est.1864 233 East Main Street Suite 1
233 East Main Street Suite 1
Bozeman, MT 59715
Dinner
Appetizers
Meat/Fish
Wine by the Bottle
Wine Bottles (Red)
Elena Walch (BTL)
$62.00
Tascante Ghiaia (BTL)
$65.00
Produttori del Barbaresco, Nebbiolo (BTL)
$150.00
Il Paradiso di Frassino, Mozart Wine (BTL)
$160.00
Colosi-Nero (BTL)
$55.00
Nicodemi, Montelpulciano d'Abruzzo (BTL)
$50.00
Bouza Tannat Montevideo (BTL)
$70.00
Secret Squirrel Grenache (BTL)
$75.00
Tikal Malbec (BTL)
$60.00
Domaine Alma Malbec (BTL)
$55.00
Boomtown Merlot (BTL)
$48.00
Piattelli Malbec (BTL)
$52.00
L.A. Cetto Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)
$36.00
Penalolen Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)
$50.00
Frances Ford Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)
$83.00
Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)
$142.00
William Cole Pinot Noir (BTL)
$35.00
Vina Maquis Cabernet Franc (BTL)
$50.00
Head High Pinot Noir (BTL)
$80.00
Et Fille Wines Pinot Noir (BTL)
$90.00
Brooks Pinot Noir (BTL)
$70.00
Corkage
$20.00
Wine Bottles (White)
La Spinetta, Sparkling (BTL)
$123.00
Emilio Wine, Lambrusco (BTL)
$65.00
Fattoria del Cerro, Montelpulciano (BTL)
$80.00
Scaia-Rosato (BTL)
$50.00
Illahe-Viognier, Willamette Valley (BTL)
$75.00
La Mesma, Gavi (BTL)
$65.00
L'Ecole Sémillon, Columbia Valley (BTL)
$55.00
Clic Pinot Grigio (BTL)
$41.00
Elk Cove Pinot Gris (BTL)
$60.00
Anne Amie Pino Gris (BTL)
$55.00
Hanna Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)
$60.00
Eroica Riesling (BTL)
$50.00
Mer Soleil Chardonnay (BTL)
$65.00
Long Shadows Chardonnay (BTL)
$123.00
Liquor
Bourbon/Whisky
4 Roses Yellow Label (Well)
$8.00+
1792 Small Batch Bourbon
$8.00+
Angel's Envy Bourbon
$17.00+
Basil Hayden
$13.00+
Bighorn Bourbon
$13.00+
Buffalo Trace
$12.00+
Bulleit
$11.00+
Bulleit 10 Year
$15.00+
Chicken Cock
$23.00+
Crown Royal
$11.00+
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$10.00+
Four Roses Single Barrel
$13.00+
Four Roses Small Batch
$11.00+
Hatozaki Finest (JP)
$12.00+
Heaven's Door
$16.00+
High West AM Prairie
$13.00+
Jefferson's Bourbon
$12.00+
Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon
$26.00+
Jim Beam
$8.00+
Kentucky Owl Wiseman's
$125.00+
Maker's Mark
$13.00+
Maker's Mark 46
$15.00+
Michter's Small Batch
$16.00+
Nikka Coffee Whiskey
$23.00+
North Fork Whiskey
$12.00+
Old Forester 1910
$16.00+
Old Forester Statesman
$16.00+
Owen's Blue Corn Bourbon (Aged)
$13.00+
Owen's Blue Non-Aged
$10.00+
Pendleton
$8.00+
Sensei (JP) Whiskey
$11.00+
The Wiseman Bourbon
$20.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$9.00+
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$17.00+
Willie's Devils Brigade
$13.00+
Woodford Double Oaked
$19.00+
Woodford Reserve
$12.00+
Brandy
Gin
Bombay Dry (Well)
$8.00+
Aviation
$9.00+
Beefeater 24
