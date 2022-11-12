Estadio
3,131 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
We welcome you to Estadio Afuera, our new outdoor dining streatery. Your favorite tapas, gintonics, Spanish beer & wine can now be enjoyed outside!
1520 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
