIPOPS

$37.00

grilled lamb chops over tzatziki, olive oil roasted fingerling potatoes

ASIAN STYLE SKIRT STEAK

$26.00

szechuan sauce, parsnip purée, candied pecans, cilantro

SHORT RIB SLIDERS

$25.00

braised short rib, garlic aioli served on a brioche bun

CHURRASCO

CHURRASCO

$26.00

chimichurri sauce, hanger steak, butternut squash cream, broccolini

BUTTER CHICKEN

BUTTER CHICKEN

$23.00

chicken marinated in indian spices, micro cilantro, herb tomato sauce, Essex baguette

CHICKEN SKEWERS

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$22.00

grilled Mediterranean chicken, tzatziki, roasted fingerling potatoes

LAMB KEFTA

LAMB KEFTA

$24.00

lamb kefta, tahini, hummus, red cabbage, grilled tomato, onion and zucchini

ESSEX GNOCCHI

$35.00

OFF THE DOCK

TEMPURA SHRIMP TACOS

TEMPURA SHRIMP TACOS

$21.00

corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse micro cilantro, queso fresco

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$27.00

parsnip puree, chimichurri

BANG BANG GROUPER

$26.00

fresh local grouper, spicy mayo, scallions, Szechuan sauce, sesame seeds, kim-chi glaze

TUNA POKE TACOS

$23.00

ahi tuna, wonton chips, avocado mousse, ponzu, olive oil, seaweed salad, micro greens

FRIED CALAMARI

$22.00

fried rings and tentacles, Szechuan sauce

SHRIMP & GRITS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$25.00

creamy grits, shrimp, creole sauce, andouille sausage, red peppers, onions, shaved parmesan

CATCH OF DAY

CATCH OF DAY

$30.00

creamy tomato sauce, grilled broccolini

GORGONZOLA SHRIMP

$28.00

SIDES

FRIES

$6.00

RICE

$6.00

EXTRA CRISPY PITA

$4.00

NAAN

$4.00

CELERY AND CARROTS

$4.00

Small Brussel

$6.00

Small Greek

$6.00

Side Broccollini

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Zucchini

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate cake

$8.00

Scopp Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Tart

$8.00

WINE BOTTLES

Stags Leap Chardonnay

$62.00

Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$50.00

Athena Chardonnay

$26.00

Orin Swift Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc

$62.00

Veuve Cliquot Rose 375ml

$110.00

Rombauer Cabernet

$95.00

Twomey by Silver Oak Cabernet

$110.00

Olcaviana Organic Tempernillo

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Global Cuisine

Website

Location

101 South Tryon Street, Suite 14, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

