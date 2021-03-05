Restaurant header imageView gallery

est.1864 233 East Main Street Suite 1

review star

No reviews yet

233 East Main Street Suite 1

Bozeman, MT 59715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Pasta

Bucatini

$21.00

Fusili

$19.00

Ravioli

$20.00

Specials

Trout Chowder

$10.00Out of stock

Almathia Meat Balls

$20.00Out of stock

Appetizers

House-made Daily Bread

$9.00

Hummus

$16.00

Lamb Tartare

$19.00

Artichoke Scramble

$17.00

Tortelloni en Brodo

$16.00

Salmon Gravlax Tot

$16.00

Grains & Greens

$13.00

1864 Chop Salad

$13.00

Dessert

Baked Montana

$14.00

Donut

$12.00

Banana Pudding

$10.00

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Meat/Fish

Meat To Please You (Coulotte)

$42.00Out of stock

Rib-Eye

$75.00

Pork Chop

$35.00

1864 Burger

$26.00

Lamb & Pierogi

$38.00

Chicken Saltimbocca

$29.00

Trout

$41.00

Meat 2 Plz (Ribeye)

$120.00

Earth

Dirty Carrots

$15.00

Confit Cabbage

$13.00

Beet Aquachile

$14.00

Late Night

1864 Burger

$16.00+

Steak Frites

$32.00

Pork Chop Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

NY Hot Dog

$15.00

1864 Chop

$13.00

White Castle Fries

$9.00

Cheeto's

$10.00

Bucatini

$21.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Wine by the Bottle

Wine Bottles (Red)

Elena Walch (BTL)

$62.00

Tascante Ghiaia (BTL)

$65.00

Produttori del Barbaresco, Nebbiolo (BTL)

$150.00

Il Paradiso di Frassino, Mozart Wine (BTL)

$160.00

Colosi-Nero (BTL)

$55.00

Nicodemi, Montelpulciano d'Abruzzo (BTL)

$50.00

Bouza Tannat Montevideo (BTL)

$70.00

Secret Squirrel Grenache (BTL)

$75.00

Tikal Malbec (BTL)

$60.00

Domaine Alma Malbec (BTL)

$55.00

Boomtown Merlot (BTL)

$48.00

Piattelli Malbec (BTL)

$52.00

L.A. Cetto Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$36.00

Penalolen Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$50.00

Frances Ford Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$83.00

Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon (BTL)

$142.00

William Cole Pinot Noir (BTL)

$35.00

Vina Maquis Cabernet Franc (BTL)

$50.00

Head High Pinot Noir (BTL)

$80.00

Et Fille Wines Pinot Noir (BTL)

$90.00

Brooks Pinot Noir (BTL)

$70.00

Corkage

$20.00

Wine Bottles (White)

La Spinetta, Sparkling (BTL)

$123.00

Emilio Wine, Lambrusco (BTL)

$65.00

Fattoria del Cerro, Montelpulciano (BTL)

$80.00

Scaia-Rosato (BTL)

$50.00

Illahe-Viognier, Willamette Valley (BTL)

$75.00

La Mesma, Gavi (BTL)

$65.00

L'Ecole Sémillon, Columbia Valley (BTL)

$55.00

Clic Pinot Grigio (BTL)

$41.00

Elk Cove Pinot Gris (BTL)

$60.00

Anne Amie Pino Gris (BTL)

$55.00

Hanna Sauvignon Blanc (BTL)

$60.00

Eroica Riesling (BTL)

$50.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay (BTL)

$65.00

Long Shadows Chardonnay (BTL)

$123.00

Liquor

Bourbon/Whisky

4 Roses Yellow Label (Well)

$8.00+

1792 Small Batch Bourbon

$8.00+

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$17.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Bighorn Bourbon

$13.00+

Buffalo Trace

$12.00+

Bulleit

$11.00+

Bulleit 10 Year

$15.00+

Chicken Cock

$23.00+

Crown Royal

$11.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00+

Hatozaki Finest (JP)

$12.00+

Heaven's Door

$16.00+

High West AM Prairie

$13.00+

Jefferson's Bourbon

$12.00+

Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon

$26.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Kentucky Owl Wiseman's

$125.00+

Maker's Mark

$13.00+

Maker's Mark 46

$15.00+

Michter's Small Batch

$16.00+

Nikka Coffee Whiskey

$23.00+

North Fork Whiskey

$12.00+

Old Forester 1910

$16.00+

Old Forester Statesman

$16.00+

Owen's Blue Corn Bourbon (Aged)

$13.00+

Owen's Blue Non-Aged

$10.00+

Pendleton

$8.00+

Sensei (JP) Whiskey

$11.00+

The Wiseman Bourbon

$20.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$17.00+

Willie's Devils Brigade

$13.00+

Woodford Double Oaked

$19.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Brandy

St. Remy VSOP (Well)

$8.00+

Calvados Boulard

$11.00+

Courvoisier vs Cognac

$14.00+

Hennessy Vs Cognac

$14.00+

Remy Martin VSOP Cognac

$18.00+

Gin

Bombay Dry (Well)