$8.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$11.00+
Citadelle
$9.00+
Dry Hills
$8.00+
Empress 1908
$13.00+
Healys
$9.00+
Hendricks
$14.00+
Lolo Creek
$9.00+
Mythology
$10.00+
Plymouth
$9.00+
Roku (JP) Gin
$9.00+
Ruby River
$11.00+
Tangueray
$10.00+
The Botanist
$12.00+
Whistling Andy Pink Gin
$9.00+
Whyte Laydie
$9.00+
Monkey 47
$15.00
Irish
Liqueurs
99 Bananas
$8.00+
Amaro Montenegro
$12.00+
Amaro Nonino
$14.00+
Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro
$8.00+
Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur
$9.00+
Aperol
$9.00+
Bailey's Irish Cream
$11.00+
Berentzen Apfelkorn
$8.00+
Blue Curacao
$8.00+
Briottet Creme de Cassis
$9.00+
Campari
$10.00+
Chambord
$11.00+
Chartreuse Yellow
$21.00+
Cointreau
$12.00+
Disaronno Amaretto
$10.00+
Dolin Vermouth
$8.00+
Everclear 190
$8.00+
Faretti Biscotti
$11.00+
Fernet Branca
$9.00+
Fernet Branca Menta
$11.00+
Fernet Leopold
$10.00+
Frangelico
$9.00+
Gifford Banane du Brésil
$10.00+
Gifford Pamplemousse Rose
$8.00+
Graham's 10 Year Port
$13.00+
Grand Marnier
$14.00+
Jaegermeister
$10.00+
Licor 43
$9.00+
Lillet Blanc
$8.00+
Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
$11.00+
Midori Melon
$8.00+
Mozart Chocolate Cream
$9.00+
Noilly Prat Vermouth
$8.00+
Pacifique Absinthe Verte
$22.00+
Pama Pomegranate Liqueur
$8.00+
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
$9.00+
Pimms Cup #1
$8.00+
R&W Creme de Violette
$8.00+
Rum Chata
$9.00+
Rumpleminze
$9.00+
Sambuca
$8.00+
St. Elizabeth Allspice
$10.00+
St. Germain
$12.00+
Stirrings Ginger
$8.00+
Strega
$11.00+
Suze
$8.00+
Tia Maria Coffee
$9.00+
Trader Vics Kona Coffee
$8.00+
Tuaca Liqueur
$8.00+
Willie's Coffee Cream
$8.00+
Rum
Bacardi 8 (Well)
$8.00+
Appleton Estate
$8.00+
Capel Pisco
$8.00+
Diplomatico Exclusiva
$12.00+
Gosling Black Rum
$8.00+
Hamilton 151 Rum
$9.00+
Kirk and Sweeney 12 Year
$10.00+
Kraken Black
$8.00+
Mount Gay
$9.00+
Novo Fogo Barrel Aged
$12.00+
Novo Fogo Cachaca
$10.00+
Plantation 3 Stars Rum
$9.00+
Plantation Grand Reserve
$8.00+
Plantation Pineapple
$10.00+
Zacapa
$15.00+
Zaya
$11.00+
Rye
Angel's Envy Rye
$26.00+
Bulleit 95 Rye
$11.00+
Elijah Craig Rye
$10.00+
High West Double Rye
$12.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00+
Michter's US1 Rye
$15.00+
Old Overholt Rye
$8.00+
Rittenhouse Rye
$8.00+
Sagamore Spirit Rye
$11.00+
Sudden Wisdom Rye
$15.00+
Templeton Rye
$12.00+
Trapline Rye
$11.00+
Whistlepig Farm Stock
$19.00+
Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year
$15.00+
Whistlepig 10 Year
$24.00+
Woodford Rye
$13.00
Scotch
Johnny Walker Red (Well)
$9.00+
Balvenie 14 Year
$30.00+
Bruichladdich Laddie 10 Year
$20.00+
Glenfarclas 10 Year
$17.00+
Glenfarclas 12 Year
$19.00+
Glenfarclas 17 Year
$30.00+
Glenfiddich 12 Year
$16.00+
Glenlivet 12
$18.00+
Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve
