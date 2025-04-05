Restaurant header imageView gallery

Estadio - Charleston

40 Reviews

$$$

122 spring st

Charleston, SC 29403

TORTILLA
SNACK BOWL
STEAK 🐄

FOODS

GILDAS🍢

$5.00

MATRIMONIO HASHBROWNS 👰

$8.00

DEVILED EGGS🐣

$18.00

SHRIMP SKEWERS🍤

$11.00

CROQUETAS🏀

$9.00

SNACK BOWL

$7.00

ALMONDS🌰

$5.00

OLIVES🍈

$5.00

SERRANO HAM 🐷

$9.00

IBERICO HAM🐷

$30.00

LOMO SERRANO

$10.00

CHORIZO🐷

$9.00

MANCHEGO🧀

$8.00

WALDEN🧀

$9.00

LEONORA🧀

$8.00

RICOTTA SALATA

$8.00

VALDEON🧀

$8.00

BREAD 🍞

$3.00

CRUDO🐟

$16.00

SALAD🌿

$12.00

PAN CON TOMATE 🍅

$6.00

TORTILLA

$9.00

PIQUILLOS 🌶

$12.00

ESCABECHE

$15.00

PATATAS BRAVAS🍟

$8.00

PASTA🍝

$19.00

STEAK 🐄

$24.00

PAELLA

$34.00

CHURR🍩S

$9.00

PANNA COTTA⚪

$7.00

EMS GRAN RESERVA BRANDY, 1 OZ

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
To go food available 5-9! Check our menu out on the website for more descriptions.

122 spring st, Charleston, SC 29403