$8.00+

Aviation

$9.00+

Beefeater 24

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00+

Citadelle

$9.00+

Dry Hills

$8.00+

Empress 1908

$13.00+

Healys

$9.00+

Hendricks

$14.00+

Lolo Creek

$9.00+

Mythology

$10.00+

Plymouth

$9.00+

Roku (JP) Gin

$9.00+

Ruby River

$11.00+

Tangueray

$10.00+

The Botanist

$12.00+

Whistling Andy Pink Gin

$9.00+

Whyte Laydie

$9.00+

Monkey 47

$15.00

Irish

Bushmills 10 Year

$15.00+

Bushmills 12 Year

$16.00+

Bushmills

$11.00+

Bushmills Red Bush

$8.00+

Green Spot

$23.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Redbreast 12 Year

$19.00+

Slane

$10.00+

Teeling

$13.00+

Liqueurs

99 Bananas

$8.00+

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00+

Amaro Nonino

$14.00+

Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro

$8.00+

Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur

$9.00+

Aperol

$9.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.00+

Berentzen Apfelkorn

$8.00+

Blue Curacao

$8.00+

Briottet Creme de Cassis

$9.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Chambord

$11.00+

Chartreuse Yellow

$21.00+

Cointreau

$12.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$10.00+

Dolin Vermouth

$8.00+

Everclear 190

$8.00+

Faretti Biscotti

$11.00+

Fernet Branca

$9.00+

Fernet Branca Menta

$11.00+

Fernet Leopold

$10.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Gifford Banane du Brésil

$10.00+

Gifford Pamplemousse Rose

$8.00+

Graham's 10 Year Port

$13.00+

Grand Marnier

$14.00+

Jaegermeister

$10.00+

Licor 43

$9.00+

Lillet Blanc

$8.00+

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$11.00+

Midori Melon

$8.00+

Mozart Chocolate Cream

$9.00+

Noilly Prat Vermouth

$8.00+

Pacifique Absinthe Verte

$22.00+

Pama Pomegranate Liqueur

$8.00+

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$9.00+

Pimms Cup #1

$8.00+

R&W Creme de Violette

$8.00+

Rum Chata

$9.00+

Rumpleminze

$9.00+

Sambuca

$8.00+

St. Elizabeth Allspice

$10.00+

St. Germain

$12.00+

Stirrings Ginger

$8.00+

Strega

$11.00+

Suze

$8.00+

Tia Maria Coffee

$9.00+

Trader Vics Kona Coffee

$8.00+

Tuaca Liqueur

$8.00+

Willie's Coffee Cream

$8.00+

Rum

Bacardi 8 (Well)

$8.00+

Appleton Estate

$8.00+

Capel Pisco

$8.00+

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$12.00+

Gosling Black Rum

$8.00+

Hamilton 151 Rum

$9.00+

Kirk and Sweeney 12 Year

$10.00+

Kraken Black

$8.00+

Mount Gay

$9.00+

Novo Fogo Barrel Aged

$12.00+

Novo Fogo Cachaca

$10.00+

Plantation 3 Stars Rum

$9.00+

Plantation Grand Reserve

$8.00+

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00+

Zacapa

$15.00+

Zaya

$11.00+

Rye

Angel's Envy Rye

$26.00+

Bulleit 95 Rye

$11.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00+

High West Double Rye

$12.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00+

Michter's US1 Rye

$15.00+

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00+

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$11.00+

Sudden Wisdom Rye

$15.00+

Templeton Rye

$12.00+

Trapline Rye

$11.00+

Whistlepig Farm Stock

$19.00+

Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year

$15.00+

Whistlepig 10 Year

$24.00+

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Red (Well)

$9.00+

Balvenie 14 Year

$30.00+

Bruichladdich Laddie 10 Year

$20.00+

Glenfarclas 10 Year

$17.00+

Glenfarclas 12 Year

$19.00+

Glenfarclas 17 Year

$30.00+

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$16.00+

Glenlivet 12

$18.00+

Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve

$13.00+

Johnny Walker 18 Year

$28.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00+

Johnny Walker Green

$21.00+

Jura 12 Year

$13.00+

Laphroaig 10 Year

$21.00+

Tequila

El Jimador Blanco (Well)

$8.00+

1800 Reposado

$10.00+

406 Agave Blanco

$12.00+

406 Agave Reposado

$16.00+

Bozal Ensamble Mezcal

$13.00+

Carpano Antica Formula

$11.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$21.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00+

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$22.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00+

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$56.00+

Codigo 1530 Blanco

$13.00+

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$20.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00+

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00+

Espolon Blanco

$10.00+

Herradura Silver

$16.00+

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00+

Milagro Silver

$10.00+

Olmeca Altos Plata

$9.00+

Olmeca Altos Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$16.00+

Vodka

Stoli (Well)

$8.00+

44 North Huckleberry

$9.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Chopin

$9.00+

Cold Spring

$9.00+

Cold Spring Huckleberry

$9.00+

Crystal Head

$15.00+

Dry Fly

$8.00+

Effen Cucumber Vodka

$8.00+

Effen Vodka

$8.00+

Grand Teton Potato Vodka

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Grey Goose L'Orange

$9.00+

Haku (JP) Vodka

$8.00+

Hangar One

$9.00+

High Ore

$9.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Ketel One, Grapefruit&Rose