$13.00+
Johnny Walker 18 Year
$28.00+
Johnny Walker Black
$13.00+
Johnny Walker Green
$21.00+
Jura 12 Year
$13.00+
Laphroaig 10 Year
$21.00+
Tequila
El Jimador Blanco (Well)
$8.00+
1800 Reposado
$10.00+
406 Agave Blanco
$12.00+
406 Agave Reposado
$16.00+
Bozal Ensamble Mezcal
$13.00+
Carpano Antica Formula
$11.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$21.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$17.00+
Casamigos Mezcal Joven
$22.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00+
Cazadores Anejo
$12.00+
Cazadores Blanco
$10.00+
Clase Azul Reposado
$56.00+
Codigo 1530 Blanco
$13.00+
Codigo 1530 Rosa
$20.00+
Corralejo Reposado
$10.00+
Del Maguey Vida
$13.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$20.00+
Don Julio Blanco
$17.00+
Don Julio Reposado
$18.00+
El Jimador Reposado
$8.00+
Espolon Blanco
$10.00+
Herradura Silver
$16.00+
Lunazul Blanco
$8.00+
Milagro Silver
$10.00+
Olmeca Altos Plata
$9.00+
Olmeca Altos Reposado
$9.00+
Patron Silver
$16.00+
Vodka
Stoli (Well)
$8.00+
44 North Huckleberry
$9.00+
Belvedere
$9.00+
Chopin
$9.00+
Cold Spring
$9.00+
Cold Spring Huckleberry
$9.00+
Crystal Head
$15.00+
Dry Fly
$8.00+
Effen Cucumber Vodka
$8.00+
Effen Vodka
$8.00+
Grand Teton Potato Vodka
$8.00+
Grey Goose
$10.00+
Grey Goose L'Orange
$9.00+
Haku (JP) Vodka
$8.00+
Hangar One
$9.00+
High Ore
$9.00+
Ketel One
$10.00+
Ketel One, Grapefruit&Rose
$8.00+
Lolo Creek HH Vodka
$9.00+
Reyka
$8.00+
Spotted Bear
$8.00+
Titos
$8.00+
Wildrye Vodka
$8.00+
Willies Snowcrest
$8.00+
Wine by the Glass
Red
White
Sparkling
Cocktails
Mexican Gunslinger
$16.00Out of stock
Valley of Flowers
$14.00
Summer of Crow
$15.00
Peeping Tom
$15.00
Thai Me Up
$14.00
Mirror of Matsuyama
$13.00
Slow Boat to Cynar
$15.00
The Rum King
$17.00
Celibate Sister
$14.00
Stagecoach
$14.00
Story's Sipper
$14.00
Sliver of Liver
$14.00
Road to the Sun
$20.00
Frost and Whirlwind
$14.00
Oaxacan Maiden
$17.00
Alpenglow
$13.00
Montana Ore
$13.00
Café Noir
$15.00
Sorbet Sidecar
$14.00
Cocos Nucifera NA
$8.00
Pale Faced Lightning NA
$8.00
Lady Grey
$13.00
Indigenous Hauntings
$14.00
Carajillo
$13.00
N/A
Coffee/Espresso/Hot Tea
Juice/Milk/Iced Tea
Beer
Bottled/Can Beer
Peroni Azzurro
$7.00
Stiegl Radler
$7.50
Duvel 666
$10.00
Yamabiko Rice Lager
$7.00
Breakside Golden Ale
$6.00
Breakside IPA
$10.00
Giggle Nuggets HUB IPA
$7.00
Yabai Tanuki IPA
$7.00
Delerium Tremens
$15.00
Bombastic Attempted Murder Stout
$12.50
Jester Black Stout
$13.00
Kettlehouse Cold Smoke
$7.00
Boulevard Quad
$13.00
Delirium Nocturnum
$15.00
Propolis
$15.00
Boulevard Tank 7
$11.00
Delirium Red
$15.00
Draft Beer
Ciders/Seltzers/Etc.
Happy Hour
HH Beer
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Noir Bar Food & Libations Dinner - Late Night Seasonal Americana
Location
233 East Main Street Suite 1, Bozeman, MT 59715
Gallery
