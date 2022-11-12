Restaurant header imageView gallery

Estadio

3,131 Reviews

$$

1520 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20005

Popular Items

Manchego Cheesecake
Tortilla Española w/ Alioli
Wild Mushroom Croquetas

¡Paella for the People!

Seafood Paella

Seafood Paella

$68.00

Serves 3-4 - ready in 45 minutes Bomba Rice, Shrimp, Mussels & Calamari with Sofrito & Saffron --- Alioli on the side to swirl in as you like :)

Takeout Tapas

Housemade Bread

$4.00

Served with olive oil

House Marinated Olives, Pickled Garlic & Pepinillos

$7.00

Quesos de España

$16.00

Selection of Cana de Cabra (soft goat) , Manchego (sheep), Mahon (semi-soft cow) served with raisin crisp bread and quince membrillo paste

Charcuterie de España

$28.00

Jamon Serrano, Chorizo & Lomo sliced and served with country bread & piparra pepper garnish

Fresh Catalan Mató Cheese w/ Raw Honey & Grilled Bread

Fresh Catalan Mató Cheese w/ Raw Honey & Grilled Bread

$14.00

A Catalan favorite {Mato y Miel) Homemade Mató cheese (a fresh cheese similar to ricotta) topped with local raw honey, crispy herbs, olive oil & sea salt and homemade grilled country bread *Vegetarian*

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad w/ Idiazabal Cheese & Endive

$13.00

Belgian Endive, Orange, Mixed Greens, Idazabal Cheese & Citrus Dressing

Green Salad Mixto

$12.00

Mixed Greens,Toasted Pecans, Dried Cherries, Radish, Orange, Shaved Manchego & Sherry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wild Mushroom Croquetas

Wild Mushroom Croquetas

$10.00

Arugula & Roasted Red Pepper *Vegetarian*

Jamon Croquetas

Jamon Croquetas

$10.00

Piquillo Pepper Emulsion & Quick Pickles

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

crushed tomato w/ olive oil & salt on housemade bread, *a classic* *Vegan*

Pan con Jamon

$13.00

pan con tomate topped with shaved Manchego cheese & Jamon Serrano

Smoked Duck w/ Caramelized Shallot & Foie Mousse

$14.00

Sliced Smoked Duck Charcuterie layered with Foie Gras Mousse and Caramelized Onions on a slice of our Housemade Bread

Chorizo Idiazabal Bocadillo (Little Sandwich)

$6.50

Pork Belly Bocadillo (Little Sandwich)

$7.50

Boquerones

$9.00

Anchovies w/ Vinegar & Country Bread

Blistered Shishito Peppers, Olive Oil & Salt

$10.00

*vegan & gluten-free*

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Caramelized Onions, Pimentón Pine Nuts & Horseradish-Beet Sauce

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

Crispy fried fingerling potatoes with alioli and our spicy, smoky, zingy bravas sauce packaged on the side

Fried Eggplant

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Eggplant served with Garlic Aioli and Honey. *Vegetarian & can be made Vegan*

Crispy Cauliflower w/ Smoked Eggplant Tahini & Pickled Turnips

$14.00

*Vegan & can be made Gluten Free*

Bomba Rice

$16.00

Creamy Bomba Rice served with Mushrooms, Scallions, Manchego & Truffle Butter

Tortilla Española w/ Alioli

Tortilla Española w/ Alioli

$16.00

Spain's most beloved dish - nothing more than eggs, onion, potato cooked in olive oil to a silky smooth texture. Perfection. Garnished with alioli & piquillo peppers *Vegetarian & Gluten Free*

Baby Chorizos

$13.00

Served with Housemade Potato Chips and Curry Sauce *Gluten Free*

Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon

Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon

$20.00

The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side

Rhode Island Calamari a la Plancha

$18.50

Seared on the plancha with Olive oil & garlic, finished with a bright Salsa Verde, housemade bread

Spice Grilled Chicken

Spice Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Pipe Dreams Farm Pork Chop

$23.00

Local Porkchop from Pipe Dreams Farm served with Creamy Bomba Rice, Chili Butter, Sherry~Pomagranate Reduction

Grilled Hanger Steak

$25.00

Patatas Riojanas (Olive Oil Poached Potatoes w/ Chorizo), Valdeón Blue Cheese Sauce, Crispy Shallots

Braised Short Rib

$23.00

Served w/ parsnip potato puree, sautéed baby spinach, & horseradish root on top

Postres (Dessert)

Churros w/ Chocolate Caliente

Churros w/ Chocolate Caliente

$12.00

Cinnamon sugar dusted with rich chocolate ganache (salted!) for dipping

Manchego Cheesecake

$10.00

Estadio's most favorite dessert is back! Rich manchego cheesecake, quince membrillo glaze & pistachio granola

Pumpkin Bread Pudding, Dark Rum Caramel, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pepitas

$10.00

Sangrias! (WITH FOOD & ID for alcohol)

Red SANGRIA Grande! ( Cachaça, Wine & Citrus) (32 oz)

$28.00

White SANGRIA Grande (Tequila, Wine & Lemon) (32 oz)

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

We welcome you to Estadio Afuera, our new outdoor dining streatery. Your favorite tapas, gintonics, Spanish beer & wine can now be enjoyed outside!

Website

Location

1520 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