$8.00+

Lolo Creek HH Vodka

$9.00+

Reyka

$8.00+

Spotted Bear

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Wildrye Vodka

$8.00+

Willies Snowcrest

$8.00+

Wine by the Glass

Red

House Red

$8.00

EZY Tiger Pinot Noir

$14.00

Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

La Posta Malbec

$11.00

Barbera

$11.00

Carmenere

$10.00

EZY Tiger (BTL)

$51.00

Rabble Cabernet (BTL)

$51.00

La Posta Malbec (BTL)

$39.00

Carmenere (BTL)

$35.00

Barbera (BTL)

$39.00

Red Wine Special BTG

$11.00

Red Wine Special BTL

$40.00

White

House White

$8.00

Soave Classico

$12.50

Solena Pinot Gris

$11.50

Casa Silva Sauvignon Gris

$13.00

Eve Charles Chardonnay

$10.00

Eve Charles Chardonnay (BTL)

$35.00

Solena Pinot Gris (BTL)

$41.00

Soave Classico (BTL)

$45.00

Illahe Viognier Btg

$14.00

Sparkling

Prosecco

$8.00

Nicholas Feuillatte Champagne

$15.00

La Bella Btl

$30.00

La Rose Glass

$8.00

La Bella Rose Btl

$30.00

Rose

Carmenere Rose

$9.00

Carmenere Rose (BTL)

$35.00

Cocktails

Mexican Gunslinger

$16.00Out of stock

Valley of Flowers

$14.00

Summer of Crow

$15.00

Peeping Tom

$15.00

Thai Me Up

$14.00

Mirror of Matsuyama

$13.00

Slow Boat to Cynar

$15.00

The Rum King

$17.00

Celibate Sister

$14.00

Stagecoach

$14.00

Story's Sipper

$14.00

Sliver of Liver

$14.00

Road to the Sun

$20.00

Frost and Whirlwind

$14.00

Oaxacan Maiden

$17.00

Alpenglow

$13.00

Montana Ore

$13.00

Café Noir

$15.00

Sorbet Sidecar

$14.00

Cocos Nucifera NA

$8.00

Pale Faced Lightning NA

$8.00

Lady Grey

$13.00

Indigenous Hauntings

$14.00

Carajillo

$13.00

N/A

Soda/Water

Mexican Soda

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Coffee/Espresso/Hot Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice/Milk/Iced Tea

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Beer

Bottled/Can Beer

Peroni Azzurro

$7.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.50

Duvel 666

$10.00

Yamabiko Rice Lager

$7.00

Breakside Golden Ale

$6.00

Breakside IPA

$10.00

Giggle Nuggets HUB IPA

$7.00

Yabai Tanuki IPA

$7.00

Delerium Tremens

$15.00

Bombastic Attempted Murder Stout

$12.50

Jester Black Stout

$13.00

Kettlehouse Cold Smoke

$7.00

Boulevard Quad

$13.00

Delirium Nocturnum

$15.00

Propolis

$15.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$11.00

Delirium Red

$15.00

Draft Beer

Howdy Beer Pilsner

$6.00

Laughing Dog Cream Ale

$7.00

Ommegang Neon Rainbows IPA

$8.00

Dead Guy Maibock Ale

$8.00

N/A

Athletic N/A Lager

$6.00

Athletic N/A Hazy IPA

$6.00

Ciders/Seltzers/Etc.

New Hokkaido Lychee Kozo

$7.00

New Hokkaido Pine Appuru

$7.00

HUB Buddha Sour Ale

$10.00

Left Hand Raspberry Gose

$6.00

Farmstead Dry Cider

$30.00

Wild State Dry Cider

$7.00

Happy Hour

HH Beer

Happy Hour Pilsner

$2.00

HH Wine

Happy Hour Red

$4.00

Happy Hour White

$4.00

HH Cocktail

HH Manhattan

$6.00

HH Old Fashioned

$6.00

HH Margarita

$6.00

HH Cosmopolitan

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Noir Bar Food & Libations Dinner - Late Night Seasonal Americana

Location

233 East Main Street Suite 1, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Main Street Market
orange star5.0 • 2
233 E Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Brigade
orange star3.5 • 21
233 E Main St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Copper Bozeman
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Main St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Revelry - 24 N Tracy Ave
orange starNo Reviews
24 N Tracy Ave Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Stuffed Crepes & Waffles -- 26 W Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
26 W MAIN ST BOZEMAN, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 648
5 W Mendenhall Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bozeman

Roost Fried Chicken - 1520 west main
orange star4.4 • 1,060
1520 West Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Bozeman - Cattail St
orange star4.4 • 727
1975 Cattail Bozeman, MT 59718
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 648
5 W Mendenhall Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Bozeman
orange star5.0 • 148
207 W Olive St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Main Street Market
orange star5.0 • 2
233 E Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bozeman
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston